Newly coronated King and Ex-militant, Ateke Tom hosted governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other Guests at his Palace in Okochiri Kingdom recently, PoliticsNGR has learned.



Among the Guests were, Chief Kenneth Kobani, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Chidi Wihioka (MHR), Elder Statesman Chief Emma Anyanwu, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, former Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi and Rt. Hon. Adams Dabotorudima, Hon. Wellington Granville and a host of others.



Tom was recently sworn in as the Amayanabo(KING) of Okochiri in Okirika, Rivers State.He was ordained by both the Okrika and Ogu/Bolo Divisional Council Of Chiefs.



Criminal made a king whereas there may be educated responsible men who deserves it more than him.

Shame.

This is setting a bad role model in a community. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Amarabae:

OK.

Criminal made a king.

Shame.

Isi agu is only sacred in igbo land and among ibos.



Where i come from, it's the choice material for poor people for their home upholstery. Isi agu is only sacred in igbo land and among ibos.Where i come from, it's the choice material for poor people for their home upholstery. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Only in PDP! 5 Likes 2 Shares

ProWalker:





Isi agu is only sacred in igbo land and among ibos.



Where i come from, it's the choice material for poor people for their home upholstery. my mention box is allergic to zombies.

Thank you. my mention box is allergic to zombies.Thank you. 11 Likes

ProWalker:





Isi agu is only sacred in igbo land and among ibos.



Where i come from, it's the choice material for poor people for their home upholstery. No wonder you all have daily dreams about Igbo people No wonder you all have daily dreams about Igbo people 6 Likes

Wike rocking sunglasses inside parlor? Na wa oh! 10 Likes 3 Shares

Amarabae:

my mention box is allergic to zombies.

Thank you.

Prowalker Ndo! Prowalker Ndo! 2 Likes

Why's ateke source of income please ?



All the our oyal crew this is where your money going to



This room alone can equip a health Care center 3 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

OK.

Criminal made a king whereas there may be educated responsible men who deserves it more than him.

Shame.

This is setting a bad role model in a community.

My Dear, Ateke said he has "repented" My Dear, Ateke said he has "repented" 1 Like 1 Share

mrvitalis:

Why's ateke source of income please ?



All the our oyal crew this is where your money going to



This room alone can equip a health Care center He is a "businessman" He is a "businessman" 1 Like 2 Shares

imhotep:



No wonder you all have daily dreams about Igbo people

Just to let you ;Dknow its a common item anyone can buy Just to let you ;Dknow its a common item anyone can buy 2 Likes

Amarabae:

my mention box is allergic to zombies.

Thank you.

Look in the mirror, what you see is a perfect definition of a follow follow aka zombie

Biaatcch Look in the mirror, what you see is a perfect definition of aaka zombieBiaatcch 12 Likes 3 Shares

TonyeBarcanista:



My Dear, Ateke said he has "repented" repented?

OK o.

Let's pretend to believe him. But we know that it's all lies.. repented?OK o.Let's pretend to believe him. But we know that it's all lies.. 2 Likes

Amarabae:

repented?

OK o.

Let's believe him.

Better than Nnamdi KANU Better than Nnamdi KANU 5 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

Only in PDP! Remind me again, who is Gani Adams? Remind me again, who is Gani Adams? 1 Like

sarrki:





Better than Nnamdi KANU and kanu better than tinubu. and kanu better than tinubu. 8 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

repented?

OK o.

Let's pretend to believe him. But we know that it's all lies..



In one area it is okay to elevate a Thug, in another area it's a Taboo. Someone should give me a better definition of Hypocrites. 1 Like

In one area it is okay to elevate a Thug, in another area it's a Taboo. Someone should give me a better definition of Hypocrites.

sarrki:





Better than Nnamdi KANU Never knew Amarabee is a Kanu fan Never knew Amarabee is a Kanu fan 1 Like 1 Share

TonyeBarcanista:



He is a "businessman"

What business how did he get his capital What business how did he get his capital

who is ateke? is he a prophet?

TonyeBarcanista:

Never knew Amarabee is a Kanu fan if you know how lopsided the empire of the Dan fodio descendants placed Nigeria, you will appreciate kanu for standing up to them even if you don't agree to all his methods or his movement.

Cowardice is rooted in this part of Nigeria.

There is a reason that the north are paranoid over him.

A brave southerner strikes fear in the north. if you know how lopsided the empire of the Dan fodio descendants placed Nigeria, you will appreciate kanu for standing up to them even if you don't agree to all his methods or his movement.Cowardice is rooted in this part of Nigeria.There is a reason that the north are paranoid over him.A brave southerner strikes fear in the north. 8 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

my mention box is allergic to zombies.

Thank you. why zombie why zombie 1 Like

Amarabae:

and kanu better than tinubu.



Amarabae:

OK.

Criminal made a king whereas there may be educated responsible men who deserves it more than him.

Shame.

This is setting a bad role model in a community.



Leadership matters. Leadership matters.

TonyeBarcanista:

Never knew Amarabee is a Kanu fan

Partially she's in line with some of his policies Partially she's in line with some of his policies 1 Like

sarrki:





yes na.

The North fears nnamdi kanu more than tinubu.

yes na.The North fears nnamdi kanu more than tinubu. 6 Likes 2 Shares