An African mother doesn't say I LOVE YOU. She believes in action. She shows it by any means possible.





An African mother doesn't say what you want to hear. She creatively and ironically coins her words to crack you up.





The average African mother is a "believer" in God or gods.





An African mother, is not a raven but she looks after her offsprings even after they are gone away from her.

African mothers live on.



I was brought up by a complete African Woman and I noticed the below:





1. You're returning from a journey and they will sit in the parlor or outside until you come.



2. You at school; to tell you they miss you, they say, You nor go come back? You wan sleep there?



3. On your birthday; they'll prepare your favorite meal.



4. If she misses you so badly; She'll call to ask you random questions and just before she hangs up will ask, Your food stuff still remain so? Tell your father to send you money o. Me too will see what I can do. Just know she's doing everything.



5. You return home with a broken ankle and the way she shows love is to straighten the bones with her bare hands, a balm and a "bad mouth".





6. If she sees her daughter walking about with different guys she says, " If you get belle, only you go suffer train her up and not in this house." The funny part is; she'll end up being the one to take care of that child. What love!



7. Even after you get married, they visit often. They pray relentlessly for you. They come for "omugo" when your wife delivers. They might have issues with your wife but still...that's because they CARE.





If you have experienced this or more in any way and you love your MUM; Click LIKE for all African mothers out there in closed places to make sure their kids become something in life.





You can add more.

That number four got me.... though I ain't got a dad but my roomies mums do stuffs like that...



The day I knew momma loves me was when she was chronically ill and I was in school she said nobody should lemme know....



I only get to know when she left the hospital and me as a bad boy never called all through that period....



Now I can't go three days without calling my mum....



I know she won't get to see this.... But I love you mum....



Even when you never say you love me right to my face I know you do..... 52 Likes 4 Shares

I think my first goal in life is to return the favor and love my mom showed to me. I know I can't do half of it but my best will do 11 Likes 2 Shares







When an African mother wants to do kerewawa, she will send you out to buy cheeseballs.



When she's watching a sex scene, she'd tell you to close your eyes.





Despite these heartlessness,

I still love my mom.

Because I eventually learnt everything she tried preventing me from leaning. When an African mother wants to do, she will send you out to buy cheeseballs.When she's watching a sex scene, she'd tell you to close your eyes.Despite these heartlessness,I still love my mom.Because I eventually learnt everything she tried preventing me from leaning. 8 Likes 1 Share

Lol

"My mum... she is beautiful, soft at the edges but she has a spine of steel. She is very strong. I admire and appreciate her always." 4 Likes 1 Share

The love and work of a Mother cannot be described in a 1,000 paged book. 7 Likes 1 Share





What's tha business? When she's happy celebrating you and then makes you collapse with overfeeding... Aswear, she loves youWhat's tha business? 2 Likes

I'm 23 and my mum still asks if I'm hungry/thirsty/feeling any pain in my body(seriously?)



Sometimes I have to actually look into the mirror and see my mustache before remembering I'm not a 10yr old anymore.. 8 Likes

No 2, Got me badly.



They'll always sound in a harsh voice while telling you to come back while deep inside them, they are like..



"My dear come back to mum, she's missing you badly"





God bless our lovely mothers out there. 7 Likes

Yeah. Mothers are so selfless.



Mother's love for a child is about the purest and realest love one can imagine unlike the type we get from our Romantic Partners; a conditional form of love that can be out of the window in a no time. 3 Likes 1 Share







God bless evry good mother outside



Me and my mum dey always quarrel well ooo









Bt nothing like mama oo God bless evry good mother outsideMe and my mum dey always quarrel well oooBt nothing like mama oo 3 Likes

I love you mom.... Iya Leke 1 Like

not sure if Nigerian mums are like this. or am i not a Nigerian again? not sure if Nigerian mums are like this. or am i not a Nigerian again? 1 Like

very well said. 1 Like

Mum for ur undying Love, I am saying thank you...



Iye Toyin you love me die.. 4 Likes

I love you mama

No 6 is typical true

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working

. But seriously, there's no one like a mother This op is on point.. I'm about to cry. But seriously, there's no one like a mother 3 Likes 1 Share

My mum will visit me unannounced and spend the weekend.. At first I use to get angry but I got used to it. I am even anticipating her Vist this weekend because it haff Tay wea I eat better ofe egusi. 3 Likes

Mums are the best...unconditional love is what they offer. 1 Like

nah true talk

Food is the number 1, good you captured it.

NwaAmaikpe:







When an African mother wants to do kerewawa, she will send you out to buy cheeseballs.



When she's watching a sex scene, she'd tell you to close your eyes.





Despite these heartlessness,

I still love my mom.

Because I eventually learnt everything she tried preventing me from leaning. Ur own must different..lol Ur own must different..lol 2 Likes

God bless my mum.

Lol. Another one is, mama will give junior and his brother better meal to eat while mama will sip garri. If junior should ask mama why she is drinking garri, mama will say, I don't have appetite to eat it ni jooor whereas mama is just trying to manage what is at home ni jaree.



Shout out to all caring mothers. May you all not labour in vain.





Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank. 5 Likes 1 Share