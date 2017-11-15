₦airaland Forum

Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 4:37pm
Buhari orders the Immediate restoration of Security Aides to Governor Obiano

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Airforce1(m): 4:38pm
Good to know
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 4:40pm
Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP? Obiano is a frontline governor in Nigeria. You dont joke with him. Rigging will not work in Anambra election. simple

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by iamJ(m): 4:40pm
Just came to see my presido face grin
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by iamJ(m): 4:41pm
globemoney:
Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP? Obiano is a frontline governor in Nigeria. You dont joke with him. Rigging will not work in Anambra election. simple
front line fa cheesy

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 4:47pm
lalasticlala
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by EdCure: 4:47pm
State police is the answer to the shenanigans of federal might.

globemoney:
Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP?
...

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:49pm
Doesnt Stop Comrade Tony Nwoye From Dealing With Him on Saturday, We have secured all the ground structures... grin grin grin grin

Tony Nwoye- 370,000 Votes( Winner)

Obiano - 220, 000

Obaze- 120, 000

Osita-20,000

Ezemuo 7,000

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:50pm
Buhari just doing it to attract cheap votes. But still kudos. I didn't want to admit it but since this month started, I've begun to have a soft side towards Buhari and his government except for LAI MOHAMMED OOOO., that guy can lie for Africa.

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by TANTUMERGO007: 4:51pm
NgeneUkwenu:
OK
Mamarisky tongue

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 4:52pm
NgeneUkwenu:
OK
There is nothing wrong with obiano but please give us Tony Nwoye - Rochas cheesy cheesy

I'm waiting for you to personally go and rig in tony nwoye since your apc leaders are not really interested tongue
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:55pm
globemoney:

There is nothing wrong with obiano but please give us Tony Nwoye - Rochas cheesy cheesy

I'm waiting for you to personally go and rig in tony nwoye since your apc leaders are not really interested tongue

Obiano cursed and abused Buhari in 2015, while dinning with the ineffectual buffoon....No mercy... grin grin

On a serious note Obiano/Nwoye am okay....but PDP no where..

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by vedaxcool(m): 4:59pm
Good
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by AmadiAba: 4:59pm
hahaha
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by RoyalUc(m): 5:01pm
Mexzy4sho:
Buhari just doing it to attract cheap votes. But still kudos. I didn't want to admit it but since this month started, I've begun to have a soft side towards Buhari and his government except for LAI MOHAMMED OOOO., that guy can lie for Africa.

grin grin grin
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:01pm
Bhuari is a Terrorist

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:01pm
Buhari is a Fu*ken terrorist

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by AskProf: 5:03pm
globemoney:
Buhari orders the Immediate restoration of Security Aides to Governor Obiano


Haven't we had enough of outright lies & satanic propaganda?

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Oledia: 5:10pm
globemoney:
Buhari orders the Immediate restoration of Security Aides to Governor Obiano
Over zealous security agents, taking the rules into their hands and doing the right things at the wrong times.
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Daviddson(m): 5:37pm
Buhari is being overzealous for nothing. Obiano's security aides were never withdrawn. They were only changed, to prevent them from colluding to influence the election. This practice has been on for a long time now.
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 5:45pm
lalasticlala, admin
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Ukutsgp(m): 5:57pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Doesnt Stop Comrade Tony Nwoye From Dealing With Him on Saturday, We have secured all the ground structures... grin grin grin grin

Tony Nwoye- 370,000 Votes( Winner)

Obiano - 220, 000

Obaze- 120, 000

Osita-20,000

Ezemuo 7,000
fake result.

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by aolawale025: 5:59pm
Good Buhari corrected it. It should not have been taken away in the first instance
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Dosinspector(m): 6:37pm
Nkea bu nke anyi is anti development used in whipping up sentiments..... Kedu ife oluu!!
Vote PDP.
Vote for your future.
Vote OHO

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by globemoney: 6:42pm
Dosinspector:
Nkea bu nke anyi is anti development used in whipping up sentiments..... Kedu ife oluu!!
Vote PDP.
Vote for your future.
Vote OHO
OHO/PDP is not in this election. Sorry

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 7:36pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Doesnt Stop Comrade Tony Nwoye From Dealing With Him on Saturday, We have secured all the ground structures... grin grin grin grin

Tony Nwoye- 370,000 Votes( Winner)

Obiano - 220, 000

Obaze- 120, 000

Osita-20,000

Ezemuo 7,000
Replace Tony Nwoye with Ezemuo and Obiano with Tony, stop dreaming when ure not from Anambra

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by BeijinDossier: 7:43pm
IG wanted to rig the election but he has been bursted cheesy


globemoney:
Is it not time to sack this useless, sex predator and bribe loving IGP? Obiano is a frontline governor in Nigeria. You dont joke with him. Rigging will not work in Anambra election. simple
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by IllegalMoney: 8:27pm
grin grin grin

Mad man Buhari


APC has lost the election already

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by miqos02(m): 8:27pm
nice
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Boyooosa(m): 8:28pm
U don start your madness bah?
IllegalMoney:
grin grin grin

Mad man Buhari


APC has lost the election already

Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by Yemifashanu: 8:28pm
After the red chamber have done so
Re: Buhari Orders The Immediate Restoration Of Security Aides To Governor Obiano by quiverfull(m): 8:29pm
Did it even require a presidential directive?

