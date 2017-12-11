₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by aminulive: 8:02am
Popular Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has revealed those responsible for supplying arms to dreaded terrorist sect, Boko Haram.
Falana revealed that the weapons being used by the terrorists were looted from an Armory in Libya. He said that the current crisis and slave trade going on in the country was a result of the killing and ousting of its former leader, Muammar Ghaddafi.
In a statement delivered in Lagos on Sunday titled: “Why Nigerian victims of slavery cannot sue Libya", Falana said;
"Today, not less than five armed gangs are laying claim to the leadership of the country.It has been confirmed that the arms and ammunition looted from the armoury in Libya were sold to the dreaded Boko Haram sect.
It is also true that the shameful slave trade which Nigeria is battling with is part of the fallout from the removal and brutal killing of President Muammar Gaddafi by armed gangs supported by the allied forces of imperialism led by the United States under President Barrack Obama."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/11/falana-exposes-responsible-supplying-arms-boko-haram/
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by crackerspub: 8:06am
It is also true that the shameful slave trade which Nigeria is battling with is part of the fallout from the removal and brutal killing of President Muammar Gaddafi by armed gangs supported by the allied forces of imperialism led by the United States under President Barrack Obama."Thunder fire Obama and Clinton.
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by smulti(m): 8:15am
where is sarrki and BMC crew them
do no if they are on strike
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by hatchy: 8:15am
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by aolawale025: 8:53am
Who are the Nigerians financing them? Till those ones are arrested, Boko Haram would thrive
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by CharlotteFlair(f): 9:00am
Falana ended up saying nothing and it's because the Nigerian collaborators are in power and very powerful.
My advice to falana is to keep watching his mouth if he wants to enjoy his maina loot in peace.
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by Isokowadoo: 9:03am
Malami,Dambazzau, Lawal Daura Knows
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by authehighness: 9:11am
Sharap falana,boko haram sponsors,are within nigeria political,religious and ethinic leadership forum,in northern region,buhari and shettima inclusive
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by skolab4(m): 11:18am
How did Nigeria end up with this poo called boko haram...
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by ogmask: 11:18am
authehighness:
I guess the former NSA jonathan killed was working for Buhari when he indicted jonathan an the pdp in asaba befor he was murdered.
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by ogmask: 11:22am
CharlotteFlair:
Shallow...
Andrew Azazi knew better... ofcos he died for it..
Follow the news to avoid embarrassing yourself further.. or better remain in celebrity section with tonto dike....
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by Paperwhite(m): 11:30am
smulti:That dude just disappeared into thin air just like his nemesis Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by Guyman02: 12:11pm
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by givememoney: 12:11pm
|Re: Falana: "Arms From Libya Sold To Boko Haram" by cosmatika(m): 12:11pm
