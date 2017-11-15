Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Didn’t Know My Ministers, Top Government Officials -buhari (4130 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari says he did not know many of his appointees, including ministers , as of the time he appointed them into top government positions

.

He said he only came across their names from the records which he worked with.



According to a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina , the President spoke at a state dinner organised in his honour at Abakaliki , Ebonyi State, as part of activities marking his state visit .



Buhari said his appointments were based on merit and he always considered what was best for the country in his decisions.



‘‘ Some of the people holding high positions in the government , like my ministers , will tell you that I didn’ t know them from Adam .



‘‘ I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records . I thank God that I have a very good team , ’’ the President was quoted as saying .



Buhari also commended Governor Dave Umahi for his development strides in the state , saying ‘‘ the absolute commitment of the governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed . ’’



The President , while expressing gratitude to God and the people of Ebonyi for recognising his modest contribution to the country , described Nigeria as a great country with incredible resources and highly talented people .



‘‘ We should continue to pray to God that the elites that will be in- charge of the country in the future fear God , ’’ he said .



Yet, it took him six months to appoint them. Baba de olodo! 9 Likes 1 Share

Abba kyari ti take over 12 Likes

Nigeria is doomed. If this present set of ministers and appointees are truly there on "merit" 7 Likes 2 Shares

Based on merit or quota system, which one abeg? 9 Likes 1 Share

..and he finally denies them 2 Likes

Sounds more like "words from a drunken master"

Zombies una see una life. 9 Likes 1 Share

we are finish, he's not even ashamed of him self. how can a President make such a dormant comment in public. so who have been appointing the so call ministers. 2 Likes 1 Share

When people say that the cabal controls this country, this is the perfect example. #BuhariIsNotAware 7 Likes

adadike281:

Yet, it took him six months to appoint them. Baba de olodo!

Ada, do you expect him to know all his appointees, including ministers, as of the time he appointed them into top government positions? How possible was that? If it were, wouldn't it amount to appointing his friends and close associates?



No be everything we suppose quarrel about na! Ada, do you expect him to know all his appointees, including ministers, as of the time he appointed them into top government positions? How possible was that? If it were, wouldn't it amount to appointing his friends and close associates?No be everything we suppose quarrel about na! 2 Likes 1 Share

jieta:

we are finish, he's not even ashamed of him self. how can a President make such a dormant comment in public. so who have been appointing the so call ministers.

Funny!



If you were even your local govt Chairman and you are to appoint your supervisors from all or major wards in your LGA, will you know, as in, KNOW those you will appoint?



If you expect him to know them, why do we complain he appointed mostly people from his region? Funny!If you were even your local govt Chairman and you are to appoint your supervisors from all or major wards in your LGA, will you know, as in, KNOW those you will appoint?If you expect him to know them, why do we complain he appointed mostly people from his region? 3 Likes

Spylord48:

Based on merit or quota system, which one abeg?

Both!

Isaac Adewole is Minister of health because he is qualified and he is from the West. Okechukwu Enelamah is Minister of trade and investment because he is qualified and from the East. Rotimi Amaechi is minister of transport because he is qualified and from the South... Both!Isaac Adewole is Minister of health because he is qualified and he is from the West. Okechukwu Enelamah is Minister of trade and investment because he is qualified and from the East. Rotimi Amaechi is minister of transport because he is qualified and from the South... 1 Like 1 Share

RoyalUc:





Funny!



If you were even your local govt Chairman and you are to appoint your supervisors from all or major wards in your LGA, will you know, as in, KNOW those you will appoint?



If you expect him to know them, why do we complain he appointed mostly people from his region? if you don't know who you are given appointment, then why appointing him. if you don't know who you are given appointment, then why appointing him. 2 Likes

jieta:

if you don't know who you are given appointment, then why appointing him.

That is to say if you were your local govt Chairman and you are to appoint your supervisors from all or major wards in your LGA, will you know, as in, KNOW those you will appoint?



Simple yes or no will do... That is to say if you were your local govt Chairman and you are to appoint your supervisors from all or major wards in your LGA, will you know, as in, KNOW those you will appoint?Simple yes or no will do... 1 Like

RoyalUc:





That is to say if you were your local govt Chairman and you are to appoint your supervisors from all or major wards in your LGA, will you know, as in, KNOW those you will appoint?



