Federal government that promised to send former vice president abroad reneged on their promise.

What do y'all think happened? Was it because Ekwueme refused to endorse their candidate?







Our govt is a govt of the Lai, by the Lai, for the Lai. 21 Likes 1 Share

Tufiakwa!!



I hate this administration...Jesus!! 34 Likes

The press release from the president's spokesperson states clearly cost of treatment would be borne as well. What now happened? 23 Likes

aolawale025:

The press release from the president's spokesperson states clearly cost of treatment would be borne as well. What now happened? It was done to hoodwink the gullible. It was done to hoodwink the gullible. 17 Likes

That was how they lied on the Ikoyi whistleblower too. 24 Likes 1 Share

CampuChan:



It was done to hoodwink the gullible. And zombies here were even bragging about what would have been a constitutional right of the former VP. And zombies here were even bragging about what would have been a constitutional right of the former VP. 26 Likes 1 Share

HoluwarTohbar:

And zombies here were even bragging about what would have been a constitutional right of the former VP. That's probably why they're running away from this thread.



Lalasticlala Mynd44 That's probably why they're running away from this thread.Lalasticlala Mynd44 3 Likes

The SA didn't consult the cabal (after meeting Buhari) before releasing the statement 12 Likes

CampuChan:



That's probably why they're running away from this thread.



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Seunmsg and some other zombies are peeping already. They forgot that the more you peep, the more you expose your head. Seunmsg and some other zombies are peeping already. They forgot that the more you peep, the more you expose your head. 11 Likes

Just like the saying... "You need a hundred more lies to cover up one lie", this administration has perfected that skill. 12 Likes

Buhari government have really killed Nigerians morally and emotionally. The suffering is as if it's been 20years . Meanwhile it's just 2 years down the line. We're in trouble 10 Likes

HoluwarTohbar:

Seunmsg and some other zombies are peeping already. They forgot that the more you peep, the more you expose your head. 5 Likes

AnodaIT:

The SA didn't consult the cabal (after meeting Buhari) before releasing the statement Then the SA must be highly incompetent and clueless if he thought Buhari was in charge of his government or can really take any critical decision on anything. Then the SA must be highly incompetent and clueless if he thought Buhari was in charge of his government or can really take any critical decision on anything. 6 Likes

dadavivo:

Buhari government have really killed Nigerians morally and emotionally. The suffering is as if it's been 20years . Meanwhile it's just 2 years down the line. We're in trouble I bet you, we are a very resilient people! We will seat Buhari out the way we sat Abacha out. All the days of the appointed time we would wait until real change comes. I bet you, we are a very resilient people! We will seat Buhari out the way we sat Abacha out. All the days of the appointed time we would wait until real change comes. 5 Likes 2 Shares

this government have no integrity to boast of. 2 Likes

Buhari government is very nauseating in its lying nature.Tufiakwa! 5 Likes

APES - Iro 1 Like

Na wao

can anything good come out of this administration? 2019 what's taking you to long?



if APC member greets you good morning... look at your clock 100 times to be sure it's truly morning.



buhari pant fall on those who believed them in the first place. 5 Likes

Propaganda at its best.



It is the former Vice President and family's right to be treated by the FG as long as he lives.

So, no way the government can say no.

Try harder wailers. They know the President is so lenient with their wahala and will always do everything to explain to the people with sane mind the true position of things and they will still turn around to say , it is because of their wailing that it was reversed.



We know how y'all work,

BUNCH OF TROUBE-MAKERS!!



NB: It is thread like this you see the wailers coming out full force , beating their chest like KING KONG!

Funny Nigerians! 3 Likes 1 Share

Another Whistle Blower palava 1 Like

FG owes ekueme nothing. He should have saved enough money for moments like this. The FG abandoned Benjamin Adekunle and the igbos expect FG to send Ekueme abroad He better die in poverty in igboland if there is no wealthy igbo to raise money for him. Easterners like to depend on FG for everything. Yorubas would rather rally round their own son than beg Buhari like shameless Almajiris FG owes ekueme nothing. He should have saved enough money for moments like this. The FG abandoned Benjamin Adekunle and the igbos expect FG to send Ekueme abroadHe better die in poverty in igboland if there is no wealthy igbo to raise money for him. Easterners like to depend on FG for everything. Yorubas would rather rally round their own son than beg Buhari like shameless Almajiris 2 Likes 1 Share

Na wa for this govt n lie oo





DEM GO JUST DEY LIE LIKE SMALL WITCH



I am loving this country... Next, you will hear "APC has not been ruling Nigeria. Vote for us 2019 to Change Nigeria"



Quick Read: How to know Nigerians I am loving this country... Next, you will hear "APC has not been ruling Nigeria. Vote for us 2019 to Change Nigeria" 2 Likes

Govt of lies and run by liars





This country has no future under Buhari





http://www.mortalpoet.com/things-learn-change-government/ Lies, lies and more lies, that's what we've learned with this government. Nobody knows what to belief anymore. Smh. The mistake has been made but it shouldn't be repeated. I've learnt a lot from this govt and I wish others learned too. 1 Like

2019 is staring and they are looking for strategies to win again...oops

whateverkay:

FG owes ekueme nothing. He should have saved enough money for moments like this. The FG abandoned Benjamin Adekunle and the igbos expect FG to send Ekueme abroad He better die in poverty in igboland if there is no wealthy igbo to raise money for him. Easterners like to depend on FG for everything. Yorubas would rather rally round their own son than beg Buhari like shameless Almajiris ekueme is already outside. the country and it wasn't FG that is footing that bill, so save yourself the hate filled speech.

The question is, why lie that it's FG that is footing the bill? ekueme is already outside. the country and it wasn't FG that is footing that bill, so save yourself the hate filled speech.The question is, why lie that it's FG that is footing the bill? 5 Likes 1 Share

APC FG can never disappoint..



Just like the olden days stories, they lie pass tortoise..

Tufiakwa!