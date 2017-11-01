₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,354 members, 3,913,004 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 08:24 AM

Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court (4045 Views)

Seized Allocation: "We Warned You, FG Tells Fayose.. / Ghana: Fulani Elders Offered N350m To Me To Destabilize Taraba/Benue / Resign Or Face Your Trial, FG Tells Ekweremadu And Saraki (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Cooly100: 7:46pm On Nov 14
ABUJA – The Federal Government, on Tuesday, alleged that the proscribed Indegeniuos People of Biafra, IPOB, were behind recent cache of arms that were intercepted in Lagos by the Nigeria Customs Service, NSC. IPOB cartoon FG, while justfying its decision to apply for the IPOB to be outlawed, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that its investigations revealed that members of the group imported arms, comprising of pump action rifles, from Turkey.

It said the deal was brokered by a Turkish national that allegedly visited the ‘missing’ leader of the IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, shorty after he was released from detention.

The Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Akpata who represented FG, urged the Acting Chief Judge of the high court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, to dismiss the motion IPOB filed to quash the proscription order. It will be recalled that Custom operatives had between January and September this year, intercepted about four containers laden with arms. 1,100 pieces of pump action rifles that were recovered at the Tin Can port, Apapa, Lagos, on September 19, brought the total of such arms that were seized since January this year, to 2, 671. Meantime, in a 23-paged counter-affidavit it filed in opposition to IPOB’s motion dated September 21, FG, told the court that the secessionist group “have been associated with violent activities”.

It said: “Furthermore, the leader of the Respondent/Applicant, one Nnamdi Kanu has been openly advocating for armed struggle via his speeches, calling Nigeria a zoo, threatening that Nigeria will burn if he is arrested, etc.

The intent of the Respondent/Applicant from the onset is to cause confusion and plunge the country into crisis.

“That Biafra is not a region in Nigeria and there are also no States known as Biafran States under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.


“That in opposition to the depositions in paragraph 6 of the supporting affidavit, I am aware that the Respondent/Applicant’s activities havr been targeted at causing a violent break up of Nigeria.

“That as a confirmation of the fact that the intentions of the Respondent/Applicant from the onset is to cause a violent breakdown of law and order in Nigeroa, Nnamdi Kanu openly solicted for arms to wage war against Nigeria at the World Igbo Congress held in California, USA in 2015.

“That a Turkish citizen, Abdulkadir Erkahraman, visited Nnamdi Kanu the leader of thr Respondent/Applicant in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Abia State sometimes in July 2017, and has been canvassing support for the secessionist agenda of the Respondent/Applicant. He also admonished ‘Biafrans to rise up and fight a good fight for freedom’.

“That the Nigerian Customs Service had on four occassions this yeat intercepted pump action rifles totalling 2,671 illegally imported into the country from Turkey”.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/biafra-ipob-imported-arms-turkey-destabilize-nigeria-fg-tells-court/

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by sarrki(m): 7:47pm On Nov 14
Ipobs are terrorist

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Flexherbal(m): 7:48pm On Nov 14
Na bad leadership dey cause all this.
Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Cooly100: 7:53pm On Nov 14
sarrki:
Ipobs are terrorist

You believe pump action guns can be used to over throw the government? Nigeria is still backward, because people who reason like you and this APC government, are in the majority...

41 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Spylord48: 7:53pm On Nov 14
But we haven't seen them with any arms yet.Only flags, keyboard and internet data garnish with chest beating. that their weapons for now na

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by GavelSlam: 7:54pm On Nov 14
We've always known they are terrorists.

The government was pretty proactive in nipping them in the bud pretty quickly.

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by sarrki(m): 7:56pm On Nov 14
Flexherbal:
Na bad leadership dey cause all this.

Ipobs are terrorist

Terrorism is in their DNA

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Xway(m): 8:00pm On Nov 14
Spylord48:
But we haven't seen them with any arms yet.Only flags, keyboard and internet data garnish with chest beating. that their weapons for now na
Welcome on board oduduwa master, the flying demon cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

21 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by TheFreeOne: 8:13pm On Nov 14
The way Buboo gang of fraudulent hegemons, zombies and closet terrorists tries to change narratives regarding terrorism in naija is just amazing.

The fact is there are only two terrorist groups in naija and they are Boko haram and Fulani herdsmen militias.

34 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by aribisala0(m): 8:16pm On Nov 14
This is bad law. This claim about arms from turkey should not be admissible at this stage.

I would like to see IPOB reinstated there is no basis for the ban and it there is it was not pleaded at the first

1 Like

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by skedman(m): 8:19pm On Nov 14
Cooly100:


You believe pump action guns can be used to over throw the government? Nigeria is still backward, because people who reason like you and this APC government, are in the majority...
hello,you are very dull.pump action is a very dangerous gun with almost hundred of iron bouris in one catriage.i now see that ipob are gathering of dumb ass

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by ZombieTAMER: 8:20pm On Nov 14
sarrki:
Ipobs are terrorist

What are yorubas?
Get a life

11 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Cjrane2: 8:22pm On Nov 14
Nothing that i won't hear in Nigeria. The absurdity is too much. grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Infact, i can tell you right now it is the FG that imported the so called pump action and "caught" their own consignment so that they can frame IPOB as a terrorist organization.

