A 35 - year - old housewife , Rasheedat Zubairu , on Monday prayed an Ilorin Area Court , to dissolve her 17 years marriage to Kehinde Zubairu , over barrenness.



Zubairu said that the 17 years marriage did not produce any issue, adding that all efforts to conceive proved abortive.



“ I want this marriage to be dissolved , I am fed up and there is no love between us again .



“ I have advised my husband Kehinde, to marry another woman, but he refused , and he believes that I can still give birth . He has been faithful to me .



“ It is my husband’ s twin sister that has been giving me problems for years, and I cannot bear it again , ” Zubairu said .



The judge, Abdulkadir Ibrahim , told the petitioner to allow peace to reign .



Ibrahim , however , directed the court bailiff to serve the respondent again with court summon since he has refused to appear in court and adjourned the case until Nov . 27 for hearing .

(NAN )



http://punchng.com/my-husband-refused-to-take-a-second-wife-please-separate-us-wife-of-17-years/

taking a second wife AND she too not being able to conceive would certainly confirm who is infertile in this story, so i understand why this man is reluctant on taking another wife. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Wahala everywhere you go like MTN! 11 Likes

MrBrownJay1:

A 35yrs old woman, wants to dissolve a 17yrs old marriage?

She done try o. By now she suppose done born pikin that's about 2x her age. Chick wanna go test her fertility.



The man has refused to remarry or dissolve the marriage and has remained faithful over the years.



Could this be true love or he is hiding the true state of his manhood? 4 Likes

pocohantas:

There is nothing we do that satisfy you ladies.

A man is staying faithful to his barren wife,and you are here talking true state of his manhood.





If he sends her packing, same you Pocahontas pocnosehontas will call him heartless.





is this some kind of a joke?



Ah, is this actually coming from a woman 1 Like

Who says there is nothing new under the sun?! 1 Like 1 Share

Jst tell us you are tired of d marriage, ur excuse n that of APC look alike

Oga judge do the needful When you Love Tank is Empty it is truly EmptyOga judge do the needful

She has definitely seen another man to get the job done but her Husband is reluctant to discharge her

I think the problem is the man, forget faithfulness, something is wrong with the HUSBAND!!! On a second thought instead of dissolve, they should adopt.

Nigga be shooting blanks and he knows it.

Are there women who really want their husbands to get second wives? 1 Like

MrBrownJay1:

