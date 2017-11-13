₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Anstalk(f): 7:24pm
There were rumours of bomb scare at the Anambra headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following alleged discovery of a substance which looked like an improvised explosive device (IED).
A source who pleaded not to be named told DAILY POST that the device was detected by men of the anti-bomb squad of the Nigeria Police Force who combed the entire compound very early on Monday morning.
Our source said, “It was early this morning that I was trying to use that road, when police condoned it off. We were told that they found a device that looked like a bomb and had to stop everyone to so that they can diffuse the device.
Consequently, security has been beefed up at the premises.
When DAILY POST visited the compound, hordes of security operatives were seen, while visitors were subjected to full identification before entry.
The resident electoral commissioner REC, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, in his reaction said no bomb was detected.
He, however, admitted that a substance was picked outside the compound and could have been dropped by anyone.
Orji added that it was the duty of the police to verify the object.
State police public relations officer, Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, said she was not aware of the discovery.
She recalled that she stayed late into the night at INEC and was not privy to such.
Asked to comment on influx of bomb disposal unit experts at the INEC office, Nwode said it was part of preparations for the Saturday governorship election.
CP Umar Garba pleaded to call back when our correspondent reached him on phone.
He was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by SMSguru(m): 7:44pm
Lies! Lies!! Lies!!!
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Spylord48: 7:52pm
They should leave Anambra state for us abeg. we don't want anything that will destroy the peace we have been enjoying for long
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by nairavsdollars: 8:25pm
Lie..Nnamdi Kanu and his rag tag soldiers have failed. This election will hold on Saturday
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by zombieHUNTER: 9:12pm
APC is written all over this news
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Templerun95(f): 9:12pm
Nnamdi KANU is a coward
Tell nnamdi KANU that he is mad - templerun95
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by sorry1(m): 9:13pm
afonja everywhere!!
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Tonymegabush1(m): 9:14pm
Bomb Kwa
Wetin dey wan bomb
Inec ballot boxes abi papers
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by emeijeh(m): 9:14pm
The tensions keep building up.
Imagine the debate yesterday....
The incumbent was rude
Obaze kept attacking the incumbent
Nwonye remained unfit (like a non aspirant)
And Yul Edochie was sidelined.
Anambrarians use your head.... Go out and vote peacefully
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by pol23: 9:15pm
How many people will be killed during this Election?
Maybe 5,maybe more.
If you live in Anambra , please let our selfish politician fight themselves, stay clear, shun violence.
And drink beer.lol
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by gooddyoung8: 9:15pm
Ok
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by chigoizie7(m): 9:15pm
Is that so?
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Doctee: 9:15pm
Bomb or bazooka
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Yyeske(m): 9:16pm
IPOB can do its worse, we've made up our minds to vote
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by holyidol: 9:16pm
Something that looks like bomb? Rumor mongers should go and sleep! Anyi bu ndi Anambra, our election is not do or die.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by genuine24: 9:16pm
Pls don't risk your life for election, because even the politician you die for won't come for your burial.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Lordspicy(m): 9:16pm
I smell lies..
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by paulpoh(m): 9:17pm
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by nairavsdollars: 9:17pm
Potopoto boys at work
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by aldexrio(m): 9:18pm
When ever there is struggle for power you see humans at their worst
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Gkemz(m): 9:18pm
Ipob is becoming radical as they were accused of if its true that they were linked to this.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by CarlyX8(m): 9:18pm
Yess, we don't want any elections
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by CHANNELStv2020: 9:19pm
THE ZOO HAS TOTALLY RAN OUT OF IDEAS KNOWING WE ARE GOING TO BOYCOTT THE ELECTION,HOURS AGO IT WAS NNAMDI KANU SACKED AS IPOB LEADER AFTER RADIO BIAFRA DEBUNKED THE NEWS MINUTES AGO WITH MILLIONS WATCHING NOW THEY COME WITH ANOTHER DISTRACTION ,AFTER IPOB FINISH WITH UNA UNA GO UNDERSTAND WE NO COME PLAY EWU
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by villake(m): 9:20pm
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by CarlyX8(m): 9:20pm
pol23:I swear, let that day be a fun fill day, just relax and enjoy Telemundo, don't vote anything
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by bionixs: 9:21pm
SMSguru:cheap lies
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by amazon14: 9:22pm
Please boko boys in kaki should not blow up my Anambra biko nuoooo
This have nothing to do with Ipob
We know how Nigerian's politician works, they can caused panic
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Nnamdiojukwu: 9:22pm
CarlyX8:Yes,that is my prayers also,so that you guys will have a military administrator in anambera.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by nkwuocha1: 9:23pm
This NEWS is,a big lie .
Bomb scare ni to ri olorun?
Anti -bomb police officers This same NPF that will see a rusty empty gas cylinder ,create an headline to tell gullible Nigerians they diffused a bomb .
Inu kwa!
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Vinstel: 9:24pm
Why is anyone bothering himself over Ofe Nsala day?
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Knight25(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka by Ridwan2: 9:28pm
CarlyX8:mumu talk of the highest order
