₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,354 members, 3,913,004 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 08:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why (10613 Views)
Makanjuola Ogundipe's South-West PDP Rejects Fayose / Ekiti 2018: Segun Oni Declares Intention For Governorship Poll [photos] / Governor Fayose Visits Segun Oni (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Codedwaparz: 2:22am
Ado-Ekiti—THE Director-General of the Segun Oni Campaign Organization, SOCO, Dr. Ife Arowosoge has said the rejection of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s car gift by the former governor was done in the interest of Ekiti workers.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/oni-rejected-fayoses-car-gift-aide/
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by ezex(m): 2:32am
Because the oni can buy whatever car fayose wants to give him,for people to see the oni in good light,he kindly rejected it.
9 Likes
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Codedwaparz: 2:34am
ezex:Nice
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by odiereke(m): 2:38am
He rejected forbidden gift. Nice one from Oni
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Codedwaparz: 2:39am
odiereke:Forbidden
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by kjsun15: 2:43am
52 million jeep × how formal govs? Hymn!
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by kjsun15: 2:44am
52 million jeep × how many formal govs? Hymn!
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by greatmarshall(m): 2:53am
Hmm
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by AntiWailer: 7:13am
ezex:
Segun Oni not The Ooni of Ife.
Stop reading headline alone. That is the problem of this lazy generation. You read headline and form an opinion that can not be changed even when they point you to the right direction.
As for the people of Ekiti, I pity them.
They should keep collecting their cup of rice while the elite share millions.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by NigerDeltan(m): 7:23am
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by spongeisback: 7:23am
Only enemies of Nigeria will support fayose. I don't like Buhari, we all know he's the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria but fayose will never and can never be an option. What has he done in his state so far?! Jumping bike and eating in bukas doesn't make one a leader.
We've had a fair number of mediocre leaders please no more. I don't want rice and 200 naira. I need favorable economic policies in a safe environment.
NO TO RECYCLED LOSERS
NO TO FAYOSE
NO TO ATIKU
NO TO WIKE
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by modelmike7(m): 7:24am
A WISE DECISION......
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by dunkem21(m): 7:24am
Who cares It is just like Buhari rejecting GEJ's bullet proof cars
Na yourself you dey do
3 Likes
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Oladipo1166(m): 7:24am
just passing
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by NwaAmaikpe: 7:25am
Segun Oni is a stupid man.
Why will anyone turn down his own entitlement?
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Olukat(m): 7:26am
AntiWailer:
You need to get some facts too
It's a statutory car not Fayose gift as reported.
4 Likes
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by MrPolitics: 7:26am
It's all a part of his campaign. If not, he would have gladly accepted it
2 Likes
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by coolie1: 7:26am
na so dey wan use drag am join politics
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Jones4190: 7:27am
News headlines this morning be like:
1. APC bribe Argentina for Nigeria to win--- PDP.
2. Buhari's visit to SE makes Super Eagle to win--- Lai Mohammed.
3. Buhari has done it again--- Arewa C.F.
4. We thaught Nigeria will loose to Argentina as usual--- Dalong.
2 Likes
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by bastien: 7:27am
So? Make we kill lizard?
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by AntiWailer: 7:27am
Olukat:
What nonsense statutory car when workers are not paid salary ?
Does it make sense to you ?
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Adeyinka12(m): 7:28am
modelmike7:Not Ooni of Ife his Segun Oni
1 Like
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by spongeisback: 7:29am
NwaAmaikpe:You don't read before making comments. Oni is a former governor of ekiti state.
5 Likes
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by HoLEEsinner: 7:29am
Ok
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Houseofglam7(f): 7:30am
Him dey fear whistle blowers
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Obito555(m): 7:30am
This man don't have a heart, other people should reject the car too. The state workers are too silent I don't pity them sha because they have already collect their own share long time ago.
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by Exponental(m): 7:30am
Fayose can accuse Oni in future just like he did to Obj on the Presidential library if there are issues.
Wisdom
|Re: Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why by johnstar(m): 7:31am
This ppl self
Una dey gift car for ppl wey fit even afford to buy more dan enuf of self
.
Develop ur state, use d money give ppl wey need am
Help ppl for ur state
Ekiti ppl dey suffer
Go hospitals for ekiti, some ppl nor fit afford pay bills, used d moni help dm
F**kn bastard
Weytn dey worry all dis ppl self
Ambode Presents Cheques To Lagos State Employment Trust Fund Beneficiaries / Politicians Exploiting Terrorism For Short-term Political Gains, Says CAN / Bob Izua (a Benin High Chief) Has Been Kidnapped!
Viewing this topic: Nathanieloo7(m), seyekan(m), mankind101(m), Mjshexy(f), Tbrown8819, nirmy, mk82(m), finestiyke(m), Charity05(f), JustCalMeDBoss(m), ogbeniolola, Mrreed(m), chigof, Unazzi, Wised(m), AlanTuringAI, icge, Lennylinconlee(m), cutefergiee(m), Goodinfo, lade007(m), bhankie(m), uchejnr, calabaman(m), Slimbideb, Delegate(m), BetaThings, stevolinkon40, leesworld(m), Kinzman(m), pheez33, OneSentence(m), k10, knc(m), amstamon, idiagbo86(m), Holyvet, Reuben07(m), Officialshobo, 1Segzy, adeomowilly(m), kmcutez(f), Afamed, Newborn40(m), Amooshine, Oyembete, Uncleodi(m), KayTash(m), nevilbot, Morikaih, jdtrends(m), Bsure, LegendaryArnold(m), easyhacq(m), logamon, harthonder(m), wickedtuna(m), sixtyeight, duchess02(m), bcomputer101(m), destinkoko(m), abeykohasa0524, Viktor1000(m), FairValue(m), alybdriq, critic007(m), Chetimah(m), kaybeebest, Iree1, walygy(m), ezex(m), dayo507, maasoap(m), DaDevin(m), Ashamu75(m), Gap2020(m), IkemChris(m), kunzo, Vahya(m), toolovely(m), ayogabriel(m) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6