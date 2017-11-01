Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: IPOB Imported Arms From Turkey To Destabilize Nigeria, FG Tells Court (4045 Views)

Seized Allocation: "We Warned You, FG Tells Fayose.. / Ghana: Fulani Elders Offered N350m To Me To Destabilize Taraba/Benue / Resign Or Face Your Trial, FG Tells Ekweremadu And Saraki (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

ABUJA – The Federal Government, on Tuesday, alleged that the proscribed Indegeniuos People of Biafra, IPOB, were behind recent cache of arms that were intercepted in Lagos by the Nigeria Customs Service, NSC. IPOB cartoon FG, while justfying its decision to apply for the IPOB to be outlawed, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that its investigations revealed that members of the group imported arms, comprising of pump action rifles, from Turkey.



It said the deal was brokered by a Turkish national that allegedly visited the ‘missing’ leader of the IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, shorty after he was released from detention.



The Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Akpata who represented FG, urged the Acting Chief Judge of the high court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, to dismiss the motion IPOB filed to quash the proscription order. It will be recalled that Custom operatives had between January and September this year, intercepted about four containers laden with arms. 1,100 pieces of pump action rifles that were recovered at the Tin Can port, Apapa, Lagos, on September 19, brought the total of such arms that were seized since January this year, to 2, 671. Meantime, in a 23-paged counter-affidavit it filed in opposition to IPOB’s motion dated September 21, FG, told the court that the secessionist group “have been associated with violent activities”.



It said: “Furthermore, the leader of the Respondent/Applicant, one Nnamdi Kanu has been openly advocating for armed struggle via his speeches, calling Nigeria a zoo, threatening that Nigeria will burn if he is arrested, etc.



The intent of the Respondent/Applicant from the onset is to cause confusion and plunge the country into crisis.



“That Biafra is not a region in Nigeria and there are also no States known as Biafran States under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.





“That in opposition to the depositions in paragraph 6 of the supporting affidavit, I am aware that the Respondent/Applicant’s activities havr been targeted at causing a violent break up of Nigeria.



“That as a confirmation of the fact that the intentions of the Respondent/Applicant from the onset is to cause a violent breakdown of law and order in Nigeroa, Nnamdi Kanu openly solicted for arms to wage war against Nigeria at the World Igbo Congress held in California, USA in 2015.



“That a Turkish citizen, Abdulkadir Erkahraman, visited Nnamdi Kanu the leader of thr Respondent/Applicant in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Abia State sometimes in July 2017, and has been canvassing support for the secessionist agenda of the Respondent/Applicant. He also admonished ‘Biafrans to rise up and fight a good fight for freedom’.



“That the Nigerian Customs Service had on four occassions this yeat intercepted pump action rifles totalling 2,671 illegally imported into the country from Turkey”.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/biafra-ipob-imported-arms-turkey-destabilize-nigeria-fg-tells-court/ 1 Like 2 Shares

Ipobs are terrorist 17 Likes 2 Shares

Na bad leadership dey cause all this.

sarrki:

Ipobs are terrorist

You believe pump action guns can be used to over throw the government? Nigeria is still backward, because people who reason like you and this APC government, are in the majority... You believe pump action guns can be used to over throw the government? Nigeria is still backward, because people who reason like you and this APC government, are in the majority... 41 Likes

But we haven't seen them with any arms yet.Only flags, keyboard and internet data garnish with chest beating. that their weapons for now na 13 Likes 1 Share

We've always known they are terrorists.



The government was pretty proactive in nipping them in the bud pretty quickly. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Flexherbal:

Na bad leadership dey cause all this.

Ipobs are terrorist



Terrorism is in their DNA Ipobs are terroristTerrorism is in their DNA 2 Likes 1 Share

Spylord48:

But we haven't seen them with any arms yet.Only flags, keyboard and internet data garnish with chest beating. that their weapons for now na Welcome on board oduduwa master, the flying demon Welcome on board oduduwa master, the flying demon 21 Likes

The way Buboo gang of fraudulent hegemons, zombies and closet terrorists tries to change narratives regarding terrorism in naija is just amazing.



The fact is there are only two terrorist groups in naija and they are Boko haram and Fulani herdsmen militias. 34 Likes

This is bad law. This claim about arms from turkey should not be admissible at this stage.



I would like to see IPOB reinstated there is no basis for the ban and it there is it was not pleaded at the first 1 Like

Cooly100:





You believe pump action guns can be used to over throw the government? Nigeria is still backward, because people who reason like you and this APC government, are in the majority... hello,you are very dull.pump action is a very dangerous gun with almost hundred of iron bouris in one catriage.i now see that ipob are gathering of dumb ass hello,you are very dull.pump action is a very dangerous gun with almost hundred of iron bouris in one catriage.i now see that ipob are gathering of dumb ass 4 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

Ipobs are terrorist

What are yorubas?

