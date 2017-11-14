Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army (5707 Views)

Robert Mugabe was reportedly given 24 hours to vacate office after sacking the country's Vice President, who is a former military operative according to sources in Zimbabwe.



Witnesses who spoke to Reuters said tanks were heading for Harare, while two other tanks were seen parked on the road from Harare to Chinhoyi, some 14 miles outside the capital. Soldiers at the scene allegedly refused to speak to Reuters.



“The current purging which is clearly targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop forthwith,” said General Constantino Chiwenga at a news conference Monday at the army headquarters in Harare.



“We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in.”



Is this their own operation python dance!... hope they don't have any mazi leading the unrest... otherwise after one week nobody will here from him again... Lets see how far this goes! 4 Likes 1 Share













Always a woman! The downfall of a man!Always a woman! 2 Likes

Lies.

Baba Mugabe time is getting over

HARARE (Reuters) - Armoured vehicles were seen heading towards Harare but the streets of the Zimbabwe capital remained calm, a day after the armed forces chief said he was prepared to “step in” to end a purge of supporters of a vice president sacked last week.



A Reuters witness saw two tanks parked beside the main road from Harare to Chinhoyi, about 20 km (14 miles) from the city. One, which was pointed in the direction of the capital, had come off its tracks.



Business continued normally inside the capital and there was no sign of a major military presence on the streets. Hours after the tanks were spotted, state media carried no extraordinary reports. Government officials could not be reached for comment.



Witnesses said they saw four armoured vehicles turn before reaching Harare, heading towards the Presidential Guard compound in a suburb called Dzivarasekwa on the outskirts of Harare.

Just 4 tanks...



Anyway....so long as Dis Grace and her crew don't get to run the show....

Why will you even sack your Vice in the first place.

This his wife has no chill at all.

Africa

Enough is enough for this Mugabe! 2 Likes

I really don't know how things are in that country but why would a man so desperately cling to power even at such an old age adding very little to the general improvement of the country. It just reeks of extreme greed.

Miscalculated politics by Mugabe. The army chief would have been long gone.

Is this their own operation python dance!... hope they don't have any mazi leading the unrest... otherwise after one week nobody will here from him again... Lets see how far this goes! Shits coming out from an irredeemable idiota afonja.. Shits coming out from an irredeemable idiota afonja..

welcome development...... Nothing last forever 2 Likes





Same thing will happen to Buhari and his cabal 1 Like

Baba Mugabe time is getting over

I doubt Robert is the target...most likely Gracie..... I doubt Robert is the target...most likely Gracie..... 1 Like

About time too. Ahn ahn! Sit tightism is one of the banes of African leadership. He ran Zim to the ground and has vowed to die in power, so let the military blast him to the next world

When illegality is the only option left what can the people do?



The man has bitten more than he can chew. 1 Like

Mugabe with his witty quotes, time up o.

Useless army ...they were waiting for Mugabe to die before stepping up to responsibility? 1 Like

Let's see how the sleeping president goes through this!!!

Guns and bombs will not give them peace either. I gave up on the country when Morgan agreed to the power sharing agreement.



http://www.mortalpoet.com/world-leaders-guns-bombs-will-give-us-peace/ Trying to start another foolishness that will send the country two decades backward. Mugabe has no honour either. What else does he want at 93?Guns and bombs will not give them peace either. I gave up on the country when Morgan agreed to the power sharing agreement.

Pls let the coup happen



Even the dead will be happy.



I am not really worried about Mugabe himself I will be happy to hear that it is over for Mrs Grace MugabeI am not really worried about Mugabe himself

Finally

It is either these people kill Mugabe now or he destroys them later.



I don't know why I kinda feel sad for this old man. It is either these people kill Mugabe now or he destroys them later.I don't know why I kinda feel sad for this old man.

THIS MAN NEVER TIRE TO RULE?...GOD DORBID BAD THING 1 Like