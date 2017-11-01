₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by MrValentineIF: 11:36am
At the moment, Zimbabwe is in turmoil. The whereabout of its 93-year old president, Robert Mugabe is unknown but the military assures that he's in safe hands with his family.
There's unusual military movement in the capital and many punidts suspect it may be a coup and despite taking over the state owned media house, ZBC, the military insists all is well.
Below is a 1980 interview that Mugabe granted to BBC shortly after he took power. In the interview, he said no military can remove him as he intends to rule the country with firmness.
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by PrinceOgun: 12:01pm
Mad men always believe earth is flat
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by EazyMoh(m): 12:04pm
Lol! Never say never.
But lower in all this is the "incoming president" Dis Grace Mogabe, because Baba Mogabe is already ready to leave.
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:06pm
You got served
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by goodyvin02(m): 12:06pm
him never still die?
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by niceprof: 12:06pm
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by canalily(m): 12:06pm
Its millitary cup that removed him and nt coup
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by Emmagiz100: 12:06pm
MrValentineIF:
At Last...FTC... Ooo. ✌
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by Sirheny007(m): 12:06pm
Wait a sec..
You mean he looked like this 1980?
What a strong helluva man strong enough to go another 30 years..
Zimbabweans have my sympathy.
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by Spaxon(f): 12:07pm
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by SweetJoystick(m): 12:07pm
Long overdue
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by gsainttrinity(m): 12:07pm
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by Secretgis: 12:07pm
take it back
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by Ghokes(m): 12:07pm
All should learn from this
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by ihatebuhari(f): 12:07pm
I'm so happy
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by DaBillionnaire: 12:07pm
how about now, does it still exist?
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by ekensi01(m): 12:08pm
sorry father now the right has been Shown
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by ConcernedWife: 12:08pm
|Re: 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:08pm
President Since 1980?
Nawa o.
The Army for that country sef take too long to carry out this coup.
