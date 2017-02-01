₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos
Above are photos of Ag President Osinbajo as he welcomes and interacts with reps of NLC, TUC & CSO protesters at Aso Rock today, 9th Feb 2017.
Present at the event were Isa Aremu, deputy NLC president; Ibe Kachukwu, Min of Petroleum; Senetor Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Ayuba Wabba, NLC president; and Baba Gaigama, TUC president and others.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/osinbajo-interacts-with-reps-of-nlctuc.html
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by WowSweetGuy(m):
This pastor is a local man...money no dey show
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by Drversatile:
Uhmmm
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by NameChecker:
Future President
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by Originality007:
see as all dem dey smile, this is not Protest, all i can see here is Visitation
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by Hemanwel(m):
These NLC and TUC leaderships will not cease to amaze me!
When Goodluck Jonathan increased pump price of fuel from N97 to N141, the NLC, TUC, and some Civil society groups, shut down the nation's economy through an indefinite nationwide strike, until the government yielded...
Now, under President Buhari's administration, we have seen fuel price increased from N87 to N145. These people could do nada! Not only that, prices of everything in Nigeria has almost quadrupled,without a corresponding increase in minimum wage and all our labour and trade union representatives could do is to wait for a 'cowardly' Tubaba to organize a protest against these price increases before they could rise up to their responsibilities.
By the way, how does taking pictures with the Ag. President in this kind of mood relate to a protest?
Unbehalf of the Nigerian masses, I hereby declare that this protest is not for the Nigerian people but for their individual pockets!
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by Xcelinteriors(f):
Make that window look exceptionally beautiful. Check my signature for pictures
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by SUPOL(m):
Great
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by timilehin007(m):
in bisola's voice (#BBNaija) weih don sah
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by gbegemaster(m):
NLC so just like that una don settle again? Snapping picture and smiling. Is the common man smiling? Can you imagine.
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by omogidi234(m):
The VP' s hair is turned pure white.
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by obitee69(m):
Click like if Osibanjo looks like a driver.
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by librangyps(f):
Which kind big man protest be this one
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by kstyle2(m):
I do hope that this yields positive results because the hardship in the land is unbearable. What I expected From APC was to tell us the plans they've put in place to see us through this trying times, how long before the said plans yield maximum results, the day to day activities that are designed to see that the hardship does not go beyond this label. I hope they quit blaming the past administration and show us how things ought to be done.
Lastly, I hope we overcome and finally feel happy to be called Nigerians.
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by NameChecker:
How many of these news will hit FP?
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by Dhayor001(m):
NLC? Dead since the days after Adams Oshiomole!
So these fellows went there to take group photos?
Wehdone sirs
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by Duru009(m):
Osibanjo is slowly marketing himself......
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by habex005(m):
Protest to be addressed
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by princeonx:
Middle East protest is still my favorite!!
All this naija protest no get action. They even get time poose for picture!!
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by jeeqaa7(m):
Rubbish
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by Likei(m):
buhari will not like this
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by omenkaLives:
For the love of country.
God bless Nigeria.
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by Swyf(f):
this ones no protest atall dey go collect money
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by sunnyside16(m):
Shameless NLC members, they wanted to feature and they have. We should thank 2baba still, he woke people up
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by dayus444:
What kind of protest is this one? Why are they laughing and taking pics. Hope say money never change hand sha? I suspect this people o
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by maberry(m):
Protest or courtesy visit?
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by transient123(m):
Prof, please, reduce this your workaholic stuffs oo.
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by tosyne2much(m):
So this one na protest? See as them dey shine teeth sef SMH
Re: Osinbajo, Ngige & Kachikwu Addressing Protesting NLC & TUC Members Today (Photos by omenkaLives:
WowSweetGuy:Yeah, very local. He should be wearing gold chains like a street thug in the US just like Oritsejafor just so people like you would know he isnt a "local man".
Kids polluting this site.
