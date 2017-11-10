Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Is The TECNO Phantom 8 Too Expensive For 128,000? (3787 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDnsXMwAbis



The TECNO Phantom 8 is an Android 7.0 Device with 2.6GHz MediaTek processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a 20MP front facing camera and Dual 12 and 13MP Cameras at the back of the device and a Battery Capacity of 3,500mAh.



However, the specs are just one aspect of the story, how about the actual usage and performance in comparison to other flagships and more mainstream devices?



Here’s my full review of the TECNO Phantom 8 and all the things you should know before buying.



Yes.



For a smartphone lacking SnapDragon chips and will not see Android OS upgrade over the next 2 years, It is a Substandard phone.



TecNo and Subpar Mobiles are... 15 Likes

It's an ok phone but the design is so 2010. Why would they be releasing a phone with a basic design and such large bezels in late 2017. Even iPhones no longer have the large bezels with the iPhone x 7 Likes 2 Shares

wetin consign me and tecno 1 Like

As for me it's worth the money jor

Tecno Phantom 8 starting at 128,000 is not a bad deal. I don't think the design is too outdated (it looks exactly like Honor 8 on the back, and Honor 8 ain't that old), and I think it is a capable device (6GB of RAM, Helio P25 processor are a sturdy combination for a phone priced like that). Arguments that this phone should have made it out with a Snapdragon processor wouldn't stand for long. Tecno is apparently focusing on customers who want Functionality and Productivity at an *Affordable* rate, not the tech savvy who are after Top-notch Mobile experience *at any cost*. It is on this premise that Tecno pushed out its 'flagship', in fact, the idea of affordability is so evident from them such that the Phantom 8 is actually a mid-ranger due to its price. I don't know much about Tecno production and marketing demographics, but it seems to them that a lower (and cheaper) processor is a fair trade off for a higher RAM in the name of 'affordable'



And then, there's the competition. There are a lot of alternatives out there that offer as much for around that price range (some even use Snapdragon processors). But Tecno does have its trump card: accessibility and customer service. Frankly, Few of the competition gives the customer the option to walk into a Brick-and-mortar Store and purchase a phone and still have access to a good aftersale customer service.



In all, I think the debate on the Price of Phantom 8 should be on the premise Tecno originally released the Device: (Functionality, Affordability, and accessibility) 6 Likes 1 Share

Any Tecno or Infinix phone that costs more than $100 (okay, maximum $200) or its naira equivalent is over-priced.



Watch the fans come after me when deep down, they know it is true. How can you buy a phone with no second hand value for 128k? You can't sell it in a year's time for half that price that's if anyone will buy it from you for any price at all. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Kkk..

yes oo.... a plot of land for my area and in the next 5years its going to value. 1 Like

120k for a tecno phone? lmao





only someone who don't know much bout gadgets will spend that on a mediaTEK device.





tecno that exaggerates their specs, that 6gb ram might even be 2 or 3 6 Likes

I wee buy wen mmm pays

Any tecno product is too expensive for a 100k 1 Like

A very good phone it is...

Wonderful design i must say. TECNO have mastered the art of Design/Packaging



However, i noticed 2 major flaws



1. Phone not water resistant

Like c'omon.....Samsung have been producing water resistant phones over 3 years ago(the galaxy S5 series). Even the likes of Motorola, Apple, Nokia and HTC have all produced water resistant phones.

Expected more from TECNO at this point



2. No Optical Image Stabilisation OIS

For una way kno no wetin OIS mean eh......OIS na that feature for phone way dey mk person snap clear picture even if I'm hand dey shake....like assuming say u one snap picture for moto way dey move, no matter how the car dey shake, the picture go still clear.



So even with all this amazing Mega pixels(front and back), OIS should have been included.



N/B: don't expect any OTA ever........u go dey that 7.0 Nougat till thy kingdom come 5 Likes

It is too expensive based on my review of it's specifications

.

r 1 Like

Baba stop bad mouthing techno. If you don't Like them drive to hell Biko.



Techno "exaggerates" their specs. There'sno way a popular brand like techno will lie about a key spec like RAM capacity.



Go and use your iPhone. We'll buy Techno and other MTKs like that. Baba stop bad mouthing techno. If you don't Like them drive to hell Biko.Techno "exaggerates" their specs. There'sno way a popular brand like techno will lie about a key spec like RAM capacity.Go and use your iPhone. We'll buy Techno and other MTKs like that. 3 Likes

I consider it foolishness to invest such amount on a Tecno phone when there are other far better brands in the market ...anything beyond Tecno small small five sim phones I am not and will never be wowed again.





Ther product that I have is a three sim carrier phone. I consider it foolishness to invest such amount on a Tecno phone when there are other far better brands in the market ...anything beyond Tecno small small five sim phones I am not and will never be wowed again.Ther product that I have is a three sim carrier phone. 2 Likes

Just get an iPhone of the same price or go for Mi 6

u are right bro. i have a fairly used tecno L7 with me since 6 months. No one wants to buy. It was even rejected at computer village for swap. Tecno is an over priced metal. Even an old Samsung Galaxy S3 won't stay this long before seeing a buyer u are right bro. i have a fairly used tecno L7 with me since 6 months. No one wants to buy. It was even rejected at computer village for swap. Tecno is an over priced metal. Even an old Samsung Galaxy S3 won't stay this long before seeing a buyer 2 Likes 1 Share

Apparently tecno is a popular brand, who knew

Chinko for N128,000? Am I mad? The Tecno 0707 that I bought in 2010 was N7000, so I will now buy chinko for N128,000 7 years later.





How Tecno users think they look vs how they really look 4 Likes

1 man's meat is another man's poison so I heard....

Tecno had to make their device look like an iPHONE

I think Tecno Phantom6plus better than this phone

I wonder why someone will spend such a huge sum of money on an inferior brand called tecno.

Same piece of poo being rebranded, reshuffled and pushed inside African market because Africa is a dumping ground. My samsung note has been with me for over 5years while other brands; tecno and infinix I used didn't last more than two years and packed. 2 Likes

True that. I used to be a fan too but mehn, after tasting Samsung, I vow never to use a Tecno, Infinix or Gionee device again. Lai lai True that. I used to be a fan too but mehn, after tasting Samsung, I vow never to use a Tecno, Infinix or Gionee device again. Lai lai

I think $60 is a fair price.



/ I think $60 is a fair price.