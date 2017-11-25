₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 7:07pm
@POLITICSNGR
Newly coronated King and Ex-militant, Ateke Tom hosted governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other Guests at his Palace in Okochiri Kingdom recently, PoliticsNGR has learned.
Among the Guests were, Chief Kenneth Kobani, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Chidi Wihioka (MHR), Elder Statesman Chief Emma Anyanwu, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, former Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi and Rt. Hon. Adams Dabotorudima, Hon. Wellington Granville and a host of others.
Tom was recently sworn in as the Amayanabo(KING) of Okochiri in Okirika, Rivers State.He was ordained by both the Okrika and Ogu/Bolo Divisional Council Of Chiefs.
Photos below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/hrh-ateke-tom-hosts-wike-okochori-palace-photos/
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:10pm
OK.
Criminal made a king whereas there may be educated responsible men who deserves it more than him.
Shame.
This is setting a bad role model in a community.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 7:13pm
.
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by ProWalker: 7:21pm
Amarabae:
Isi agu is only sacred in igbo land and among ibos.
Where i come from, it's the choice material for poor people for their home upholstery.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:22pm
Only in PDP!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:24pm
ProWalker:my mention box is allergic to zombies.
Thank you.
11 Likes
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by imhotep: 7:24pm
ProWalker:No wonder you all have daily dreams about Igbo people
6 Likes
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by funlord(m): 7:24pm
Wike rocking sunglasses inside parlor? Na wa oh!
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by EASY39(m): 7:25pm
H
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by funlord(m): 7:27pm
Amarabae:
Prowalker Ndo!
2 Likes
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 7:31pm
Why's ateke source of income please ?
All the our oyal crew this is where your money going to
This room alone can equip a health Care center
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:37pm
Amarabae:My Dear, Ateke said he has "repented"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:40pm
mrvitalis:He is a "businessman"
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by ProWalker: 7:41pm
imhotep:
Just to let you ;Dknow its a common item anyone can buy
2 Likes
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by ProWalker: 7:42pm
Amarabae:
Look in the mirror, what you see is a perfect definition of a follow follow aka zombie
Biaatcch
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:45pm
TonyeBarcanista:repented?
OK o.
Let's pretend to believe him. But we know that it's all lies..
2 Likes
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:46pm
Amarabae:
Better than Nnamdi KANU
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by eagleeye2: 7:47pm
NgeneUkwenu:Remind me again, who is Gani Adams?
1 Like
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:47pm
sarrki:and kanu better than tinubu.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:50pm
Amarabae:
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by eagleeye2: 7:50pm
In one area it is okay to elevate a Thug, in another area it's a Taboo. Someone should give me a better definition of Hypocrites.
1 Like
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by eagleeye2: 7:50pm
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:51pm
sarrki:Never knew Amarabee is a Kanu fan
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 7:52pm
TonyeBarcanista:
What business how did he get his capital
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 7:56pm
who is ateke? is he a prophet?
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:57pm
TonyeBarcanista:if you know how lopsided the empire of the Dan fodio descendants placed Nigeria, you will appreciate kanu for standing up to them even if you don't agree to all his methods or his movement.
Cowardice is rooted in this part of Nigeria.
There is a reason that the north are paranoid over him.
A brave southerner strikes fear in the north.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by loneatar: 8:01pm
Amarabae:why zombie
1 Like
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:08pm
Amarabae:
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by nwabobo: 8:09pm
Amarabae:
Leadership matters.
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:10pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Partially she's in line with some of his policies
1 Like
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:10pm
sarrki:yes na.
The North fears nnamdi kanu more than tinubu.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:11pm
Amarabae:
Nnamdi would have commanded respect if not the hatred speech
2 Likes