Get a life What are yorubas?Get a life 11 Likes





Infact, i can tell you right now it is the FG that imported the so called pump action and "caught" their own consignment so that they can frame IPOB as a terrorist organization. Nothing that i won't hear in Nigeria. The absurdity is too much.Infact, i can tell you right now it is the FG that imported the so called pump action and "caught" their own consignment so that they can frame IPOB as a terrorist organization. 27 Likes

They started stockpiling arms under GEJ to destabilize the country if they lose elections.



GEJ and his cabinet are all in the know of Ipob and their nonsense, Niger Delta militants and all.

Even a so called pastor Oritsejafor (CAN president for that matter) was caught trading arms for GEJ in South Africa.



The only saving grace Nigeria had was Buhari with his past Military record, coupled with the Army's readiness to deal ruthlessly with any troublemaker. Else Nigeria would have been history now. 2 Likes 2 Shares

ZombieTAMER:

The Islamic Republic of Nigeria will find all possible means to blackmail ipob but God pass them...

Their southern slaves have a lot to do on social media





Let them bring it on

Why are you shining teeth like a loser? What's actually freaking you if I may ask..



We Yorubas don't lose sleep over Ipob or igbos or whatever, we only use you lots for amusement and to shed off stress. Northern YOUTHS gave you lots quit notice but your ELDERS went to beg claiming they are still Nigerians.



Don't you have shame or dignity? Why are you shining teeth like a loser? What's actually freaking you if I may ask..We Yorubas don't lose sleep over Ipob or igbos or whatever, we only use you lots for amusement and to shed off stress. Northern YOUTHS gave you lots quit notice but your ELDERS went to beg claiming they are still Nigerians.Don't you have shame or dignity? 4 Likes 3 Shares

Alariiwo:

They started stockpiling arms under GEJ to destabilize the country if they lose elections.



GEJ and his cabinet are all in the know of Ipob and their nonsense, Niger Delta militants and all.

Even a so called pastor Oritsejafor (CAN president for that matter) was caught trading arms for GEJ in South Africa.



The only saving grace Nigeria had was Buhari with his past Military record, coupled with the Army's readiness to deal ruthlessly with any troublemaker. Else Nigeria would have been history now.

So according to this one

The Fulani herdsmen are peaceful citizens

While Ipob that has never hurt a fly are terrorists that stockpile arms

Somehow he had to bring GEJ into it



It's important to note that the dude is a Yoruba Muslim So according to this oneThe Fulani herdsmen are peaceful citizensWhile Ipob that has never hurt a fly are terrorists that stockpile armsSomehow he had to bring GEJ into itIt's important to note that the dude is a Yoruba Muslim 12 Likes

There is no sentiment in court..



But even based on sentiment, the FG will only fool itself. Imagine imported weapons with no trace..



So smugglers dont know how to bypass you guys again.. Yet there is no single picture of weapons recovered from IPOB.



Fighting people with AK47 with pump action.. who does that? 12 Likes

TheFreeOne:



SMH



Your kind of stu** d is special. kindly read what you wrote and tell if truly Adekunle Gold is wrong.



Ariwo ko ni music.

Yours is like Peak, it's in you Yours is like Peak, it's in you

ZombieTAMER:



My yoruba Muslim friend

How did Buhari backside taste today

Ask your leaders in Ebonyi, your ancestors and ohaneze conferring him with titles.



Born traitors before always betraying and selling themselves out Ask your leaders in Ebonyi, your ancestors and ohaneze conferring him with titles.Born traitors before always betraying and selling themselves out 3 Likes 1 Share

Spylord48:

But we haven't seen them with any arms yet.Only flags, keyboard and internet data garnish with chest beating. that their weapons for now na This one is trying to be clever

But in the process calling the fulani federal government a bunch of liars....



We all know Biafrans have no affinity for weapons..

God of Abraham fights our battles

Even the enemies speak on our defense This one is trying to be cleverBut in the process calling the fulani federal government a bunch of liars....We all know Biafrans have no affinity for weapons..God of Abraham fights our battlesEven the enemies speak on our defense 2 Likes

ZombieTAMER:

This one is trying to be clever But in the process calling the fulani federal government a bunch of liars....

We all know Biafrans have no affinity for weapons.. God of Abraham fights our battles Even the enemies speak on our defense

Alariiwo:





Yours is like Peak, it's in you

Can you tell the correlation between GEJ and the matter at hand or you just exposed your bigotry for whatever reason?



Until some starts making guys like you believe that the brain is an app you'll never start to use it.



Kindly save us of the disgrace if you are truly Yoruba and stop exposing such jaundiced opinions online. Can you tell the correlation between GEJ and the matter at hand or you just exposed your bigotry for whatever reason?Until some starts making guys like you believe that the brain is an app you'll never start to use it.Kindly save us of the disgrace if you are truly Yoruba and stop exposing such jaundiced opinions online. 2 Likes

ZombieTAMER:



We know the tribe that harbour and follow sheepishly their corrupt politicians...

Fulani asswipes

Abi o..

Just look at them celebrating a man they claim killed innocent Ipobs. Such a shame! Abi o..Just look at them celebrating a man they claim killed innocent Ipobs. Such a shame! 3 Likes 2 Shares