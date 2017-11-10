₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by austonclint(m): 9:14pm
Recently the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu urged the Federal Government to expand the current amnesty programme to accommodate more youths in the Niger Delta region. this call was made when the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Paul Boroh (Rtd) visited the Governor, in Akure sometime in september , on that note federal Government today lunched an Amnesty Programme For Militants in the state... some of the militants that spoke during the program promised to liedown their ammunitions and embrace the programme
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqBhb-aN3WQ
cc;LALASTICLALA
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by miqos02(m): 10:19pm
good
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by akeentech(m): 10:20pm
It's high time I formed Lagos militant group.
It pays to be a militant more than University graduate.
I guess their leader is Baba Falae
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:20pm
Such misplaced priorities.
Federal Government that can not pay salaries.
I am hurt that the government wants to identify with these petty militants.
We all know that other than the militants in the core Niger Delta areas, the rest are counterfeits.
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Odianose13(m): 10:20pm
For Nigeria now, everybody na militant. Ondo too?
Anyway, na political pardon, let's hope money is not involved!
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by allstarcomic(m): 10:21pm
Okay!
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Bodmas94(m): 10:21pm
AMNESTY: IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT
Following the flag off of the Amnesty offer for armed youths in Ilaje and Ese-Odo LGAs of Ondo State, the State Amnesty Committee wishes to state as follows:
*All willing armed youths shall be allowed to surrender arms, including those who had earlier submitted during the Federal Government Amnesty Programme.
*During the Amnesty period of 21 days, any militant or armed youth found with arms and ammunitions and is willing to surrender same shall not be arrested but escorted by security agents to the nearest collection point.
All militants shall be encouraged to surrender all forms of arms.
*The concept of arms for money shall not be entertained or encouraged in any form.
There shall not be submission by proxy.
Militants or armed Youths with bogus title such as “General” must drop such before being accepted into the Amnesty Programme.
*All the militants/armed youths shall be made to sign the militancy criminality form.
All documented militants shall be issued with identity cards for easy identification.
*Screening and documentation of armed youths/militants shall be done at the collection points and not at any militants controlled enclave or camp.
*All collection points shall be well – secured or fortified and shall be manned by security agents.
*All armed youths must be of good conduct during the programme.
At the end of the 21-day period of grace, security agents shall be encouraged to adopt necessary measures to mop up all arms at identified locations.
*At the end of the 21-day period, all camps operated by militants or armed youths shall be deemed to have been shut down. In other words, there shall be nothing to be described as militant camps after this period.
*For further enquiries, please contact the following numbers:
Ilaje - 08056440565
Arogbo - 08056440510
Apoi - 08056440602
SUB-COMMITTEES
MEDIA AND PUBLIC ENLIGHTENMENT
Donald Ojogo – Chairman
Yemi Olowolabi – Member
Leke Akeredolu – Member
Allen Sowore – Member
Doris Olumoko – Member
MONITORING AND IMPLEMENTATION
Gbenga Edema – Chairman
Hon. Akpoebi Lubi – Member
Hon. Otito Atikase – Member
Hon. Richard Omosehin – Member
Malon Ogbaro – Member
COMMUNITY RELATIONS AND ENGAGEMENT
Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa – Chairman
Hon. Felix Rawa – Member
Hon. Bayo Olomu – Member
Hon. Joseph Feku – Member
Mr. Akintokun Lawson – Member
Disarmament and Documentation
Deradicalization and Reintegration
(Membership to be unveiled in due course)
Arms Collection Points and Liaison Officers
The Committee wishes to further announce that the formal submission of arms by militants shall commence from Thursday, 16th November, 2017 at the following designated points with the under listed persons as liaison officers. However, officials of the Committee shall embark on pre-collection visit to the designated points below:
Arogbo:
Odimiyentimi Awene
Amaperewei Uyaboerigha
Diyo Asereju
Ajapa:
Rev. Ibori
Mr. A.O. Maka
Goh Blessing
Igbekebo:
Richard Omosehin
Goodluck Ajinde
Goke Omowunmi
Ugbonla:
Mr. Honey Gbayisemore
Mr. Solomon Meduoye
Prince Taiwo Ikuesan
Igbokoda:
Soji Omosogbe
Adeyoriju Omowole
Asogbon Dele
HON. ALFRED AGBOOLA AJAYI
CHAIRMAN STATE AMNESTY COMMITTEE
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Nathan2016: 10:22pm
So we are running amnesty government... Failed country. Someone should just auction us to the white. Because we are doing a terrible job at ruling ourselves
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by TheKingIsHere: 10:23pm
Just watch how some tribalistic people who were against the amnesty programme in delta state will all of a sudden say it is a good move because their own tribe will now benefit from it.
