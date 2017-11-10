Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Launches Amnesty Programme For Ondo Militants (VIDEO) (2275 Views)

cc;LALASTICLALA Recently the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu urged the Federal Government to expand the current amnesty programme to accommodate more youths in the Niger Delta region. this call was made when the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Paul Boroh (Rtd) visited the Governor, in Akure sometime in september , on that note federal Government today lunched an Amnesty Programme For Militants in the state... some of the militants that spoke during the program promised to liedown their ammunitions and embrace the programmewatch the video belowcc;LALASTICLALA

It's high time I formed Lagos militant group.

It pays to be a militant more than University graduate.



I guess their leader is Baba Falae 1 Like







Such misplaced priorities.

Federal Government that can not pay salaries.





I am hurt that the government wants to identify with these petty militants.

We all know that other than the militants in the core Niger Delta areas, the rest are counterfeits. Such misplaced priorities.Federal Government that can not pay salaries.I am hurt that the government wants to identify with these petty militants.We all know that other than the militants in the core Niger Delta areas, the rest are counterfeits. 1 Like 1 Share

For Nigeria now, everybody na militant. Ondo too?



Anyway, na political pardon, let's hope money is not involved! 1 Like

AMNESTY: IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT



Following the flag off of the Amnesty offer for armed youths in Ilaje and Ese-Odo LGAs of Ondo State, the State Amnesty Committee wishes to state as follows:



*All willing armed youths shall be allowed to surrender arms, including those who had earlier submitted during the Federal Government Amnesty Programme.



*During the Amnesty period of 21 days, any militant or armed youth found with arms and ammunitions and is willing to surrender same shall not be arrested but escorted by security agents to the nearest collection point.

All militants shall be encouraged to surrender all forms of arms.



*The concept of arms for money shall not be entertained or encouraged in any form.

There shall not be submission by proxy.

Militants or armed Youths with bogus title such as “General” must drop such before being accepted into the Amnesty Programme.



*All the militants/armed youths shall be made to sign the militancy criminality form.

All documented militants shall be issued with identity cards for easy identification.



*Screening and documentation of armed youths/militants shall be done at the collection points and not at any militants controlled enclave or camp.



*All collection points shall be well – secured or fortified and shall be manned by security agents.



*All armed youths must be of good conduct during the programme.

At the end of the 21-day period of grace, security agents shall be encouraged to adopt necessary measures to mop up all arms at identified locations.



*At the end of the 21-day period, all camps operated by militants or armed youths shall be deemed to have been shut down. In other words, there shall be nothing to be described as militant camps after this period.



*For further enquiries, please contact the following numbers:

Ilaje - 08056440565

Arogbo - 08056440510

Apoi - 08056440602



SUB-COMMITTEES



MEDIA AND PUBLIC ENLIGHTENMENT

Donald Ojogo – Chairman

Yemi Olowolabi – Member

Leke Akeredolu – Member

Allen Sowore – Member

Doris Olumoko – Member



MONITORING AND IMPLEMENTATION

Gbenga Edema – Chairman

Hon. Akpoebi Lubi – Member

Hon. Otito Atikase – Member

Hon. Richard Omosehin – Member

Malon Ogbaro – Member



COMMUNITY RELATIONS AND ENGAGEMENT

Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa – Chairman

Hon. Felix Rawa – Member

Hon. Bayo Olomu – Member

Hon. Joseph Feku – Member

Mr. Akintokun Lawson – Member



Disarmament and Documentation

Deradicalization and Reintegration

(Membership to be unveiled in due course)



Arms Collection Points and Liaison Officers



The Committee wishes to further announce that the formal submission of arms by militants shall commence from Thursday, 16th November, 2017 at the following designated points with the under listed persons as liaison officers. However, officials of the Committee shall embark on pre-collection visit to the designated points below:



Arogbo:



Odimiyentimi Awene

Amaperewei Uyaboerigha

Diyo Asereju



Ajapa:

Rev. Ibori

Mr. A.O. Maka

Goh Blessing



Igbekebo:

Richard Omosehin

Goodluck Ajinde

Goke Omowunmi



Ugbonla:

Mr. Honey Gbayisemore

Mr. Solomon Meduoye

Prince Taiwo Ikuesan



Igbokoda:

Soji Omosogbe

Adeyoriju Omowole

Asogbon Dele





HON. ALFRED AGBOOLA AJAYI

CHAIRMAN STATE AMNESTY COMMITTEE

So we are running amnesty government... Failed country. Someone should just auction us to the white. Because we are doing a terrible job at ruling ourselves

Just watch how some tribalistic people who were against the amnesty programme in delta state will all of a sudden say it is a good move because their own tribe will now benefit from it.

so ondo is now a terrorist state ,?tell me more

Bodmas94:

While some of us that decided to be law abiding, to develop this nation will be harassed by Police, we will be burgled with crazy levies.



