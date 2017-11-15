₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by nghubs1: 12:14pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe.
The President urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.
According to President Buhari, “every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability.”
The appeal by the Nigerian leader came in the wake of reported “military takeover” as a result of rising political tension in the southern African country sequel to President Robert Mugabe’s recent removal of former Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
This led to the threat by the head of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Chiwenga, that “the military will not hesitate to step in” when the issue had to do with protecting the “revolution.”
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
November 15, 2017
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Funnicator: 12:16pm
Did Buhari say that from Abakaliki, Ebonyi state where he is in right now?
Femi Adesina sef. Why are you misquoting the president? The president is a beneficiary of military coup d'etat in 1983 when he ousted civilian president shehu shagari, so he'll of course, support the military coup plotters of Zimbabwe, they are his kith & kin and birds of the same flock.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by greatermax77(m): 12:17pm
This man has come again oo.
Respect which constitution kwa,
the Mugabe has raped for years?
Kudos to the Army boys
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by madridguy(m): 12:17pm
Okay Baba
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Mavin1: 12:17pm
See this one, always trying to appear good globally while his own country is in mess
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by kurupt1: 12:18pm
Buhari u dey fear say ur age mate has been kicked out,don't worry we will vote you out soon
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Bossontop(m): 12:24pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by optional1(f): 12:26pm
war start..
Buhari should better keep shut oh.. Before the worse happens to him..
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by doubledutch: 12:31pm
OK
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by hatchy: 12:33pm
Why not mind your own business Mr President.
We have countless wahala in this country daily but nobody hears anything from you.
Buhari! Buhari!!! Buhari!!!.......
How many times did I call you.....
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Bonapart(m): 3:16pm
.your turn is near
Pedophile jihadist boko haram fulani bigot of a president
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Ypador: 3:16pm
End of an era
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by eleojo23: 3:17pm
Seriously?
Buhari should just keep quiet abeg...
Always responding to things that doesn't concern him while tactically remaining silent on his own country's issues.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Konze70: 3:17pm
Walahi Buhari is a clown
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by SmartyPants(m): 3:17pm
greatermax77:
Its just a diplomatic statement designed to show tacit acceptance of the coup without outrightly betraying an old friend.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Bari22(m): 3:17pm
Sai Baba
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by fergusen(m): 3:17pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Odianose13(m): 3:17pm
And Buhari calls for peace?
#udontmeanit
#iamnotunderstanding
Is Nigeria at peace?
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by xreal: 3:18pm
Good words from my president.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by nwakibie3(m): 3:18pm
Every African should be happy with what is going on in Zimbabwe now
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:18pm
It is noted.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by UbanmeUdie: 3:18pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by VanBommel(m): 3:18pm
In great fela's voice: wahalaaa you dey find, wahalaaa you go geti ooo
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Airforce1(m): 3:18pm
Wetin concern you
Bizzy body
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by BakireBulmaker: 3:18pm
Tactful response
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Keneking: 3:18pm
Useless reaction
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by quiverfull(m): 3:18pm
They've even showed him mercy by keeping him alive. What if they had given him the Samuel Doe treatment?
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by belindar: 3:18pm
This Buhari is a fool. There is no where in his reaction he mentioned anything about Nigerian residing in Zimbabwe just as all other countries leaders advising and caring for its citizens.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by ALAYORMII: 3:19pm
Baba might be afraid
No to coup and coup plotters
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by YoungRichRuler(m): 3:19pm
If na Herdsmen now, he won't talk
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Zimbabwe Military Takeover & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Memphis357(m): 3:19pm
Bubu the Mumu, wetin concern you inside Mugabe's Zimbabwe? ??
