|"Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by Temtee11223344: 11:24pm On Nov 12
Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, on Sunday, took a sly dig at his opponents during the governorship debate organised on Sunday by Channels Television.
Obiano aimed digs at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze and United Progressive Party candidate, Osita Chidoka.
Obiano, who is seeking a second term in office on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) argued that none of those out to boot him out of power were competent to be governor and that they were better off doing something else.
He also accused them of lacking facts about the state even though Obaze, a former diplomat at the United Nations, served under him as Secretary to the State Government for more than a year.
“By the way, what Anambra requires is somebody that can drive the process and I am the only guy here that can do so. Tony (Nwoye) doesn’t have the executive capacity, he hasn’t worked in his entire life.
"My good friend Oseloka Obaze worked in the UN, but the best place for him to work now is in Syria – to be distributing relief materials,” he said.
http://www.nigeriannewsweb.com/anambradebates-obiano-attacks-obaze-chidoka-at-election-debate/
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by nonsoroyalty(m): 12:59am
He himself looks like NURTW boss
64 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by globemoney: 1:01am
good advise, Obaze was flaunting his work at the UN (even though we don’t know his position) as prerequisite for good governance. Obiano shot that down with this statement. Hehehehe
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by adadike281(f): 2:41am
lol! Obiano, nwanyo kwa!
16 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by faceURfront(m): 2:46am
Temtee11223344:
Ahahahahaha Lwkmd!
10 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by Wantedmiller: 3:09am
Syria? oh obiano why now?
you just murdered his hope of becoming governor
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by ZUBY77(m): 3:53am
I used to think this Obiano has senses.
This is the example of how low our leaders are.
Very low thinking animals.
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by chriskosherbal(m): 3:58am
Why Syria of all places...
Obiano really is full of mouth..
10 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by rozay12345: 4:14am
I think Obiano should be working in the fields of France where the champagne he loves to distribute are being made, this is not a secondary school debate where you can throw babyish accusations, defend properly the mandate you have been given the past four years, how you hope to consolidate on it in the years to come and why your vision remains superior to other contestants. SIMPLE.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by bobbyfest(m): 5:09am
im nt an igbo guy nor livin in east but i watched their debate yesterday. ... the most sound and brilliant in yesterday debate was dt man wit white beards who is in pdp nd a man said to be the former min of aviation chidioka or wetin bin hin name .... im highly disappointed in apc candidate. ..he was just speaking offpoint... seun was askin him A ..nwoye wil anz Z... anyways u guys shud sha goan vote ya leader.... debate no mean the present gov in my state didnt attend the governorship debate nd he won ..... im from ondo state
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by maryjan8(f): 9:47am
Ok
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by Kelvin0(m): 9:47am
What a reckless statement
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by samhugo(m): 9:47am
globemoney:
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by IgboticGirl(f): 9:48am
obiano sef
3 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by sureheaven(m): 9:48am
Akant stop laughing. ......
5 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by Sirheny007(m): 9:48am
My good friend Oseloka Obaze worked in the UN, but the best place for him to work now is in Syria – to be distributing relief materials,” he said.
13 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by mccoy47(m): 9:49am
And you should be a cage with monkeys n baboons
1 Like
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by eyeview: 9:49am
Tony Nwoye of APC has never worked in his life, I can attest to that fact. All he has done since uni is feed on SUG fees and later NANS dues,from where he advanced into political thuggery for the political elites in anambra and Enugu state. Those god fathers rewarded him occasionally with posts.
Now he wants to be governor.
Meanwhile, why are people shouting at Obiano's jibes. If you follow US presidential debates, you will savagery at it's highest.
8 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by MezieFresh: 9:50am
Anambra decides....
Osita is the man!....buh his party is a challenge..
Yul....is there to build a profile!
Meanwhile..
Check my signature to Get BUSINESS CARDS+ LETTER HEAD DESIGN @ 1K....in 24hrs
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by tukdi: 9:51am
Lmao!!!
1 Like
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by globemoney: 9:51am
ZUBY77:What is wrong about the statement? Same Obaze said obiano caused ipob agitation
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by gurunlocker: 9:51am
Why this PDP guy con look like Ondo state governor, Akeredolu?
5 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by sunsewa16: 9:51am
obiano standing posture and looks in the Anambra debate depicts a fallen guy seeking for help.
4 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by FatGuy: 9:52am
Jeeeez! That guy is savage.
Somebody's father should be distributing relief materials.
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by LazyNairalander(m): 9:54am
I can't help but agree on this one. Nwoye doesn't look it all, none of them look like people address as 'your excellency' except Willie.
4 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by loneatar: 9:54am
Seriously their should leave this man to complete his 8years tenure
4 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by tishbite41: 9:55am
FatGuy:no be pple papa dey distribute am b4?
4 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by LazyNairalander(m): 9:56am
Kelvin0:
whats reckless about the statement?
2 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by kuntash: 9:57am
chriskosherbal:
I dont think so, he rather looked for trouble and they gave it to him squarely ...
Chidoka and Obaze took the day for me
3 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by Sunnycliff(m): 9:57am
Quite uncouth of Obiano, no wonder he performed abysmally last night...
2 Likes
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by Dayvdblake(m): 9:57am
Smh.....This man no know wethn him jst do
|Re: "Obaze Should Be In Syria, Chidoka Should Be Controlling Traffic" - Obiano by BeijinDossier: 9:57am
But this is a statement of fact.
1 Like
