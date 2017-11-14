Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP (6336 Views)

He however said it was only the aid-de-camp attached to the governor that was withdrawn due to the previous experiences where such cops worked for their principals.



The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano had said his life was in danger following the withdrawal of his security details.



He said the withdrawal was ominous as it had exposed his life to eminent threat.



Mohammed said it was not the first time such action was being taken, assuring that the decision would not in any way affect the security of the governor,



He however assured the restoration of the governor's ADC as soon as the election was over.



"We've authorised the withdrawal of the ADC because of previous experiences where in the past ADCs were arrested with vehicles loaded with arms by soldiers.



"Withdrawal of the ADC would not affect his security because we have a total of 26,000 policemen who would be deployed across the local government areas of the state.



"I want to assure him that on Sunday morning, immediately after the election, the ADC would be in his house," he said.



According to the IGP, there would be restriction of movement within the state and its neighborhood beginning from a day before the election day, as well as the election day proper.



He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Garba Umar, had already been asked to stepped down for neutrality while another who had no affinity with state would take his place.



"We are bringing entirely new faces to conduct this election. We need your cooperation and support. We are going to conduct 'stop and search;" we are going to raid some black sports," the IGP said.



Reacting, the head of the governor's reelection campaign organisation, Chief Victor Umeh, described the withdrawal of the governor's adc as an act of intimidation to humiliate him.



He said he is still the governor of the state till next year March and should be



"There is no place in the law where it is stated that the ADC of an incumbent governor who is going into a second term would be withdrawn from him.



That is tantamount to violation of his constitutional rights and privileges, at the same time making him an ordinary citizen.



He said some people had boasted in the past that before the election, they would demobilize the governor, saying the removal of his security aide had authenticated such boast.



Umeh who noted that the explaination of the IGP was not satisfactory to the governor's anxiety, argued that he could have cautioned the ADC rather than his complete withdrawal.



He however reassured the readiness of the party to participate in the election, no matter the condition, saying that "we can't boycott the exercise.





Politics is a dirty game 1 Like

I hope they will withdraw Buhari security details four days before presidential election 27 Likes 1 Share

They have already started implementing their plans to rig.



If you like, bring Shekau as the new Commissioner of Police, your rigging will be exposed at the courts even if you managed to smuggle in the numbers. The people's vote must count in Anambra.

It is either we are a democratic country where the people vote in their leaders or not! Enough of the federal might nonsense! 5 Likes

It is high time we tell ourselves the truth in this country, we conduct elections like wars, we need to act like humans, we need to get our society to work, this cannot be done by any one except we the people, i pray for a day we conduct elections in this country on weekdays and there would be no need for curfews or shutting down the state, we need to get there, we are the laughing stock of the world, conducting elections like we are mobilizing for the third world war is not decent anymore. 6 Likes

Obiano is useless 2 Likes 1 Share

OBIANO ONYE-ZUZU, ZUZU PUO...





NDI-ANAMBRA MY BEST ADVICE TO U AS ONE OF UR OWN IS TO SIT IN UR HOUSE, APC, INEC, ARMY AND POLICE ARE OUT IN FULL FORCE TO RIG ANAMBRA FOR APC. ANYBODY THEY SHOOT IS IPOB AND DAT ENDS THE MATTER.





IPOB SAW IT(RIVERS, BAYELSA, EDO AND EVEN ONDO), BUT THE LITTLE GREEDY RED DEVIL IN ANAMBRA STATE HOUSE BLINDED BY HIS LUST FOR POWER AND GREED, CONSPIRED WITH HIS ENEMIES TO HAVE NNAMDI KANU AND HIS ENTIRE FAMILY MURDERED.





Y IS OBIANO NOW CRYING? WHO IS HE CRYING TO? IS IT THE PEOPLE HE ORDERED ARMY AND POLICE TO SHOT IN THEIR MASSES?





AZUGBOKWA IHE OJUO... ENWERE UCHE AJUOKA. 8 Likes 4 Shares

BUHARImyDOG:

I heard that President Buhari would be visiting Anambra state on Wednesday for the APC's final lap of Tony Nwoye's campaign.

What on earth will the Igbo hater tell us.?

1.A man who has not seen any Anambra man or woman worthy to be appointed in a meaningful position in his government.

2.A man who has no project awarded in any part of Anambra state and to be commissioned on his visit.

3.A man whose killer soldiers snuffed lives and maimed scores of Anambra people who marched with the proscribed IPOB in Nkpor last year.

4.A man who would have appointed an Hausa man to govern Anambra state if not that the constitution will not allow him.

5.A man who has not condemned the nefarious activities of his murderous brother herdsmen on Igbo land.

6.A man who has sacked all the Anambra state born top federal civil servants and secretly replaced them with his northern brothers.

7.A man who has not dropped a trip of sand in continuation of the second Niger Bridge since he came to power.

8.A man who annually during Christmas period would station soldiers and police men on the foot of River Niger Bridge along Lagos /Onitsha federal highway to frisk and seize bags of rice bought by our brothers for the yuletide.

9.A man who since he assumed office in 2015 had stopped the payment of entitlements to former Vice President Dr.Alex Ekwueme until the most senior surviving Igbo political office holder collapsed in his home recently.

10.A man whose government lied that they have approved money for the treatment of Ekwueme abroad where as they didn't.

11.A man who proscribed IPOB but romances the murderous Fulani herdsmen

12.A man whose APC controlled National Assembly passed the NorthEast Development Commission but rejected the SouthEast Development Commission.

13.A man who refused to implement the 2014 Constitutional Conference Report that suggested an additional state in the Southeast to equal that of other geopolitical zones.

14.A man who does not see the need to dredge the River Niger for Igbo traders to stop using Lagos ports for their importations but have wasted billions of dollars in search of crude oil in Lake Chad basin.

15.What promises made to Igbos in the run up to the 2015 Presidential election have been fulfilled by Buhari?

Please don't accuse me of hate speech.I can't help but only say the truth.

Pls share this until it gets to Aso Villa. haters are around haters are around 7 Likes 1 Share

Why is he crying

Does he not believe in the zoo again 1 Like

Power is good obi don't be panic you will get them back after election

So the IGP who is appointed can withdraw the security of a governor that's elected. Wonders much in nigeria today

Oga IGP....there is no smoke without fire.



We shall hear really happened later. It's a matter of time

Good explanation 1 Like 1 Share

Obiano has been used and dumped like a used condom by the Northern cabal.

He betrayed his Igbo brothers in Anambra state, now Karma has come knocking.





It serves him right I must say. Obiano has been used and dumped like a used condom by the Northern cabal.He betrayed his Igbo brothers in Anambra state, now Karma has come knocking.It serves him right I must say.

I fear politics in Nigeria

Weather they like it or not APGA must win the seat

A sitting governor. The excuse and defence that PDP will do or have done same is one of the dumbest thing i have heard youths say.



Thought the change was to really change that and not to compete in executive rascality.

holyidol:

Weather they like it or not APGA must win the seat

Every APC supporters will be happy if APGA win, Obiano, Rochas, Umahi and Abia Gov, will all work for APC/PMB come 2019 Every APC supporters will be happy if APGA win, Obiano, Rochas, Umahi and Abia Gov, will all work for APC/PMB come 2019

Okay. Now we understand.

hahahaha! In Obaseke voice Osetogo!



E don set!



Anambra must to fall...



Buhari, IGP, COAS everybody in Anambra for one election.