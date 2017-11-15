₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by dre11(m): 11:09am
Olalekan Adetayo , Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari says he did not know many of his appointees, including ministers , as of the time he appointed them into top government positions
.
He said he only came across their names from the records which he worked with.
According to a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina , the President spoke at a state dinner organised in his honour at Abakaliki , Ebonyi State, as part of activities marking his state visit .
Buhari said his appointments were based on merit and he always considered what was best for the country in his decisions.
‘‘ Some of the people holding high positions in the government , like my ministers , will tell you that I didn’ t know them from Adam .
‘‘ I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records . I thank God that I have a very good team , ’’ the President was quoted as saying .
Buhari also commended Governor Dave Umahi for his development strides in the state , saying ‘‘ the absolute commitment of the governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed . ’’
The President , while expressing gratitude to God and the people of Ebonyi for recognising his modest contribution to the country , described Nigeria as a great country with incredible resources and highly talented people .
‘‘ We should continue to pray to God that the elites that will be in- charge of the country in the future fear God , ’’ he said .
http://punchng.com/i-didnt-know-my-ministers-top-government-officials-buhari/
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by adadike281(f): 11:12am
Yet, it took him six months to appoint them. Baba de olodo!
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:15am
Abba kyari ti take over
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by aolawale025: 11:15am
Nigeria is doomed. If this present set of ministers and appointees are truly there on "merit"
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by Spylord48: 11:15am
Based on merit or quota system, which one abeg?
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by Evablizin(f): 11:34am
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by dunkem21(m): 11:45am
..and he finally denies them
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by magoo10: 12:12pm
Sounds more like "words from a drunken master"
Zombies una see una life.
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by jieta: 12:13pm
we are finish, he's not even ashamed of him self. how can a President make such a dormant comment in public. so who have been appointing the so call ministers.
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by Nkemtreasure: 12:15pm
When people say that the cabal controls this country, this is the perfect example. #BuhariIsNotAware
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by RoyalUc(m): 12:34pm
adadike281:
Ada, do you expect him to know all his appointees, including ministers, as of the time he appointed them into top government positions? How possible was that? If it were, wouldn't it amount to appointing his friends and close associates?
No be everything we suppose quarrel about na!
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by RoyalUc(m): 12:41pm
jieta:
Funny!
If you were even your local govt Chairman and you are to appoint your supervisors from all or major wards in your LGA, will you know, as in, KNOW those you will appoint?
If you expect him to know them, why do we complain he appointed mostly people from his region?
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by RoyalUc(m): 12:51pm
Spylord48:
Both!
Isaac Adewole is Minister of health because he is qualified and he is from the West. Okechukwu Enelamah is Minister of trade and investment because he is qualified and from the East. Rotimi Amaechi is minister of transport because he is qualified and from the South...
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by Keneking: 12:52pm
Great
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by AngelicBeing: 12:57pm
Yawns
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by jieta: 1:07pm
RoyalUc:if you don't know who you are given appointment, then why appointing him.
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by RoyalUc(m): 1:19pm
jieta:
That is to say if you were your local govt Chairman and you are to appoint your supervisors from all or major wards in your LGA, will you know, as in, KNOW those you will appoint?
Simple yes or no will do...
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by jieta: 1:34pm
RoyalUc:this goes to show that buhari and his ministers are not active, i can't be with someone for more than two years and still not have idea about the person. common! what are you even defending, it took buhari six months to appoint this minister and yet two years after he still don't know them.
oga, if am the LG chairman of my state i will know my supervisors.
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by yemmight(m): 1:50pm
Buhari is still telling us that he has a good team. I hope we are not in trouble.
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by RoyalUc(m): 2:01pm
jieta:
"I can't be with someone for more than two years and still not have idea about the person...it took buhari six months to appoint this minister and yet two years after he still don't know them." There is a difference between 'having idea' about a person and 'knowing' a person. Now, that's by the way.
"President Muhammadu Buhari says he did not KNOW MANY of his appointees, including ministers, AS OF THE TIME he appointed them into top government positions." He didn't say he doesn't know them now.
"if am the LG chairman of my state i will know my supervisors."
You will KNOW ALL your supervisors before or after appointing them?
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by PointB: 2:04pm
You know nothing Jon Snow!
You know nothing King Bubu!
You are clueless personified!
You know nothing bros.
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by ChangetheChange: 2:05pm
It is finished
Cabal ti takeover
Nigeria has gone to the dogs
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by jieta: 2:48pm
RoyalUc:you are going back and front on one question, I've already told you YES, i will know my supervisors.
minister's/ supervisors don't engage the President in issues affecting their ministry/ward, there don't give update to their superior, maybe your understand of different duties of supervisor/ minsters is different from my own view. because a working minister/supervisor is a yardstick use to determine if a President/chairman is working or not because there are the representative of there superior, there give update on issues affecting there ministry/ ward during this routine there get familiar with there superior.
Any minister the president does not know or familiar with after two years should be sack because he is not active. a president that knows his duties don't need to come to public place to display his ignorance.
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by desreek9(f): 2:58pm
imagine! and he has the effontry to say it out PUBLICLY, even if u dnt know their name at heart, at least know their offices and portfolio, that shudnt be hard
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by jazinogold(m): 2:58pm
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:59pm
But you knw your former SGF
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by 9jasmmblog: 2:59pm
Lol.. .
How is that possible
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by royalamour(m): 2:59pm
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by mao19: 2:59pm
ehn
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by LastSurvivor11: 2:59pm
Say way u don't know Maman daura, maina, Abba kyari etc.
I wunt be suprise if you say u don't know aisha sef
No wonder the country is in a mess
|Re: I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari by goodyvin02(m): 2:59pm
this man is a joke
