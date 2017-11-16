₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by lalasticlala(m): 6:42pm
Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's embattled President Robert Mugabe has been shown in talks with the commander of the country's defense forces, a day after the military seized control of the capital.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/16/africa/zimbabwe-unrest/index.html
https://twitter.com/caesarzvayi/status/931198110575054848/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2017%2F11%2F16%2Fafrica%2Fzimbabwe-unrest%2Findex.html
BREAKING: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander and SA envoys at State House
http://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-president-mugabe-meets-zdf-commander-at-state-house/
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by olasaad(f): 6:54pm
So apart from snake topics oga lala can be more active in other trend too. Well done and thanks for the updates
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Samusu(m): 6:54pm
The old ancestor looked sick sef
And Uncle Lalasticlala was spotted here too
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by RoyalBlak007: 6:55pm
♤He better leave the state house in Peace
♤ or in pieces
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by miqos02(m): 6:55pm
seen
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by NwaAmaikpe: 6:55pm
I stand with Robert Mugabe!
The Lord of Daniel, Shedrach, Meshach and Abednego will see Robert Mugabe through the fiery furnace set by enemies of Zimbabwe.
Evil shall not prevail,
Terror shall not triumph.
But may this be the case of the dullard Buhari.
Never again will I be swayed like I almost was with the ousting of Libya's Gaddafi
So, I still stand with Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe shall remain great!
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Bossontop(m): 6:56pm
I jus hope bribery and corruption is not taking place dia
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Ejemehn(m): 6:56pm
This coup is long-awaited.
That smile is fake jare. Mugabe knows he's lost it.
A selfish president who is close to his grave and a power-hungry stupid wife (trying to become the next Ellen Sirleaf Johnson) that would have been overthrown if she had been made president and maybe killed sef.
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by DONADAMS(m): 6:57pm
hmmmmmm...na wa oh..the old man should go and rest jawe
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by soberdrunk(m): 6:57pm
I just want to know the secret behind his strength at such an old age.......
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by dicksonadams(m): 6:58pm
Him done humble
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by amiibaby(f): 6:58pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Evablizin(f): 6:59pm
Good.
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by HAH: 6:59pm
I stand with Mugabe
Say no to military rule, Africa is now matured enough for democracy, as the worst democracy is better than the best military rule.
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by joystickextend1(m): 7:00pm
okay
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Dongreat(m): 7:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You are now becoming irritating. Too much of everything is bad. At first it was fun but now you making no sense and despite typing in English, all what I and many see is undiluted gibberish.
It’s good to act funny but tone it down. Worse is you are always among first 3 commenter so I guess you are probably a kid who got loads of time at hand or a jobless youth who is so depressed and frustrated that he/she find solace in acting buffoonery.
I am certain I speak for a lot of Nairalanders and if anyone encourages you to continue then they own see you for your true nature: A depressed clown who has a failed life and find serenity in a faceless forum where no one knows if it’s actually a He, a She or a Hemaphrodite.
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Mopolchi: 7:00pm
Mugabe can't be removed from office.
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by BruncleZuma: 7:01pm
The army general dey look like who dem separate from fight...
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by 2shure: 7:01pm
stuborn man
just like late sani abacha
a ruthless wreckless late tyrant
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by sapientia(m): 7:01pm
I do not like Mugabe but I can never support military intervention.
Maybe tomorrow, this army chief will turn to civilian yo contest just like Buhari.. After trucating a democratic process.
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Nbote(m): 7:01pm
Dem Neva negotiate finish Make dem do make Rochas make up him mind on d statue
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Barmmyshoes: 7:01pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by deedy111: 7:01pm
politics
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by obafemee80(m): 7:02pm
Coolheaded Military..
Unlike....
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by yeyerolling: 7:02pm
Grace Eleribu mugabe is d root cause of this tin
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Sexytemi(f): 7:02pm
I guess the enemy they were chasing away was the wife disGrace
Dont know why, but I really like this man a lot, it takes a lot from a man and even a president of a country to fight against super powers.
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Mznaett(f): 7:02pm
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Joephat(m): 7:02pm
That's brilliant coup
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Damfostopper(m): 7:02pm
well brethren..... Don't be ashame if you fart when urinating because there is no rain without thunder
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Florblu(f): 7:02pm
He colonized his own people
|Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by simeonokah(m): 7:03pm
What's still holding this old man from resigning from his position. Must he wait till he die or been force out of the sit. Before he steps down.
Must of our African leader are so guleable and power drunk.
