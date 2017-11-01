₦airaland Forum

Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Codedwaparz: 2:22am
Ado-Ekiti—THE Director-General of the Segun Oni Campaign Organization, SOCO, Dr. Ife Arowosoge has said the rejection of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s car gift by the former governor was done in the interest of Ekiti workers.

Arowosoge, who spoke during the inauguration of the Advisory Committee of the organisation, charged them to ensure the emergence of Chief Olusegun Oni at the primary election scheduled to hold in April, 2018.

Governor Fayose had last month presented all former governors of the state except Dr Kayode Fayemi with a car gift.

The Director General said: “Though, Fayose meant well with the gift, but the question is why does he have to wait till this time before giving out the cars.

“The former governors are entitled to it, it is their right and privilege, not only the car, but residential houses, even at the Federal Capital. Why then does he have to wait till when he has less than a year to leave the office before recognising them?

“The timing to give out a jeep of about N52 million at the time state, local government workers, and pensioners were being owed for several months were what we quarrelled with and not the gift.”

He told the seven-man Advisory Committee, which was inaugurated at the situation office, to secure 60 percent of the electoral votes for, Chief Segun Oni.

He said: “We cannot on our own alone achieve this feat, many good heads they say are better than few good ones. Apart from your love, loyalty and commitment to Asiwaju Olusegun Oni, we are counting on your experience, good track record of performance and reputation in your communities.”

Members of the committee include, Rt Hon Gbenga Odebunmi, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, Hon Bunmi Akinniyi, Mr Gbenga Obayemi, Dr Dare Ojo. Others are Mr Tunji Olatunde and Dr Bayo Arowolaju.

while the Secretary of SOCO and the Administrator of the office, Messrs Lekan Oyebanji and Fola Afolalu would represent the situation office on the committee.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/oni-rejected-fayoses-car-gift-aide/

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by ezex(m): 2:32am
Because the oni can buy whatever car fayose wants to give him,for people to see the oni in good light,he kindly rejected it.

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Codedwaparz: 2:34am
ezex:
Because the oni can buy whatever car fayose wants to give him,for people to see the oni in good light,he kindly rejected it.
Nice

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by odiereke(m): 2:38am
He rejected forbidden gift. Nice one from Oni
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Codedwaparz: 2:39am
odiereke:
He rejected forbidden gift. Nice one from Oni
Forbidden
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by kjsun15: 2:43am
52 million jeep × how formal govs? Hymn!
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by kjsun15: 2:44am
52 million jeep × how many formal govs? Hymn!
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by greatmarshall(m): 2:53am
Hmm
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by AntiWailer: 7:13am
ezex:
Because the oni can buy whatever car fayose wants to give him,for people to see the oni in good light,he kindly rejected it.

Segun Oni not The Ooni of Ife.

Stop reading headline alone. That is the problem of this lazy generation. You read headline and form an opinion that can not be changed even when they point you to the right direction.


As for the people of Ekiti, I pity them.

They should keep collecting their cup of rice while the elite share millions.

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by NigerDeltan(m): 7:23am
grin
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by spongeisback: 7:23am
Only enemies of Nigeria will support fayose. I don't like Buhari, we all know he's the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria but fayose will never and can never be an option. What has he done in his state so far?! Jumping bike and eating in bukas doesn't make one a leader.
We've had a fair number of mediocre leaders please no more. I don't want rice and 200 naira. I need favorable economic policies in a safe environment.
NO TO RECYCLED LOSERS
NO TO FAYOSE
NO TO ATIKU
NO TO WIKE

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by modelmike7(m): 7:24am
A WISE DECISION......
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by dunkem21(m): 7:24am
Who cares grin It is just like Buhari rejecting GEJ's bullet proof cars cheesy

Na yourself you dey do tongue

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Oladipo1166(m): 7:24am
just passing

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by NwaAmaikpe: 7:25am
shocked


Segun Oni is a stupid man.
Why will anyone turn down his own entitlement?
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Olukat(m): 7:26am
AntiWailer:


Segun Oni not The Ooni of Ife.

Stop reading headline alone.


As for the people of Ekiti, I pity them.

They should keep collecting their cup of rice while the elite share millions.

You need to get some facts too
It's a statutory car not Fayose gift as reported.

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by MrPolitics: 7:26am
It's all a part of his campaign. If not, he would have gladly accepted it

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by coolie1: 7:26am
na so dey wan use drag am join politics
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Jones4190: 7:27am
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by bastien: 7:27am
So? Make we kill lizard?
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by AntiWailer: 7:27am
Olukat:


You need to get some facts too
It's a statutory car not Fayose gift as reported.

What nonsense statutory car when workers are not paid salary ?


Does it make sense to you ?
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Adeyinka12(m): 7:28am
modelmike7:
A WISE KING.....
Not Ooni of Ife his Segun Oni

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by spongeisback: 7:29am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


The truth is;

The Oni is scared of acquiring more properties because it inadvertently means enriching his ex-wife Wuraola via alimony and divorce settlements.
You don't read before making comments. Oni is a former governor of ekiti state.

Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by HoLEEsinner: 7:29am
Ok
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Houseofglam7(f): 7:30am
Him dey fear whistle blowers grin
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Obito555(m): 7:30am
This man don't have a heart, other people should reject the car too. The state workers are too silent I don't pity them sha because they have already collect their own share long time ago.
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Exponental(m): 7:30am
Fayose can accuse Oni in future just like he did to Obj on the Presidential library if there are issues.
Wisdom
Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose's Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by johnstar(m): 7:31am
This ppl self


Una dey gift car for ppl wey fit even afford to buy more dan enuf of self
.
Develop ur state, use d money give ppl wey need am


Help ppl for ur state


Ekiti ppl dey suffer

Go hospitals for ekiti, some ppl nor fit afford pay bills, used d moni help dm

F**kn bastard


Weytn dey worry all dis ppl self

