₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,631 members, 3,910,308 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 08:52 PM

My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court (5401 Views)

He Is Lazy In Bed And He Can No Longer Satisfy Me Sexually - Woman Tells Court / My Neighbour Is About To Kill His Wife!! Please Advice. (urgent) / My Husband Gives Me N10 Per Meal To Feed A Family Of Six – Woman Tells Court (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by dre11(m): 6:26pm
A 35 - year - old housewife , Rasheedat Zubairu , on Monday prayed an Ilorin Area Court , to dissolve her 17 years marriage to Kehinde Zubairu , over barrenness.

Zubairu said that the 17 years marriage did not produce any issue, adding that all efforts to conceive proved abortive.

“ I want this marriage to be dissolved , I am fed up and there is no love between us again .

“ I have advised my husband Kehinde, to marry another woman, but he refused , and he believes that I can still give birth . He has been faithful to me .

“ It is my husband’ s twin sister that has been giving me problems for years, and I cannot bear it again , ” Zubairu said .

The judge, Abdulkadir Ibrahim , told the petitioner to allow peace to reign .

Ibrahim , however , directed the court bailiff to serve the respondent again with court summon since he has refused to appear in court and adjourned the case until Nov . 27 for hearing .
(NAN )


http://punchng.com/my-husband-refused-to-take-a-second-wife-please-separate-us-wife-of-17-years/
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:33pm
taking a second wife AND she too not being able to conceive would certainly confirm who is infertile in this story, so i understand why this man is reluctant on taking another wife.

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by hatchy: 6:35pm
Wahala everywhere you go like MTN!

11 Likes

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Evablizin(f): 6:42pm
sad
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by MhizzAJ(f): 7:03pm
17 years shocked
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Kowor(f): 7:41pm
MrBrownJay1:
taking a second wife AND she too not being able to conceive would certainly confirm who is infertile in this story, so i understand why this man is reluctant on taking another wife.
My thoughts exactly!!!
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by pocohantas(f): 7:44pm
A 35yrs old woman, wants to dissolve a 17yrs old marriage?
She done try o. By now she suppose done born pikin that's about 2x her age. Chick wanna go test her fertility.

The man has refused to remarry or dissolve the marriage and has remained faithful over the years.

Could this be true love or he is hiding the true state of his manhood?

4 Likes

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by veekid(m): 8:23pm
“ I have advised my husband Kehinde, to marry another woman, but he refused , and he believes that I can still give birth . He has been faithful to me .
Imagine that, faithfulness wey some pple dey pray for; na wha oooo

3 Likes

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by emeijeh(m): 8:23pm
pocohantas:
A 35yrs old woman, wants to dissolve a 17yrs old marriage?
She done try o. By now she suppose done born pikin that's about 2x her age. Chick wanna go test her fertility.

The man has refused to remarry or dissolve the marriage and has remained faithful over the years.

Could this be true love or he is hiding the true state of his manhood?


There is nothing we do that satisfy you ladies.
A man is staying faithful to his barren wife,and you are here talking true state of his manhood.


If he sends her packing, same you Pocahontas pocnosehontas will call him heartless.


This life sef!

5 Likes

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by adenine02: 8:24pm
9ice
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by dhardline(m): 8:24pm
shocked is this some kind of a joke?

Meanwhile grin

1 Like

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Opistorincos(m): 8:24pm
Ah, is this actually coming from a woman shocked

1 Like

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by fatymore(f): 8:25pm
G
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by modelmike7(m): 8:25pm
Who says there is nothing new under the sun?!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:26pm
Jst tell us you are tired of d marriage, ur excuse n that of APC look alike
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Florblu(f): 8:28pm
ok
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Lalas247(f): 8:28pm
When you Love Tank is Empty it is truly Empty

Oga judge do the needful cheesy
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Abbeyme: 8:28pm
Wetin person no go hear sef
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by HARDLABOR: 8:29pm
This woman set?
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by FarahAideed: 8:30pm
She has definitely seen another man to get the job done but her Husband is reluctant to discharge her
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by vicky6: 8:30pm
I think the problem is the man, forget faithfulness, something is wrong with the HUSBAND!!! On a second thought instead of dissolve, they should adopt.
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by mexxmoney: 8:31pm
Confusion dey o
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by thedondada(m): 8:33pm
Lol.

