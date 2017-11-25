₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,519 members, 3,933,845 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:08 PM

Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) (7204 Views)

Ibrahim Babangida Hosts Wike At His Hilltop Residence In Minna(photos) / Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) / Ateke Tom's Daughter Weds In Okirika, Rivers State..photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 7:07pm
@POLITICSNGR

Newly coronated King and Ex-militant, Ateke Tom hosted governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other Guests at his Palace in Okochiri Kingdom recently, PoliticsNGR has learned.

Among the Guests were, Chief Kenneth Kobani, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Chidi Wihioka (MHR), Elder Statesman Chief Emma Anyanwu, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, former Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi and Rt. Hon. Adams Dabotorudima, Hon. Wellington Granville and a host of others.

Tom was recently sworn in as the Amayanabo(KING) of Okochiri in Okirika, Rivers State.He was ordained by both the Okrika and Ogu/Bolo Divisional Council Of Chiefs.

Photos below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/hrh-ateke-tom-hosts-wike-okochori-palace-photos/

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:10pm
OK.
Criminal made a king whereas there may be educated responsible men who deserves it more than him.
Shame.
This is setting a bad role model in a community.

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 7:13pm
.
Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by ProWalker: 7:21pm
Amarabae:
OK.
Criminal made a king.
Shame.

Isi agu is only sacred in igbo land and among ibos.

Where i come from, it's the choice material for poor people for their home upholstery.

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:22pm
Only in PDP!

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:24pm
ProWalker:


Isi agu is only sacred in igbo land and among ibos.

Where i come from, it's the choice material for poor people for their home upholstery.
my mention box is allergic to zombies.
Thank you.

11 Likes

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by imhotep: 7:24pm
ProWalker:


Isi agu is only sacred in igbo land and among ibos.

Where i come from, it's the choice material for poor people for their home upholstery.
No wonder you all have daily dreams about Igbo people grin

6 Likes

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by funlord(m): 7:24pm
Wike rocking sunglasses inside parlor? Na wa oh! grin

10 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by EASY39(m): 7:25pm
H
Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by funlord(m): 7:27pm
Amarabae:
my mention box is allergic to zombies.
Thank you.

Prowalker Ndo! grin

2 Likes

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 7:31pm
Why's ateke source of income please ?

All the our oyal crew this is where your money going to

This room alone can equip a health Care center

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:37pm
Amarabae:
OK.
Criminal made a king whereas there may be educated responsible men who deserves it more than him.
Shame.
This is setting a bad role model in a community.
My Dear, Ateke said he has "repented" lipsrsealed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:40pm
mrvitalis:
Why's ateke source of income please ?

All the our oyal crew this is where your money going to

This room alone can equip a health Care center
He is a "businessman" angry

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by ProWalker: 7:41pm
imhotep:

No wonder you all have daily dreams about Igbo people grin

Just to let you ;Dknow its a common item anyone can buy

2 Likes

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by ProWalker: 7:42pm
Amarabae:
my mention box is allergic to zombies.
Thank you.

Look in the mirror, what you see is a perfect definition of a follow follow aka zombie grin
Biaatcch grin

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:45pm
TonyeBarcanista:

My Dear, Ateke said he has "repented" lipsrsealed
repented?
OK o.
Let's pretend to believe him. But we know that it's all lies..

2 Likes

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:46pm
Amarabae:
repented?
OK o.
Let's believe him.

Better than Nnamdi KANU

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by eagleeye2: 7:47pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Only in PDP!
Remind me again, who is Gani Adams?

1 Like

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:47pm
sarrki:


Better than Nnamdi KANU
and kanu better than tinubu.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:50pm
Amarabae:
repented?
OK o.
Let's pretend to believe him. But we know that it's all lies..
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by eagleeye2: 7:50pm
In one area it is okay to elevate a Thug, in another area it's a Taboo. Someone should give me a better definition of Hypocrites.

1 Like

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by eagleeye2: 7:50pm
In one area it is okay to elevate a Thug, in another area it's a Taboo. Someone should give me a better definition of Hypocrites.
Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:51pm
sarrki:


Better than Nnamdi KANU
Never knew Amarabee is a Kanu fan angry

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 7:52pm
TonyeBarcanista:

He is a "businessman" angry

What business how did he get his capital
Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 7:56pm
who is ateke? is he a prophet?
Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:57pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Never knew Amarabee is a Kanu fan angry
if you know how lopsided the empire of the Dan fodio descendants placed Nigeria, you will appreciate kanu for standing up to them even if you don't agree to all his methods or his movement.
Cowardice is rooted in this part of Nigeria.
There is a reason that the north are paranoid over him.
A brave southerner strikes fear in the north.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by loneatar: 8:01pm
Amarabae:
my mention box is allergic to zombies.
Thank you.
angry why zombie

1 Like

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:08pm
Amarabae:
and kanu better than tinubu.

shocked
Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by nwabobo: 8:09pm
Amarabae:
OK.
Criminal made a king whereas there may be educated responsible men who deserves it more than him.
Shame.
This is setting a bad role model in a community.

Leadership matters.
Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:10pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Never knew Amarabee is a Kanu fan angry

Partially she's in line with some of his policies

1 Like

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:10pm
sarrki:


shocked
yes na.
The North fears nnamdi kanu more than tinubu.
grin grin

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:11pm
Amarabae:
yes na.
The North fears nnamdi kanu more than tinubu.
grin grin

Nnamdi would have commanded respect if not the hatred speech

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Political Split In Nigeria , A Dangerous Move. / False Campaign Claims - We Have To Expose Them! / Obasanjo/atiku Face Off: Political Crisis Imminent In Nigeria

Viewing this topic: maballack(m), Bibiangel(f), donswaga, dcamodels, VanBommel(m), CeediPee(m), swagkingcole(m), rugxykay, olajay86(m), filcast(m), adexontop(m), Brinebryne(m), chukwukahenry(m), Naturalista(f), WaterDrunkard, boneyone(m), goosast, bigybanty10(m), blym4real, Mrval20(m), Rinsola32(f), princessG35, egoldman(m), debonairprinx(m), matthew49, Keballl, FFMANAGER, mrdan(m), kwovadisdomine, bobnatlo(m), lightheart(m), GentlemanAyo(m), Castroii(m), Stan642, CAPTAIN197(m), jaiykem, passwelle, ovieigho(m), wickyyolo, ONeMAnMOPOL, MENTORCH(m), kentoplash(m), Afe11, Kencruz, ROSSYZ(f), Smily202(m), Saorchy(m), phallow(m), TimeMod3, possibility99, belmotv, Manobravo09(m), Prinzyy, Essienovic(m), Footballyarn(m), megacodes, abedammy, samlake(m), Nonywendy(m), boneruns(m), alijusty, lollipop29, Jesse01(m), Treshmike(m), oviejnr(m), abbey37(m), Princetammy, eminent007(m), ubamoney(m), blesseddiddy10, ayxmania, Ceepy, OtunbaAde101(m), Mc6xty(m), Horjondi(m), idefua, Chuks9000, brewdave(m), Lothbrok(m), NDelta4fulani, kokomaster3d, gretblue, kokotconcepts(m), ganasy, kponkedenge(m), kingthreat(m), cana882(m), magoo10(m), buyaka(m), Collinzo900, Youngugoes, Fizz29(m), truth4u, inas911(m), Sphinx02(m), MEGAdime(m), twy44(m), biggmusty(m), DaDon2, advowilson, Skelel, Bodmas94(m), deltapikin(m), Efewestern, agbajesaid(m), timatedre, frankwyte, ATEAMS(m) and 174 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.