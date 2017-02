These NLC and TUC leaderships will not cease to amaze me!

When Goodluck Jonathan increased pump price of fuel from N97 to N141, the NLC, TUC, and some Civil society groups, shut down the nation's economy through an indefinite nationwide strike, until the government yielded...

Now, under President Buhari's administration, we have seen fuel price increased from N87 to N145. These people could do nada! Not only that, prices of everything in Nigeria has almost quadrupled,without a corresponding increase in minimum wage and all our labour and trade union representatives could do is to wait for a 'cowardly' Tubaba to organize a protest against these price increases before they could rise up to their responsibilities.

By the way, how does taking pictures with the Ag. President in this kind of mood relate to a protest?

Unbehalf of the Nigerian masses, I hereby declare that this protest is not for the Nigerian people but for their individual pockets! 10 Likes