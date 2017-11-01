Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) (19384 Views)

'Could this be love.? He committed suicide becuss his girl friend said, I dnt wnt again. this is a reality. Happened in my country home. Guide your thought n decision'.



NB: This story was shared by Fejiro





cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Because of a woman He should RIPBecause of a woman 3 Likes

Nawa oh,,,Well,,,Rip 2 Likes

Na wao 13 Likes 1 Share

This is a direct result of when you are ugly and broke at the same time. Imagine how bad looking the room is.



He knew he wld have no chance at love again.

Get money and ladies will be at your beck and call. #StupidFool. 28 Likes 1 Share

R.I.P.



You wear the shoe and know where it itches u,some will come here to blame you and you names but my dear you know better.



Adieu. 2 Likes





There are no better times to get women than now, and someone is killing himself because one left him.



policy12:



R.I.P.



You wear the shoe and know where it itches u,some will come here to blame you and you names but my dear you know better.



Adieu.

Any shoe that pinches you, what do you do? Remove it.



There are better shoes. There are women everywhere, any spec you want.



He is a fool 1 Like

Too bad. Girlfriend wasn't there since you were born. Played with friends right from childhood. Life was all fun being around love ones. Then suddenly a need to have girlfriend and then you diverted all your love to her, forgot your past relationships that have helped to shape your life. Then suddenly, the girlfriend leaves you and you think the whole world has forsaken you. The next thought is too end the life. What a disaster.

God will be angry with such a death. 17 Likes 2 Shares







God works in mysterious ways.

Hmmm

What a fool.. There are billions of girls on the planet, yet you took an exit because of one menstruating idiot whose hole have been ravaged by virtually all the touts in your community. You don't worth my RIP.. Next please.. 12 Likes

Both the op and mod wen shift this story come...I rest my case.

I find this hard to believe tho

Good riddance. With the current rate of suicides, the gene pool is being cleansed. 3 Likes

Buhari Weldon, it won't be bcz of a girlfriend, there is always immediate cause and remote cause of every happenings. The immediate cause could be bcz of the girl but d remote cause is poverty. The guy is living in penury and I am sure behind that his ugly house, there lies an oil company that feeds all the Hausa Fulani.



............Weldon Hausa Fulani president. Another life lost agn......



Nigeria has about 150m population and 60% are young Ladies going, fasting and praying in the church for a husband, why dying because of one Girl?



You av just ruined the opportunity of who God has ordained for you to find you.



Rest in Peace 1 Like

I just logged in to comment this: he is a foolish man. There are many gals out there now ... 3 Likes

Foolishness

.



Augustap 1 Like

another commit suicide for loosing 200 cows who stupid pass?? 1 Like

Daniyemi:

This is a direct result of when you are ugly and broke at the same time. Imagine how bad looking the room is.



He knew he wld have no chance at love again.

Get money and ladies will be at your beck and call. #StupidFool. my brother, i have seen peeps who are way uglier & broke than this stupid fool, yet they have 2 to 3 girlfriends



zoba88:

wasted!



No madafvcking nigga need to commit suicide on one stinking smelly hole



your dicck is worth a 1000 pus.sy!







this days I see women as one irritating piece of shiit with no dignity then a man will die for?



Did he write a suicide note? if no, how did they know breakup is responsible? 5 Likes

if the story is true, then no suprises he was dumped, such act of cowardice



Augustap 2 Likes

Delta state always in the news for the wrong reason 1 Like

That's pathetic.







RIP

Foolishness at its peak!!

Safe journey to hell, halfwit.





Happy Sunday everyone.

Jesus Loves you.







How can a guy commit suicide because of a lady This story can't be true abeg.How can a guy commit suicide because of a lady 1 Like