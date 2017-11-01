₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Cooly100: 7:46pm On Nov 14
ABUJA – The Federal Government, on Tuesday, alleged that the proscribed Indegeniuos People of Biafra, IPOB, were behind recent cache of arms that were intercepted in Lagos by the Nigeria Customs Service, NSC. IPOB cartoon FG, while justfying its decision to apply for the IPOB to be outlawed, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that its investigations revealed that members of the group imported arms, comprising of pump action rifles, from Turkey.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/biafra-ipob-imported-arms-turkey-destabilize-nigeria-fg-tells-court/
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by sarrki(m): 7:47pm On Nov 14
Ipobs are terrorist
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Flexherbal(m): 7:48pm On Nov 14
Na bad leadership dey cause all this.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Cooly100: 7:53pm On Nov 14
sarrki:
You believe pump action guns can be used to over throw the government? Nigeria is still backward, because people who reason like you and this APC government, are in the majority...
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Spylord48: 7:53pm On Nov 14
But we haven't seen them with any arms yet.Only flags, keyboard and internet data garnish with chest beating. that their weapons for now na
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by GavelSlam: 7:54pm On Nov 14
We've always known they are terrorists.
The government was pretty proactive in nipping them in the bud pretty quickly.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by sarrki(m): 7:56pm On Nov 14
Flexherbal:
Ipobs are terrorist
Terrorism is in their DNA
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Xway(m): 8:00pm On Nov 14
Spylord48:Welcome on board oduduwa master, the flying demon
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by TheFreeOne: 8:13pm On Nov 14
The way Buboo gang of fraudulent hegemons, zombies and closet terrorists tries to change narratives regarding terrorism in naija is just amazing.
The fact is there are only two terrorist groups in naija and they are Boko haram and Fulani herdsmen militias.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by aribisala0(m): 8:16pm On Nov 14
This is bad law. This claim about arms from turkey should not be admissible at this stage.
I would like to see IPOB reinstated there is no basis for the ban and it there is it was not pleaded at the first
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by skedman(m): 8:19pm On Nov 14
Cooly100:hello,you are very dull.pump action is a very dangerous gun with almost hundred of iron bouris in one catriage.i now see that ipob are gathering of dumb ass
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by ZombieTAMER: 8:20pm On Nov 14
sarrki:
What are yorubas?
Get a life
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Cjrane2: 8:22pm On Nov 14
Nothing that i won't hear in Nigeria. The absurdity is too much.
Infact, i can tell you right now it is the FG that imported the so called pump action and "caught" their own consignment so that they can frame IPOB as a terrorist organization.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 8:27pm On Nov 14
They started stockpiling arms under GEJ to destabilize the country if they lose elections.
GEJ and his cabinet are all in the know of Ipob and their nonsense, Niger Delta militants and all.
Even a so called pastor Oritsejafor (CAN president for that matter) was caught trading arms for GEJ in South Africa.
The only saving grace Nigeria had was Buhari with his past Military record, coupled with the Army's readiness to deal ruthlessly with any troublemaker. Else Nigeria would have been history now.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 8:32pm On Nov 14
ZombieTAMER:
Why are you shining teeth like a loser? What's actually freaking you if I may ask..
We Yorubas don't lose sleep over Ipob or igbos or whatever, we only use you lots for amusement and to shed off stress. Northern YOUTHS gave you lots quit notice but your ELDERS went to beg claiming they are still Nigerians.
Don't you have shame or dignity?
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by ZombieTAMER: 8:32pm On Nov 14
Alariiwo:
So according to this one
The Fulani herdsmen are peaceful citizens
While Ipob that has never hurt a fly are terrorists that stockpile arms
Somehow he had to bring GEJ into it
It's important to note that the dude is a Yoruba Muslim
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by sapientia(m): 8:45pm On Nov 14
There is no sentiment in court..
But even based on sentiment, the FG will only fool itself. Imagine imported weapons with no trace..
So smugglers dont know how to bypass you guys again.. Yet there is no single picture of weapons recovered from IPOB.
Fighting people with AK47 with pump action.. who does that?
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 8:50pm On Nov 14
TheFreeOne:
Yours is like Peak, it's in you
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 8:59pm On Nov 14
ZombieTAMER:
Ask your leaders in Ebonyi, your ancestors and ohaneze conferring him with titles.
Born traitors before always betraying and selling themselves out
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by ZombieTAMER: 9:03pm On Nov 14
Spylord48:This one is trying to be clever
But in the process calling the fulani federal government a bunch of liars....
We all know Biafrans have no affinity for weapons..
God of Abraham fights our battles
Even the enemies speak on our defense
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Spylord48: 9:05pm On Nov 14
ZombieTAMER:
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by TheFreeOne: 9:07pm On Nov 14
Alariiwo:
Can you tell the correlation between GEJ and the matter at hand or you just exposed your bigotry for whatever reason?
Until some starts making guys like you believe that the brain is an app you'll never start to use it.
Kindly save us of the disgrace if you are truly Yoruba and stop exposing such jaundiced opinions online.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by Alariiwo: 9:13pm On Nov 14
ZombieTAMER:
Abi o..
Just look at them celebrating a man they claim killed innocent Ipobs. Such a shame!
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court by TheFreeOne: 9:26pm On Nov 14
Alariiwo:
Law #24
They are probably playing the perfect courtier after the failure of the first move?
