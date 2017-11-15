₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,753 members, 3,914,464 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 08:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano (5296 Views)
Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo / Buhari And His Security Aides Leaving His Residence. PICS / Presidency Moves Against Fayose, Aides To Be Invited For Questioning (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 4:37pm
Buhari orders the Immediate restoration of Security Aides to Governor Obiano
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Airforce1(m): 4:38pm
Good to know
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 4:40pm
Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP? Obiano is a frontline governor in Nigeria. You dont joke with him. Rigging will not work in Anambra election. simple
14 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by iamJ(m): 4:40pm
Just came to see my presido face
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by iamJ(m): 4:41pm
globemoney:front line fa
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 4:47pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by EdCure: 4:47pm
State police is the answer to the shenanigans of federal might.
globemoney:
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:49pm
Doesnt Stop Comrade Tony Nwoye From Dealing With Him on Saturday, We have secured all the ground structures...
Tony Nwoye- 370,000 Votes( Winner)
Obiano - 220, 000
Obaze- 120, 000
Osita-20,000
Ezemuo 7,000
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:50pm
Buhari just doing it to attract cheap votes. But still kudos. I didn't want to admit it but since this month started, I've begun to have a soft side towards Buhari and his government except for LAI MOHAMMED OOOO., that guy can lie for Africa.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by TANTUMERGO007: 4:51pm
NgeneUkwenu:Mamarisky
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 4:52pm
NgeneUkwenu:There is nothing wrong with obiano but please give us Tony Nwoye - Rochas
I'm waiting for you to personally go and rig in tony nwoye since your apc leaders are not really interested
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:55pm
globemoney:
Obiano cursed and abused Buhari in 2015, while dinning with the ineffectual buffoon....No mercy...
On a serious note Obiano/Nwoye am okay....but PDP no where..
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by vedaxcool(m): 4:59pm
Good
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by AmadiAba: 4:59pm
hahaha
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by RoyalUc(m): 5:01pm
Mexzy4sho:
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:01pm
Bhuari is a Terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:01pm
Buhari is a Fu*ken terrorist
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by AskProf: 5:03pm
globemoney:
Haven't we had enough of outright lies & satanic propaganda?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Oledia: 5:10pm
globemoney:Over zealous security agents, taking the rules into their hands and doing the right things at the wrong times.
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Daviddson(m): 5:37pm
Buhari is being overzealous for nothing. Obiano's security aides were never withdrawn. They were only changed, to prevent them from colluding to influence the election. This practice has been on for a long time now.
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 5:45pm
lalasticlala, admin
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Ukutsgp(m): 5:57pm
NgeneUkwenu:fake result.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by aolawale025: 5:59pm
Good Buhari corrected it. It should not have been taken away in the first instance
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Dosinspector(m): 6:37pm
Nkea bu nke anyi is anti development used in whipping up sentiments..... Kedu ife oluu!!
Vote PDP.
Vote for your future.
Vote OHO
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 6:42pm
Dosinspector:OHO/PDP is not in this election. Sorry
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 7:36pm
NgeneUkwenu:Replace Tony Nwoye with Ezemuo and Obiano with Tony, stop dreaming when ure not from Anambra
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by BeijinDossier: 7:43pm
IG wanted to rig the election but he has been bursted
globemoney:
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by IllegalMoney: 8:27pm
Mad man Buhari
APC has lost the election already
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by miqos02(m): 8:27pm
nice
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Boyooosa(m): 8:28pm
U don start your madness bah?
IllegalMoney:
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Yemifashanu: 8:28pm
After the red chamber have done so
|Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by quiverfull(m): 8:29pm
Did it even require a presidential directive?
Who & Who Are The Government Of Nigeria? / Saddam Executed / One Thing
Viewing this topic: timijoseph01(m), diplomat058(m), ridwando, Izonpikin, pachukwu16, yommexwap, kingchuba, elvisgaga, nghubs1, showlight101(m), donestk(m), lagtourist, dipopooo(m), Ammie2K17, kpumpey, Gurusblend(m), Stdaviding(m), Sleezwizz, abigeorgef, Chuks1978, OakPearl(m), Ajiswaggs(m), Haywhey, LBlessing(f), awillabo, tolujohnso, BizleLee, upengineer, fryoobest(m), SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), lexrichy(m), elvischukie(m), chikeson2008, Royal789(m), PACHRIS(m), chiefololade, lurex2rhyme(m), holyidol, Max24, clefstone(m), Lasmoney(m), HegenIkomkeh(m), Adexvicky(f), osazsky(m), Owiiziiiii(m), cetzak, ctuagent007, stitcheD(m), Xyzee, johnmore, gomman, aldexrio(m), uniquebeauty(f), c4life, Princekejino(m), xremmy(m), priceaction, adaoshi(m), izzyybothe17, mayorchimex(m), jonili(m), jimjemo, Nathseun(m), Danzeky, Thoughts001, zeezyoung(m), streetfabulous, CadetFrancis, omophunky(m), riodejanerio, mrbiola(m), sureboykris(m), just2endowed, felixofeimun, chloride6, obaataaokpaewu, flow26 and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18