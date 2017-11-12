₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who's Your Best Bible Character? by drlaykay(m): 7:04am
Who is your best bible character? If you were asked to pick a life you would love to live, whose bible character's would it be?
I love David. The grace upon him was mighty. And the way he easily acknowledged his sins and praised God is awesome
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by hopefulLandlord: 7:07am
Yahweh of course
Isaiah 45:7 I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the LORD do all these things.
Question in Sunday School: Why is there evil in the world?
Sister A: The devil
Sister P: Sister A is right, the devil is responsible
Mr A: I disagree, Yahweh is responsible
Teacher: Mr A, Yahweh isn't responsible for evil, come on, don't blaspheme
MrA: but he said he created evil in Isaiah 45:7
Teacher: *Checks the verse and looks embarrassed*
Mr A: *notices the awkward silence* have you read it?
Teacher: *Changes the topic* Jesus died on the cross for our sins, let's talk about this sacrifice
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by modelmike7(m): 7:10am
MY LORD AND SAVIOR!!
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by rawpadgin(m): 7:10am
I'd pick king solo my man for obvious reasons
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by Kenzico(m): 7:20am
Everyone will surely say JESUS
Op....biko goan prepare for Church
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by drlaykay(m): 7:52am
Kenzico:.
Attending second Service. starts by 10.
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by HardHomies: 9:31am
Solomon
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by CAPSLOCKED: 9:32am
drlaykay:
I LOVE ALL THE BIBLE CHARACTERS, AND I ENJOY TO RIDICULE THEM ALL, EQUALLY.
BUT YOU HAVE TO GIVE IT UP FOR MY ALL TIME TOP 2 IN THE BIBLE;
1. THE CLASSIC, UNBEATABLE TALKING DONKEY. AND
2. JESUS THE "TREE CURSING" SON OF GOD.
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by jerflakes(m): 9:32am
King Nebuchadnezzar
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by cutebobo(m): 9:32am
Paul
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by Sexytemi(f): 9:33am
Esther, for she was able to capture the heart of a king and made him do her bidding.( I know the hand of God was upon her)
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by kceewhyte(m): 9:33am
David
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by iWasNotHere(m): 9:33am
King David
Joseph
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by ryd3(m): 9:33am
David. His story shows he had flaws, suffered for them, and understood God
Gideon... Over kaku for God matter de worry am. But when he was certain God was on his side, he did great exploits.
However, this is worthy of note.the first man (Adam) The strongest man (Samson), and the wisest man)(Solomon), were all led astray by women... Hmmm
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by Hozier: 9:33am
It has to be Lucifer. Against all odds, against all the lies against him in the Bible, he still conquereth all.
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by Okoyiboz3: 9:33am
King Solomon
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by addikt(m): 9:33am
Na JONAH OOOO... I Always wonder what he told his wife when he got home the third day
He'll be like. ..
WIFE: Where have you been since 3 days ago , no call , no text
JONAH: Na one stupid fish swallow me ooo, infact, he just dey vomit me now now I come say make I dey come house
WIFE: Hanhan!!!, fish swallow you ??...you for no come house naa !!!
JONAH: I swear I no lie, come smell my armpit seff
WIFE: Mtshewwwww (walk away)
Music..... (ayele ooo, ibosi oooooooooo)
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by Michaelgates(m): 9:33am
Solomon. Any day!
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by whateverkay(m): 9:33am
Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by rotexteymie(f): 9:33am
David
David
David
Then maybe Paul
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by lonelydora(m): 9:34am
David and Jabez
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by mrvitalis(m): 9:34am
Devil
Innocent , killed less people than God, but still hated
Chased out of heaven because he asked for democracy
Really treated unfairly
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by lonelydora(m): 9:34am
whateverkay:Stop being stewpid
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by guccimilan(m): 9:34am
Jesus Christ
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by SWYM(m): 9:35am
More like
What's your favourite fairy tale character
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by talk2riel: 9:35am
davido
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by HARDLABOR: 9:35am
KING SOLOMON
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by EVILFOREST: 9:35am
JESUS.
Eze ndi Eze.
Oga n'iru igwe.
Nkume di Ukwu.
Okaka amaghasi amasi.
No NIGERIAN PREACHER has ever towed his path nor attempted to emulate him.
He was never a PASTOPRENEUR....
He never made GOD seem poor....
Simplicity and Humility at its peak.
Healed people without CHARGE.
No Cash was paid to him, yet i wondered how he fed.
He preached a SERMON on the mount and still fed the 5000. Rather disciples bought the fishes and bread themselves.
He flogged money doublers out of the temple.
Turned Water into Wine, yet never charged the couple.
I can Risk any thing to just see HIM....
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by love2017(f): 9:35am
Our saviour Jesus Christ first.....then .Elijah the fire man
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by purem(m): 9:36am
you can do that for me na, am a king
Sexytemi:
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by DEIFIED(m): 9:36am
Jesus, Joseph....
|Re: Who's Your Best Bible Character? by helphelp: 9:36am
Moses
