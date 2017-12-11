@POLITICSNGR



Popular Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has revealed those responsible for supplying arms to dreaded terrorist sect, Boko Haram.



Falana revealed that the weapons being used by the terrorists were looted from an Armory in Libya. He said that the current crisis and slave trade going on in the country was a result of the killing and ousting of its former leader, Muammar Ghaddafi.



In a statement delivered in Lagos on Sunday titled: “Why Nigerian victims of slavery cannot sue Libya", Falana said;



"Today, not less than five armed gangs are laying claim to the leadership of the country.It has been confirmed that the arms and ammunition looted from the armoury in Libya were sold to the dreaded Boko Haram sect.



It is also true that the shameful slave trade which Nigeria is battling with is part of the fallout from the removal and brutal killing of President Muammar Gaddafi by armed gangs supported by the allied forces of imperialism led by the United States under President Barrack Obama."



