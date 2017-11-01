₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by stephenduru: 10:44am
According to the story shared by Francesca,a heartless madam inflicted injuries on her maid in Lagos by throwing her down from the second floor of a building.The photos have been trending with many suggesting that the madam should be dealt with.Below is what Francesca wrote....
'Thrown from the second floor by her madam. Deep lacerations and contours. Terrible. What can be done please. Just tired of this madness'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/wicked-madam-throws-her-maid-down-from.html?m=1
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Eco99(m): 10:49am
It is lamentable that the unpropitious season we are facing as a country has kindled some animalistic tendencies inherent in most outrageously boorish mammals who because of the fact that this country is more of a mobocracy than a democracy and in a state of axatia are able to garner the gut to perform such abominations with reckless abandon
What a shockingly narcissistic heathen
an abominably ignorant rapscallion
a nefarious irredeemably boring odious leach-covered blob of quivering slime.
#Eco99#
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by DozieInc(m): 11:00am
She is definitely Jezeebel's mentor, such wickedness
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by pyyxxaro: 11:01am
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by iamJ: 11:03am
what did she do?
Maybe she raped her son
Or maybe she did somtin bad that is deserving of what she received
Osama bin laden was killed nobody called his killers bad guys because he deserved it
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Yeligray(m): 11:06am
Where is the child abuse commission?
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Jesse01(m): 11:11am
dis is wickedness, what d she do to deserve such treatment, d wey house help are being treated in dis country is horrible
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Amberon11: 11:31am
And some people still think the devil is in hell.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Amberon11: 11:36am
Rain of sense fall on you.
iamJ:
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by wunmi590(m): 12:42pm
Death sentence straight.
God please enter the heart of the judge who would treat this case, to pronounce death sentence by hanging to the wicked woman.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by eanestca(m): 12:42pm
Can somebody help me throw the madam too, "do me I do you, God no go vex"
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by NwaAmaikpe: 12:42pm
The sad thing about nature is that maids are always seen as the underdogs.
In reality, most maids deserve no pity.
But throwing a maid overboard literally is overboard.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by modelmike7(m): 12:42pm
Chisos!!
She should be sentenced to life imprisonment for attempted murder!
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by sholajigga(m): 12:43pm
Eco99:
Alaye, break am down for our Nigeria language.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by justi4jesu(f): 12:43pm
Ohhhh goose bumps
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by epospiky(m): 12:43pm
wickedness at its peak! How can you throw someone down a building knowing fully well the outcome? I bet you the maid must have committed a trivial offence but the "madam" with heart full of darkness wouldn't let it slide. Though the young girl is lucky enough to survive the fall, I can't even imagine the pain she must be passing through. The evil that men do, precisely women, fears even the devil.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by sholajigga(m): 12:44pm
Yeligray:
Still in Abuja house, London.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by AuroraB(f): 12:44pm
Aiye oooooooo
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by johnstar(m): 12:44pm
Wicked madam
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by sirjentul05(m): 12:44pm
Wickedness in high places
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Eke40seven(m): 12:45pm
Nigeria!
Nigerians are wicked and obsessed with power when they get it. Either from a Boss to an employee, soldiers to civilians, parents to children whichever way the "superiority" comes.
Many Europeans see themselves as equals. In the work place, the boss eats where and what the employees eat, they treat you with respect and anything less will lead you to serious problems. You don't treat your children with excess force or maltreat them excessively, you would be in trouble.. you sure damn should not physically maltreat your "maid", baby sitter, cleaner or anything like that, you will be rotting in jail and paying through your nose.... Even individuals have respect for each other that's what respect is, and not just bowing and greetings.. that's why I laugh a lot of the time when Nigerians claim to possess "good" character. That poo is a myth.. compare the societies.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by jaxxy(m): 12:45pm
All i want to know if how many years jail sentence is she getting for attempted murder. Atleast 6years pls
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Johnbosco77(m): 12:45pm
This is bad ooo...
@#iamj better be careful ooo.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by itiswellandwell: 12:46pm
Chai
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by infogenius(m): 12:46pm
Always one wicked Madam that a pin cannot touch her child that if she has one.
She actually wanted to murder the maid but God spared the young girl.
Despite all the moral teachings she receives from her religious leaders she can still do this.
Hell on earth loading for her...
Wicked Devil pickin!
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Luxuryconsult: 12:46pm
Some people are just so vile. They do everything to protect their own but care less about others. This world can never be a better place because of them.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by ezewealth(m): 12:46pm
It is finished
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Kingluqman89(m): 12:47pm
Odaju Obinrin....
This girl lucky ooo, with d wound wey I dey see for en head so.
Dey need to tear that madam a very hot slap at first before sending her to Kirikiri for 4 years gbako.
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Odianose13(m): 12:47pm
DozieInc:
Oh! Na she even be Jezebel instructor? #salvage
|Re: Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic by Rchibs(f): 12:48pm
Woman are their own worst enemy.
We go see our felow women dey die we would not even lift a finger.
We are mean, selfish, wicked and heartless............
what a crature
