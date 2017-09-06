Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Zimbabwean Woman Divorces Husband Because Of Too Much Sex (10819 Views)

Mumba , who thought his wife was unfair to him , took the case to a local court in their country, Zimbabwe .



Muungani told the court that her husband did not take her well - being into consideration .



She said , “ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”



She added , “ I am employed , but my husband has no job but to keep having sex with me . I am not going back to him and I also want the custody of the children . ”



However , the husband told the court not to dissolve the marriage , saying he still loves his wife .



“ I love my wife . I kindly ask her to give me a chance to solve the prolonged erection . I did that in the belief that I would sexually satisfy her and I didn’ t know that it would wreck my marriage , ” he said .



Court Chief , Chireya , told B -Metro that he was working on mending the marriage by engaging both parties.







said , “ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”





What a wicked man... Lalasticlala snake fall on him 8 Likes

NO sex woman go complain, WEAK SEX n she go cuurse u finish, STRONG sex she go say you wan kill am and then file for divorce.... chai 18 Likes

na food? 6 hoursna food? 6 Likes

“ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”



She added , “ I am employed , but my husband has no job but to keep having sex with me"





Shameless woman, ordinary six hours sex per day you no fit endure. 22 Likes 1 Share

greatnaija01:

NO sex woman go complain, WEAK SEX n she go cuurse u finish, STRONG sex she go say you wan kill am and then file for divorce.... chai 6 hours is wickedness 6 hours is wickedness 2 Likes

d woman no wan die be4 her time.d man self 6 hours every day abi him be Mandingo d woman no wan die be4 her time.d man self 6 hours every day abi him be Mandingo 5 Likes

six hours?!...better run for your life...maybe he was a horse in his former life... 30 Likes 1 Share

Too much of everything is bad. 9 Likes

chibabe259:

“ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”



She added , “ I am employed , but my husband has no job but to keep having sex with me"





Shameless woman, ordinary six hours sex per day you no fit endure.



14 Likes

End time husband with an end time sex urge.

Hahahahahaha. Na wetin unemployment dey cause some people be that.



Unemployment increases sexual drive..... Hahahaha #fallacy 9 Likes

.

Noted

onwebero ihe furu 8 Likes

That guy must be the son of ZEUS 6 Likes

6hours haba Uncle...can you even survive continues eating for 6 hours 6hours haba Uncle...can you even survive continues eating for 6 hours 2 Likes

ibibiofirstlady:

said , “ I have endured too much sex. He has sex with me every day for about six hours , to an extent that my private part became painful . I fear I will die having sex. ”





What a wicked man... Lalasticlala snake fall on him Wicked for having an insatiable libido, that he decided to quench on his wife who pledged to be with him for better for worse? Did he by means influence being created in that manner? Wicked for having an insatiable libido, that he decided to quench on his wife who pledged to be with him for better for worse? Did he by means influence being created in that manner? 5 Likes

A simple visit to the doctor would've identified this man's problem. This is a clinical manifestation of Priapism, a condition whereby the pen.is (nairaland stop changing pen.is to joystick, this ain't no video game) remains erect for several hours. This is usually caused by an overdose of viagra, cialis or other erectile dysfunction medications, however this man was most likely born with this defect or something in his diet may be a cause. Whatever the cause, there's a solution, a doctor can prescribe medications to decrease the erection, but instead the woman chose divorce. I suspect this woman is cheating with someone else as a case of prolonged erection is a problem most women would like to have. 10 Likes

6 hrs everyday! . I swear Na lie, big lie.

Cheap exaggeration.

Lol����



This is terrible

The man should b a porn star at least na job . 2 Likes

3 Likes

Ok

what a wicked man, he wants to damage that woman's thing

6 hours??haba!!! its too much

Mugabe why this nah?

She don lie here... They won't be having it during her monthly cycle.... Buh 6hrs no be beans o. How she take calculate am sef

LWKMD, 1 Like

okay