Yet we ain't going illegal, they would not even give us loan to improve our businesses, if they had done a good job there will never be anyone taking arms in the first place. I know this will not continue forever, 1 Like

Awolowo and chicken heart, so AFONJAS are begging for amnesty hilarious

Wonders shall never end

Afonja don get militants

When ONDO take get Militants

cstr1000:

Ondo militants?

The military should go in and blow those criminals out of existence along with their properties.

Terrorists.

One gunshot is enough to disarm those cowards 1 Like

Logic of the Nigerian government:



Engage in arms struggle and you get amnesty plus numerous dividends..



Protest peacefully, and get banned. You are killed and labelled a terrorist..



Lesson: If you cant do it big dont do it at all.. Steal big, struggle armed.. 2 Likes

Bullhari007:

Awolowo and chicken heart, so AFONJAS are begging for amnesty hilarious Not All Ondo People Are Yoruba's, The Niger Delta Region Of The State Has Ijaw's, Apoi's And Ilaje. Abi because ijaw dy ondo nw dem b afonja? Not All Ondo People Are Yoruba's, The Niger Delta Region Of The State Has Ijaw's, Apoi's And Ilaje. Abi because ijaw dy ondo nw dem b afonja?

Earthquake1:

Afonja don get militants Not All Ondo People Are Yoruba's, The Niger Delta Region Of The State Has Ijaw's, Apoi's And Ilaje. Abi because ijaw dy ondo nw dem b afonja? Not All Ondo People Are Yoruba's, The Niger Delta Region Of The State Has Ijaw's, Apoi's And Ilaje. Abi because ijaw dy ondo nw dem b afonja?

dtechbaze:

Not All Ondo People Are Yoruba's, The Niger Delta Region Of The State Has Ijaw's, Apoi's And Ilaje. Abi because ijaw dy ondo nw dem b afonja?

They have started denying their people They have started denying their people

dtechbaze:

Not All Ondo People Are Yoruba's, The Niger Delta Region Of The State Has Ijaw's, Apoi's And Ilaje. Abi because ijaw dy ondo nw dem b afonja? which means ondo is part of Biafra territory which means ondo is part of Biafra territory

NwaAmaikpe:







Such misplaced priorities.

Federal Government that can not pay salaries.





I am hurt that the government wants to identify with these petty militants.

We all know that other than the militants in the core Niger Delta areas, the rest are counterfeits.

Fg dey owe salary? Fg dey owe salary?

NwaAmaikpe:







Such misplaced priorities.

Federal Government that can not pay salaries.





I am hurt that the government wants to identify with these petty militants.

We all know that other than the militants in the core Niger Delta areas, the rest are counterfeits.

federal government dey owe salary? federal government dey owe salary? 1 Like

Bullhari007:

which means ondo is part of Biafra territory ondo is Sw So No, The Ijaw's,apoi's And Ilaje's Are Minorities There(and They Are Close To Delta Sate Water Boundary) ,they Only Occupy The Riverine Area Of The States thoes 2 Local Goverments Dnt Have Large Land Mass Villages Are Mostly On Water, Ilaje And Ese Odo Local Goverment Are The Only Oil Producing Area Of The State Thereby Making Ondo Part Of The Niger Delta State's ondo is Sw So No, The Ijaw's,apoi's And Ilaje's Are Minorities There(and They Are Close To Delta Sate Water Boundary) ,they Only Occupy The Riverine Area Of The States thoes 2 Local Goverments Dnt Have Large Land Mass Villages Are Mostly On Water, Ilaje And Ese Odo Local Goverment Are The Only Oil Producing Area Of The State Thereby Making Ondo Part Of The Niger Delta State's