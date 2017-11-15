Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano (5296 Views)

Buhari orders the Immediate restoration of Security Aides to Governor Obiano

Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP? Obiano is a frontline governor in Nigeria. You dont joke with him. Rigging will not work in Anambra election. simple 14 Likes

Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP? Obiano is a frontline governor in Nigeria. You dont joke with him. Rigging will not work in Anambra election. simple front line fa front line fa 6 Likes

State police is the answer to the shenanigans of federal might.



Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP?

Buhari just doing it to attract cheap votes. But still kudos. I didn't want to admit it but since this month started, I've begun to have a soft side towards Buhari and his government except for LAI MOHAMMED OOOO., that guy can lie for Africa. 3 Likes

OK Mamarisky Mamarisky 1 Like

OK There is nothing wrong with obiano but please give us Tony Nwoye - Rochas



Obiano cursed and abused Buhari in 2015, while dinning with the ineffectual buffoon....No mercy...



On a serious note Obiano/Nwoye am okay....but PDP no where.. Obiano cursed and abused Buhari in 2015, while dinning with the ineffectual buffoon....No mercy...On a serious note Obiano/Nwoye am okay....but PDP no where.. 1 Like

Buhari just doing it to attract cheap votes. But still kudos. I didn't want to admit it but since this month started, I've begun to have a soft side towards Buhari and his government except for LAI MOHAMMED OOOO., that guy can lie for Africa.



Bhuari is a Terrorist 2 Likes

Buhari is a Fu*ken terrorist 3 Likes

Buhari orders the Immediate restoration of Security Aides to Governor Obiano



Haven't we had enough of outright lies & satanic propaganda? Haven't we had enough of outright lies & satanic propaganda? 1 Like

Buhari orders the Immediate restoration of Security Aides to Governor Obiano Over zealous security agents, taking the rules into their hands and doing the right things at the wrong times. Over zealous security agents, taking the rules into their hands and doing the right things at the wrong times.

Buhari is being overzealous for nothing. Obiano's security aides were never withdrawn. They were only changed, to prevent them from colluding to influence the election. This practice has been on for a long time now.

Good Buhari corrected it. It should not have been taken away in the first instance

Nkea bu nke anyi is anti development used in whipping up sentiments..... Kedu ife oluu!!

Vote PDP.

Vote for your future.

Vote OHO 1 Like

Nkea bu nke anyi is anti development used in whipping up sentiments..... Kedu ife oluu!!

Vote PDP.

Vote for your future.

Vote OHO OHO/PDP is not in this election. Sorry OHO/PDP is not in this election. Sorry 1 Like

Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP? Obiano is a frontline governor in Nigeria. You dont joke with him. Rigging will not work in Anambra election. simple IG wanted to rig the election but he has been bursted





Mad man Buhari





APC has lost the election already 1 Like

Mad man Buhari





APC has lost the election already U don start your madness bah?

After the red chamber have done so