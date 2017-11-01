Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic (5117 Views)

'Thrown from the second floor by her madam. Deep lacerations and contours. Terrible. What can be done please. Just tired of this madness'.



According to the story shared by Francesca, a heartless madam inflicted injuries on her maid in Lagos by throwing her down from the second floor of a building. The photos have been trending with many suggesting that the madam should be dealt with. Below is what Francesca wrote: 'Thrown from the second floor by her madam. Deep lacerations and contours. Terrible. What can be done please. Just tired of this madness'.

stephenduru:

It is lamentable that the unpropitious season we are facing as a country has kindled some animalistic tendencies inherent in most outrageously boorish mammals who because of the fact that this country is more of a mobocracy than a democracy and in a state of axatia are able to garner the gut to perform such abominations with reckless abandon



What a shockingly narcissistic heathen



an abominably ignorant rapscallion



a nefarious irredeemably boring odious leach-covered blob of quivering slime.



She is definitely Jezeebel's mentor, such wickedness





Maybe she raped her son



Or maybe she did somtin bad that is deserving of what she received



Where is the child abuse commission?

dis is wickedness, what d she do to deserve such treatment, d wey house help are being treated in dis country is horrible 1 Like

And some people still think the devil is in hell. 1 Like

iamJ:





Maybe she raped her son



Or maybe she did somtin bad that is deserving of what she received



Death sentence straight.





God please enter the heart of the judge who would treat this case, to pronounce death sentence by hanging to the wicked woman.

Can somebody help me throw the madam too, "do me I do you, God no go vex"





The sad thing about nature is that maids are always seen as the underdogs.



In reality, most maids deserve no pity.

She should be sentenced to life imprisonment for attempted murder!

...



wickedness at its peak! How can you throw someone down a building knowing fully well the outcome? I bet you the maid must have committed a trivial offence but the "madam" with heart full of darkness wouldn't let it slide. Though the young girl is lucky enough to survive the fall, I can't even imagine the pain she must be passing through. The evil that men do, precisely women, fears even the devil.

Yeligray:

Where is the child abuse commission?

Wickedness in high places

Nigerians are wicked and obsessed with power when they get it. Either from a Boss to an employee, soldiers to civilians, parents to children whichever way the "superiority" comes.



Many Europeans see themselves as equals. In the work place, the boss eats where and what the employees eat, they treat you with respect and anything less will lead you to serious problems. You don't treat your children with excess force or maltreat them excessively, you would be in trouble.. you sure damn should not physically maltreat your "maid", baby sitter, cleaner or anything like that, you will be rotting in jail and paying through your nose.... Even individuals have respect for each other that's what respect is, and not just bowing and greetings.. that's why I laugh a lot of the time when Nigerians claim to possess "good" character. That poo is a myth.. compare the societies.

All i want to know if how many years jail sentence is she getting for attempted murder. Atleast 6years pls

This is bad ooo...

@#iamj better be careful ooo.

Always one wicked Madam that a pin cannot touch her child that if she has one.

She actually wanted to murder the maid but God spared the young girl.



Despite all the moral teachings she receives from her religious leaders she can still do this.



Hell on earth loading for her...

Some people are just so vile. They do everything to protect their own but care less about others. This world can never be a better place because of them.

This girl lucky ooo, with d wound wey I dey see for en head so.





Dey need to tear that madam a very hot slap at first before sending her to Kirikiri for 4 years gbako.

DozieInc:

She is definitely Jezeebel's mentor, such wickedness

Oh! Na she even be Jezebel instructor?