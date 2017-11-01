₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by KingstonDome: 9:46pm On Nov 12
Tekno and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin have bought identical Range Rovers and they decided to flaunt it on IG.
See the pictures below,
www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/tekno-and-label-boss-ubi-franklin-show.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by Gusha123(m): 9:48pm On Nov 12
Slim Daddy Et BossSlim Daddy Et BossSlim Daddy Et Boss
4 Likes
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by GloriaNinja(f): 9:52pm On Nov 12
THEY ARE FLAUNTING THEIR SWEAT AND HARDWORK.
8 Likes
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by KingstonDome: 9:54pm On Nov 12
Lalasticlala
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by itchie: 10:36pm On Nov 12
Blessed men
1 Like
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by kagari: 10:43pm On Nov 12
Wow
I know some people go dey ask now wetin show say na tekno range rover
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by morikee(m): 10:43pm On Nov 12
Ma Nigga
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by Morhziez(m): 10:43pm On Nov 12
I want to be rich and famous.
I wan get money buy mansion for Lagos.
So help us God. Amen!!
1 Like
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by dasauce(m): 10:43pm On Nov 12
I Love Range Rover
1 Like
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by Lamzee(m): 10:44pm On Nov 12
Hotty Hotty �
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:44pm On Nov 12
Money is good
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by elemeboy89: 10:44pm On Nov 12
Where is that scam of guy
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by akpumping7720(m): 10:44pm On Nov 12
money speaking!!!
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by KingTom(m): 10:45pm On Nov 12
Iyanya you see your life This could've been you, but you we're always Up to something, cuz you're after the body not the money Iffa hear say you no dey find money
6 Likes
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by Eillyeillz(m): 10:46pm On Nov 12
Good for both ya! sha hope say una no dey in2 credit card scamming?!
since every musician don dey run G, 2 keep up wif the lifestyle...
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by Odianose13(m): 10:46pm On Nov 12
Their identical Range Rover strike a pose......
The bolded made me laff. Na twins? Like say the vehicles na human being. OP dey find sweet topic heading. Lol
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by autotrader014(m): 10:46pm On Nov 12
Isiokay
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by tishbite41: 10:48pm On Nov 12
triple MG
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by RELAN2446(m): 10:49pm On Nov 12
GloriaNinja:I also sweat in bed nd m a hardworking person bt nothing to show fort.
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by Nwachukwu1986(m): 10:50pm On Nov 12
Iyanya go the regret moving out of the group
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by lilmax(m): 10:50pm On Nov 12
somebody should marry this guy na
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by candyguyofficia(m): 10:54pm On Nov 12
Issok...Dammy Krane is coming for your head
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by onesimus4(m): 10:54pm On Nov 12
my own on the way, happy for you all.
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by cloudgroup(m): 10:58pm On Nov 12
am I the only person to notice an SUV without a plate number? @tekno [color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by lonecatt: 11:03pm On Nov 12
Hard work pays
,
enjoy the fruit of your labour bro
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by otusnora(f): 11:08pm On Nov 12
Dammy Krane will soon come n rant again.
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by tlb99: 11:09pm On Nov 12
Do not be deceived it is rented!
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by AishaBuhari: 11:11pm On Nov 12
RELAN2446:You need to lift more bricks to sweat more. The Lord is your strength
1 Like
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by jaxxy(m): 11:12pm On Nov 12
How are dey identical
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by Caseless: 11:13pm On Nov 12
He owns a similar range with the man bringing the money just because he's a label owner ? What else does ubi Franklin do?
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by danduj(m): 11:17pm On Nov 12
So tekno has up to 5 cars in a rented apartment
|Re: Tekno, Ubi Franklin & Their Identical Range Rovers Strike A Pose by RELAN2446(m): 11:19pm On Nov 12
AishaBuhari:Buhari wife, help my matter nw
