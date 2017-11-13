₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,273 members, 3,908,875 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 08:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle (2775 Views)
Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) / A Doctor Reveals The Only Thing That Truly Separates Doctors From Nurses / Pharmacists Or Doctors,who Are Richer? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by IbnIbrahim: 3:23am On Nov 12
Let’s face it: being a doctor is great, but the job doesn’t always meet all of our needs. Sometimes we need a little something more – whether that be a hobby, time with family, or, yes, even money.
Enter the side hustle.
A side hustle is simply a way to make an income apart from your primary job. Let me tell you, physicians are jumping on this idea in droves, and it’s not just because they want to be rich. Trust me, if getting rich was our primary goal, we wouldn’t have gone into medicine.
There are some deeper things at play here, especially the concept of physician burnout. Unfortunately, I’m not the best equipped to handle that discussion. I’ll leave that to Nisha Mehta, M.D.
I’ve highlighted physicians who have done everything from starting their own YouTube channels to starting their own companies. For some of these doctors, the side hustle has become a significant source of revenue. (In fact, Nisha Mehta, Pamela Starnes and I have helped build a nice community around the concept. If you’re a physician, consider joining the Physician Side Gigs Facebook Group to learn, support, have fun, or just dream.)
But while money is an important part of the concept, there are other reasons a side hustle might be right for you. So here are five of those reasons, starting with the obvious:
1) Make more money
When it comes down to it, everybody likes the idea of having a little extra income. Besides providing a safeguard against unforeseen expenses, a side hustle may help you take that dream trip you’ve always wanted, or perhaps help put your kids through college.
And if you doubt how significant the income from a side hustle can be, just talk to the White Coat Investor or Physician on Fire. Again, check out some of the True Doctor Stories. There are many people who have matched or even exceeded their physician incomes through what can be considered side hustles.
2) Hedge against the unknown
We all know medicine is changing. We’re constantly at the mercy of regulatory changes and insurance carriers who often dictate the timing and amount of reimbursement. Some physicians are seeing reimbursement cuts by as much as 10-20% from year to year.
Of course, the biggest worry is losing your job altogether. And if you think doctors have full job security, ask any anesthesiologist whose group got bought out by Sheridan (bought by Amsurg). One day you’re in, the next you might be out.
In the face of all that uncertainty, wouldn’t a little extra security be nice? Not only can a side hustle provide more financial security for yourself and your family, it can greatly reduce your daily stress, just by knowing you could make it if the worst happens.
3) Provide an outlet for your passions
I think I can safely say that most of us became physicians because we’re passionate about it. I don’t think any one profession can define our passions in full. Sometimes we have itches that practicing medicine just doesn’t scratch.
Some love to be creative otherwise through writing, art, or music, while others love to start businesses. Whatever your passions are, wouldn’t it be nice to have an additional pursuit that happens to bring in a little extra income.
4) Allows for more enjoyment in your day job
No doubt you’ve heard that variety is the spice of life. Sometimes it can be nice to flex different muscles. Having other pursuits and passions, especially those that can produce some sort of income, is extremely gratifying. But I’ve noticed it also makes me appreciate being a doctor in some other ways as well.
With another outlet for my interests and other sources of income, my profession as a doctor goes from near obligation to another passion to pursue.
5) Gives more freedom… and happiness
One of the greatest benefits of having a side hustle is simply the ability to choose what you do with your time. Happiness can sometimes be a very elusive state of mind, but I think a huge part of it is feeling like you have choices. Personally, it’s changed my outlook on my job, and myself and my family are better off for it. Because of my own side hustles, I can choose to spend more time doing what I want–whether that be time spent with family, or time spent at work.
Wrap up
The great thing about having a side hustle is that you don’t have to give up your career as a physician. If your intention is simply to reduce your current clinical time, this gives you an opportunity to explore that without putting your primary source of income at risk.
Maybe you’ve already come up with a business idea, or an invention, or thought of trying something on the side. Why not at least give it a shot? The worst that could happen is that you basically end up in the same place, maybe having wasted a little time or money. But depending on what your goals are, the upside could be tremendous.
Read more here: http://www.hotproforum.com/topic716.html
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Mynd44: 7:25am On Nov 12
Doctors, side hustle?