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by QueenSekxy(f): 10:25pm
so ondo is now a terrorist state ,?tell me more
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Bodmas94(m): 10:25pm
Bodmas94:
It's a state-run programme and not fg's if I am right. .
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by PUSH1(m): 10:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Nigerians like you are just too dull.
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by jerflakes(m): 10:26pm
Odianose13:
What is amnesty without money?
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Bodmas94(m): 10:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:It's not Federal Government's.. ..it's a state-run programme
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by leksmedia: 10:28pm
While some of us that decided to be law abiding, to develop this nation will be harassed by Police, we will be burgled with crazy levies.
Yet we ain't going illegal, they would not even give us loan to improve our businesses, if they had done a good job there will never be anyone taking arms in the first place. I know this will not continue forever,
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by cstr1000: 10:29pm
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Bullhari007(m): 10:29pm
Awolowo and chicken heart, so AFONJAS are begging for amnesty hilarious
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by NigerDeltan(m): 10:31pm
Lol
Militant ko
Millipede ni
Wonders shall never end
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Earthquake1: 10:32pm
Afonja don get militants
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by congorasta: 10:32pm
k
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Rick9(m): 10:33pm
When ONDO take get Militants
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Earthquake1: 10:33pm
cstr1000:
One gunshot is enough to disarm those cowards
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Qsscruz(m): 10:33pm
Logic of the Nigerian government:
Engage in arms struggle and you get amnesty plus numerous dividends..
Protest peacefully, and get banned. You are killed and labelled a terrorist..
Lesson: If you cant do it big dont do it at all.. Steal big, struggle armed..
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by dtechbaze(m): 10:37pm
Bullhari007:Not All Ondo People Are Yoruba's, The Niger Delta Region Of The State Has Ijaw's, Apoi's And Ilaje. Abi because ijaw dy ondo nw dem b afonja?
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by dtechbaze(m): 10:40pm
Earthquake1:Not All Ondo People Are Yoruba's, The Niger Delta Region Of The State Has Ijaw's, Apoi's And Ilaje. Abi because ijaw dy ondo nw dem b afonja?
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Earthquake1: 10:41pm
dtechbaze:
They have started denying their people
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by Bullhari007(m): 10:41pm
dtechbaze:which means ondo is part of Biafra territory
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by meetbalo(m): 10:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:Fg dey owe salary?
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by SaintLHUMMY: 10:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:federal government dey owe salary?
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by dtechbaze(m): 10:56pm
Bullhari007:ondo is Sw So No, The Ijaw's,apoi's And Ilaje's Are Minorities There(and They Are Close To Delta Sate Water Boundary) ,they Only Occupy The Riverine Area Of The States thoes 2 Local Goverments Dnt Have Large Land Mass Villages Are Mostly On Water, Ilaje And Ese Odo Local Goverment Are The Only Oil Producing Area Of The State Thereby Making Ondo Part Of The Niger Delta State's
|Re: FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) by gebest: 11:00pm
noted pls
Viewing this topic: GT07115, Ayomidegbenga1(m), IamHeWrites, HALLOWED, RZArecta(m), manmoraskk, Bugatie(m), Broderick555, thecavemanesq(m), zabadii(m), sirfemoz(m), oluxy(m), eagle13(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), ridwando, bjolaniyan, alexpetersng and 20 guest(s)
