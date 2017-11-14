₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 5:48am
Picture Of Governor Nyesom Wike Being Guided From The Car Is He Drunk
Hmmmm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by tescoman90: 5:49am
sarrki:
56 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 5:51am
tescoman90:
I know if Amaechi was the one involved it won't be useless post
12 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by meforyou1(m): 5:53am
sarrki:have u no shame?
Do u live on nairaland or what?
44 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by eezeribe(m): 5:55am
OK
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by mrphysics(m): 5:58am
Lol, all of them in that Rivers State have something to do with..
1 Like
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:00am
meforyou1:
Yes sir,
So answer my question too
Is he drunk ?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by genearts(m): 6:01am
Lol..... my guy don muzz
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by ipobarecriminals: 6:02am
enter the drunken master
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Idokojimmy: 6:10am
U don't guide someone that is drunk on one side and casually.
U guide the person in a balanced manner like putting ur hand behind him or having another person hold him on the other side
Also, if he is drunk, they will be no cameras unless the details are ode
18 Likes
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Samsimple(m): 6:11am
The guy just come back from spiritual cleansing maybe from SCOAN or MFM
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by NigerDeltan(m): 6:13am
The day he wanted to slap amaechi
2 Likes
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:13am
Idokojimmy:
Emergency Analyst
The truth is he's drunk
This is just a picture
You don't know what happens in the background
If one is drunk you don't need to bundle him
Just a little support its OK
1 Like
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:14am
Samsimple:
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by wale0911: 6:18am
It could be anything but being drunk! Examine the picture critically with an unbiased mind.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by royalamour(m): 6:20am
sarrki:
Stop doing drugs. It is not good for your well-being.
10 Likes
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:20am
wale0911:
Bros oya tell us
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:21am
royalamour:
Your Governor eye don lerry
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by royalamour(m): 6:22am
Idokojimmy:
What is this one saying?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by royalamour(m): 6:26am
sarrki:
Hian! My unfortunate gov. is Jagajaga bello o...
Even N500 big potash cannot clean bello brain. The rust is too much.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by divicode: 6:30am
meforyou1:
How it take concern you where him leave?
1 Like
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:31am
royalamour:
We call that one accidental governor
1 Like
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Yyeske(m): 6:32am
That guy looks drunk
1 Like
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by capatainrambo: 6:50am
the zombies here wer all missing in the other thread. about the military telling women they can't enlist anymore.
zombies re stupid
5 Likes
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Sultannayef: 6:54am
This shows that Sarrki is mentally deranged.
1 Like
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:57am
sarrki:you really need to check your head sarrki, is like something is missing.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by TANTUMERGO007: 6:59am
Why sarrki they yarn thrash
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by SOFTENGR: 7:03am
sarrki:Seems you were once in the game.
#drunkenmaster
1 Like
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by yemmight(m): 7:03am
Drunken Fishermen. Like Jonathan like Wike. Tinubu was right anyway.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 7:06am
SOFTENGR:
I drink till date
But responsibly
Not like nyesom
2 Likes
|Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by wingmanII: 7:06am
capatainrambo:This particular zombie carries the cup for extraordinary stupidity.
1 Like
