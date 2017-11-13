Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Governorship Election: Bomb Scare At INEC Office In Awka (6820 Views)

A source who pleaded not to be named told DAILY POST that the device was detected by men of the anti-bomb squad of the Nigeria Police Force who combed the entire compound very early on Monday morning.



Our source said, “It was early this morning that I was trying to use that road, when police condoned it off. We were told that they found a device that looked like a bomb and had to stop everyone to so that they can diffuse the device.



Consequently, security has been beefed up at the premises.



When DAILY POST visited the compound, hordes of security operatives were seen, while visitors were subjected to full identification before entry.



The resident electoral commissioner REC, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, in his reaction said no bomb was detected.



He, however, admitted that a substance was picked outside the compound and could have been dropped by anyone.



Orji added that it was the duty of the police to verify the object.



State police public relations officer, Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, said she was not aware of the discovery.



She recalled that she stayed late into the night at INEC and was not privy to such.



Asked to comment on influx of bomb disposal unit experts at the INEC office, Nwode said it was part of preparations for the Saturday governorship election.



CP Umar Garba pleaded to call back when our correspondent reached him on phone.



He was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.







Lies! Lies!! Lies!!! 4 Likes

They should leave Anambra state for us abeg. we don't want anything that will destroy the peace we have been enjoying for long

Lie..Nnamdi Kanu and his rag tag soldiers have failed. This election will hold on Saturday 8 Likes

APC is written all over this news 9 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi KANU is a coward



Tell nnamdi KANU that he is mad - templerun95 10 Likes

afonja everywhere!! 2 Likes





Wetin dey wan bomb



Inec ballot boxes abi papers Bomb KwaWetin dey wan bombInec ballot boxes abi papers

The tensions keep building up.





Imagine the debate yesterday....





The incumbent was rude

Obaze kept attacking the incumbent

Nwonye remained unfit (like a non aspirant)



And Yul Edochie was sidelined.





Anambrarians use your head.... Go out and vote peacefully 1 Like

How many people will be killed during this Election?

Maybe 5,maybe more.

If you live in Anambra , please let our selfish politician fight themselves, stay clear, shun violence.

And drink beer.lol 11 Likes

Ok

Is that so?

Bomb or bazooka

IPOB can do its worse, we've made up our minds to vote 1 Like

Something that looks like bomb? Rumor mongers should go and sleep! Anyi bu ndi Anambra, our election is not do or die. 4 Likes

Pls don't risk your life for election, because even the politician you die for won't come for your burial. 3 Likes

I smell lies..

Potopoto boys at work

When ever there is struggle for power you see humans at their worst

Ipob is becoming radical as they were accused of if its true that they were linked to this.

Yess, we don't want any elections 1 Like

,AFTER IPOB FINISH WITH UNA UNA GO UNDERSTAND WE NO COME PLAY EWU THE ZOO HAS TOTALLY RAN OUT OF IDEAS KNOWING WE ARE GOING TO BOYCOTT THE ELECTION,HOURS AGO IT WAS NNAMDI KANU SACKED AS IPOB LEADER AFTER RADIO BIAFRA DEBUNKED THE NEWS MINUTES AGO WITH MILLIONS WATCHING NOW THEY COME WITH ANOTHER DISTRACTION,AFTER IPOB FINISH WITH UNA UNA GO UNDERSTAND WE NO COME PLAY EWU 8 Likes

Please boko boys in kaki should not blow up my Anambra biko nuoooo

This have nothing to do with Ipob

We know how Nigerian's politician works, they can caused panic 1 Like

This NEWS is,a big lie .

Bomb scare ni to ri olorun?

Anti -bomb police officers This same NPF that will see a rusty empty gas cylinder ,create an headline to tell gullible Nigerians they diffused a bomb .



Inu kwa! This NEWS is,a big lieBomb scare ni to ri olorun?Anti -bomb police officersThis same NPF that will see a rusty empty gas cylinder ,create an headline to tell gullible Nigerians they diffused a bombInu kwa! 1 Like

Why is anyone bothering himself over Ofe Nsala day? 3 Likes

