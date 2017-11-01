Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Segun Oni Rejects Fayose’s Car Gift — Aide Reveals Why (10613 Views)

Ado-Ekiti—THE Director-General of the Segun Oni Campaign Organization, SOCO, Dr. Ife Arowosoge has said the rejection of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s car gift by the former governor was done in the interest of Ekiti workers.



Arowosoge, who spoke during the inauguration of the Advisory Committee of the organisation, charged them to ensure the emergence of Chief Olusegun Oni at the primary election scheduled to hold in April, 2018.



Governor Fayose had last month presented all former governors of the state except Dr Kayode Fayemi with a car gift.



The Director General said: “Though, Fayose meant well with the gift, but the question is why does he have to wait till this time before giving out the cars.



“The former governors are entitled to it, it is their right and privilege, not only the car, but residential houses, even at the Federal Capital. Why then does he have to wait till when he has less than a year to leave the office before recognising them?



“The timing to give out a jeep of about N52 million at the time state, local government workers, and pensioners were being owed for several months were what we quarrelled with and not the gift.”



He told the seven-man Advisory Committee, which was inaugurated at the situation office, to secure 60 percent of the electoral votes for, Chief Segun Oni.



He said: “We cannot on our own alone achieve this feat, many good heads they say are better than few good ones. Apart from your love, loyalty and commitment to Asiwaju Olusegun Oni, we are counting on your experience, good track record of performance and reputation in your communities.”



Members of the committee include, Rt Hon Gbenga Odebunmi, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, Hon Bunmi Akinniyi, Mr Gbenga Obayemi, Dr Dare Ojo. Others are Mr Tunji Olatunde and Dr Bayo Arowolaju.



while the Secretary of SOCO and the Administrator of the office, Messrs Lekan Oyebanji and Fola Afolalu would represent the situation office on the committee.



Because the oni can buy whatever car fayose wants to give him,for people to see the oni in good light,he kindly rejected it.

Nice Nice

He rejected forbidden gift. Nice one from Oni

Forbidden Forbidden

52 million jeep × how formal govs? Hymn!

52 million jeep × how many formal govs? Hymn!

Hmm

Because the oni can buy whatever car fayose wants to give him,for people to see the oni in good light,he kindly rejected it.

Segun Oni not The Ooni of Ife.



Stop reading headline alone. That is the problem of this lazy generation. You read headline and form an opinion that can not be changed even when they point you to the right direction.





As for the people of Ekiti, I pity them.



Segun Oni not The Ooni of Ife.

Stop reading headline alone. That is the problem of this lazy generation. You read headline and form an opinion that can not be changed even when they point you to the right direction.

As for the people of Ekiti, I pity them.

They should keep collecting their cup of rice while the elite share millions.

Only enemies of Nigeria will support fayose. I don't like Buhari, we all know he's the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria but fayose will never and can never be an option. What has he done in his state so far?! Jumping bike and eating in bukas doesn't make one a leader.

We've had a fair number of mediocre leaders please no more. I don't want rice and 200 naira. I need favorable economic policies in a safe environment.

NO TO RECYCLED LOSERS

NO TO FAYOSE

NO TO ATIKU

NO TO WIKE 11 Likes 2 Shares

A WISE DECISION......

It is just like Buhari rejecting GEJ's bullet proof cars



Na yourself you dey do Who cares

Segun Oni is a stupid man.

Segun Oni is a stupid man.

Why will anyone turn down his own entitlement?

Segun Oni not The Ooni of Ife.



Stop reading headline alone.





As for the people of Ekiti, I pity them.



They should keep collecting their cup of rice while the elite share millions.

You need to get some facts too

You need to get some facts too

It's a statutory car not Fayose gift as reported.

It's all a part of his campaign. If not, he would have gladly accepted it 2 Likes

na so dey wan use drag am join politics

So? Make we kill lizard?

You need to get some facts too

It's a statutory car not Fayose gift as reported.



What nonsense statutory car when workers are not paid salary ?





What nonsense statutory car when workers are not paid salary ?

Does it make sense to you ?

Not Ooni of Ife his Segun Oni

The truth is;



You don't read before making comments. Oni is a former governor of ekiti state.

Ok

Him dey fear whistle blowers

This man don't have a heart, other people should reject the car too. The state workers are too silent I don't pity them sha because they have already collect their own share long time ago.

Fayose can accuse Oni in future just like he did to Obj on the Presidential library if there are issues.

Wisdom