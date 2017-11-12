Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Who's Your Best Bible Character? (2804 Views)

Who is your best bible character? If you were asked to pick a life you would love to live, whose bible character's would it be?



I love David. The grace upon him was mighty. And the way he easily acknowledged his sins and praised God is awesome 6 Likes

Yahweh of course



Isaiah 45:7 I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the LORD do all these things.



Question in Sunday School: Why is there evil in the world?



Sister A: The devil



Sister P: Sister A is right, the devil is responsible



Mr A: I disagree, Yahweh is responsible



Teacher: Mr A, Yahweh isn't responsible for evil, come on, don't blaspheme



MrA: but he said he created evil in Isaiah 45:7



Teacher: *Checks the verse and looks embarrassed*



Mr A: *notices the awkward silence* have you read it?



Teacher: *Changes the topic* Jesus died on the cross for our sins, let's talk about this sacrifice 13 Likes 4 Shares

MY LORD AND SAVIOR!!

I'd pick king solo my man for obvious reasons 5 Likes

Everyone will surely say JESUS



Op....biko goan prepare for Church

Attending second Service. starts by 10. Attending second Service. starts by 10.

Solomon 2 Likes

I LOVE ALL THE BIBLE CHARACTERS, AND I ENJOY TO RIDICULE THEM ALL, EQUALLY.



BUT YOU HAVE TO GIVE IT UP FOR MY ALL TIME TOP 2 IN THE BIBLE;



1. THE CLASSIC, UNBEATABLE TALKING DONKEY. AND

2. JESUS THE "TREE CURSING" SON OF GOD.



5 Likes 2 Shares

King Nebuchadnezzar

Paul 3 Likes

Esther, for she was able to capture the heart of a king and made him do her bidding.( I know the hand of God was upon her) 3 Likes

David 3 Likes

King David

Joseph

David. His story shows he had flaws, suffered for them, and understood God



Gideon... Over kaku for God matter de worry am. But when he was certain God was on his side, he did great exploits.



However, this is worthy of note.the first man (Adam) The strongest man (Samson), and the wisest man)(Solomon), were all led astray by women... Hmmm 1 Like

It has to be Lucifer. Against all odds, against all the lies against him in the Bible, he still conquereth all.

7 Likes 2 Shares

King Solomon







He'll be like. ..



WIFE: Where have you been since 3 days ago , no call , no text



JONAH: Na one stupid fish swallow me ooo, infact, he just dey vomit me now now I come say make I dey come house



WIFE: Hanhan!!!, fish swallow you ??...you for no come house naa !!!



JONAH: I swear I no lie, come smell my armpit seff



WIFE: Mtshewwwww (walk away)



Solomon. Any day! 1 Like

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)







David



David





Then maybe Paul DavidDavidDavidThen maybe Paul

David and Jabez 1 Like

Devil



Innocent , killed less people than God, but still hated



Chased out of heaven because he asked for democracy



Really treated unfairly 5 Likes 2 Shares

Jesus Christ 1 Like

More like

What's your favourite fairy tale character 2 Likes 3 Shares

davido 1 Like

KING SOLOMON

JESUS.

Eze ndi Eze.

Oga n'iru igwe.

Nkume di Ukwu.

Okaka amaghasi amasi.



No NIGERIAN PREACHER has ever towed his path nor attempted to emulate him.

He was never a PASTOPRENEUR....

He never made GOD seem poor....

Simplicity and Humility at its peak.

Healed people without CHARGE.

No Cash was paid to him, yet i wondered how he fed.

He preached a SERMON on the mount and still fed the 5000. Rather disciples bought the fishes and bread themselves.

He flogged money doublers out of the temple.

Turned Water into Wine, yet never charged the couple.





I can Risk any thing to just see HIM.... 6 Likes 1 Share

Our saviour Jesus Christ first.....then .Elijah the fire man 1 Like

Jesus, Joseph....