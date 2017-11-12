Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Aliko Dangote At DJ Cuppy's 25th Birthday Party (Photos) (5761 Views)

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Billionaire oil mogul Femi Otedola, turned 25 on November 11th and threw a lavish ranch themed party at her father's mansion that was attended by her friends, musicians and all other rich kids in Lagos.



Nigerian Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote and Oil mogul, Femi Otedola are good friends and he decided to surprise his daughter DJ Cuppy by making a stop at her 25th birthday party in Ikoyi, Lagos.



FTC!!.. Money is a very good something o, I know say God go soon reason my matter.



Happy birthday to Cuppy, more life to her. 10 Likes 3 Shares

dangote, jaye jaye man...dija still tie turban with hat on top ahhn ahhn 3 Likes

A don't believe it ? where the blinks and shine shine ? money good sha Na Dangote be DATA don't believe it? where the blinks and shine shine? money good sha

Haha. Uncle Dan. my main man

Haha. Uncle Dan. my main man

I wish I can be like the cool rich kids!

What is the surprise that was there,if it's "no name" person's daughter that is doing birthday and dangote branch there that is a surprise

Kenzico:

I wish I can be like the cool rich kids!

The rich also cry bro...... be careful what you wish for! The rich also cry bro...... be careful what you wish for! 5 Likes

Hunnnnn

ClassicMan202:





The rich also cry bro...... be careful what you wish for! But it's better to be rich and cry then to be poor and still cry anyways.



As long as you are earning your money in a good and honest way. But it's better to be rich and cry then to be poor and still cry anyways.As long as you are earning your money in a good and honest way. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Rokia2:



But it's better to be rich and cry then to be poor and still cry anyways.



As long as you are earning your money in a good and honest way. Abi o Abi o 5 Likes 1 Share

Rokia2:



But it's better to be rich and cry then to be poor and still cry anyways.



As long as you are earning your money in a good and honest way. it's better to cry inside Bentley than to be smiling on top okada. it's better to cry inside Bentley than to be smiling on top okada. 12 Likes 2 Shares

I thought they said Dija was pregnant again. Can't see any sign of it in that pic.

rich for rich, if u no get money? complete it for me

Where is easy ? Ayam not understanding o!

Kenzico:

I wish I can be like the cool rich kids! This statement is pregnant with so many meanings. This statement is pregnant with so many meanings.

Who knows this girl as a DJ? I guess she's more private than commercial.

We will get there

Nice

Hmm





These people are in another world entirely.... 1 Like



She should be surprised to see the man who will take out bread from her dad once his refinery starts producing



Kids won't see this coming LolShe should be surprised to see the man who will take out bread from her dad once his refinery starts producingKids won't see this coming

Please how can I meet this girl? I'll just take jazz from one aboki and boooooom she'll love me.



I'm 25 and the only thing on my mind is how to secure my next meal. Some people are really fortunate sha.

Rokia2:



But it's better to be rich and cry then to be poor and still cry anyways.



As long as you are earning your money in a good and honest way.







Start the hustle now and make your kids to be the rich kids...You don be adult already Start the hustle now and make your kids to be the rich kids...You don be adult already 1 Like 1 Share

A billionaire attends the birthday of another billionaire's daughter



Why is this news?

But the poor cry more

for these guys, Nigeria is the best country. Them lack nothing. 2 Likes