On the streets of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, military vehicles were seen blocking the roads outside the parliament as citizens went about their businesses quietly. Armed soldiers in armored personnel carriers stationed themselves at key points in Harare, while Zimbabweans formed long lines at banks in order to draw money amid uncertainty following the so-called 'bloodless transition' of power.



The military's action came after former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, a veteran of Zimbabwe's 1970s liberation wars, was sacked by Mugabe earlier this month. The dismissal left Mugabe's wife Grace, 52, in prime position to succeed her husband as the next president - a succession strongly opposed by senior ranks in the military.



Just yesterday, the head of the armed forces Constantino Chiwenga, openly threatened to intervene in politics if Mugabe did not stop removing veterans from government. And true to his words, action was taken today. Deposed vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, has now returned from exile to take control.

See photos below.



I see, what is the difference between a 75 and 93 years old? This people don't know what they want. 45 Likes 2 Shares

RIP in advance to "former president" Mugabe...nw that the army have stolen his birthright..he go soon die.. 16 Likes 1 Share

mugabe can never survive this coup. 10 Likes 1 Share

It seems the useless old man mugabe has been removed. 1 Like 2 Shares

mugabe can never survive this coup.

He is just embarrassing himself like Gaddafi



Crazy Africans He is just embarrassing himself like GaddafiCrazy Africans 20 Likes 3 Shares

Eeya, the strongman of Zimbabwe has been disposed. It remains Jubrin of Nigeria but the latter's case will be by kicking the bucket. 16 Likes 1 Share

America has finally succeeded 14 Likes 1 Share

America has finally succeeded what is america's own it? Mugabe, 100 years old,has ruled Zimbabwe for 30 years. Sacked his Vice President so his wife takes over government when he dies. Does it make sense to u? what is america's own it? Mugabe, 100 years old,has ruled Zimbabwe for 30 years. Sacked his Vice President so his wife takes over government when he dies. Does it make sense to u? 83 Likes

mugabe can never survive this coup. of course he will not. of course he will not. 1 Like 1 Share

If pmb display Mugabe attitude in 2019, the same military men will conduct a coup against him. Pmb you are next in the coup. Mugabe refused to handover to the youth. Now he's been disgraced in the stage. 6 Likes 1 Share

If pmb display Mugabe attitude in 2019, the same military men will conduct a coup against him. Pmb you are next in the coup. Mugabe refused to handover to the youth. Now he's been disgraced in the stage. buhari is leaving 2019. That is signed and stamped. We don't need any military intervention buhari is leaving 2019. That is signed and stamped. We don't need any military intervention 29 Likes 2 Shares

I see, what is the difference between a 75 and 93 years old? This people don't know what they want.

Both even share the same Ideology Both even share the same Ideology 4 Likes 1 Share

That's why I like Nigeria. No man can rule Nigeria for 30 years. Even IBB a military man was disturbed till he "stepped aside". Abacha a military man wanted to try it. He's in the grave now. Obasanjo a military man wanted 3rd term. He bribed every senator N50 million and every house of rep N30 million. When the bill came, senators rejected it. And when it got to house of reps, they declared it "dead on arrival" 23 Likes 1 Share

buhari is leaving 2019. That is signed and stamped. We don't need any military intervention we need it. In as much the old cargoes and the selfish leaders aren't ready to surrender and quit politics, I think the military should take over. Enough of dictatorship. we need it. In as much the old cargoes and the selfish leaders aren't ready to surrender and quit politics, I think the military should take over. Enough of dictatorship. 2 Likes 1 Share

That's why I like Nigeria. No man can rule Nigeria for 30 years. Even IBB a military man was disturbed till he "stepped aside". Abacha a military man wanted to try it. He's in the grave now. Obasanjo a military man wanted 3rd term. He bribed every senator N50 million and every house of rep N30 million. When the bill came, senators rejected it. And when it got to house of reps, they declared it "dead on arrival"

Is it not the same thing. Whether one thug or a bunch of thugs na same poop.



Stop celebrating your filth called Nigger Area government Is it not the same thing. Whether one thug or a bunch of thugs na same poop.Stop celebrating your filth called Nigger Area government 10 Likes 1 Share

buhari is leaving 2019. That is signed and stamped. We don't need any military intervention



like kanu boasted that he would capture him.where is kanu today?





All of you claim he will never return from london and that he has even dead.He is hale and hearty in Abuja.





All of you claimed he is not electable in 2015,today he is your president.



You said he will get killed if he stepped on SE soil.He is currently in SE.



You claim the god of the jews and chukwu egwu eke are behind nnamdi kanu.Today,the jew god doesn't even know where that foolish narcissist king of hate speeches is.





Are you guys and people taking you serious not ashamed of yourselves? like kanu boasted that he would capture him.where is kanu today?All of you claim he will never return from london and that he has even dead.He is hale and hearty in Abuja.All of you claimed he is not electable in 2015,today he is your president.You said he will get killed if he stepped on SE soil.He is currently in SE.You claim the god of the jews and chukwu egwu eke are behind nnamdi kanu.Today,the jew god doesn't even know where that foolish narcissist king of hate speeches is.Are you guys and people taking you serious not ashamed of yourselves? 52 Likes 7 Shares

I can't believe that this nation is more developed than Nigeria . . . 8 Likes 3 Shares

like kanu boasted that he would capture him.where is kanu today?





All of you claim he will never return from london and that he has even dead.He is hale and hearty in Abuja.





All of you claimed he is not electable in 2015,today he is your president.



You said he will get killed if he stepped on SE soil.He is currently in SE.



You claim the god of the jews and chukwu egwu eke are behind nnamdi kanu.Today,the jew god doesn't even know where that foolish narcissist king of hate speeches is.





Are you guys and people taking you serious not ashamed of yourselves?







zombie, shut d hell up zombie, shut d hell up 12 Likes 2 Shares

zombie, shut d hell up 18 Likes 2 Shares

I can't believe that this nation is more developed than Nigeria . . . oga fhemmy some will rush in and be comparing it with Lagos oga fhemmy some will rush in and be comparing it with Lagos

I can't believe that this nation is more developed than Nigeria . . . seriously,I thought I was the only one that paid attention to that details.





this people will suffer like libyans.Zimbabwe will soon become another Nigeria seriously,I thought I was the only one that paid attention to that details.this people will suffer like libyans.Zimbabwe will soon become another Nigeria 5 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=Danladi7 post=62410711][/quote]danladi banza bokwai, ask your grandfather where he came from 2 Likes 1 Share

seriously,I thought I was the only one that paid attention to that details.





this people will suffer like libyans.Zimbabwe will soon become another Nigeria as if they are not suffering during dictator old Mugabe. as if they are not suffering during dictator old Mugabe. 3 Likes 1 Share

seriously,I thought I was the only one that paid attention to that details.





this people will suffer like libyans.Zimbabwe will soon become another Nigeria paid attention to details of 1 or 2 pictures? Zimbabwe is more developed than Mali where u came from, not nigeria paid attention to details of 1 or 2 pictures? Zimbabwe is more developed than Mali where u came from, not nigeria 17 Likes 2 Shares

oga fhemmy some will rush in and be comparing it with Lagos you meant dose from yeast you meant dose from yeast 1 Like

nicea 1 Like 1 Share