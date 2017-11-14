₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by ogologoamu: 8:43pm
Inspector General of Police, Idris Mohammed has said that the security details of the Anambra State governor were not withdrawn as was erroneously alleged.
He however said it was only the aid-de-camp attached to the governor that was withdrawn due to the previous experiences where such cops worked for their principals.
The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano had said his life was in danger following the withdrawal of his security details.
He said the withdrawal was ominous as it had exposed his life to eminent threat.
Mohammed said it was not the first time such action was being taken, assuring that the decision would not in any way affect the security of the governor,
He however assured the restoration of the governor's ADC as soon as the election was over.
"We've authorised the withdrawal of the ADC because of previous experiences where in the past ADCs were arrested with vehicles loaded with arms by soldiers.
"Withdrawal of the ADC would not affect his security because we have a total of 26,000 policemen who would be deployed across the local government areas of the state.
"I want to assure him that on Sunday morning, immediately after the election, the ADC would be in his house," he said.
According to the IGP, there would be restriction of movement within the state and its neighborhood beginning from a day before the election day, as well as the election day proper.
He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Garba Umar, had already been asked to stepped down for neutrality while another who had no affinity with state would take his place.
"We are bringing entirely new faces to conduct this election. We need your cooperation and support. We are going to conduct 'stop and search;" we are going to raid some black sports," the IGP said.
Reacting, the head of the governor's reelection campaign organisation, Chief Victor Umeh, described the withdrawal of the governor's adc as an act of intimidation to humiliate him.
He said he is still the governor of the state till next year March and should be
"There is no place in the law where it is stated that the ADC of an incumbent governor who is going into a second term would be withdrawn from him.
That is tantamount to violation of his constitutional rights and privileges, at the same time making him an ordinary citizen.
He said some people had boasted in the past that before the election, they would demobilize the governor, saying the removal of his security aide had authenticated such boast.
Umeh who noted that the explaination of the IGP was not satisfactory to the governor's anxiety, argued that he could have cautioned the ADC rather than his complete withdrawal.
He however reassured the readiness of the party to participate in the election, no matter the condition, saying that "we can't boycott the exercise.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Mobuoy19: 8:45pm
Ok
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Oloripelebe: 8:49pm
Politics is a dirty game
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Skyfornia(m): 8:55pm
I hope they will withdraw Buhari security details four days before presidential election
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Cjrane2: 9:05pm
They have already started implementing their plans to rig.
If you like, bring Shekau as the new Commissioner of Police, your rigging will be exposed at the courts even if you managed to smuggle in the numbers. The people's vote must count in Anambra.
It is either we are a democratic country where the people vote in their leaders or not! Enough of the federal might nonsense!
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by rozay12345: 9:19pm
It is high time we tell ourselves the truth in this country, we conduct elections like wars, we need to act like humans, we need to get our society to work, this cannot be done by any one except we the people, i pray for a day we conduct elections in this country on weekdays and there would be no need for curfews or shutting down the state, we need to get there, we are the laughing stock of the world, conducting elections like we are mobilizing for the third world war is not decent anymore.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by uwa1(m): 9:20pm
Ok
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Homeboiy(m): 9:22pm
Obiano is useless
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by legitnow: 9:23pm
OBIANO ONYE-ZUZU, ZUZU PUO...
NDI-ANAMBRA MY BEST ADVICE TO U AS ONE OF UR OWN IS TO SIT IN UR HOUSE, APC, INEC, ARMY AND POLICE ARE OUT IN FULL FORCE TO RIG ANAMBRA FOR APC. ANYBODY THEY SHOOT IS IPOB AND DAT ENDS THE MATTER.
IPOB SAW IT(RIVERS, BAYELSA, EDO AND EVEN ONDO), BUT THE LITTLE GREEDY RED DEVIL IN ANAMBRA STATE HOUSE BLINDED BY HIS LUST FOR POWER AND GREED, CONSPIRED WITH HIS ENEMIES TO HAVE NNAMDI KANU AND HIS ENTIRE FAMILY MURDERED.
Y IS OBIANO NOW CRYING? WHO IS HE CRYING TO? IS IT THE PEOPLE HE ORDERED ARMY AND POLICE TO SHOT IN THEIR MASSES?
AZUGBOKWA IHE OJUO... ENWERE UCHE AJUOKA.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by bamidelee: 9:23pm
BUHARImyDOG:haters are around
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Mak4web(m): 9:32pm
see reasons
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by emalek86(m): 9:32pm
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by DontForceUnity: 9:38pm
Why is he crying
Does he not believe in the zoo again
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by manci(m): 9:45pm
Power is good obi don't be panic you will get them back after election
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by aolawale025: 9:48pm
So the IGP who is appointed can withdraw the security of a governor that's elected. Wonders much in nigeria today
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by legitnow: 9:56pm
Cjrane2:
Nna leave all this internet Gimmick, it is too late to cry once the head is off.
Our southeast Govs sold the entire southeast out for free.
I start to wonder how they ever became Govs, then i remembered that they are pussies highly placed by their political godfathers, then it all starts to make sense.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Uteghe(m): 10:24pm
BUHARImyDOG:Another Ipobeast in tears. Buhari has succeeded Ojukwu as Biafra's leader.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by lonelydora(m): 10:26pm
Oga IGP....there is no smoke without fire.
We shall hear really happened later. It's a matter of time
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Hpira: 10:27pm
Good explanation
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by joystickextend1(m): 10:27pm
Okay..
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by NwaAmaikpe: 10:27pm
Obiano has been used and dumped like a used condom by the Northern cabal.
He betrayed his Igbo brothers in Anambra state, now Karma has come knocking.
It serves him right I must say.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by miteolu(m): 10:28pm
I fear politics in Nigeria
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by holyidol: 10:31pm
Weather they like it or not APGA must win the seat
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by sapientia(m): 10:34pm
A sitting governor. The excuse and defence that PDP will do or have done same is one of the dumbest thing i have heard youths say.
Thought the change was to really change that and not to compete in executive rascality.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by autotrader014(m): 10:35pm
Isiokay
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by spartacus11(m): 10:36pm
holyidol:
Every APC supporters will be happy if APGA win, Obiano, Rochas, Umahi and Abia Gov, will all work for APC/PMB come 2019
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Handsomecole(m): 10:39pm
Rubbish Rubbish Rubbish
BUHARImyDOG:
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by wellmax(m): 10:39pm
Okay. Now we understand.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by BadBlaize(m): 10:39pm
I know your lying..
bt its non of my biznes
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by letusbepieces: 10:42pm
hahahaha! In Obaseke voice Osetogo!
E don set!
Anambra must to fall...
Buhari, IGP, COAS everybody in Anambra for one election.
Re: Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:51pm
I can only wish the good people of Anambra State all the best in the gubernatorial election.
