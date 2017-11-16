₦airaland Forum

Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by lalasticlala(m): 6:42pm
Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's embattled President Robert Mugabe has been shown in talks with the commander of the country's defense forces, a day after the military seized control of the capital.

Photographs published by the pro-Mugabe Herald newspaper are the first images of the veteran leader since he was placed under house arrest Wednesday morning. Among the group of people in the photos is a priest, reported earlier to be brokering talks for a transitional government.
In the images, Mugabe appears calm as he talks with army leader Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, the man who warned the President on Monday that the military would intervene if party infighting continued.
The Herald's editor, Caesar Zvayi, also tweeted the images.

http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/16/africa/zimbabwe-unrest/index.html


To Doubting Thomases claiming the pics I tweeted are old, here is the full spectrum, Pres Mugabe, Gen Chiwenga, Fr Mukonori, SA Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula & State Security Minister Bongani Bongo @ State House this afternoon more pics on http://www.herald.co.zw



https://twitter.com/caesarzvayi/status/931198110575054848/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2017%2F11%2F16%2Fafrica%2Fzimbabwe-unrest%2Findex.html

BREAKING: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander and SA envoys at State House
President Mugabe chats with ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga at State House 16 November 2017.


[Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe (c) in a meeting with the ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, SA Minister of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (in yellow head gear), Zimbabwe Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi and Zimbabwe State Security Minister Cde Kembo Mohadi at State House 16 November 2017.


http://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-president-mugabe-meets-zdf-commander-at-state-house/

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by olasaad(f): 6:54pm
So apart from snake topics oga lala can be more active in other trend too. Well done and thanks for the updates

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Samusu(m): 6:54pm
The old ancestor looked sick sef

And Uncle Lalasticlala was spotted here too

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by RoyalBlak007: 6:55pm
♤He better leave the state house in Peace

♤ or in pieces

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by miqos02(m): 6:55pm
seen
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by NwaAmaikpe: 6:55pm
shocked

I stand with Robert Mugabe!

The Lord of Daniel, Shedrach, Meshach and Abednego will see Robert Mugabe through the fiery furnace set by enemies of Zimbabwe.

Evil shall not prevail,
Terror shall not triumph.
But may this be the case of the dullard Buhari.

Never again will I be swayed like I almost was with the ousting of Libya's Gaddafi
So, I still stand with Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe shall remain great!

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Bossontop(m): 6:56pm
undecided
I jus hope bribery and corruption is not taking place dia

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Ejemehn(m): 6:56pm
This coup is long-awaited.

That smile is fake jare. Mugabe knows he's lost it.

A selfish president who is close to his grave and a power-hungry stupid wife (trying to become the next Ellen Sirleaf Johnson) that would have been overthrown if she had been made president and maybe killed sef.

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by DONADAMS(m): 6:57pm
hmmmmmm...na wa oh..the old man should go and rest jawe
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by soberdrunk(m): 6:57pm
I just want to know the secret behind his strength at such an old age....... angry

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by dicksonadams(m): 6:58pm
Him done humble
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by amiibaby(f): 6:58pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Evablizin(f): 6:59pm
cheesy


Good.
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by HAH: 6:59pm
I stand with Mugabe


Say no to military rule, Africa is now matured enough for democracy, as the worst democracy is better than the best military rule.

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by joystickextend1(m): 7:00pm
okay

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Dongreat(m): 7:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I stand with Robert Mugabe!

The Lord of Daniel, Shedrach, Meshach and Abednego will see Robert Mugabe through the fiery furnace set by enemies of Zimbabwe.

Evil shall not prevail,
Terror shall not triumph.

Never again will I be swayed like I almost was with Libya's Gaddafi
So, I still stand with Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe shall remain great!

You are now becoming irritating. Too much of everything is bad. At first it was fun but now you making no sense and despite typing in English, all what I and many see is undiluted gibberish.
It’s good to act funny but tone it down. Worse is you are always among first 3 commenter so I guess you are probably a kid who got loads of time at hand or a jobless youth who is so depressed and frustrated that he/she find solace in acting buffoonery.

I am certain I speak for a lot of Nairalanders and if anyone encourages you to continue then they own see you for your true nature: A depressed clown who has a failed life and find serenity in a faceless forum where no one knows if it’s actually a He, a She or a Hemaphrodite.

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Mopolchi: 7:00pm
Mugabe can't be removed from office.

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by BruncleZuma: 7:01pm
grin grin grin grin

The army general dey look like who dem separate from fight...

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by 2shure: 7:01pm
stuborn man
just like late sani abacha
a ruthless wreckless late tyrant
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by sapientia(m): 7:01pm
I do not like Mugabe but I can never support military intervention.

Maybe tomorrow, this army chief will turn to civilian yo contest just like Buhari.. After trucating a democratic process.

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Nbote(m): 7:01pm
Dem Neva negotiate finish Make dem do make Rochas make up him mind on d statue

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Barmmyshoes: 7:01pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by deedy111: 7:01pm
politics
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by obafemee80(m): 7:02pm
Coolheaded Military..
Unlike.... grin

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by yeyerolling: 7:02pm
Grace Eleribu mugabe is d root cause of this tin

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Sexytemi(f): 7:02pm
I guess the enemy they were chasing away was the wife disGrace


Dont know why, but I really like this man a lot, it takes a lot from a man and even a president of a country to fight against super powers.

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Mznaett(f): 7:02pm
shocked
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Joephat(m): 7:02pm
grin

That's brilliant coup
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Damfostopper(m): 7:02pm
well brethren..... Don't be ashame if you fart when urinating because there is no rain without thunder

Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by Florblu(f): 7:02pm
He colonized his own people
Re: Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos by simeonokah(m): 7:03pm
What's still holding this old man from resigning from his position. Must he wait till he die or been force out of the sit. Before he steps down.

Must of our African leader are so guleable and power drunk.