Even the main hustle is stress and you want them to add another.
Kuku kill them
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by boiz2men(m): 12:15pm On Nov 12
Mynd44:Doc in fed hospital do not complain of stress... Its 9 to 3. A consultant comes once in a week...
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by IbnIbrahim: 12:54pm On Nov 12
Mynd44:Really
For every doctor you see on the street, they have a life outside their profession and yearn to make ends meet like any other person. The main hustle is stress, but of what use is an hustle that cannot sustain you? The same principle of financial survival to create multiple streams of income applies equally to doctors.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by IbnIbrahim: 12:57pm On Nov 12
boiz2men:Consultant comes once in a week?? I beg to differ
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by boiz2men(m): 1:34pm On Nov 12
IbnIbrahim:
the ophthalmologist i worked with in BhuTh only came on thursdays.... they perform the surgery and if there are more patients for that day.. they extend it to the next day.. But on the rooster, they are only meant to come every thursday
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by IbnIbrahim: 2:00pm On Nov 12
boiz2men:maybe he is on locum. There is no law that says a consultant should come once in a week. It's typical for consultant to have their clinic days, surgery days etc. they also teach undergraduate and postgraduate students etc.
A consultant working for government is like any other civil servant that must abide by the laws.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by coolie1: 7:22am
seriously this is a topic. abi na only doctor need to get side hustle wetin u dey talk self
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by seapson(m): 7:22am
So after 7 years of head banging sleepless night in uni,a doctor can still not live in peace abi?
Tufiakwa
Once upon a time, I use to envy doctors
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Sijo01(f): 7:23am
Everybody needs a side hustle.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by ycmdng(m): 7:24am
Wetin doctors dey do self?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by FitnessDoctor: 7:24am
dont try this at home
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Leriebloom(f): 7:27am
Sijo01:
Yea right
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by helpee(m): 7:28am
boiz2men:
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Macgreat(m): 7:33am
Every one should
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Dvicman(m): 7:38am
6th reason: family and friends think doctors make money like football players and should cater for every of their needs without blinking.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Webman007: 7:45am
They do
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:45am
Dvicman:
haha, That's what I used to think before I saw a thread here on NL
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 7:46am
Doctors with 'side-hustles' are doctors who will eventually make mistakes and endanger the health of their patients.
All advanced health care systems actively discourage this. Competent health care systems encourage health workers to use their free time for relaxation and professional development.
Historically, a 'side hustle' is an indication of poor renumeration and/or a deficient health care system ( former Soviet Union, Cuba, Nigeria, Latin American and most African States)
We should work towards raising the salaries and allowances of our medical practitioners (and all other workers) rather than forcing them to depend on a 'side hustle'. The money is certainly available : after all we find enough to pay the legislators and other politicians don't we ?
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by seguno2: 7:49am
Why is the focus always on money only?
What about service to the community?
Is that not important to creating a viable environment for the doctor to prosper?
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Xsem(m): 7:51am
ENDTIMEgist:
Please where is the link to the thread?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Amberon11: 7:54am
Lol
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by sainty2k3(m): 7:57am
A guy In my area just worked up to me that he needs 13000 naira urgently. if you say know ,they will think you have but don't want to give
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by idu1(m): 8:02am
Everyone needs side hustle in this country....
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Naughtysite: 8:05am
boiz2men:
Are you serious ?
So my consultant friend goes to work once a week ?
Chai, excess money.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by onyxo76(m): 8:10am
boiz2men:for where? they come in everyday but have a day of clinic, a ward round day, and a theater day aside teaching medical student.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by Dottore: 8:11am
Ok
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Doctors Should Have A Side Hustle by onyxo76(m): 8:12am
ycmdng:nothing !
(0) (Reply)
Itilv3 Video Tutorial / What Course Can I Do While Waiting For Service? / Educational Management Scope Of Career
Viewing this topic: Xsem(m), tossmani, davidplum(m), naughty113, docsholz(m), johnie, Ethelia(f), cjbaba2011, princesapphire(m), Basic123, seguno2, helpee(m), TinaTee, sinceraconcept, Leopantro, messiah(m), nathanomochi(m), ntyce(m), simplytemmie(f) and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27