₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,229 members, 3,912,557 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 11:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation (6333 Views)
YABATECH Recalls Student From NYSC Camp / UNICAL Lecturer Sexually Harasses 16-Year-Old Girl / Stephen Ndifon, UNICAL Lecturer Kidnapped With 2 Other Students (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by PrettyCrystal: 9:23pm
The University of Calabar has recalled Professor Cyril Ndifon, the former Dean, Faculty of Law at the university, who was suspend after being accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old 400-level student in his office in 2015. The lecturer was suspended for allegedly raping the female student after tearing her script in the classroom for malpractice.
The lecturer allegedly invited her to his office where he forcibly had sex with her.
The professor was briefly arrested and detained by the police and later released before he was suspended by the panel set up to investigate him.
Photos of the lecturer being welcomed by staff and students of the faculty at the Varsity compound last week was obtained by CrossRiverWatch.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/professor-cyril-ndifon-unical-professor-suspended-for-allegedly-raping-student.html
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by instaTUBE: 9:25pm
welcome back, but dont do dat again sir
2 Likes
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by matty01: 9:35pm
PrettyCrystal:see how they are celebrating the man as if he is a hero. He is old enough to be her grandfather, and he calls himself a learned person, a professor of law for that matter. Shame on you.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by babyfaceafrica: 10:07pm
Was it proven he raped her?
6 Likes
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by hatchy: 10:30pm
It could be a cooked up story just to bring him down.
Perhaps internal wrangling by opposing forces.
That's my Alma matter. poo happens there.
6 Likes
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by Hpira: 10:31pm
I laugh in missing scripts
2 Likes
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by jonnytad(m): 10:33pm
Don't just comment anyhow unless you know unical....... the schl na one hell.
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by lazygal: 10:33pm
hatchy:
Will you shut up there even if it was cooked up. What impression are we giving to international world worst of all out sons ,that its okay to rape?
4 Likes
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by 9jaDoc(f): 10:34pm
N
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by jerflakes(m): 10:34pm
Hpira:
True Nigerian student
School don show you shege
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by psalmhorah(m): 10:34pm
hmmn
1 Like
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by pesinfada(m): 10:34pm
Ppl
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by Roland17(m): 10:34pm
instaTUBE:
Please tell me you are joking!!!!
1 Like
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by 9jaDoc(f): 10:34pm
What sort of people are Nigerians??!!
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by kally90(f): 10:35pm
up super eagle's
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by Pennah(m): 10:35pm
is he guilty or nt
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by lazygal: 10:35pm
babyfaceafrica:
What !? We are in trouble
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by soberdrunk(m): 10:35pm
That last picture though, see how the man is looking at him like "Oga leave all these big grammar, you chop the girl jare"
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by NwaAmaikpe: 10:35pm
Thank God he was recalled.
Any offence committed with the preek can be defended in the law court as an offence committed during a period of temporal mental imbalance or brief insanity....
Because preek no get brain.
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by ObamaOsama: 10:36pm
celebrating a rapist what a country that I came from
3 Likes
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by TimeMod1: 10:36pm
matty01:What is this one saying?
People can use a bitch to set you up man.
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by pesinfada(m): 10:36pm
matty01:Konji No know all dis tin weh u dey yan
#u can ask Solomon in d Bible.
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by Edet08(m): 10:36pm
What a shame...we now celebrate criminals. How did we get to this point? God help us.
2 Likes
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by davodyguy: 10:36pm
I hope its not another case of cover up.
1 Like
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by ensamy: 10:37pm
Professor knackson welcome back and stop knacking.
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by babyfaceafrica: 10:37pm
lazygal:the story read alleged
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by Naijateknical(m): 10:38pm
Sighs
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by aspirebig: 10:40pm
See his head.... stupid man....he is even smiling..
What is funny in this matter now?
In a sane country, this man should be in jail now after all manners of investigation is concluded. ...
He is walking as if he is a hero
1 Like
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by TimeMod1: 10:40pm
babyfaceafrica:No mind dem.
It was a case of rape accusation & not conviction.
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by rozay12345: 10:42pm
I am tempted to call Nigeria a Zoo for the first time, this kind of action is only possible in an animal kingdom where a male forcibly have sex with the opposite partner and other animals are envious. In developed climes, people just have to express some sexual motives in their words and they are completely ostracized from the society. Nigeria is a country where a Professor of law is a criminal, he gallivants about it and his legal contemporaries become accomplice by welcoming him. The NUC must wake up and do the needful to the lecturer. He has done it before, he will do it again. Other sexual predators in Nigerian Universities would be emboldened by these useless action. In Game of thrones, we call that the WALK OF SHAME...SHAME...SHAME...
1 Like
|Re: UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation by birdsview(m): 10:43pm
matty01:konji na witch..it doesn't know wether your are a professor or illiterate..it's really sad to see him back..he needs his appointment to be terminated and should be doing jail time now...Sorry for my country NIGERIA
1 Like 1 Share
I Need Ur Couragement I Was Drive Out 4rm D Skool In My Final Year / Start Making Money Teaching What You Know / Free Download Of Gre, Gmat, Toefl & Sat Preparation Materials
Viewing this topic: officialbj, mhiztaexpensive(m), Donvitalis(m), Vanquay, aydee001(m), brightDdon(m), tuesyvick(f), otetwo, kidUrbane, Anitoya(f), Ayolachris, morereb10, softG(m), dotdauda, kelewu359(m), Chikabel(f), Harlex(m), tunapa4dem, Alexgeneration(m), Bankoleodewunmi, Imarnuel04(m), ogbevireo, kingzjay(m), djpriopry(m), david22uu(m), OlaSalo(m), fancifulasuquo(m), oie(m), olutund(m), lekspot01(m), kneehighbootz, Ephetar, delequake(m), TimeMod1, jonnytad(m), Hopehall, Upnepaa(m), Nwangbo(m), chuxxvester(m), kezielectricals(m), Mercykayy(m), makoota, BentSpoon(m), chaliebee(m), Jerrick(m), lazygal, PETERENI1(m), jasper042(m), arent88(m), padroken(m), bola09, Lenybee, Tundiano(m), KevMitnick, Myati, OLP46(m), t33why, diamonderic, juman(m), DeBish1818, TyushTal(m), olandoboy(m), housenineb(m), johnsir(m), miredia(m), FastShipping, tukdi, Hephzibeulah, mrkhaynoni, TheEminentLaity, Alphafrank, Seyeah23(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22