₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,631 members, 3,910,308 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 08:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court (5401 Views)
He Is Lazy In Bed And He Can No Longer Satisfy Me Sexually - Woman Tells Court / My Neighbour Is About To Kill His Wife!! Please Advice. (urgent) / My Husband Gives Me N10 Per Meal To Feed A Family Of Six – Woman Tells Court (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by dre11(m): 6:26pm
A 35 - year - old housewife , Rasheedat Zubairu , on Monday prayed an Ilorin Area Court , to dissolve her 17 years marriage to Kehinde Zubairu , over barrenness.
http://punchng.com/my-husband-refused-to-take-a-second-wife-please-separate-us-wife-of-17-years/
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:33pm
taking a second wife AND she too not being able to conceive would certainly confirm who is infertile in this story, so i understand why this man is reluctant on taking another wife.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by hatchy: 6:35pm
Wahala everywhere you go like MTN!
11 Likes
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Evablizin(f): 6:42pm
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by MhizzAJ(f): 7:03pm
17 years
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Kowor(f): 7:41pm
MrBrownJay1:My thoughts exactly!!!
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by pocohantas(f): 7:44pm
A 35yrs old woman, wants to dissolve a 17yrs old marriage?
She done try o. By now she suppose done born pikin that's about 2x her age. Chick wanna go test her fertility.
The man has refused to remarry or dissolve the marriage and has remained faithful over the years.
Could this be true love or he is hiding the true state of his manhood?
4 Likes
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by veekid(m): 8:23pm
“ I have advised my husband Kehinde, to marry another woman, but he refused , and he believes that I can still give birth . He has been faithful to me .
Imagine that, faithfulness wey some pple dey pray for; na wha oooo
3 Likes
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by emeijeh(m): 8:23pm
pocohantas:
There is nothing we do that satisfy you ladies.
A man is staying faithful to his barren wife,and you are here talking true state of his manhood.
If he sends her packing, same you
This life sef!
5 Likes
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by adenine02: 8:24pm
9ice
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by dhardline(m): 8:24pm
is this some kind of a joke?
Meanwhile
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Opistorincos(m): 8:24pm
Ah, is this actually coming from a woman
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by fatymore(f): 8:25pm
G
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by modelmike7(m): 8:25pm
Who says there is nothing new under the sun?!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:26pm
Jst tell us you are tired of d marriage, ur excuse n that of APC look alike
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Florblu(f): 8:28pm
ok
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Lalas247(f): 8:28pm
When you Love Tank is Empty it is truly Empty
Oga judge do the needful
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Abbeyme: 8:28pm
Wetin person no go hear sef
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by HARDLABOR: 8:29pm
This woman set?
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by FarahAideed: 8:30pm
She has definitely seen another man to get the job done but her Husband is reluctant to discharge her
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by vicky6: 8:30pm
I think the problem is the man, forget faithfulness, something is wrong with the HUSBAND!!! On a second thought instead of dissolve, they should adopt.
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by mexxmoney: 8:31pm
Confusion dey o
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by thedondada(m): 8:33pm
Lol.
Daz all.
Nigga be shooting blanks and he knows it.
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by genuine24: 8:34pm
Are there women who really want their husbands to get second wives?
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by NigerDeltan(m): 8:36pm
Ilorin again?
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Analysiscorner: 8:36pm
MrBrownJay1:Exactly.
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Mcdondayan: 8:37pm
Wow
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by epospiky(m): 8:38pm
seriously
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by ceezarhh(m): 8:40pm
her request made me be like...
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Edonojie007(m): 8:42pm
W
|Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by pesinfada(m): 8:45pm
Na wa oooo
Pls Respond: Mr Ojo Abiodun Olatokunbo Or Mr Kolade Olayinka / Scholarships Available / Bags + Jotters And All Kind Of Souvenirs
Viewing this topic: obyno1010, GeniusMurphy7124(m), chilakapeter(m), domaindivine(m), eyekaynoble(m), Phunmmielurlar(f), dablazor, LEX4352(m), HarunaWest(m), mrintelligent(m), abnot, nickxtra(m), Appelmoik(m), zeezeegal(m), Todil(m), Waley23, calebfm(m), VIPERVENOM(m), beinstein(m), farihafaheemah(m), donstan18(m), GreatMiki1, Leez(m), solpat(m), miguella20(f), Ariyojoel(m), Eshence, Edonojie007(m), hatchy, curvilicious, auschris, Wierdo, FortuneD(m), Macpro, gabbywatch77, Iwillbealright(m), gloriousprogidy(m), Jadela(m), daryordar, arbass(m), DebateNigeria, lawalosky, courage89(m), mbasharon(m), Benbobola(m), Adebola02(m), genuine24, Agbo2(m), chidiebere2020(m), justjeff, Goodyness(f), ojbanja, Rickrux0, laspo82(m), rafaha(m), 2ng2ng(m), Nide, thorpido(m), Inception(m), latup4real(m), gomman, mtthwbar(m), Adeinfo, samodoh, tlops(m), osenge, Obadar(m), Fogman(m), alfreda123, kunmisola(f), Whyem15, ashewoboy(m), arewami17(f), ekestic1976, gbolly707(m), toyetade, ebujany(m), Bugatie(m), olihilistic(m), Josay, chickso43(m), icnsystem(m), Awoo88, olobemotors(m), Lalashi1(m), Emmyjb(m), dreshemokha, idulius(m), Tripletg, erabe(m), dwelling(m), popov, Beema16, cribby, LordofData, RALPHOW(m), tishbite41, THEconqueror, Nasiruddeen(m), llorisbhone(m), samlokko(m), latino2swt(m), LEOVOLUTION(m), okon41, LifeIsGuhd(f), chinwemine(m), paulostical2004(m), Hades2016(m), Deolaw, Nizguy(m), alabig(m), LessNoise(m), monimay(m), yaksdavirus, edrys(m), PqsMike, pocohantas(f), MossLuv, cross50(m), jadakiss213(m), crestedaguiyi, tygar(m), solja01(m), frenzyduchess(f), 12month, careytommy7(m), kingNovak, Spactacle(f), lovedatruth(m), femiman007(m), walexyll(m), Worldbest281, ladkud(m), boldone(m), ibkayee(f), Eroslee(m), DeltaBachelor(m), CoolextPhoenix(m), I124U and 229 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10