27 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 8:27pm On Nov 14
They started stockpiling arms under GEJ to destabilize the country if they lose elections.

GEJ and his cabinet are all in the know of Ipob and their nonsense, Niger Delta militants and all.
Even a so called pastor Oritsejafor (CAN president for that matter) was caught trading arms for GEJ in South Africa.

The only saving grace Nigeria had was Buhari with his past Military record, coupled with the Army's readiness to deal ruthlessly with any troublemaker. Else Nigeria would have been history now.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 8:32pm On Nov 14
ZombieTAMER:
The Islamic Republic of Nigeria will find all possible means to blackmail ipob but God pass them...
Their southern slaves have a lot to do on social media


Let them bring it on grin

Why are you shining teeth like a loser? What's actually freaking you if I may ask..

We Yorubas don't lose sleep over Ipob or igbos or whatever, we only use you lots for amusement and to shed off stress. Northern YOUTHS gave you lots quit notice but your ELDERS went to beg claiming they are still Nigerians.

Don't you have shame or dignity?

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by ZombieTAMER: 8:32pm On Nov 14
Alariiwo:
They started stockpiling arms under GEJ to destabilize the country if they lose elections.

GEJ and his cabinet are all in the know of Ipob and their nonsense, Niger Delta militants and all.
Even a so called pastor Oritsejafor (CAN president for that matter) was caught trading arms for GEJ in South Africa.

The only saving grace Nigeria had was Buhari with his past Military record, coupled with the Army's readiness to deal ruthlessly with any troublemaker. Else Nigeria would have been history now.

So according to this one
The Fulani herdsmen are peaceful citizens
While Ipob that has never hurt a fly are terrorists that stockpile arms
Somehow he had to bring GEJ into it

It's important to note that the dude is a Yoruba Muslim

12 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by sapientia(m): 8:45pm On Nov 14
There is no sentiment in court..

But even based on sentiment, the FG will only fool itself. Imagine imported weapons with no trace..

So smugglers dont know how to bypass you guys again.. Yet there is no single picture of weapons recovered from IPOB.

Fighting people with AK47 with pump action.. who does that?

12 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 8:50pm On Nov 14
TheFreeOne:

SMH

Your kind of stu** d is special. kindly read what you wrote and tell if truly Adekunle Gold is wrong.

Ariwo ko ni music.

Yours is like Peak, it's in you
Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 8:59pm On Nov 14
ZombieTAMER:

My yoruba Muslim friend
How did Buhari backside taste today

Ask your leaders in Ebonyi, your ancestors and ohaneze conferring him with titles.

Born traitors before always betraying and selling themselves out grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by ZombieTAMER: 9:03pm On Nov 14
Spylord48:
But we haven't seen them with any arms yet.Only flags, keyboard and internet data garnish with chest beating. that their weapons for now na
This one is trying to be clever
But in the process calling the fulani federal government a bunch of liars....

We all know Biafrans have no affinity for weapons..
God of Abraham fights our battles
Even the enemies speak on our defense grin

2 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Spylord48: 9:05pm On Nov 14
ZombieTAMER:
This one is trying to be clever But in the process calling the fulani federal government a bunch of liars....
We all know Biafrans have no affinity for weapons.. God of Abraham fights our battles Even the enemies speak on our defense grin

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by TheFreeOne: 9:07pm On Nov 14
Alariiwo:


Yours is like Peak, it's in you

Can you tell the correlation between GEJ and the matter at hand or you just exposed your bigotry for whatever reason?

Until some starts making guys like you believe that the brain is an app you'll never start to use it.

Kindly save us of the disgrace if you are truly Yoruba and stop exposing such jaundiced opinions online.

2 Likes

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 9:13pm On Nov 14
ZombieTAMER:

We know the tribe that harbour and follow sheepishly their corrupt politicians...
Fulani asswipes grin

Abi o..
Just look at them celebrating a man they claim killed innocent Ipobs. Such a shame!

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by TheFreeOne: 9:26pm On Nov 14
Alariiwo:


Abi o..
Just look at them celebrating a man they claim killed innocent Ipobs. Such a shame!

Law #24

They are probably playing the perfect courtier after the failure of the first move?

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Northern Lawyers Threaten To Cede From Nba / Nuclear-powered Electricity A Major Priority In GEJ’s Administration / Nigeria Has The 4th Strongest Military In Africa.

Viewing this topic: jojo1415, DEMAGE, hakimi1974(m), YoungDaNaval(m), sawsaw(m), san4u(m), chybosaint(m), BLINGZ88, Zeemic(m), PointZerom, chrisnice11, BigDealz, verocharles(m), annnikky(f), GoroTango, osahon01(m), HsLBroker(m), mazinaija, Ceazario, ikennaf1(m), kongru(m), 3ice, Omonigho51(m), Morkavictor, Iamthoney(m), ORIGENAL(m), ambssp, sanpipita(m), martinrizla(m), netoc65(m), aleyima, 2lateBiafra, osusuallstars, daveson2020(m), lastempero, automaticgate(m), tonyjoe222, Kennedymac(m), narrowpathy(m), chidiadivictor(m), kadreeG7(m), GEJman and 89 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.