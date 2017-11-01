₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by CampuChan: 12:21pm
Buhari's Aide Caught In A Lie By Adetutu Balogun
Federal government that promised to send former vice president abroad reneged on their promise.
What do y'all think happened? Was it because Ekwueme refused to endorse their candidate?
From yesterday's Vanguard
ENUGU—AILING Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme was yesterday flown abroad for continued medical treatment but the Federal Government will not bear the cost of the treatment. Sources told Vanguard that this was because the Federal Government has reneged on its promise to bear the full cost of treatment and transportation of the elder statesman to a hospital in London, and referred the issue to the Anambra State government where Ekwueme hails from. According to the sources, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who released an Air Ambulance to take Ekwueme to London, informed the Ekwueme family that was the extent the government could go.
From Adetutu Balogun's timeline.
Take a look at @Tutsy22's Tweet: https://twitter.com/Tutsy22/status/929989136479604737?s=09
EKWUEME: FG not bearing cost of treatment
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/ekwueme-fg-not-bearing-cost-treatment/amp/
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by CampuChan: 12:32pm
Our govt is a govt of the Lai, by the Lai, for the Lai.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by Hofbrauhaus: 12:36pm
Tufiakwa!!
I hate this administration...Jesus!!
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by aolawale025: 12:38pm
The press release from the president's spokesperson states clearly cost of treatment would be borne as well. What now happened?
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by CampuChan: 12:42pm
aolawale025:It was done to hoodwink the gullible.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:43pm
That was how they lied on the Ikoyi whistleblower too.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:45pm
CampuChan:And zombies here were even bragging about what would have been a constitutional right of the former VP.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by CampuChan: 12:47pm
HoluwarTohbar:That's probably why they're running away from this thread.
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by AnodaIT(m): 12:49pm
The SA didn't consult the cabal (after meeting Buhari) before releasing the statement
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:50pm
CampuChan:Seunmsg and some other zombies are peeping already. They forgot that the more you peep, the more you expose your head.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by DozieInc(m): 12:51pm
Just like the saying... "You need a hundred more lies to cover up one lie", this administration has perfected that skill.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by dadavivo: 12:51pm
Buhari government have really killed Nigerians morally and emotionally. The suffering is as if it's been 20years . Meanwhile it's just 2 years down the line. We're in trouble
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by CampuChan: 12:52pm
HoluwarTohbar:
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:53pm
AnodaIT:Then the SA must be highly incompetent and clueless if he thought Buhari was in charge of his government or can really take any critical decision on anything.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:56pm
dadavivo:I bet you, we are a very resilient people! We will seat Buhari out the way we sat Abacha out. All the days of the appointed time we would wait until real change comes.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by lonecatt: 1:44pm
this government have no integrity to boast of.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by Paperwhite(m): 2:07pm
Buhari government is very nauseating in its lying nature.Tufiakwa!
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by tit(f): 2:17pm
APES - Iro
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by johnstar(m): 2:21pm
Na wao
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by Offpoint: 2:23pm
can anything good come out of this administration? 2019 what's taking you to long?
if APC member greets you good morning... look at your clock 100 times to be sure it's truly morning.
buhari pant fall on those who believed them in the first place.
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by modelmike7(m): 2:23pm
Propaganda at its best.
It is the former Vice President and family's right to be treated by the FG as long as he lives.
So, no way the government can say no.
Try harder wailers. They know the President is so lenient with their wahala and will always do everything to explain to the people with sane mind the true position of things and they will still turn around to say , it is because of their wailing that it was reversed.
We know how y'all work,
BUNCH OF TROUBE-MAKERS!!
NB: It is thread like this you see the wailers coming out full force , beating their chest like KING KONG!
Funny Nigerians!
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by Pidginwhisper: 2:24pm
Another Whistle Blower palava
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by whateverkay(m): 2:25pm
FG owes ekueme nothing. He should have saved enough money for moments like this. The FG abandoned Benjamin Adekunle and the igbos expect FG to send Ekueme abroad He better die in poverty in igboland if there is no wealthy igbo to raise money for him. Easterners like to depend on FG for everything. Yorubas would rather rally round their own son than beg Buhari like shameless Almajiris
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by oshe11(m): 2:25pm
Na wa for this govt n lie oo
DEM GO JUST DEY LIE LIKE SMALL WITCH
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by UncleSnr(m): 2:26pm
I am loving this country... Next, you will hear "APC has not been ruling Nigeria. Vote for us 2019 to Change Nigeria"
Quick Read: How to know Nigerians
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by Royalfurnitures: 2:26pm
Govt of lies and run by liars
Govt of lies and run by liars
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by eagleeye2: 2:29pm
This country has no future under Buhari
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by Sapiosexuality(m): 2:30pm
Lies, lies and more lies, that's what we've learned with this government. Nobody knows what to belief anymore. Smh. The mistake has been made but it shouldn't be repeated. I've learnt a lot from this govt and I wish others learned too.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/things-learn-change-government/
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by glosplendid(f): 2:32pm
2019 is staring and they are looking for strategies to win again...oops
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by eagleeye2: 2:32pm
whateverkay:ekueme is already outside. the country and it wasn't FG that is footing that bill, so save yourself the hate filled speech.
The question is, why lie that it's FG that is footing the bill?
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by LastSurvivor11: 2:32pm
APC FG can never disappoint..
Just like the olden days stories, they lie pass tortoise..
Tufiakwa!
|Re: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Ekwueme's Treatment by niceprof: 2:33pm
From paying retired Biafran ex-service men and rehabilitation of non existing roads in the South East and now this,we know their intentions.Let them continue
