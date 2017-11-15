Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal (3280 Views)

The President urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.



According to President Buhari, “every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability.”



The appeal by the Nigerian leader came in the wake of reported “military takeover” as a result of rising political tension in the southern African country sequel to President Robert Mugabe’s recent removal of former Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.



This led to the threat by the head of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Chiwenga, that “the military will not hesitate to step in” when the issue had to do with protecting the “revolution.”



FEMI ADESINA



Special Adviser to the President



(Media & Publicity)



November 15, 2017



Did Buhari say that from Abakaliki, Ebonyi state where he is in right now?

Femi Adesina sef. Why are you misquoting the president? The president is a beneficiary of military coup d'etat in 1983 when he ousted civilian president shehu shagari, so he'll of course, support the military coup plotters of Zimbabwe, they are his kith & kin and birds of the same flock. 10 Likes 1 Share

Respect which constitution kwa,

the Mugabe has raped for years?

Kudos to the Army boys 4 Likes

See this one, always trying to appear good globally while his own country is in mess 18 Likes

Buhari u dey fear say ur age mate has been kicked out,don't worry we will vote you out soon 3 Likes

Buhari should better keep shut oh.. Before the worse happens to him.. 2 Likes

Why not mind your own business Mr President.

We have countless wahala in this country daily but nobody hears anything from you.



Buhari! Buhari!!! Buhari!!!.......



How many times did I call you..... 7 Likes 1 Share

Pedophile jihadist boko haram fulani bigot of a president

Seriously?



Buhari should just keep quiet abeg...



Always responding to things that doesn't concern him while tactically remaining silent on his own country's issues.

Walahi Buhari is a clown

greatermax77:

This man has come again oo.

Respect which constitution kwa,

the Mugabe has raped for years?

Kudos to the Army boys

Its just a diplomatic statement designed to show tacit acceptance of the coup without outrightly betraying an old friend. Its just a diplomatic statement designed to show tacit acceptance of the coup without outrightly betraying an old friend. 1 Like

And Buhari calls for peace?



Is Nigeria at peace?

Good words from my president.

Every African should be happy with what is going on in Zimbabwe now

In great fela's voice: wahalaaa you dey find, wahalaaa you go geti ooo In great fela's voice:

They've even showed him mercy by keeping him alive. What if they had given him the Samuel Doe treatment?

This Buhari is a fool. There is no where in his reaction he mentioned anything about Nigerian residing in Zimbabwe just as all other countries leaders advising and caring for its citizens. 2 Likes 1 Share

Baba might be afraid







No to coup and coup plotters

If na Herdsmen now, he won't talk 1 Like