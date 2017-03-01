₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,601 members, 3,436,087 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 08:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered (14828 Views)
Atiku At American University Of Nigeria's Graduation Ceremony (photos) / Bomb Scare At Buhari's Campaign Rally Venue In Sokoto / Parents At GSS Abuja School Gate To Pick Kids After Bomb Scare (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by ChangeIsCostant: 6:54pm
According to media personnel at the Nigeria Police Force, Malik Nasir, a bomb scare at the American Consulate at Walter Carrington Crescent this afternoon caused the American Marine Officers to inform the Consular General. The Consular General quickly alerted Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who deployed Bomb Squad to the Embassy.
The suspected bomb, an unidentified bag, was put beside a car at the Embassy. The Bomb Squad deployed to the Embassy, recovered the suspected bag out of the place.
On opening it, it was discovered that the bag contained medical emergency items.The Embassy thanked the Command for its swift response.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/bomb-scare-at-american-consulate-in.html
Photo Credit; Malik Nasir
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by ChangeIsCostant: 6:55pm
always be prepared
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:04pm
Thanks be to God
1 Like
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by sammyj: 7:07pm
Thank God they did not bring the name of this country to shame.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Etzakoos(m): 7:08pm
And So
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Jabioro: 7:08pm
Don't blame them, everyone must be at alert..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Funlordmaniac(m): 7:09pm
This is a tactic the terrorists may be using to test the alertness of the embassies security! They should find out who owns that bag!
49 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by dainformant(m): 7:10pm
nobody wan die but they wan go heaven.. lol
5 Likes
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by TrapHedges(m): 7:14pm
Lol funny tho
2 Likes
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by DICKtator: 7:30pm
1 Like
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Amberon: 7:30pm
Ok
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by DrDeji20: 7:30pm
It's information like this that Americans sell in other to overthrow a government. thank God that they open the bag
2 Likes
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by henrydadon(m): 7:30pm
they should not try it oo..
the last thing we don't want is America invading nigeria
take libya for example.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Ola2004: 7:30pm
The day when I mess(fart) in my fathers presence..I almost die d
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ6nPV9Jgg4
1 Like
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by sirusX(m): 7:30pm
Any small mistake now...Trump no go let Nigeria hear word
He go just finally make up his mind, add us to the list of banned countries sharparly
1 Like
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by gentlechyke(m): 7:31pm
Lmao. Fear reminds strong men they're only but mortals. Nobody leaves this life alive...there has to be a means. Makes me remember the tale of the farmer,fox and his hen.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by TheSlyone2(m): 7:31pm
Oh, this is American Consulate, the land of green pasture...
Make i book space for here
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Amberon: 7:31pm
How is it a bomb scare?
Ola2004:
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Mrdecent(m): 7:31pm
Too much contacts
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Cutezt(m): 7:31pm
Lol
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Dottore: 7:32pm
This is a possible decoy by terrorists to ascertain the emergency security measures in force at the embassy
1 Like
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Franzinni: 7:32pm
One person way done pack already think say den go give. Am visa... Hehe as den bounce am...
Nah to drop their load give them nah.... America!!!
Besides Nigerian bombers don't leave the bomb behind... 72 virgins is better than vasiline.. Hehe.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Thisis2raw(m): 7:33pm
This may just end up been another reason why they won't let us in into their country
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by blackboy(m): 7:33pm
A test to the consulate must have known
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by OmoAregbesola: 7:33pm
Y America? Every time Na dem. Na only dem dey dis world.
For Iraq Na dem
Syria Na dem
Libya Na dem
North Korea Na dem
World War 1 Na dem
World War 11 Na still dem
Hiroshima Na dem
Nagasaki Na dem
For UN Na dem
Everything Na dem.
Nawa 4 dem
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Firefire(m): 7:33pm
1 Like
|Re: Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered by Repairnigeria(m): 7:35pm
it is fear of bokoharam
Frontpage -- Rivers State Results Comming In--inec Office At Aba Road Phc / EFCC Detains Sylvester Ezeani, INEC Commissioner Over N223bn Diezani Bribe / N30bn Mile 12 To Ikorodu Road Expansion Starts
Viewing this topic: gists, dbynonetwork, Hibiscuss(m), Neroclassic(m), sosanova, ngozionefeli, Tigold01(m), kaydguru, anataala, Appguru(m), nothingmega122(m), totoakins(m), eph123, tunde55(m), hector123, queensenglish91, mrjojo, OmoAregbesola, bigzic(m), shola0505, tafrica(m), niterider(m), saraphina(f), Jerryojozy(m), Ten12(m), Ajpharm(m), ipobarecriminals, korrej(m), omokab, ttemmi(m), toluwatos(m), sanandreas(m), adisa786, mhm(m), Eddiecute86(m), Rexmarysweet(m), Olanirans(m), Sholexyz(m), bouquilee, mclaaro(f), irynterri(f), ishaq062(m), jahlid(m), Aburi001, Famocious(m), cpn123, olajay86(m), MDJ03, opius, simayg, losak9111(m), kuwa(f), jesusnmary, peaceway(m), elmas(m), mebad(m), oluezekiel(m), LOSKYXANDER, omoISEYIN(m), Oba09085(m), Winken, Peeo(f), Larrykaysail(m), Momoh7(m), mikkyjagga1(m), TUHOO(m), famous85, Arios, northvietnam(m), greatfa2013(m), Oooops, Flets, EvangAsika(m), ProfyJay(m), Sketch007(m), SirLegal(m), freshness2020(m), samtopwisdom(m), lumije, Alpha2k(m), PUSH1(m), onlysose(m), Santyjay67, KimBerlyie, igwesi(f), Otiwaikuku, Sexytemi(f), John190, Adola1(m), wapadunk(m), Bavis4u, dfos2k(m), fixmykey(m), xclusiveguy4(m), dguvnur(m), biibii31(m), Tompolo1, 0one(m), Bonaventura(m), metallisc(m), LUMY7, petekayo(m), JohnsonEmma(m), goldman777, madamGift(f), seunspice(m), Ayohbk(m), ftai, phillips1959, bluehorizo(m), chinoify, dkdenco, sunnymighty(m), dulaman, PROJECTBASE, Joshuaeze(m), Mathias2015, Babatall, Danbam(m) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13