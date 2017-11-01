₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,688 members, 3,906,438 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 06:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) (16642 Views)
Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) / Lady Among Gang Of Interstate Armed Robbers Arrested By Police In Edo. Photos / 2 Robbers Arrested By RRS After Victim Identified Them At Drinking Joint (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by InsideOut247: 1:55pm
@InsideOutBlog
Seven suspected traffic armed robbers were arrested by men of the Lagos state police command yesterday November 10th. Four of the suspected traffic robbers identified as Adebayo Oluwafemi,23, Olanrewaju Abdullahi 19, Olanrewaju Quadri 18, Oladapo Ishola, 18, all residents of Oshodi, all pictured above, were arrested after they attacked one Dare Adewale, while he was driving on the Oshodi Oke bridge. One of the suspects distracted their victim by engaging him on the driver's side while the other suspects picked up valuables in his car including his Infinix Hot Note phone.
Passersby raised alarm and men of the Anti-robbery squad posted to Oshodi Oke chased the robbers and arrested them. They are currently being detained at the Oshodi police station and would soon be charged to court.
In a related development, three suspected traffic Robbers namely Dada Ogundipe 19yrs, Adewale Sodiq 22yrs and Omodeji Railwan 19yrs, were arrested along Oshodi expressway inwards Anthony Bridge. See their photo below
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/seven-traffic-robbers-arrested-in-lagos.html
2 Shares
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:59pm
SEE THEIR CHICKEN LEGS, DON'T KNOW WHY EVIL PEOPLE USUALLY RESEMBLE WILD MAD DOGS. THEY SHOULD BE LOCKED UP FOR GOOD.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by bigtt76(f): 2:12pm
The one in the middle had the most hit back to back At their age, I finished secondary school and waiting for University Admission ....who did this to us in Nigeria naaaaa Haba
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 4:29pm
hmmm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by cinoedhunter: 4:30pm
Imagine. Prison fall on u
2 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by sotall(m): 4:30pm
OK
1 Like
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Handsomebeing(m): 4:30pm
The one in the middle though. LOL
11 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by cosmatika(m): 4:31pm
Ogundipe, Quadri, Abdullahi, Ishola, SirDick abi sodiq, Raiwan; these names have two things in common with sarrki, the NL resident zomB. Who can guess wat dey are?
14 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Phonefanatic: 4:31pm
They rather steal than sell gala.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Xyzee: 4:32pm
The guy in the middle has been seriously touched.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by gypsey(m): 4:32pm
what kinda creatures are these?
1 Like
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Orpe7(m): 4:32pm
Omo d one for middle go fight Anthony joshua ni. Omo eye don close finish ooooo
15 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by arcisong(m): 4:32pm
This one weak me o, why robbery, instead of learning trade.
2 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by kwencypresh(f): 4:32pm
Children wey suppose dey school dey learn
Smh
2 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Lexusgs430: 4:32pm
They should be sent to a farm, to work for free ......
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Elslim: 4:32pm
Nigerian police don reset thier faces oh
1 Like
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by deedy111: 4:32pm
E don be for them
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Amberon11: 4:33pm
hhahahahaah
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Orpe7(m): 4:33pm
Na remand home some of them dey go
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by arcisong(m): 4:33pm
Orpe7:
He face don chop enough blow.
5 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by bigass(f): 4:33pm
The story is a lie. passersby will never raise alarm, they will just ignore you as if nothing is happening
4 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by enemyofprogress: 4:33pm
They've beated hell out of them
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by obonujoker(m): 4:33pm
I thought it was the igbos they rampage the traffic selling goods, while these ones were doing what??
Robbing??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Factfinder1(f): 4:33pm
The guy in the middle has gone through good and refined drilling.... those swollen eyes would have received over 30good slaps
4 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Orpe7(m): 4:34pm
The one in the middle can pass for a chinese.
9 Likes
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by HugeDan(m): 4:34pm
chai na beat una take blur the guy face?
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:34pm
Listen to my songs at http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
Beating don turn that one for middle to Chinko o
The one wey dey the Chinko right side get K-leg,No wonder dem catch am,How e wan take run well?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Bblessing37: 4:34pm
See that one boxers as e be like flying boat
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by Eenee(m): 4:35pm
HIS CONTRY IS HOT . 18yrs robber?
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by IVORY2009(m): 4:35pm
Na wa.....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seven Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (photos) by krestup: 4:35pm
What is this country turning into?
I hope they are not EVANS in the making
Mother Jailed For 6-Years For Burying Child Alive / Arisekola Alao's Son Kidnapped In Lagos / Nigerian, Eric Chimezie Oluigbo Sentenced To Death In Malaysia 4 Drug Traffickin
Viewing this topic: okunola47, wheelchairboy(m), kentochi(m), OlatunbosunAb13, preciousonwel, favoured247(m), Alao046(m), REDBULL1(m), lanetrips, lacream007, Juban(m), VisioDirect, faceURfront(m), gimbayaro(m), ablezhizhi, primus01, adeyanju65(m), rajinet(m), Madutch007, naturalmikky(m), MilesLamar(m), SleekyPosh(m), Emmamikeagropro, vicadex07(m), oloopee, jayney404, kaka22(m), Mrcuda, Issyman(m), ayobami1990, Letoma(m), xwyze, segebobo, emaduka, lawrence83, Emmyce, BROexcel, bigfather(m), SUGARDADDY55(m), osobase01(m), SCHMURDA(m), psalmry(m), Luckyomon(m), Jebosh, anudking, Emman8(m), oo2unba, Okoshishi(m), ogunvic41(m), macaphan007(m), Sobandemojisola, folly22(f), NJPot(m), 9icetoo(m), johnbosco97(m), trinitiron(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9