The suspected bomb, an unidentified bag, was put beside a car at the Embassy. The Bomb Squad deployed to the Embassy, recovered the suspected bag out of the place.



On opening it, it was discovered that the bag contained medical emergency items.The Embassy thanked the Command for its swift response.



Source;



Thanks be to God 1 Like

Thank God they did not bring the name of this country to shame. 17 Likes 1 Share

Don't blame them, everyone must be at alert.. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is a tactic the terrorists may be using to test the alertness of the embassies security! They should find out who owns that bag! 49 Likes 6 Shares

nobody wan die but they wan go heaven.. lol 5 Likes

Lol funny tho 2 Likes

It's information like this that Americans sell in other to overthrow a government. thank God that they open the bag 2 Likes

they should not try it oo..



the last thing we don't want is America invading nigeria



take libya for example. 4 Likes







He go just finally make up his mind, add us to the list of banned countries sharparly Any small mistake now...Trump no go let Nigeria hear wordHe go just finally make up his mind, add us to the list of banned countries sharparly 1 Like

Lmao. Fear reminds strong men they're only but mortals. Nobody leaves this life alive...there has to be a means. Makes me remember the tale of the farmer,fox and his hen. 2 Likes

Oh, this is American Consulate, the land of green pasture...





Ola2004:

Ok How is it a bomb scare?

This is a possible decoy by terrorists to ascertain the emergency security measures in force at the embassy 1 Like

One person way done pack already think say den go give. Am visa... Hehe as den bounce am...





Nah to drop their load give them nah.... America!!!



Besides Nigerian bombers don't leave the bomb behind... 72 virgins is better than vasiline.. Hehe. 3 Likes 1 Share

This may just end up been another reason why they won't let us in into their country

A test to the consulate must have known

Y America? Every time Na dem. Na only dem dey dis world.

For Iraq Na dem

Syria Na dem

Libya Na dem

North Korea Na dem

World War 1 Na dem

World War 11 Na still dem

Hiroshima Na dem

Nagasaki Na dem

For UN Na dem

Everything Na dem.

Nawa 4 dem 6 Likes 1 Share