Simple yes or no will do... this goes to show that buhari and his ministers are not active, i can't be with someone for more than two years and still not have idea about the person. common! what are you even defending, it took buhari six months to appoint this minister and yet two years after he still don't know them.







oga, if am the LG chairman of my state i will know my supervisors. this goes to show that buhari and his ministers are not active, i can't be with someone for more than two years and still not have idea about the person. common! what are you even defending, it took buhari six months to appoint this minister and yet two years after he still don't know them.oga, if am the LG chairman of my state i will know my supervisors.

Buhari is still telling us that he has a good team. I hope we are not in trouble.

jieta:

this goes to show that buhari and his ministers are not active, i can't be with someone for more than two years and still not have idea about the person. common! what are you even defending, it took buhari six months to appoint this minister and yet two years after he still don't know them.







oga, if am the LG chairman of my state i will know my supervisors.





"I can't be with someone for more than two years and still not have idea about the person...it took buhari six months to appoint this minister and yet two years after he still don't know them." There is a difference between 'having idea' about a person and 'knowing' a person. Now, that's by the way.



"President Muhammadu Buhari says he did not KNOW MANY of his appointees, including ministers, AS OF THE TIME he appointed them into top government positions." He didn't say he doesn't know them now.



"if am the LG chairman of my state i will know my supervisors."

You will KNOW ALL your supervisors before or after appointing them? "I can't be with someone for more than two years and still not have idea about the person...it took buhari six months to appoint this minister and yet two years after he still don't know them." There is a difference between 'having idea' about a person and 'knowing' a person. Now, that's by the way."President Muhammadu Buhari says he did not KNOW MANY of his appointees, including ministers, AS OF THE TIME he appointed them into top government positions." He didn't say he doesn't know them now."if am the LG chairman of my state i will know my supervisors."You will KNOW ALL your supervisors before or after appointing them?

You know nothing Jon Snow!



You know nothing King Bubu!



You are clueless personified!





You know nothing bros.





Cabal ti takeover





Nigeria has gone to the dogs

RoyalUc:





"I can't be with someone for more than two years and still not have idea about the person...it took buhari six months to appoint this minister and yet two years after he still don't know them." There is a difference between 'having idea' about a person and 'knowing' a person. Now, that's by the way.



"President Muhammadu Buhari says he did not KNOW MANY of his appointees, including ministers, AS OF THE TIME he appointed them into top government positions." He didn't say he doesn't know them now.



"if am the LG chairman of my state i will know my supervisors."

You will KNOW ALL your supervisors before or after appointing them? you are going back and front on one question, I've already told you YES, i will know my supervisors.



minister's/ supervisors don't engage the President in issues affecting their ministry/ward, there don't give update to their superior, maybe your understand of different duties of supervisor/ minsters is different from my own view. because a working minister/supervisor is a yardstick use to determine if a President/chairman is working or not because there are the representative of there superior, there give update on issues affecting there ministry/ ward during this routine there get familiar with there superior.



Any minister the president does not know or familiar with after two years should be sack because he is not active. a president that knows his duties don't need to come to public place to display his ignorance. you are going back and front on one question, I've already told you YES, i will know my supervisors.minister's/ supervisors don't engage the President in issues affecting their ministry/ward, there don't give update to their superior, maybe your understand of different duties of supervisor/ minsters is different from my own view. because a working minister/supervisor is a yardstick use to determine if a President/chairman is working or not because there are the representative of there superior, there give update on issues affecting there ministry/ ward during this routine there get familiar with there superior.Any minister the president does not know or familiar with after two years should be sack because he is not active. a president that knows his duties don't need to come to public place to display his ignorance.

imagine! and he has the effontry to say it out PUBLICLY, even if u dnt know their name at heart, at least know their offices and portfolio, that shudnt be hard

But you knw your former SGF





How is that possible





[ Lol.. .How is that possible http://www.nairaland.com/4178062/life-time-skill-acquisition-opportunity ] is good,have a look at it!

Say way u don't know Maman daura, maina, Abba kyari etc.

I wunt be suprise if you say u don't know aisha sef

No wonder the country is in a mess