|Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by GistMoreTV: 9:24pm On Nov 12
A suspected drug addict was today tied up by residents, after going berserk around Agungi, Lekki, Lagos.
While giving details of what happened, Ebi, an eyewitness, said: "This morning, I came out from the house for church and there was this guy on the road displaying. The information we gathered was that he took "black mamba" and this is the effect. .
He jumped on our car and used his hand to break down the front glass of the Taxify and even caused an accident on that road. Before we left, he was tied up by some people at Agungi, Lekki, Lagos."
SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/suspected-drug-addict-destroys-car-causes-accident-overdosing
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by GistMoreTV: 9:25pm On Nov 12
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by greatnaija01: 9:27pm On Nov 12
A SOLDIER'S SLAP will reset him.
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by GistMoreTV: 9:28pm On Nov 12
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by GloriaNinja(f): 9:36pm On Nov 12
MONEY I GO USE BUY SHARWARMA AND EAT BETTER FOOD, THAT'S WHAT SOME FOOLS USE ON DRUGS, NAWAO
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by UbanmeUdie: 9:40pm On Nov 12
I am not surprised!
In life, something must drive a man crazy.
Many have been driven crazy by unemployment,
Some have been driven crazy by hunger,
Others have been driven crazy by heartbreaks.
And very recently in Nigeria, failure of state governments to pay its workers have driven many crazy.
We are product of the choices we make.
The young man has only made a choice to be driven crazy by use of hard drugs.
I don't have any sympathy for him. Whatever a man sows is what he reaps. For those doing drugs, just get ready to lose your sanity and kidneys.
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by emeijeh(m): 10:41pm On Nov 12
Black mamba kō, white python nî.
See as the man burst windscreen like vampire
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by JoNach: 10:41pm On Nov 12
Lol .. this one is mixed with hunger o, when you don't have money or means to feed well and u only take drugs like this...that's the end result
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by Lamzee(m): 10:42pm On Nov 12
Don't do drugs, they won't listen, they wan shayo
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by PMWSpirit(m): 10:42pm On Nov 12
Which one is black mamba again ??
Dey don graduate from koda ni ?
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by benuejosh(m): 10:42pm On Nov 12
If e no good for your health, QUIT!
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by coolestchris(m): 10:42pm On Nov 12
this one done go chop shi.t weh no done
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by Triniti(m): 10:43pm On Nov 12
Don’t do drugs!
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by Sabadon(m): 10:43pm On Nov 12
reminds me of flaka
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by maxjax(m): 10:43pm On Nov 12
The real Black Mamba should fall on him now
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by Odianose13(m): 10:43pm On Nov 12
Lol. This one pass "be careful". Just hearing "black mamba" for the first time tho. Who fixes that vehicle now?
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by ifyalways(f): 10:43pm On Nov 12
What is black mamba?
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by soberdrunk(m): 10:44pm On Nov 12
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by josielewa(m): 10:44pm On Nov 12
emeijeh:space booker...u no well...
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by djshevytee: 10:44pm On Nov 12
This one weak me ooo
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by phkka1(m): 10:44pm On Nov 12
The ripple effect of Buhari's administration is becoming too many to count.
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by buskie13(m): 10:45pm On Nov 12
coolestchris:how far,how the shi.t wey done dey taste like?
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by emmayayodeji(m): 10:45pm On Nov 12
This looks like the effect of one "flakka" drug trending in SA
ill like a piece of that drug
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by maxzzo1(m): 10:46pm On Nov 12
Which one b black mamba
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by Benekruku(m): 10:46pm On Nov 12
Someone that should have been used for money rituals
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by CzarChris(m): 10:46pm On Nov 12
Which one come be black mamba? Another version of falkka?
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by emeijeh(m): 10:46pm On Nov 12
josielewa:
Izzit your booking?!
Receive black mamba!
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:46pm On Nov 12
SAY NO TO DRUGS!!!!
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by coolestchris(m): 10:47pm On Nov 12
buskie13:quote were I said I taste it, why will you be tempting me to insult
|Re: Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' by Gabflex: 10:47pm On Nov 12
pls who saw him taking the black mamba, lol.
na anaconda dis guy take jor
