Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos (27869 Views)

Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures / 1980 Video Of Robert Mugabe Interview "No Military Coup Can Remove Me From Power / Robert Mugabe Gets A New Haircut - Zimbabweans Mock Him On Social Media (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's embattled President Robert Mugabe has been shown in talks with the commander of the country's defense forces, a day after the military seized control of the capital.



Photographs published by the pro-Mugabe Herald newspaper are the first images of the veteran leader since he was placed under house arrest Wednesday morning. Among the group of people in the photos is a priest, reported earlier to be brokering talks for a transitional government.

In the images, Mugabe appears calm as he talks with army leader Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, the man who warned the President on Monday that the military would intervene if party infighting continued.

The Herald's editor, Caesar Zvayi, also tweeted the images.



http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/16/africa/zimbabwe-unrest/index.html





To Doubting Thomases claiming the pics I tweeted are old, here is the full spectrum, Pres Mugabe, Gen Chiwenga, Fr Mukonori, SA Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula & State Security Minister Bongani Bongo @ State House this afternoon more pics on http://www.herald.co.zw





https://twitter.com/caesarzvayi/status/931198110575054848/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2017%2F11%2F16%2Fafrica%2Fzimbabwe-unrest%2Findex.html



BREAKING: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander and SA envoys at State House

President Mugabe chats with ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga at State House 16 November 2017.





[Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe (c) in a meeting with the ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, SA Minister of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (in yellow head gear), Zimbabwe Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi and Zimbabwe State Security Minister Cde Kembo Mohadi at State House 16 November 2017.



http://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-president-mugabe-meets-zdf-commander-at-state-house/ 1 Share

So apart from snake topics oga lala can be more active in other trend too. Well done and thanks for the updates 12 Likes

The old ancestor looked sick sef



And Uncle Lalasticlala was spotted here too 2 Likes

♤He better leave the state house in Peace



♤ or in pieces 1 Like

seen





I stand with Robert Mugabe!



The Lord of Daniel, Shedrach, Meshach and Abednego will see Robert Mugabe through the fiery furnace set by enemies of Zimbabwe.



Evil shall not prevail,

Terror shall not triumph.

But may this be the case of the dullard Buhari.



Never again will I be swayed like I almost was with the ousting of Libya's Gaddafi

So, I still stand with Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe shall remain great! I stand with Robert Mugabe!The Lord of Daniel, Shedrach, Meshach and Abednego will see Robert Mugabe through the fiery furnace set by enemies of Zimbabwe.Evil shall not prevail,Terror shall not triumph.But may this be the case of the dullard Buhari.Never again will I be swayed like I almost was with the ousting of Libya's GaddafiSo, I still stand with Robert Mugabe.Zimbabwe shall remain great! 26 Likes 3 Shares



I jus hope bribery and corruption is not taking place dia I jus hope bribery and corruption is not taking place dia 18 Likes

This coup is long-awaited.



That smile is fake jare. Mugabe knows he's lost it.



A selfish president who is close to his grave and a power-hungry stupid wife (trying to become the next Ellen Sirleaf Johnson) that would have been overthrown if she had been made president and maybe killed sef. 2 Likes

hmmmmmm...na wa oh..the old man should go and rest jawe

I just want to know the secret behind his strength at such an old age....... 3 Likes

Him done humble

Hmmmmm







Good. Good.

I stand with Mugabe





Say no to military rule, Africa is now matured enough for democracy, as the worst democracy is better than the best military rule. 8 Likes

okay 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





I stand with Robert Mugabe!



The Lord of Daniel, Shedrach, Meshach and Abednego will see Robert Mugabe through the fiery furnace set by enemies of Zimbabwe.



Evil shall not prevail,

Terror shall not triumph.



Never again will I be swayed like I almost was with Libya's Gaddafi

So, I still stand with Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe shall remain great!

You are now becoming irritating. Too much of everything is bad. At first it was fun but now you making no sense and despite typing in English, all what I and many see is undiluted gibberish.

It’s good to act funny but tone it down. Worse is you are always among first 3 commenter so I guess you are probably a kid who got loads of time at hand or a jobless youth who is so depressed and frustrated that he/she find solace in acting buffoonery.



I am certain I speak for a lot of Nairalanders and if anyone encourages you to continue then they own see you for your true nature: A depressed clown who has a failed life and find serenity in a faceless forum where no one knows if it’s actually a He, a She or a Hemaphrodite. You are now becoming irritating. Too much of everything is bad. At first it was fun but now you making no sense and despite typing in English, all what I and many see is undiluted gibberish.It’s good to act funny but tone it down. Worse is you are always among first 3 commenter so I guess you are probably a kid who got loads of time at hand or a jobless youth who is so depressed and frustrated that he/she find solace in acting buffoonery.I am certain I speak for a lot of Nairalanders and if anyone encourages you to continue then they own see you for your true nature: A depressed clown who has a failed life and find serenity in a faceless forum where no one knows if it’s actually a He, a She or a Hemaphrodite. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Mugabe can't be removed from office. 1 Like





The army general dey look like who dem separate from fight... The army general dey look like who dem separate from fight... 3 Likes

stuborn man

just like late sani abacha

a ruthless wreckless late tyrant

I do not like Mugabe but I can never support military intervention.



Maybe tomorrow, this army chief will turn to civilian yo contest just like Buhari.. After trucating a democratic process. 2 Likes

Make dem do make Rochas make up him mind on d statue Dem Neva negotiate finishMake dem do make Rochas make up him mind on d statue 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm

politics



Unlike.... Coolheaded Military..Unlike.... 5 Likes

Grace Eleribu mugabe is d root cause of this tin 2 Likes

I guess the enemy they were chasing away was the wife disGrace





Dont know why, but I really like this man a lot, it takes a lot from a man and even a president of a country to fight against super powers. 11 Likes





That's brilliant coup That's brilliant coup

well brethren..... Don't be ashame if you fart when urinating because there is no rain without thunder 4 Likes

He colonized his own people