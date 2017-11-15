₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by emusmithy(m): 3:07pm
7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love.
An African mother doesn't say I LOVE YOU. She believes in action. She shows it by any means possible.
An African mother doesn't say what you want to hear. She creatively and ironically coins her words to crack you up.
The average African mother is a "believer" in God or gods.
An African mother, is not a raven but she looks after her offsprings even after they are gone away from her.
African mothers live on.
I was brought up by a complete African Woman and I noticed the below:
1. You're returning from a journey and they will sit in the parlor or outside until you come.
2. You at school; to tell you they miss you, they say, You nor go come back? You wan sleep there?
3. On your birthday; they'll prepare your favorite meal.
4. If she misses you so badly; She'll call to ask you random questions and just before she hangs up will ask, Your food stuff still remain so? Tell your father to send you money o. Me too will see what I can do. Just know she's doing everything.
5. You return home with a broken ankle and the way she shows love is to straighten the bones with her bare hands, a balm and a "bad mouth".
6. If she sees her daughter walking about with different guys she says, " If you get belle, only you go suffer train her up and not in this house." The funny part is; she'll end up being the one to take care of that child. What love!
7. Even after you get married, they visit often. They pray relentlessly for you. They come for "omugo" when your wife delivers. They might have issues with your wife but still...that's because they CARE.
If you have experienced this or more in any way and you love your MUM; Click LIKE for all African mothers out there in closed places to make sure their kids become something in life.
You can add more.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Ajebusta(m): 4:23pm
That number four got me.... though I ain't got a dad but my roomies mums do stuffs like that...
The day I knew momma loves me was when she was chronically ill and I was in school she said nobody should lemme know....
I only get to know when she left the hospital and me as a bad boy never called all through that period....
Now I can't go three days without calling my mum....
I know she won't get to see this.... But I love you mum....
Even when you never say you love me right to my face I know you do.....
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Bonapart(m): 4:48pm
I think my first goal in life is to return the favor and love my mom showed to me. I know I can't do half of it but my best will do
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by NwaAmaikpe: 4:48pm
When an African mother wants to do kerewawa, she will send you out to buy cheeseballs.
When she's watching a sex scene, she'd tell you to close your eyes.
Despite these heartlessness,
I still love my mom.
Because I eventually learnt everything she tried preventing me from leaning.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by iomoge2(f): 4:49pm
Lol
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by eleojo23: 4:49pm
"My mum... she is beautiful, soft at the edges but she has a spine of steel. She is very strong. I admire and appreciate her always."
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by 9jvirgin(m): 4:49pm
The love and work of a Mother cannot be described in a 1,000 paged book.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by DirtyGold: 4:49pm
When she's happy celebrating you and then makes you collapse with overfeeding... Aswear, she loves you
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Keneking: 4:49pm
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by lekjons(m): 4:49pm
I'm 23 and my mum still asks if I'm hungry/thirsty/feeling any pain in my body(seriously?)
Sometimes I have to actually look into the mirror and see my mustache before remembering I'm not a 10yr old anymore..
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by donstan18(m): 4:49pm
No 2, Got me badly.
They'll always sound in a harsh voice while telling you to come back while deep inside them, they are like..
"My dear come back to mum, she's missing you badly"
God bless our lovely mothers out there.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by KevinDein: 4:50pm
Yeah. Mothers are so selfless.
Mother's love for a child is about the purest and realest love one can imagine unlike the type we get from our Romantic Partners; a conditional form of love that can be out of the window in a no time.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by johnstar(m): 4:50pm
God bless evry good mother outside
Me and my mum dey always quarrel well ooo
Bt nothing like mama oo
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Teaser4(m): 4:50pm
I love you mom.... Iya Leke
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by ChewingStick(m): 4:50pm
not sure if Nigerian mums are like this. or am i not a Nigerian again?
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by DanielsParker(m): 4:51pm
very well said.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Teaser4(m): 4:51pm
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by policy12: 4:52pm
Mum for ur undying Love, I am saying thank you...
Iye Toyin you love me die..
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Ade788: 4:52pm
I love you mama
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by loneatar: 4:53pm
No 6 is typical true
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Braze99: 4:53pm
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by joviegghead(m): 4:53pm
This op is on point.. I'm about to cry . But seriously, there's no one like a mother
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by darkenkach(m): 4:54pm
My mum will visit me unannounced and spend the weekend.. At first I use to get angry but I got used to it. I am even anticipating her Vist this weekend because it haff Tay wea I eat better ofe egusi.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by alfaHaywhy(m): 4:54pm
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Highbee015(m): 4:55pm
Mums are the best...unconditional love is what they offer.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Sir03(m): 4:55pm
nah true talk
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by designVATExcel: 4:56pm
Food is the number 1, good you captured it.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Uyi168(m): 4:56pm
NwaAmaikpe:Ur own must different..lol
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by Florblu(f): 4:56pm
God bless my mum.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by itiswellandwell: 4:56pm
Lol. Another one is, mama will give junior and his brother better meal to eat while mama will sip garri. If junior should ask mama why she is drinking garri, mama will say, I don't have appetite to eat it ni jooor whereas mama is just trying to manage what is at home ni jaree.
Shout out to all caring mothers. May you all not labour in vain.
|Re: 7 Ways An African Mother Expresses Love. by geloorrrrdd(m): 4:56pm
isn't that wonderful?
Take a moment to think how caring and supportive your mom has been. she's the reason you are where you are.
Now, take your phone, and call her, and Thank her for all her struggles to make you successful.
Cheers!!.
