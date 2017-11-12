₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,855 members, 3,907,201 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 08:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) (5761 Views)
DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) / Photo Of DJ Cuppy At The Headies 2016 / Desmond Elliot In A Selfie With DJ Cuppy At The Launch Of ROK TV In UK (Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by iGISTMORE: 2:19am
@GISTMORE
DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Billionaire oil mogul Femi Otedola, turned 25 on November 11th and threw a lavish ranch themed party at her father's mansion that was attended by her friends, musicians and all other rich kids in Lagos.
Nigerian Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote and Oil mogul, Femi Otedola are good friends and he decided to surprise his daughter DJ Cuppy by making a stop at her 25th birthday party in Ikoyi, Lagos.
Gist from GistMore
https://www.gistmore.com/photo-dj-cuppy-25th-bithday-party-billionaire-aliko-dangote-suprises
lalasticlala
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by iGISTMORE: 2:22am
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by iGISTMORE: 2:23am
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by mayokhun(m): 2:28am
FTC!!.. Money is a very good something o, I know say God go soon reason my matter.
Happy birthday to Cuppy, more life to her.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by Forzap(m): 2:33am
dangote, jaye jaye man...dija still tie turban with hat on top ahhn ahhn
3 Likes
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by ClassicMan202(m): 3:36am
Na Dangote be DAT A don't believe it? where the blinks and shine shine? money good sha
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by ihec(m): 3:38am
Haha. Uncle Dan. my main man
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by ihec(m): 3:38am
Haha. Uncle Dan. my main man
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 3:42am
I wish I can be like the cool rich kids!
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 3:48am
What is the surprise that was there,if it's "no name" person's daughter that is doing birthday and dangote branch there that is a surprise
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by ClassicMan202(m): 4:22am
Kenzico:
The rich also cry bro...... be careful what you wish for!
5 Likes
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by ibkgab001: 4:36am
Hunnnnn
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 5:27am
ClassicMan202:But it's better to be rich and cry then to be poor and still cry anyways.
As long as you are earning your money in a good and honest way.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by femi4: 5:51am
Rokia2:Abi o
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by Saheed9: 6:28am
Rokia2:it's better to cry inside Bentley than to be smiling on top okada.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by mexxmoney: 6:31am
I thought they said Dija was pregnant again. Can't see any sign of it in that pic.
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by 30BillionGang: 7:16am
rich for rich, if u no get money? complete it for me
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by freemandgenius(m): 7:18am
Where is easy ? Ayam not understanding o!
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 7:28am
Kenzico:This statement is pregnant with so many meanings.
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by givan(m): 7:45am
Who knows this girl as a DJ? I guess she's more private than commercial.
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by Osasnidas(m): 7:58am
We will get there
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:09am
Nice
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 8:09am
Hmm
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by NSNA: 8:09am
She does a lot...
www.TheSecretPrincess.com
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 8:10am
These people are in another world entirely....
1 Like
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by deepwater(f): 8:10am
Lol
She should be surprised to see the man who will take out bread from her dad once his refinery starts producing
Kids won't see this coming
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by BestySam(m): 8:10am
Please how can I meet this girl? I'll just take jazz from one aboki and boooooom she'll love me.
I'm 25 and the only thing on my mind is how to secure my next meal. Some people are really fortunate sha.
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 8:11am
Rokia2:
Start the hustle now and make your kids to be the rich kids...You don be adult already
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 8:11am
A billionaire attends the birthday of another billionaire's daughter
Why is this news?
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by manci(m): 8:11am
But the poor cry more
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by Felixtuta(m): 8:11am
for these guys, Nigeria is the best country. Them lack nothing.
2 Likes
|Re: Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) by rozay12345: 8:11am
Life is beautiful when there is money most especially a loving parent's own.
1 Like
Top Nollywood Earners / Pic: Katherine Edoho Steps Out Happy After Divorce / Hollywood's Longest Lasting Couples
Viewing this topic: Frazercrib(m), gurunlocker, daramolanas1(m), abhosts(m), georgen2u(m), Nurtay(m), spicegrp, StFrank2(m), sellers4buyers, kollins3, phoenix90(m), sotall(m), Saltoflife, Tee99(m), ethereal(f), Israel25(m), suxes2005(m), ogbeniolola, opih, Wize1, yemshine, orluwasheyi, PETERENI1(m), SmartUrhoboBoy, ASAMPETE1, irokooo, davillian(m), agbonkamen(f), Ballistical(m), Henrick007, Johnnycrash(m), damjane(f), itsandi(m), level10, Nyore5, titosantana(m), whateverkay(m), udyheart01(m), dasauce(m), tokabcomputers, Barakojyde(m), kbbanj10, crotsz, geedup(m), amyuba(f), tommychizzle(m), makacyn25, mailingdgreat, debedebe(m), cytell56, Numerouuuno, engrolawei, Nazacent, Dinieoj(f), danolorunmo(m), sunbuddy(m), aby007, COdeGenesis, Rybnyk(m), Eldavido1, dives(m), eyostic(m), baronchuks(m), tvcatch15, preciousonwel, yale001(f), jihday(m), DonSolo3013, manbello(m), Kelvvyn(m), drealmoyo(m), MRSHYCAT(m), olatunji21(m), Masterclass32, favourmmeso(f), madamGift(f), Gepheral, Folatem, damilotun, helpsystem, lobell, wickyyolo, Mashrock, AdaIhiala(f), sanpipita(m), emolala(m), ocelot2006(m), Ajibel(m), 1009ja, EMEKA1MILLION(m), pautex, Moyinoluwa35, saucespecies, gbudujames(m), Benitafarms, Zico4real(m), purpledandelion, nettan, airamuche, Jssamuel33(m), leorayvon, SenatorJChris, Princedapace(m), chubaba1990, zinnyzee(f), Elvis2kay, Sikfeel, MsFaith(f), Badonasty(m), Scholes007(m), sincerlyyo(m), glamay(f), richardsfoster09, Ariyke, Lunagirl(f), handebayor, excelway(m), Spidermon, Alezy(m), peksmay(f), Chikabel(f), ochardbaby(m), kingori, ULSHERLAN(m), Masta2, georgeceekay, lekandynam(m), val4lyf, josdain1234, sayhi2certified(m), kulikuli45, ERockson, slimpoet11(m), wyt(m), lexie234(m), baffylander(m), Drabrah(m), Boie, Shazam1077(m), DrPlato, kenneth4000, anny268(f), Tyga12, AloyalNigerian(m), fellom, leykeh, MrMoRitz, Airtimex(m), Benuromi, Religiondb(m), naptu2, Shadefunmi(f), bidexolumanish(m), paul5378(m), deco22, remainhidden, truth4u, Proudgorgeousga(f), crystalnet, aylipple, Spylord48, Halesh(m), shyenar999, imsirkay, dimchi(m), TheCabal, ernieholla, Day11(m), gidiMonsta(m), kokomaster3d, ATTITUDE2, erenax, Ibrahimnuasa, debque(m), Chidi4u(m), comradespade(m), hensben(m), NeuroBoss(m), eph12(m), horllyzee, LilSmith55(m), valufone(m), ProfEinstein, zeedof(m), Samuelakoji(m), Hatice(f), dorange(m), oyiboafrica(m), Sammy555(m), SAINTSOUL(m), Ayomidric(m), donmelinga(m), Paragon311(m), realestworld(m), link2ok22, Crownbefitsme(f), viczeey(m), kachy, Shedyprosper(m), loylextop(m), Donthifzy(m), Okoyiboz3 and 335 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10