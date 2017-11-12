₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The engine is the heart of your vehicle, giving your car the necessary power it needs to operate correctly. When the engine is damaged, it will significantly affect your car’s performance. Fortunately, you can save yourself time and money by quickly diagnosing engine problems before they cause more harm to your vehicle.
Below are the 6 signs your car needs an engine repair
1)The check engine light turns on
Dashboard warning lights are your car’s way of alerting you about problems it detects via its On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) system.
While the check engine light can be triggered by many different issues, many of them are directly related to engine performance,and ignoring the light will only lead to greater problems.
2)Your car is making strange noises
A knocking noise coming from your bonnet is a sign of a dying engine. This noise could be caused by wear or damage to your engine’s mechanical parts such as pistons, bearings or other moving parts. Other noises you should look out for include popping, spitting and backfiring from your exhaust.
3)You experience a loss of engine power
Your car engines will struggle to run at their usual level if there is an internal problem.The vehicle may stall, shake at high speeds or struggle when climbing a bridge.
4)Excessive Smoke from your exhaust
There are several reasons why your exhaust could be producing smoke.The colour of the smoke can give you an idea of what is causing the problem.
If the smoke is black, it means that your engine has incomplete combustion which leads to burning too much fuel. This could be due to damaged fuel injectors,malfunctioning sensors,damaged air filter and clogged fuel return line
Grey smoke may come from a stucked pcv valve,problems with your transmission fluid and excessive oil consumption.
Dark blue smoke means that oil is leaking into your engine’s combustion chamber. This can be caused by worn out piston rings,damaged valve seals and other worn or damaged engine components.
5)The engine is running roughly
A struggling engine will often shake or lose power as the revs increase. A few common solutions for this may be to replace the spark plugs,replace your ignition coils,check your fuel pressure,clean your air flow meter or give your engine a tune-up.
6)Your car produces oil patches
If you notice puddles of oil under your vehicle, this is probably a result of a leak in your engine. As the oil depletes, more friction will occur in your engine, generating excess heat. Oil leaks are common from engine oil seals, and sump plugs/sump plug washers.
Source :https://autojosh.com/6-signs-car-needs-engine-repair/
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by Automotive1(m): 11:54pm On Nov 11
You don’t want a costly car repairs due to engine troubles. Learn to notice the signs of engine problems by seeing,hearing and smelling what’s going on with your vehicle while you drive it.
Do you have any addition to the above lists? Please add
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by modelmike7(m): 7:06am
Informative
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by elpj: 7:08am
Nice one
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by asulyman1(m): 7:09am
great
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by Plasmbob1: 7:14am
Good. Make I repair my footwagen first.
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by echelons(m): 7:16am
My car was overheating and I took it to one of these tech/diagnostic mechanic workshops. The results was so underwhelming.
The pricing of car parts was hiked, some almost 3 times the price at the market for the same product. After their initial trial and error, the said the top gaskets have been affected, that the engine will be unmount and the gaskets replaced.. Another cost.
After the whole thing, the car was coupled back, the overheating has stopped but the engine now stalls especially after a brief halt, getting it in motion is dangerously slow.
My advice is this, after this experience, the best and the most cost-effective place to fix your car is at the spare parts market. If you have a trusted parts dealer there, they will take you to the best mechanic for your car and the charge is just minimal.
I spent nearly 300K fixing and tuning up my car in a techy workshop, what I would have spent at most 100k fixing at Gudu or Kugbo mechanic Market.
My opinion.
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by ismokeweed(m): 7:21am
Please what about signs that my pam slippers is about to pull? Honestly na that one hold me for now.
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by zelexotunla(m): 7:24am
pls I experience some of these signs however I have advised to work on the engine, as in to ring the engine but I need a good hand to do so in Ibadan. Pls if you have anyone around and what is cost implication? I use Honda Alar. thanks
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by basic23111: 7:24am
very important info but u don't talk about oil light and temperature light, careless about this two can damage your engine quickly...
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by drkay(m): 7:26am
been hearing a knocking sound lately, especially when ascending a sloppy terrain or flyover at low speed. otherwise, the car is on top of its game. my 'kazeem' said its probably because engine capacity is getting weaker for d ac.
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by basic23111: 7:26am
zelexotunla:I will advise u to buy a tokubo engine. ringing engine is total waste of time and money at time
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by basic23111: 7:28am
drkay:which type of vehicle
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by Mrkumareze(m): 7:42am
Educative. The problem we have is getting the right mechanic to handle the repair work. I was a victim recently and it cost me roughly 400k which ordinarily would have taken 280k. A mechanic once told me if my check engine light is not on it means my car won't start but when I finally realize through computer scan that the new fuel pump I was deceived to buy was faulty, it was replaced, engine check light went off and my acceleration restored.
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by InvertedHammer: 7:48am
Automotive1:
So you will run to repair your engine because Check Engine light is on which could also be caused by loose fuel cap or faulty oxygen sensor? Some unscrupulous mechanic will take you shine and may even cause more damage.
There is a major problem if "Check Engine" sign is flashing.
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by kekakuz(m): 7:56am
Oil disappears from my engine after 2 weeks
Am tired
What is happening please help
And the engine can shake for Africa
When I just start the car
It shakes and the check engine light is there
The most painful part is that
I just got it
It’s an EOD
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by EmmaLege: 7:56am
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by Dottore: 7:59am
Ok
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by Yameater(f): 8:20am
Plasmbob1:What is this one saying ?
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by drkay(m): 8:21am
basic23111:sienna 02. the sound comes occasionally.
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by basic23111: 8:24am
drkay:get ur mechanic to check the engine
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by drkay(m): 8:25am
basic23111:Okay, many thanks.
|Re: These Are 6 Signs Your Car Needs An Engine Repair by basic23111: 8:26am
kekakuz:do u notice smoke from the exhaust
