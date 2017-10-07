₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 10:10am On Oct 06
Don't worry. I won't be bias. And you can count on me to be true to you.
I will present the merits and demerits of both phones' cameras.
Please understand that this is not a full review.
I am focusing on the cameras alone.
Well let's do this, shall we?
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 10:18am On Oct 06
First up is Xiaomi Redmi Note 4...
One thing I like about the Note 4 camera is how it pays attention to colour details. Sometimes it feels like it overdoes it anyway...more like oversaturation.
Moreover, in low light, this camera performs well for a 13MPer.
I'm impressed.
The two pictures you see below are taken in broad daylight.
Please note that I did not tamper with both devices' settings.
I just snapped like that.
1 Like
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Dandsome: 10:23am On Oct 06
Okay, let's wait for the other contender before I comment
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by bigdot1759(m): 10:28am On Oct 06
Dandsome:what about infinix note 4 vs redmi note 4? camera
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 10:32am On Oct 06
Up next is the Tecno Camon CX
I am impressed as well and I love the way the CX adds life to images, brings out colours and make stuff look finer than it is in real life.
Tecno's Camon CX does fantastically well in daylight, without flash.
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 10:36am On Oct 06
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 indoors..
1 without flash
2 with flash
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 10:40am On Oct 06
Tecno Camon CX indoors...
1 without flash
2 with flash
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by spartacus11(m): 10:41am On Oct 06
We are here, Team MTK
I see my oga Gptech, dats why I call ur name
3 Likes
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Freelancerx: 10:44am On Oct 06
Camon CX sha
2 Likes
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 10:46am On Oct 06
Freelancerx:
You better speak your mind...
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 10:46am On Oct 06
spartacus11:
Really?
So why do you like MTK?
I have always believed that Snapdragon is the best.
I still believe so.
But with the Snapdragon 625 processor on Note 4 and the MTK on Camon CX, I have caught myself saying "well, what's the hype all about sef?"
That said, I don't know whether it's because the Note 4 packs more battery life at 4100mah, while that of CX is 3200mah.
All I know is that the battery of Note 4 lasts longer than CX.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Gptech(m): 10:49am On Oct 06
bigdot1759:You can start from here http://www.nairaland.com/3092803/xiaomi-thread/1458
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Gptech(m): 10:52am On Oct 06
spartacus11:Hahahahahahahaha, I go soon use Redmi note 4x battle ur Mi Max 2 .
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by buchito1(m): 10:56am On Oct 06
Xiaomi won it for me
More crystal and matured
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 11:04am On Oct 06
buchito1:
My winner would be the CX.
Ordinarily there would be no need for this comparison, camera specs wise.
because, the CX has greater megapixels.
But then, I have heard so much of how tecno's CX pales in comparison to Note 4, despite all that. So I really wanted to see stuff for myself and I can honestly say that I think otherwise. I do not really think of any as a winner. If any, then it would be by very slight margins.
I was given the impression that I would throw away Camon CX if I touch Note 4. I have to admit that Note 4 packs stuff that makes the device interesting. I still love my Camon CX none the less and there are reasons, cogent reasons why I would not trade it for a Xiaomi note 4.
There are also reasons why I would not trade Note 4 with CX.
So, for me, they are both great devices really. but I'm inclined to Love CX more.
1 Like
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Queentito(f): 11:09am On Oct 06
From this review, I'll go with the cx. The pictures from the note for ain't bad either but I prefer that of the cx
1 Like
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by spartacus11(m): 11:16am On Oct 06
MizMyColi:
D day dey show me how SD does it better Dan MTK until den it is over hyped
Wen i use MTK na rough rider mode but My Mi Max 2 I Dey respect myself if I'm using it.
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by spartacus11(m): 11:18am On Oct 06
Gptech:See come battle but shall My Max 2 i Dey carry am like egg, dats y I need u for Max 2 conner so I go get confidence dey do rough rider mode
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by paolokonqueror(m): 11:18am On Oct 06
I don't even like snapping pictures with Flash so I'm judging without flash and tbh they are both great, very close really, the CX tho has the edge for me because it's brighter and looks better.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by spartacus11(m): 11:19am On Oct 06
MizMyColi:
U na legend. Respect
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Gptech(m): 11:54am On Oct 06
MizMyColi:Wrong, the reverse is the case, it was the Camon Cx that was overhyped for its camera, some even said its on par if not better than the iPhone 6. You are also wrong to say the CX should have a better camera because of its higher mega pixel, there are whole lots of factors that affect how good a camera will perform.
Even though people may think I am biased, the Redmi note 4 did better, it shot the cloud better without overexposing it like the Camon did, it also has more details from the indoor shots.
14 Likes
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Gptech(m): 11:58am On Oct 06
MizMyColi:Yet to see the bolded ooooo.
Plus, please do low light shots and also compare the front cameras please, this might explain the megapixel ish .
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by princetom1(m): 12:02pm On Oct 06
Csn somebody borrow madam her iPhone 8 plus, HTC U11 or Google pixel Xl 2 for camera comparison? I think they all have 12mp
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by princetom1(m): 12:02pm On Oct 06
Gptech:
For those who know
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 12:03pm On Oct 06
Gptech:
Lol
Will do so later.
Lemme eat
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Franky826: 12:10pm On Oct 06
on behalf of all the xiaomites wey dey Nairaland
we no gree say the camera of xiaomi did over saturate.
where I come from in Mogadishu it's termed 'detailing'
buh that CX no bad Sha
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by Gptech(m): 12:10pm On Oct 06
MizMyColi:Nr fail to use the food for the camera battle ooo, snap make we see .
1 Like
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 12:16pm On Oct 06
Gptech:
That's the beauty of opinions really. We can all have one.
So, I'd say in my opinion, after all said and done, I choose the CX as far as camera functionality is concerned.
Yes, the note 4 has this colour detail-ish about it, but it kyna makes the image dull.
There's this conservative feel, whereas, the CX adds more life and buoy to the photography.
You mentioned something about the clarity of the sky, and that's how I know that Note 4 Overcancels exposure to light rays, because in the picture I posted here, it would seem like it was going to rain at the time. But in reality, the sky was sunny, like you can't look up without feeling direct sun rays impact your eyes, but the note 4 did not depict.
About the megpixels, I did not say anywhere that CX should have a better cam, instead, what I said was that "specs wise" the MP of CX is greater than that of Note 4.
I have used a 2MP iphone front camera in broad dayight and I was amazed at the output quality.
I have complained on the overexposure ish on CX, but that not withstanding, I appreciate it for its vivid imagery.
Let's just accept that both cameras do have their apparent flaws and strengths.
So it's simple. if you love colors in a flamboyant, more expressive way, CX does it.
But if you love colours in a conservative manner, Note 4 kills it.
4 Likes
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 12:17pm On Oct 06
Gptech:
you want me snap to plain garri, abi?
I nuh cary the Note 4 come out.
I leave am for office. Na only my CX I carry comot.
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by MizMyColi(f): 12:18pm On Oct 06
princetom1:
12mp too much sef.
Yu for reason 8mp for these devices you just mentioned.
What I can say is that 8mp iphone is same as 12mp android.
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by D4Daymoo(m): 12:19pm On Oct 06
Too close to call. Let me goan see again
|Re: Battle Of The Cameras: Xiaomi's Note 4 Vs Tecno's Camon CX by eleojo23: 12:21pm On Oct 06
Let me take the last seat on the First page
