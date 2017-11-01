Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose (9996 Views)

See the pictures below,



Tekno and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin have bought identical Range Rovers and they decided to flaunt it on IG.
See the pictures below,

Slim Daddy Et Boss Slim Daddy Et Boss Slim Daddy Et Boss 4 Likes

THEY ARE FLAUNTING THEIR SWEAT AND HARDWORK. 8 Likes

Lalasticlala

Blessed men 1 Like





I know some people go dey ask now wetin show say na tekno range rover



Ma Nigga

I want to be rich and famous.

I wan get money buy mansion for Lagos.

So help us God. Amen!! 1 Like

I Love Range Rover 1 Like

Hotty Hotty �







Listen to my songs at http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle Money is good

Where is that scam of guy

money speaking!!!

This could've been you, but you we're always Up to something, cuz you're after the body not the money Iffa hear say you no dey find money Iyanya you see your lifeThis could've been you, but you we're always Up to something, cuz you're after the body not the moneyIffa hear say you no dey find money 6 Likes

Good for both ya! sha hope say una no dey in2 credit card scamming?!



since every musician don dey run G, 2 keep up wif the lifestyle... 2 Likes

Their identical Range Rover strike a pose......



The bolded made me laff. Na twins? Like say the vehicles na human being. OP dey find sweet topic heading. Lol

Isiokay

triple MG

GloriaNinja:

I also sweat in bed nd m a hardworking person bt nothing to show fort.

Iyanya go the regret moving out of the group

somebody should marry this guy na

Issok...Dammy Krane is coming for your head

my own on the way, happy for you all.

[color=#006600][/color] am I the only person to notice an SUV without a plate number? @tekno[color=#006600][/color]

Hard work pays

,

enjoy the fruit of your labour bro

Dammy Krane will soon come n rant again.

Do not be deceived it is rented!

RELAN2446:



I also sweat in bed nd m a hardworking person bt nothtto show fourth. You need to lift more bricks to sweat more. The Lord is your strength You need to lift more bricks to sweat more. The Lord is your strength 1 Like

How are dey identical

He owns a similar range with the man bringing the money just because he's a label owner ? What else does ubi Franklin do?

So tekno has up to 5 cars in a rented apartment