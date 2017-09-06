₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by ibibiofirstlady(f): 9:53pm
“ Six- hour daily sex from a jobless man is too much to handle , ” were the words of a 26- year - old woman , Constance Muungani , who fled her matrimonial home because of her husband, Fani Mumba ( 31) sexual appetite .
Mumba , who thought his wife was unfair to him , took the case to a local court in their country, Zimbabwe .
Muungani told the court that her husband did not take her well - being into consideration .
She said , “ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”
She added , “ I am employed , but my husband has no job but to keep having sex with me . I am not going back to him and I also want the custody of the children . ”
However , the husband told the court not to dissolve the marriage , saying he still loves his wife .
“ I love my wife . I kindly ask her to give me a chance to solve the prolonged erection . I did that in the belief that I would sexually satisfy her and I didn’ t know that it would wreck my marriage , ” he said .
Court Chief , Chireya , told B -Metro that he was working on mending the marriage by engaging both parties.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by ibibiofirstlady(f): 9:56pm
said , “ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”
What a wicked man... Lalasticlala snake fall on him
8 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by greatnaija01: 10:00pm
NO sex woman go complain, WEAK SEX n she go cuurse u finish, STRONG sex she go say you wan kill am and then file for divorce.... chai
18 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Oyindidi(f): 10:01pm
6 hours na food?
6 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by chibabe259(f): 10:03pm
“ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”
She added , “ I am employed , but my husband has no job but to keep having sex with me"
Shameless woman, ordinary six hours sex per day you no fit endure.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by ibibiofirstlady(f): 10:05pm
greatnaija01:6 hours is wickedness
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Jesse01(m): 10:16pm
d woman no wan die be4 her time.d man self 6 hours every day abi him be Mandingo
5 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by ceezarhh(m): 10:18pm
six hours?!...better run for your life...maybe he was a horse in his former life...
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by kennygee(f): 10:20pm
Too much of everything is bad.
9 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by whateverkay(m): 10:20pm
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by MasViews: 10:20pm
chibabe259:
14 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by ayusco85(m): 10:21pm
End time husband with an end time sex urge.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Odianose13(m): 10:21pm
Hahahahahaha. Na wetin unemployment dey cause some people be that.
Unemployment increases sexual drive..... Hahahaha #fallacy
9 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by teniola55(m): 10:21pm
.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Ibrahim9090: 10:21pm
Noted
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Bills2307(m): 10:21pm
onwebero ihe furu
8 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Gryffindor: 10:21pm
That guy must be the son of ZEUS
6 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Spells(m): 10:21pm
6hours haba Uncle...can you even survive continues eating for 6 hours
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by costandi(m): 10:22pm
ibibiofirstlady:Wicked for having an insatiable libido, that he decided to quench on his wife who pledged to be with him for better for worse? Did he by means influence being created in that manner?
5 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by rentAcock(m): 10:22pm
A simple visit to the doctor would've identified this man's problem. This is a clinical manifestation of Priapism, a condition whereby the pen.is (nairaland stop changing pen.is to joystick, this ain't no video game) remains erect for several hours. This is usually caused by an overdose of viagra, cialis or other erectile dysfunction medications, however this man was most likely born with this defect or something in his diet may be a cause. Whatever the cause, there's a solution, a doctor can prescribe medications to decrease the erection, but instead the woman chose divorce. I suspect this woman is cheating with someone else as a case of prolonged erection is a problem most women would like to have.
10 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by TimeMod1: 10:22pm
6 hrs everyday! . I swear Na lie, big lie.
Cheap exaggeration.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by wildfire2000(f): 10:22pm
Lol����
This is terrible
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Phygo(m): 10:22pm
The man should b a porn star at least na job .
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by AngelicBeing: 10:22pm
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by johnstar(m): 10:22pm
Ok
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by kobijacobs(m): 10:22pm
what a wicked man, he wants to damage that woman's thing
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Gloria4(f): 10:22pm
6 hours??haba!!! its too much
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by asawanathegreat(m): 10:23pm
Mugabe why this nah?
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Jamolajay1: 10:23pm
She don lie here... They won't be having it during her monthly cycle.... Buh 6hrs no be beans o. How she take calculate am sef
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by okonja(m): 10:23pm
LWKMD,
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by tlb99: 10:23pm
okay
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex by Xantosdamy(m): 10:23pm
. These man deserve a medal
1 Like
