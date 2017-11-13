Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano (9221 Views)

Obiano aimed digs at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze and United Progressive Party candidate, Osita Chidoka.



Obiano, who is seeking a second term in office on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) argued that none of those out to boot him out of power were competent to be governor and that they were better off doing something else.



He also accused them of lacking facts about the state even though Obaze, a former diplomat at the United Nations, served under him as Secretary to the State Government for more than a year.



“By the way, what Anambra requires is somebody that can drive the process and I am the only guy here that can do so. Tony (Nwoye) doesn’t have the executive capacity, he hasn’t worked in his entire life.



"My good friend Oseloka Obaze worked in the UN, but the best place for him to work now is in Syria – to be distributing relief materials,” he said.



He himself looks like NURTW boss 64 Likes 1 Share

good advise, Obaze was flaunting his work at the UN (even though we don’t know his position) as prerequisite for good governance. Obiano shot that down with this statement. Hehehehe 6 Likes 2 Shares

lol! Obiano, nwanyo kwa! 16 Likes

Temtee11223344:





"My good friend Oseloka Obaze worked in the UN, but the best place for him to work now is in Syria – to be distributing relief materials,” he said.





Ahahahahaha Lwkmd! Ahahahahaha Lwkmd! 10 Likes

Syria? oh obiano why now?



you just murdered his hope of becoming governor 8 Likes 2 Shares

I used to think this Obiano has senses.

This is the example of how low our leaders are.

Very low thinking animals. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Why Syria of all places...



Obiano really is full of mouth.. 10 Likes

I think Obiano should be working in the fields of France where the champagne he loves to distribute are being made, this is not a secondary school debate where you can throw babyish accusations, defend properly the mandate you have been given the past four years, how you hope to consolidate on it in the years to come and why your vision remains superior to other contestants. SIMPLE. 20 Likes 1 Share

im nt an igbo guy nor livin in east but i watched their debate yesterday. ... the most sound and brilliant in yesterday debate was dt man wit white beards who is in pdp nd a man said to be the former min of aviation chidioka or wetin bin hin name .... im highly disappointed in apc candidate. ..he was just speaking offpoint... seun was askin him A ..nwoye wil anz Z... anyways u guys shud sha goan vote ya leader.... debate no mean the present gov in my state didnt attend the governorship debate nd he won ..... im from ondo state 19 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

What a reckless statement

globemoney:

good advise







obiano sef obiano sef 3 Likes

Akant stop laughing. ...... 5 Likes

My good friend Oseloka Obaze worked in the UN, but the best place for him to work now is in Syria – to be distributing relief materials,” he said. 13 Likes

And you should be a cage with monkeys n baboons 1 Like

Tony Nwoye of APC has never worked in his life, I can attest to that fact. All he has done since uni is feed on SUG fees and later NANS dues,from where he advanced into political thuggery for the political elites in anambra and Enugu state. Those god fathers rewarded him occasionally with posts.

Now he wants to be governor.







Meanwhile, why are people shouting at Obiano's jibes. If you follow US presidential debates, you will savagery at it's highest. 8 Likes

Anambra decides....



Osita is the man!....buh his party is a challenge..

Yul....is there to build a profile!



Meanwhile..



Check my signature to Get BUSINESS CARDS+ LETTER HEAD DESIGN @ 1K....in 24hrs

Lmao!!! 1 Like

ZUBY77:

I used to think this Obiano has senses.

This is the example of how low our leaders are.

Very low thinking animals. What is wrong about the statement? Same Obaze said obiano caused ipob agitation What is wrong about the statement? Same Obaze said obiano caused ipob agitation

Why this PDP guy con look like Ondo state governor, Akeredolu? 5 Likes

obiano standing posture and looks in the Anambra debate depicts a fallen guy seeking for help. 4 Likes

Jeeeez! That guy is savage.

Somebody's father should be distributing relief materials.

I can't help but agree on this one. Nwoye doesn't look it all, none of them look like people address as 'your excellency' except Willie. 4 Likes

Seriously their should leave this man to complete his 8years tenure 4 Likes

FatGuy:

Jeeeez! That guy is savage. Somebody's father should be distributing relief materials. no be pple papa dey distribute am b4? no be pple papa dey distribute am b4? 4 Likes

Kelvin0:

What a reckless statement

whats reckless about the statement? whats reckless about the statement? 2 Likes

chriskosherbal:

Why Syria of all places...



Obiano really is full of mouth..

I dont think so, he rather looked for trouble and they gave it to him squarely ...



Chidoka and Obaze took the day for me I dont think so, he rather looked for trouble and they gave it to him squarely ...Chidoka and Obaze took the day for me 3 Likes

Quite uncouth of Obiano, no wonder he performed abysmally last night... 2 Likes

Smh.....This man no know wethn him jst do