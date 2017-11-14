₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,800 members, 3,910,900 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 08:01 AM

Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) (9617 Views)

Nigeria's Super Tucaco Jets, To Get Laser Guided Bombs And Rockets. / Nyesom Wike Sacks All Special Advisers Except Winston Iwo / Benue Massacre: Ortom Lazy, Not Qualified To Be Governor - Nyesom Wike (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 5:48am
Picture Of Governor Nyesom Wike Being Guided From The Car Is He Drunk

Hmmmm

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by tescoman90: 5:49am
sarrki:
Hmmmm

56 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 5:51am
tescoman90:


I know if Amaechi was the one involved it won't be useless post

12 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by meforyou1(m): 5:53am
sarrki:
Hmmmm
have u no shame?
Do u live on nairaland or what?

44 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by eezeribe(m): 5:55am
OK
Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by mrphysics(m): 5:58am
Lol, all of them in that Rivers State have something to do with..

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:00am
meforyou1:
have u no shame?
Do u live on nairaland or what?

Yes sir,

So answer my question too

Is he drunk ?

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by genearts(m): 6:01am
Lol..... my guy don muzz

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by ipobarecriminals: 6:02am
grin wink smiley cheesy sad angry enter the drunken master

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Idokojimmy: 6:10am
U don't guide someone that is drunk on one side and casually.

U guide the person in a balanced manner like putting ur hand behind him or having another person hold him on the other side

Also, if he is drunk, they will be no cameras unless the details are ode

18 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Samsimple(m): 6:11am
The guy just come back from spiritual cleansing maybe from SCOAN or MFM grin grin grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by NigerDeltan(m): 6:13am
The day he wanted to slap amaechi

2 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:13am
Idokojimmy:
U don't guide someone that is drunk on one side and casually.

U guide the person in a balanced manner like putting ur hand behind him or having another person hold him on the other side

Also, if he is drunk, they will be no cameras unless the details are ode

Emergency Analyst

The truth is he's drunk

This is just a picture

You don't know what happens in the background

If one is drunk you don't need to bundle him

Just a little support its OK

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:14am
Samsimple:
The guy just come back from spiritual cleansing maybe from SCOAN or MFM


grin grin cheesy grin
Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by wale0911: 6:18am
It could be anything but being drunk! Examine the picture critically with an unbiased mind.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by royalamour(m): 6:20am
sarrki:


Hmm

Stop doing drugs. It is not good for your well-being.

10 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:20am
wale0911:
It could be anything but being drunk! Examine the picture critically with an unbiased mind.

Bros oya tell us
Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:21am
royalamour:


Stop doing drugs. It is not good for your well-being.


grin grin

Your Governor eye don lerry
Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by royalamour(m): 6:22am
Idokojimmy:
U don't guide someone that is drunk on one side and casually.

U guide the person in a balanced manner like putting ur hand behind him or having another person hold him on the other side

Also, if he is drunk, they will be no cameras unless the details are ode

What is this one saying?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by royalamour(m): 6:26am
sarrki:



grin grin

Your Governor eye don lerry

Hian! My unfortunate gov. is Jagajaga bello o...

Even N500 big potash cannot clean bello brain. The rust is too much.

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by divicode: 6:30am
meforyou1:
have u no shame?
Do u live on nairaland or what?

How it take concern you where him leave?

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 6:31am
royalamour:


Hian! My unfortunate gov. is Jagajaga bello o...

Even N500 big potash cannot clean bello brain. The rust is too much.

We call that one accidental governor

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Yyeske(m): 6:32am
That guy looks drunk

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by capatainrambo: 6:50am
the zombies here wer all missing in the other thread. about the military telling women they can't enlist anymore.




zombies re stupid

5 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Sultannayef: 6:54am
This shows that Sarrki is mentally deranged.

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:57am
sarrki:
Hmmmm
you really need to check your head sarrki, is like something is missing.
Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by TANTUMERGO007: 6:59am
Why sarrki they yarn thrash
Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by SOFTENGR: 7:03am
sarrki:


Emergency Analyst

The truth is he's drunk

This is just a picture

You don't know what happens in the background

If one is drunk you don't need to bundle him

Just a little support its OK
Seems you were once in the game.
#drunkenmaster

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by yemmight(m): 7:03am
Drunken Fishermen. Like Jonathan like Wike. Tinubu was right anyway.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 7:06am
SOFTENGR:

Seems you were once in the game.
#drunkenmaster

I drink till date

But responsibly

Not like nyesom

2 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Being Guided From A Car (Pictured) by wingmanII: 7:06am
capatainrambo:
the zombies here wer all missing in the other thread. about the military telling women they can't enlist anymore.




zombies re stupid
This particular zombie carries the cup for extraordinary stupidity.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Plateau Governor Sues Yar'adua Over Jos Crisis / An Ounce Of Truth In Becomerich's Words Afterall? / Fmbn Unveils List Of Debtors

Viewing this topic: Petjoel, Kiakia(m), Lextronggroup, kedra(m), ceezarhh(m), youngdad, timbros(m), Dozieson(m), kessiah, jerrythafinisher(m), DTaj, kinglhanrey(m), mynamewilfred, kingteaser619(m), searay(m), sowetto(m), bolasky01, stateboy8080(m), hatchy, ebucha, amywonda, muhammed50(m), mishB(f), rajiraymond(m), bellong, forghon, Iceman2017(m), Hespee93, vRendoh, ajibsnoni, masam(m), obeddavidson(m), demorichy, ekwuemeuzo(m), Erifenz, stteejax(m), poka7(m), dante101, naptu2, abbas01, temmypotter(m), Iamstarose(m), kunkeracid, Liger, Lomprico2, JuicyStar, Habane(m), bootstrap(m), zara24(f), Bliv, nengibo, sankky, ayodurodola(m), purpose32, pastorcyrus(m), Mccullum, batstan(m), dplomaticVal, Samfitz, ayodele31(m), jumboo, achikason, obiink, emalek86(m), littlewonders, phyla(m), phemocheee(m), Yugoos, Adeyemmy4gr8nz(m), correctguy0900, Fireman4real, Obainoneandonly(m), Chuvin22(m), k2kay(m), LxgIncrediboy(m), Aykush(m), stylekriss, harmbhrosz(m), ojoagba, NobleBeer, stanech, bbee(m), Blizzy9ja, mcchancer(m), engineerboat(m), truesignal(m), nuroegbu(m), Giddiebabalaw(m), petraek, Mrokaykay(m), Cruz40(m), pascal2young(m), tealaw, ezera(m), huncky, chuksey1(m), Adexvicky(f), az65, amidafrica, queserasera217, monatim, wumade(f), ProfessorD(m), Princelyod(m), Princefame1, Kaeyth and 230 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.