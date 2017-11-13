Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Drug Addict Destroys Car In Lagos, Causes Accident After Taking 'Black Mamba' (12259 Views)

A suspected drug addict was today tied up by residents, after going berserk around Agungi, Lekki, Lagos.



While giving details of what happened, Ebi, an eyewitness, said: "This morning, I came out from the house for church and there was this guy on the road displaying. The information we gathered was that he took "black mamba" and this is the effect. .

He jumped on our car and used his hand to break down the front glass of the Taxify and even caused an accident on that road. Before we left, he was tied up by some people at Agungi, Lekki, Lagos."



A SOLDIER'S SLAP will reset him. 28 Likes 2 Shares

MONEY I GO USE BUY SHARWARMA AND EAT BETTER FOOD, THAT'S WHAT SOME FOOLS USE ON DRUGS, NAWAO MONEY I GO USE BUY SHARWARMA AND EAT BETTER FOOD, THAT'S WHAT SOME FOOLS USE ON DRUGS, NAWAO 9 Likes 1 Share









I am not surprised!



In life, something must drive a man crazy.



Many have been driven crazy by unemployment,

Some have been driven crazy by hunger,

Others have been driven crazy by heartbreaks.



And very recently in Nigeria, failure of state governments to pay its workers have driven many crazy.



We are product of the choices we make.



The young man has only made a choice to be driven crazy by use of hard drugs.



Black mamba kō, white python nî.





See as the man burst windscreen like vampire 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol .. this one is mixed with hunger o, when you don't have money or means to feed well and u only take drugs like this...that's the end result

Don't do drugs, they won't listen, they wan shayo 2 Likes

Which one is black mamba again ??

Dey don graduate from koda ni ? 3 Likes

If e no good for your health, QUIT! 1 Like

this one done go chop shi.t weh no done 2 Likes 1 Share

Don’t do drugs!

reminds me of flaka 1 Like

The real Black Mamba should fall on him now

Lol. This one pass "be careful". Just hearing "black mamba" for the first time tho. Who fixes that vehicle now? 1 Like

What is black mamba?

emeijeh:

F space booker...u no well... space booker...u no well... 1 Like

This one weak me ooo 2 Likes

The ripple effect of Buhari's administration is becoming too many to count.

coolestchris:

this one done go chop shi.t weh no done how far,how the shi.t wey done dey taste like? how far,how the shi.t wey done dey taste like? 1 Like





ill like a piece of that drug This looks like the effect of one "flakka" drug trending in SAill like a piece of that drug 1 Like

Which one b black mamba

Someone that should have been used for money rituals 2 Likes

Which one come be black mamba? Another version of falkka?

josielewa:

space booker...u no well...

Izzit your booking?!

Receive black mamba! Izzit your booking?!Receive black mamba!

SAY NO TO DRUGS!!!!

buskie13:

how far,how the shi.t wey done dey taste like? quote were I said I taste it, why will you be tempting me to insult quote were I said I taste it, why will you be tempting me to insult