₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,577 members, 3,905,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 01:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report (3056 Views)
Police Reacts To Explosion At Coal Camp, Enugu / Senate Changes The Name Of The Nigeria Police Force To Nigerian Police / Photo Of Boko Haram Member Arrested By Task Force In Sambisa Forest (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by itsdumebi(m): 10:10am
@POLITICSNGR
The Nigerian police force has reacted to a viral report stating that it is the worst rated Police outfit in the world. In a statement signed by Police PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, obtained by PoliticsNGR, the Nigerian police counters the report stating that it is 'One of the best in the world and the best in Africa'. The statement read;
· Nigeria Police Force is the best in UN Peace Keeping Operations, Best in Africa, One of the Best in the World. The Force rejects the report as unempirical and absolute falsehood, should be disregarded and discountenanced.
· IGP Assures Nigerians, International Community and Stakeholders Of Policing with Integrity and International Core Values and World Best Practices.
The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to The Cable News Online of today, 10th November, 2017 captioned “NIGERIA POLICE RATED WORST IN THE WORLD”, on the 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI) credited to two (2) bodies, The International Police Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace. The report claimed to have measured the ability of the Police to address Internal Security Issues in 127 Countries in four (4) key areas of Capacity, Process, Legitimacy and Outcomes.
2. The Nigeria Police Force after a careful study of the report and the news items emanating from it, wishes to state categorically that the report is entirely misleading, a clear misrepresentation of facts and figures and essentially unempirical, considering the area of coverage of the report which was said to have been carried out in 2016 by the above-mentioned associations.
3. The report did not take into cognisance the significant improvement in the areas of Capacity Building, Training and Re-training of the entire personnel of the Force as provided for by the current Federal Government of Nigeria and other Foreign and Local NGOs which has greatly improved the efficiency and service delivery of the personnel of the Force throughout the country.
4. It is pertinent to state that the instruments used to evaluate the performance of the Force vis-à-vis that of other countries is absolutely incorrect and grossly inadequate and therefore a plain distortion of facts and figures. The strength of about Three Hundred and Seventy Thousand (370,000) Police Personnel in the country stands at around One (1) Policeman to less than Six Hundred (600) people in population estimates of One Hundred and Eighty Million (180,000,000) Nigerians.
5. It is equally significant to state that the current recruitment of additional Ten Thousand (10,000) Police Personnel into the Force by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the request by the Inspector General of Police to Government for approval of the recruitment of Thirty One Thousand (31,000) Police Personnel yearly for a period of 5years will definitely increase the strength of the Force to meet up with the UN ratio of One (1) Policeman to Four Hundred (400) citizens.
6. Furthermore, in the UN Peace Keeping System, the Nigeria Police Force is rated as the best in UN Peacekeeping operations in the world. This clearly shows that the Nigeria Police Force is not and cannot be the worst in the world under any known scientific yardstick or measuring instrument.
7. Currently, the Nigeria Police Force is one of the only two African Delegates representing the whole of Africa continent on the executive committee of Interpol, a position the Force attained based on high performance, merit and sustained good track records.
8. For avoidance of doubt, since the inception of the present Police administration in July 2016, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, he has introduced and implemented diverse internal reforms aimed at improving capacity building and efficient service delivery of the personnel of the Force, which is yielding positive results in the standardization of the capability of the Nigeria Police Force to deal with violent crimes and terrorism throughout the country. The establishment and take-off of a world-class Terrorism Investigation Bureau for the Force with state-of-the-art equipment and technical support from foreign partners has greatly improved the capacity of the Force to deal with threats posed to internal security in this regard.
9. However, it must be pointed out that the Nigeria Police Force sees the report as a clear demonstration of mischief, ignorance and calculated attempt to distort the feat being recorded by the Force in ensuring adequate security and safety of Nigerians. Nowhere in the report were references made to either the improved capacity or achievements recorded by the Nigeria Police Force across the country in the recent time, the Force, therefore, implores all Nigerians and international community to disregard the report as unfounded and misleading.
10. The renewed determination of the Force to adhere to Internal Police Reforms for greater efficiency in service delivery and conform to standard principles, building trust and confidence in the citizenry for their safety remain unequivocal and unwavering."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/11/not-worst-police-force-world-nigerian-police-reacts-report/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by Ekugbeh(m): 10:14am
Dnt mind dem jor, or is it dia police. Are they policing u?
We are Nigerians, no matter the muddy stains we always stand by our own. Free our Police jare.
They always poknosin over wht nt dia headache.
Bunch of lousy and loud mouthed hypocrites.
2 Likes
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by westlius(m): 10:14am
do u mean Nigeria Police(Sars) is the 1st in the world backward
3 Likes
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:17am
Nigeria police are well trained especially FSars
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by Jesse01(m): 10:23am
Nigeria police don vex oo
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by tsdarkside(m): 10:35am
they must be mad if they think we will put our own police and army down....
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by omowolewa: 10:35am
I knew the report isn't true going by the level of this administration's dream for the force.
This will reduce crime rate to the rock-bottom.
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by mgbadike81: 12:54pm
the Nigerian police is the most hated public institution in the country.they're indeed the worst in the world.