Daz all.

Nigga be shooting blanks and he knows it.
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by genuine24: 8:34pm
Are there women who really want their husbands to get second wives?

1 Like

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by NigerDeltan(m): 8:36pm
Ilorin again?

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Analysiscorner: 8:36pm
MrBrownJay1:
taking a second wife AND she too not being able to conceive would certainly confirm who is infertile in this story, so i understand why this man is reluctant on taking another wife.
Exactly.
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Mcdondayan: 8:37pm
Wow
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by epospiky(m): 8:38pm
seriously
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by ceezarhh(m): 8:40pm
her request made me be like...

Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by Edonojie007(m): 8:42pm
W
Re: My Husband Refused To Take A Second Wife, Please Separate Us, Woman Tells Court by pesinfada(m): 8:45pm
Na wa oooo

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pls Respond: Mr Ojo Abiodun Olatokunbo Or Mr Kolade Olayinka / Scholarships Available / Bags + Jotters And All Kind Of Souvenirs

Viewing this topic: obyno1010, GeniusMurphy7124(m), chilakapeter(m), domaindivine(m), eyekaynoble(m), Phunmmielurlar(f), dablazor, LEX4352(m), HarunaWest(m), mrintelligent(m), abnot, nickxtra(m), Appelmoik(m), zeezeegal(m), Todil(m), Waley23, calebfm(m), VIPERVENOM(m), beinstein(m), farihafaheemah(m), donstan18(m), GreatMiki1, Leez(m), solpat(m), miguella20(f), Ariyojoel(m), Eshence, Edonojie007(m), hatchy, curvilicious, auschris, Wierdo, FortuneD(m), Macpro, gabbywatch77, Iwillbealright(m), gloriousprogidy(m), Jadela(m), daryordar, arbass(m), DebateNigeria, lawalosky, courage89(m), mbasharon(m), Benbobola(m), Adebola02(m), genuine24, Agbo2(m), chidiebere2020(m), justjeff, Goodyness(f), ojbanja, Rickrux0, laspo82(m), rafaha(m), 2ng2ng(m), Nide, thorpido(m), Inception(m), latup4real(m), gomman, mtthwbar(m), Adeinfo, samodoh, tlops(m), osenge, Obadar(m), Fogman(m), alfreda123, kunmisola(f), Whyem15, ashewoboy(m), arewami17(f), ekestic1976, gbolly707(m), toyetade, ebujany(m), Bugatie(m), olihilistic(m), Josay, chickso43(m), icnsystem(m), Awoo88, olobemotors(m), Lalashi1(m), Emmyjb(m), dreshemokha, idulius(m), Tripletg, erabe(m), dwelling(m), popov, Beema16, cribby, LordofData, RALPHOW(m), tishbite41, THEconqueror, Nasiruddeen(m), llorisbhone(m), samlokko(m), latino2swt(m), LEOVOLUTION(m), okon41, LifeIsGuhd(f), chinwemine(m), paulostical2004(m), Hades2016(m), Deolaw, Nizguy(m), alabig(m), LessNoise(m), monimay(m), yaksdavirus, edrys(m), PqsMike, pocohantas(f), MossLuv, cross50(m), jadakiss213(m), crestedaguiyi, tygar(m), solja01(m), frenzyduchess(f), 12month, careytommy7(m), kingNovak, Spactacle(f), lovedatruth(m), femiman007(m), walexyll(m), Worldbest281, ladkud(m), boldone(m), ibkayee(f), Eroslee(m), DeltaBachelor(m), CoolextPhoenix(m), I124U and 229 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.