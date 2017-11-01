Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNICAL Recalls Professor Cyril Ndifon After Rape Accusation (6333 Views)

YABATECH Recalls Student From NYSC Camp / UNICAL Lecturer Sexually Harasses 16-Year-Old Girl / Stephen Ndifon, UNICAL Lecturer Kidnapped With 2 Other Students (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The lecturer allegedly invited her to his office where he forcibly had sex with her.



The professor was briefly arrested and detained by the police and later released before he was suspended by the panel set up to investigate him.



Photos of the lecturer being welcomed by staff and students of the faculty at the Varsity compound last week was obtained by CrossRiverWatch.



Source; The University of Calabar has recalled Professor Cyril Ndifon, the former Dean, Faculty of Law at the university, who was suspend after being accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old 400-level student in his office in 2015. The lecturer was suspended for allegedly raping the female student after tearing her script in the classroom for malpractice.The lecturer allegedly invited her to his office where he forcibly had sex with her.The professor was briefly arrested and detained by the police and later released before he was suspended by the panel set up to investigate him.Photos of the lecturer being welcomed by staff and students of the faculty at the Varsity compound last week was obtained by CrossRiverWatch.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/professor-cyril-ndifon-unical-professor-suspended-for-allegedly-raping-student.html

welcome back, but dont do dat again sir 2 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

cc; lalasticlala see how they are celebrating the man as if he is a hero. He is old enough to be her grandfather, and he calls himself a learned person, a professor of law for that matter. Shame on you. see how they are celebrating the man as if he is a hero. He is old enough to be her grandfather, and he calls himself a learned person, a professor of law for that matter. Shame on you. 9 Likes 1 Share

Was it proven he raped her? 6 Likes

It could be a cooked up story just to bring him down.

Perhaps internal wrangling by opposing forces.



That's my Alma matter. poo happens there. 6 Likes

I laugh in missing scripts 2 Likes

Don't just comment anyhow unless you know unical....... the schl na one hell.

hatchy:

It could be a cooked up story just to bring him down.

Perhaps internal wrangling by opposing forces.



That's my Alma matter. poo happens there.



Will you shut up there even if it was cooked up. What impression are we giving to international world worst of all out sons ,that its okay to rape? Will you shut up there even if it was cooked up. What impression are we giving to international world worst of all out sons ,that its okay to rape? 4 Likes

N

Hpira:

I laugh in missing scripts





True Nigerian student



School don show you shege True Nigerian studentSchool don show you shege

hmmn 1 Like

Ppl

instaTUBE:

welcome back, but dont do dat again sir

Please tell me you are joking!!!! Please tell me you are joking!!!! 1 Like

What sort of people are Nigerians??!!

up super eagle's

is he guilty or nt

babyfaceafrica:

Was it proven he raped her?



What !? We are in trouble What !? We are in trouble

That last picture though, see how the man is looking at him like "Oga leave all these big grammar, you chop the girl jare"





Thank God he was recalled.





Any offence committed with the preek can be defended in the law court as an offence committed during a period of temporal mental imbalance or brief insanity....



Because preek no get brain. Thank God he was recalled.Any offence committed with the preek can be defended in the law court as an offence committed during a period of temporal mental imbalance or brief insanity....Because preek no get brain.

celebrating a rapist what a country that I came from 3 Likes

matty01:

see how they are celebrating the man as if he is a hero. He is old enough to be her grandfather, and he calls himself a learned person, a professor of law for that matter. Shame on you. What is this one saying?

People can use a bitch to set you up man. What is this one saying?People can use a bitch to set you up man.

matty01:

see how they are celebrating the man as if he is a hero. He is old enough to be her grandfather, and he calls himself a learned person, a professor of law for that matter. Shame on you. Konji No know all dis tin weh u dey yan



#u can ask Solomon in d Bible. Konji No know all dis tin weh u dey yan#u can ask Solomon in d Bible.

What a shame...we now celebrate criminals. How did we get to this point? God help us. 2 Likes

I hope its not another case of cover up. 1 Like

Professor knackson welcome back and stop knacking.

lazygal:







What !? We are in trouble the story read alleged the story read alleged

Sighs

See his head.... stupid man....he is even smiling..

What is funny in this matter now?

In a sane country, this man should be in jail now after all manners of investigation is concluded. ...



He is walking as if he is a hero 1 Like

babyfaceafrica:

the story read alleged No mind dem.

It was a case of rape accusation & not conviction. No mind dem.It was a case of rape accusation & not conviction.

I am tempted to call Nigeria a Zoo for the first time, this kind of action is only possible in an animal kingdom where a male forcibly have sex with the opposite partner and other animals are envious. In developed climes, people just have to express some sexual motives in their words and they are completely ostracized from the society. Nigeria is a country where a Professor of law is a criminal, he gallivants about it and his legal contemporaries become accomplice by welcoming him. The NUC must wake up and do the needful to the lecturer. He has done it before, he will do it again. Other sexual predators in Nigerian Universities would be emboldened by these useless action. In Game of thrones, we call that the WALK OF SHAME...SHAME...SHAME... 1 Like