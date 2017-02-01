Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos (12542 Views)

Present at the event were Isa Aremu, deputy NLC president; Ibe Kachukwu, Min of Petroleum; Senetor Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Ayuba Wabba, NLC president; and Baba Gaigama, TUC president and others.





Above are photos of Ag President Osinbajo as he welcomes and interacts with reps of NLC, TUC & CSO protesters at Aso Rock today, 9th Feb 2017. Present at the event were Isa Aremu, deputy NLC president; Ibe Kachukwu, Min of Petroleum; Senetor Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Ayuba Wabba, NLC president; and Baba Gaigama, TUC president and others.

see as all dem dey smile, this is not Protest, all i can see here is Visitation see as all dem dey smile, this is not Protest, all i can see here is Visitation 49 Likes

These NLC and TUC leaderships will not cease to amaze me!

When Goodluck Jonathan increased pump price of fuel from N97 to N141, the NLC, TUC, and some Civil society groups, shut down the nation's economy through an indefinite nationwide strike, until the government yielded...

Now, under President Buhari's administration, we have seen fuel price increased from N87 to N145. These people could do nada! Not only that, prices of everything in Nigeria has almost quadrupled,without a corresponding increase in minimum wage and all our labour and trade union representatives could do is to wait for a 'cowardly' Tubaba to organize a protest against these price increases before they could rise up to their responsibilities.

By the way, how does taking pictures with the Ag. President in this kind of mood relate to a protest?

Unbehalf of the Nigerian masses, I hereby declare that this protest is not for the Nigerian people but for their individual pockets! 10 Likes

NLC so just like that una don settle again? Snapping picture and smiling. Is the common man smiling? Can you imagine. 7 Likes

The VP' s hair is turned pure white. 3 Likes

Which kind big man protest be this one 8 Likes

I do hope that this yields positive results because the hardship in the land is unbearable. What I expected From APC was to tell us the plans they've put in place to see us through this trying times, how long before the said plans yield maximum results, the day to day activities that are designed to see that the hardship does not go beyond this label. I hope they quit blaming the past administration and show us how things ought to be done.

Lastly, I hope we overcome and finally feel happy to be called Nigerians.

NLC? Dead since the days after Adams Oshiomole!





Osibanjo is slowly marketing himself...... 2 Likes 1 Share

God bless Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

this ones no protest atall dey go collect money 2 Likes

Shameless NLC members, they wanted to feature and they have. We should thank 2baba still, he woke people up 2 Likes

What kind of protest is this one? Why are they laughing and taking pics. Hope say money never change hand sha? I suspect this people o 5 Likes

Protest or courtesy visit? 2 Likes

So this one na protest? See as them dey shine teeth sef SMH 3 Likes