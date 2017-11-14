₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Letenwam: 5:44pm
There's been rumour of Coup d'etat about to happen in Zimbabwe, as four tanks were spotted heading towards Zimbabwe’s capital Harare on Tuesday afternoon following a heated row between President Robert Mugabe and the head of the armed forces.
Robert Mugabe was reportedly given 24 hours to vacate office after sacking the country's Vice President, who is a former military operative according to sources in Zimbabwe.
Witnesses who spoke to Reuters said tanks were heading for Harare, while two other tanks were seen parked on the road from Harare to Chinhoyi, some 14 miles outside the capital. Soldiers at the scene allegedly refused to speak to Reuters.
“The current purging which is clearly targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop forthwith,” said General Constantino Chiwenga at a news conference Monday at the army headquarters in Harare.
“We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in.”
https://www.lailasblog.com/zimbabwe-coup-detat-tanks-head-harare-mugabes-row-army-chief-fuels-coup-rumors/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Laryne(m): 5:51pm
Is this their own operation python dance!... hope they don't have any mazi leading the unrest... otherwise after one week nobody will here from him again... Lets see how far this goes!
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by tonio2wo: 5:52pm
The downfall of a man!
Always a woman!
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by shallysgirl: 6:08pm
Lies.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by madridguy(m): 6:30pm
Baba Mugabe time is getting over
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by TheShopKeeper(m): 6:31pm
http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-zimbabwe-politics-tanks/tanks-seen-near-zimbabwe-capital-but-streets-calm-as-political-tensions-rise-idUKKBN1DE1WB
HARARE (Reuters) - Armoured vehicles were seen heading towards Harare but the streets of the Zimbabwe capital remained calm, a day after the armed forces chief said he was prepared to “step in” to end a purge of supporters of a vice president sacked last week.
A Reuters witness saw two tanks parked beside the main road from Harare to Chinhoyi, about 20 km (14 miles) from the city. One, which was pointed in the direction of the capital, had come off its tracks.
Business continued normally inside the capital and there was no sign of a major military presence on the streets. Hours after the tanks were spotted, state media carried no extraordinary reports. Government officials could not be reached for comment.
Witnesses said they saw four armoured vehicles turn before reaching Harare, heading towards the Presidential Guard compound in a suburb called Dzivarasekwa on the outskirts of Harare.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by 9jakohai(m): 6:32pm
Just 4 tanks...
Anyway....so long as
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by ajokebelle(f): 6:32pm
Why will you even sack your Vice in the first place.
This his wife has no chill at all.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by victorazyvictor(m): 6:32pm
Africa
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by datola: 6:32pm
Enough is enough for this Mugabe!
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by dhardline(m): 6:32pm
I really don't know how things are in that country but why would a man so desperately cling to power even at such an old age adding very little to the general improvement of the country. It just reeks of extreme greed.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by deafeyez: 6:32pm
Miscalculated politics by Mugabe. The army chief would have been long gone.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by davss02(m): 6:33pm
Laryne:Shits coming out from an irredeemable idiota afonja..
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by mcayomind(m): 6:33pm
welcome development...... Nothing last forever
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by ChangetheChange: 6:33pm
Same thing will happen to Buhari and his cabal
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by 9jakohai(m): 6:33pm
madridguy:
I doubt Robert is the target...most likely Gracie.....
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Ishilove: 6:33pm
About time too. Ahn ahn! Sit tightism is one of the banes of African leadership. He ran Zim to the ground and has vowed to die in power, so let the military blast him to the next world
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by hisgrace090: 6:33pm
When illegality is the only option left what can the people do?
The man has bitten more than he can chew.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Benjom(m): 6:33pm
Mugabe with his witty quotes, time up o.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Chukazu: 6:33pm
Useless army ...they were waiting for Mugabe to die before stepping up to responsibility?
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by altim8(m): 6:34pm
Let's see how the sleeping president goes through this!!!
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Mrlamson(m): 6:34pm
huh
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Sapiosexuality(m): 6:34pm
Trying to start another foolishness that will send the country two decades backward. Mugabe has no honour either. What else does he want at 93?
Guns and bombs will not give them peace either. I gave up on the country when Morgan agreed to the power sharing agreement.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/world-leaders-guns-bombs-will-give-us-peace/
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by sdindan: 6:34pm
Pls let the coup happen
Even the dead will be happy.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by sinkhole: 6:35pm
I will be happy to hear that it is over for Mrs Grace Mugabe
I am not really worried about Mugabe himself
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:35pm
Finally
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by royalamour(m): 6:35pm
It is either these people kill Mugabe now or he destroys them later.
I don't know why I kinda feel sad for this old man.
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Mynky: 6:36pm
THIS MAN NEVER TIRE TO RULE?...GOD DORBID BAD THING
|Re: Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army by Mynky: 6:37pm
THIS MAN NEVER TIRE TO RULE?...GOD FORBID BAD THING
