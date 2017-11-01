₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by zoba88: 1:58pm
I don't know how true is this story but according to Fejiro,a man committed suicide in Isoko,Delta state because his girlfriend dumped him.Below is what he wrote....
'Could this be love.? He committed suicide becuss his girl friend said, I dnt wnt again. this is a reality. Happened in my country home. Guide your thought n decision'.
NB: This story was shared by Fejiro
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/man-allegedly-commits-suicide-in-delta.html?m=1
3 Shares
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by zoba88: 2:00pm
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:01pm
He should RIP
Because of a woman
3 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by Oxster(m): 2:04pm
Nawa oh,,,Well,,,Rip
2 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by ouzo1(m): 2:06pm
Na wao
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by Daniyemi: 2:24pm
This is a direct result of when you are ugly and broke at the same time. Imagine how bad looking the room is.
He knew he wld have no chance at love again.
Get money and ladies will be at your beck and call. #StupidFool.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by policy12: 2:30pm
R.I.P.
You wear the shoe and know where it itches u,some will come here to blame you and you names but my dear you know better.
Adieu.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by FortifiedCity: 2:34pm
There are no better times to get women than now, and someone is killing himself because one left him.
Let them bury him outside their family compound
6 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by FortifiedCity: 2:36pm
policy12:Any shoe that pinches you, what do you do? Remove it.
There are better shoes. There are women everywhere, any spec you want.
He's just a coward. I don't feel sorry for his death.
14 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by Vinstel: 2:39pm
He is a fool
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by terrezo2002(m): 3:08pm
Too bad. Girlfriend wasn't there since you were born. Played with friends right from childhood. Life was all fun being around love ones. Then suddenly a need to have girlfriend and then you diverted all your love to her, forgot your past relationships that have helped to shape your life. Then suddenly, the girlfriend leaves you and you think the whole world has forsaken you. The next thought is too end the life. What a disaster.
God will be angry with such a death.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:09pm
God works in mysterious ways.
His girlfriend should give a testimony in church that God has taken away her destiny blocker.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by amiibaby(f): 3:09pm
Hmmm
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by Finstar: 3:09pm
What a fool.. There are billions of girls on the planet, yet you took an exit because of one menstruating idiot whose hole have been ravaged by virtually all the touts in your community. You don't worth my RIP.. Next please..
12 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by BruncleZuma: 3:10pm
Both the op and mod wen shift this story come...I rest my case.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by McBeal10(f): 3:10pm
I find this hard to believe tho
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by CharleyCharley: 3:10pm
Good riddance. With the current rate of suicides, the gene pool is being cleansed.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by Joephat(m): 3:11pm
Buhari Weldon, it won't be bcz of a girlfriend, there is always immediate cause and remote cause of every happenings. The immediate cause could be bcz of the girl but d remote cause is poverty. The guy is living in penury and I am sure behind that his ugly house, there lies an oil company that feeds all the Hausa Fulani.
............Weldon Hausa Fulani president. Another life lost agn......
Nigeria has about 150m population and 60% are young Ladies going, fasting and praying in the church for a husband, why dying because of one Girl?
You av just ruined the opportunity of who God has ordained for you to find you.
Rest in Peace
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by kushma(m): 3:11pm
I just logged in to comment this: he is a foolish man. There are many gals out there now ...
3 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by mexxmoney: 3:11pm
Foolishness
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by candlewax: 3:11pm
.
Augustap
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by falcon01: 3:11pm
another commit suicide for loosing 200 cows who stupid pass??
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 3:12pm
Daniyemi:my brother, i have seen peeps who are way uglier & broke than this stupid fool, yet they have 2 to 3 girlfriends
Getting a girl isn't about being handsome & or rich, it's all about packaging & knowing ur onion
4 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by theapeman: 3:12pm
zoba88:wasted!
No madafvcking nigga need to commit suicide on one stinking smelly hole
your dicck is worth a 1000 pus.sy!
this days I see women as one irritating piece of shiit with no dignity then a man will die for?
rubbish!
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by hopefulLandlord: 3:12pm
Did he write a suicide note? if no, how did they know breakup is responsible?
5 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by candlewax: 3:12pm
if the story is true, then no suprises he was dumped, such act of cowardice
Augustap
2 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by hoover420: 3:12pm
Delta state always in the news for the wrong reason
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by luckaz(m): 3:12pm
That's pathetic.
RIP
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by modelmike7(m): 3:12pm
Foolishness at its peak!!
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by Neochemist: 3:12pm
Safe journey to hell, halfwit.
Happy Sunday everyone.
Jesus Loves you.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by SirLakes: 3:13pm
This story can't be true abeg.
How can a guy commit suicide because of a lady
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Delta Because His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Graphic Photo) by Hector09(m): 3:13pm
Money bring bitches and bitches bring luv, is alright some thing must kill a man bt let not be a girl
2 Likes