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by asdfjklhaha(f): 12:54pm
They are try their best sha but they should reduce their bribes back to N20 we cannot afford N50
3 Likes
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by rozayx5(m): 12:54pm
Yes you are
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by freeman95(m): 12:54pm
Yes you are not the worst
But the worstest
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by FRESHG(m): 12:54pm
NIGERIA POLICE FORCE ARE PATRIOTS
SARRKI THE GREAT HEAD SLAMMER
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by Handsomebeing(m): 12:55pm
They are even worse than worst. Permit me to use the word worstest. Very terrible, wicked, heartless, lawless force.
2 Likes
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by DONADAMS(m): 12:55pm
lol...very funny people...they are infact more than worst...I never knew until last week Friday I travelled to ijebu ode...some should provide me the link to the previous thread they were ranked the worst
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by Factfinder1(f): 12:55pm
Nigeria has the worst and dumbest police force on earth
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by Nbote(m): 12:55pm
No mind dem jare, d Nigerian Police shldnt b on dat list... Dey deserve their own list stand alone list and category becos dey are in a league of their own... Citizen brutality, abuse of human rights, abuse of power, unprofessional, corrupt, immoral , old skool, etc.. Before d end of today police would have shot, brutalised and abused, harassed and embarrassed someone somewhere in dis country
3 Likes
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by hillybill(m): 12:55pm
This cray police people
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by nototribalist: 12:55pm
Nigerian police is the worst in the world, they know that.
Coming here to deny their head, common get the fck out of here.
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by freeman95(m): 12:55pm
westlius:
Those hungry basteds(in ghanian accent)
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by praiseneofingz(m): 12:56pm
chaiii pepper dem gan.
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by obawinner(m): 12:56pm
they just exhibited. their number one traits. corruption
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by ALAYORMII: 12:56pm
They are actually not the worst in the world but both on earth and in heaven
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by zenmaster: 12:56pm
All of them join
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by delugajackson(m): 12:57pm
They are not even ashamed to talk.
Is it not the same NPF that will tell you to buy fuel before they come to your rescue? Imagine, in an emergency o!
The same NPF that will arrive hours after the crime has been committed and the hoodlums must have escaped?
The same trigger happy NPF that shoots at innocent citizens at will?
The same NPF that says bail is free, but yet they still charge you before leaving the counter.
Can they deny any of these? They should accept the outcome and work on themselves if they want to get to the top.
3 Likes
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by leksmedia: 12:57pm
truth be told, our Police are one of the best in the world if they really want to be professional and do their jobs. but unfortunately they have turned themselves to political dogs, a tool for the rich to oppress the poor, they have become morally bankrupt, they failed to respect the rule of law they are meant to protect, they will rather watch an innocent man punished for the sins he never committed.
But again sometimes I try not to blame them , may be, just may be they are also victims of irresponsible leadership in our society. Anyways we cant kill evil with evil. lets keep loving them and showing them how much we care and respect them. Hopefully one day they will turn a new leaf.
The Nigerian police has hurt me more than you can ever imagine, earlier this week, i Was delayed for 5 hours just because I wasnt going to give them money during their road parole.
God bless the Nigerian police ,
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by AngelicBeing: 12:57pm
Hian, Hahaha, I laugh in Portuguese, Nigeria police is the worst or one of the most useless police force in the world, they should be flogged, disbanded and replaced with Opc, useless Nigeria police criminals
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by franudi: 12:57pm
The worst police is even better than Nigeria police.
3 Likes
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by CHANNELStv2020: 12:57pm
Story for the gods, WORST IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT TO CLASSIFY Nigerian police.
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by ehie(f): 12:57pm
Congrats on your award NPF
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by AleAirHub(m): 12:58pm
Worst worster worstest
1 Like
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by ObamaOsama: 12:58pm
mmmmvhbggkjdgcgx
|Re: We Are Not The Worst Police Force In The World -nigerian Police Reacts To Report by tonididdy(m): 12:58pm
daydreamers
New Designs For A Nigerian Flag! / Do You Think Mujahid Dokubo-asari Should Be Release? / Is Nigeria Practicing True And Real Democracy
Viewing this topic: Olodapsing(m), authehighness, doctokwus, GentleSmiles, donmatin(m), opih, johnjay4u2u(m), dgsam255, PeterKbaba, Oluwashogo112, olaniyi50(m), simak1(m), youngwolf(m), Elnino4ladies, papylo4real(m), winterfell007(m), calberian, plaetton, Uceegal, ifegold, urchnez(m), Kockane(m), Ade001ng(m), lawrence7, Oblion(m), redfly(m), valinno(m), TEAMvido(m), sirugos(m), DavidAjis, Slayer2, varmint, Sofosbuvir, ifyan(m), khalhokage(m), thekenzi, simi4me(m), anjkreb(m), Sunkyphil, efismikoko(m), boboye012, itsik(m), michoade, olamidefatoye(f), Ballack1(m), MicheyJ, DREEZYDEE(m), goodyvin02(m), ccollins(m), Mecoy(m), Leranzo(m), Darkseid(m), classicalbenson(m), ifashola(m), remmydada(m), omigyman(m), bispope(m), thosedays, lordcornel(m), Heyzed, arabbunkum, Gentility4u, Kachigifto3, dclinton01(m), adminlo, Tochi3(m), adewumiokunola, jovincyy10(m), Earthquake1, aceOpace, reaky(m), olaglamour(f), Vizzim, mastrolife, Enegod(m), Tonymegabush1(m), Adiwana, DrTims(m), Ivanmykel(f), femimailbox(m), Kayx, teflonjake(m), brown04221(m), toptop, tolexy007(m), Ayoolu(m), Machiny, olabrad and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15