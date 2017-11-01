Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power (735 Views)

At the moment, Zimbabwe is in turmoil. The whereabout of its 93-year old president, Robert Mugabe is unknown but the military assures that he's in safe hands with his family.



There's unusual military movement in the capital and many punidts suspect it may be a coup and despite taking over the state owned media house, ZBC, the military insists all is well.





Below is a 1980 interview that Mugabe granted to BBC shortly after he took power. In the interview, he said no military can remove him as he intends to rule the country with firmness.





Watch below...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKXn2JR-RuY







Mad men always believe earth is flat

Lol! Never say never.

But lower in all this is the "incoming president" Dis Grace Mogabe, because Baba Mogabe is already ready to leave.

You got served

him never still die?

w

Its millitary cup that removed him and nt coup

You mean he looked like this 1980?

What a strong helluva man strong enough to go another 30 years..



Zimbabweans have my sympathy.

K

Long overdue

take it back

All should learn from this

I'm so happy

how about now, does it still exist?

