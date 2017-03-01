₦airaland Forum

Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by ChangeIsCostant: 6:54pm
According to media personnel at the Nigeria Police Force, Malik Nasir, a bomb scare at the American Consulate at Walter Carrington Crescent this afternoon caused the American Marine Officers to inform the Consular General. The Consular General quickly alerted Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who deployed Bomb Squad to the Embassy.

The suspected bomb, an unidentified bag, was put beside a car at the Embassy. The Bomb Squad deployed to the Embassy, recovered the suspected bag out of the place.

On opening it, it was discovered that the bag contained medical emergency items.The Embassy thanked the Command for its swift response.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/bomb-scare-at-american-consulate-in.html

Photo Credit; Malik Nasir

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by ChangeIsCostant: 6:55pm
always be prepared
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:04pm
Thanks be to God

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by sammyj: 7:07pm
Thank God they did not bring the name of this country to shame. wink

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Etzakoos(m): 7:08pm
And So
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Jabioro: 7:08pm
Don't blame them, everyone must be at alert..

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Funlordmaniac(m): 7:09pm
This is a tactic the terrorists may be using to test the alertness of the embassies security! They should find out who owns that bag!

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by dainformant(m): 7:10pm
nobody wan die but they wan go heaven.. lol

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by TrapHedges(m): 7:14pm
Lol funny tho

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by DICKtator: 7:30pm
grin grin grin grin

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Amberon: 7:30pm
Ok
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by DrDeji20: 7:30pm
It's information like this that Americans sell in other to overthrow a government. thank God that they open the bag

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by henrydadon(m): 7:30pm
they should not try it oo..

the last thing we don't want is America invading nigeria

take libya for example.

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Ola2004: 7:30pm
The day when I mess(fart) in my fathers presence..I almost die d


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ6nPV9Jgg4

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by sirusX(m): 7:30pm
Any small mistake now...Trump no go let Nigeria hear word

He go just finally make up his mind, add us to the list of banned countries sharparly cheesy

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by gentlechyke(m): 7:31pm
Lmao. Fear reminds strong men they're only but mortals. Nobody leaves this life alive...there has to be a means. Makes me remember the tale of the farmer,fox and his hen.

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by TheSlyone2(m): 7:31pm
Oh, this is American Consulate, the land of green pasture...


Make i book space for here
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Amberon: 7:31pm
How is it a bomb scare?
Ola2004:
Ok
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Mrdecent(m): 7:31pm
Too much contacts
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Cutezt(m): 7:31pm
Lol
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Dottore: 7:32pm
This is a possible decoy by terrorists to ascertain the emergency security measures in force at the embassy

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Franzinni: 7:32pm
One person way done pack already think say den go give. Am visa... Hehe as den bounce am...


Nah to drop their load give them nah.... America!!!

Besides Nigerian bombers don't leave the bomb behind... 72 virgins is better than vasiline.. Hehe.

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Thisis2raw(m): 7:33pm
This may just end up been another reason why they won't let us in into their country
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by blackboy(m): 7:33pm
A test to the consulate must have known
Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by OmoAregbesola: 7:33pm
Y America? Every time Na dem. Na only dem dey dis world.
For Iraq Na dem
Syria Na dem
Libya Na dem
North Korea Na dem
World War 1 Na dem
World War 11 Na still dem
Hiroshima Na dem
Nagasaki Na dem
For UN Na dem
Everything Na dem.
Nawa 4 dem

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Firefire(m): 7:33pm
embarassed

Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Repairnigeria(m): 7:35pm
it is fear of bokoharam

