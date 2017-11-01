₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by Adetoyipet: 4:49am
The Nigeria Labour Congress has accused Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, of planning to sack 30,000 workers including teachers, local government workers and other ministry employees.
It said the move would deepen poverty in the state, noting that the objective of the government was to reduce the state’s workforce.
Also, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, through its President, Michael Olukoya, condemned the decision of the governor to sack about 21,000 teachers from its employment over “alleged unstructured” competency test that it described as lacking legal process.
The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who addressed a news conference on Friday in Abuja faulted the reported mass failure of Kaduna primary school teachers, describing it as false and fraudulent.
He said, “The state government has earmarked about 30,000 workers to be laid off, consisting of 21, 780 teachers already penned down to be sacked under the pretext that they failed a competency test while 5,000 local government workers are to be sacked under the Local Government Councils Restructuring Order 2017 and 8,000 more workers in ministries, departments and agencies are to be sacked for sundry but unjustifiable reasons.”
He stated that the competency test was a sham and a pre-meditated action to reduce the workforce, noting that professional bodies like Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and the National Teachers Institute were not involved in the process.
The NLC said the NUT and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees were equally left out because the motives were clearly not about testing for quality but a ploy to throw people out of employment.
It contended that principles of collective bargaining in labour relations as enshrined in the nation’s labour laws and conventions of the International Labour Organisation were not followed.
Wabba also dismissed allegations that the workers vandalised the Kaduna State House of Assembly during their protest on Wednesday, adding that the state government sponsored thugs who vandalised the assembly after the protesting workers had left the complex.
The protest by workers to the Assembly, he explained, was in the full glare of journalists, adding that security agencies were also on hand to ensure law and order.
He accused the governor of making false claims in his quest to impose hardship on the people, especially workers.
“We assure all workers in the employment of the Kaduna State Government of our full resolve and commitment to continue to support them against any infringement on their rights as we will mobilise fully against any attempt to implement the intention to sack any worker without following due process,” the labour chief stated.
Meanwhile, the NUT President, while addressing journalists at the end of the National Executive Council meeting of the union in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, also said the union would mobilise teachers across the country against any attempt to sack the teachers based on “any illegal process.”
He said, “When last did Kaduna State Government organise any workshop, seminars for teachers in the state, when did the government organise training and retraining for teachers? We hereby advice Kaduna State Government to focus on organising the necessary training and retraining of teachers through the relevant training facilities to improve the quality of teachers..”
Olukoya said the union has issued a two-month ultimatum to states owing teachers salaries and pensions, threatening to shut down schools in the affected states by January 2018.
Speaking against the backdrop of granting autonomy to local governments in the country, he said the management and funding of primary education, including payment of teachers salaries, should be transferred to state governments if the autonomy is to be granted to the local governments.
Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/nlc-nut-accuse-el-rufai-plotting-sack-21000-teachers-others/
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by coolcharm(m): 5:48am
Unionism is the chief vehicle of mediocrity.
El rufai should disengage them, and set another examination for them with a pass mark of 90% - 95% within the next 12 months.
Those that pass should be reabsorbed.
Those that fail should go back to primary school and study to become teachers in future instead of protesting up and down like agberos
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by IamtherealRita(f): 5:49am
This useless and worthless leaders that tommorrow will follow the back to to collect bribe and later support the government
is it not the same labour leader that came to Nasarawa state and support the government even when they knew workers and owed many month salaris
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by modelmike7(m): 7:08am
How many go now remain now?!
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by fakeprophet(m): 7:09am
bunch of confused lunatics, always wailing for things that is unnecessary
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by 2chainzz(m): 7:10am
Nigeria is finished finally.
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by nony43(m): 7:10am
B
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by AntiWailer: 7:10am
And so wat
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by Quality20(m): 7:11am
Oh my fear is that elrufai may not win d next APC primaries or d general elections of 2019- cos d level of hatred against him is just so high.
1. Southern Kaduna xtians hate him and APC
2.Many Hausa guys feel he brought them misery by blowing up their houses and sacking various group of employees ranging from d now defunct VIO to this current one of teachers
3 Many are also angered by the long verifications he carried out on schools and their employees
4 He also blocked source of revenue for many untouchables in d society who ran ghost government schools etn
The sins are just so many, however I do like his resoluteness but ppl like me are in d minority we really can't help him win elections
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by jaheymezz(m): 7:11am
this Bros Na yahoo boy
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by uwardu(m): 7:11am
2chainzz:finally finally
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by AntiWailer: 7:12am
Quality20:
He does not care.
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by EazyMoh(m): 7:13am
Shut up there! Where were you when your so called members were teaching nonsense?
El-Rufai Baba carry go jare!
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by Abimbola29(m): 7:13am
am not in support of mass sacking but if it was does teacher that failed does test posted here,I guess they dont deserve being called a teacher
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by AdaIhiala(f): 7:15am
Bunch of mediocre unionists! All you people know is your salary and not productivity. Mr governor don't be cowed into backing out. Posterity will thank you.
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by Realdeals(m): 7:15am
NLC is destroying Nigeria, they are the chief culprit.
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by Vanpascore(m): 7:19am
El Rufai Hell d teachers, i support you this time around, sack dem all.
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by crystalmi(f): 7:19am
The NLC are a bunch of criminals, i cant believe the NUT will support them too. The teachers are clearly incompetent, how can NUT support such? NUT have no standard then. The teachers should just bury their heads in shame, they should keep quiet and reapply for the job if they know that they are qualified. I will never support mediocrity that will affect the intellect of young primary school students. NUT should set their standard and NLC should get out of here nobody will bribe them.
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by mccoy47(m): 7:24am
NLC and TUC are a bunch of mediocres!
The executives of such unions should be sacked!
I stand with El Rufia 1000%
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by xavier0327(f): 7:29am
Total overhaul of the system!! Very good Mr. Governor
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by MVLOX(m): 7:32am
Dis unions and their leaders re just shameless.... So with all the evidences they have seen dey re still saying all dis.... Am sure many of dem will fail the proficiency test too.... Shameless pple
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by Coolbreeze85: 7:32am
It's high time we stopped this charade and sentimental sympathy. If these teachers ain't truly qualified and are allowed to teach our children, what will now become the hope of the future generation? Creating a better future will usually require sacrifice and sacrifice they say ain't palatable but at the end it is worthwhile. So kudos to Mr El-Rufai.
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by millomaniac: 7:32am
has NLC and co ask themselves what will he gain by sacking all those teachers.
|Re: NLC, NUT Accuse El-rufai Of Plotting To Sack 21,000 Teachers, Others by HAH: 7:34am
coolcharm:is elrufai a professional body, why start a bad precedence, why not ask the NTI the regulatory body of teachers or TRC to do whatever competency test that is required
