|Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by johnnyvid: 6:00pm
The atmosphere in Zimbabwe is reportedly tense after the military took over, detained President Robert Mugabe and his wife, then declared that the former vice president will be the interim president in what is being referred to as a 'bloodless transition' of power.
On the streets of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, military vehicles were seen blocking the roads outside the parliament as citizens went about their businesses quietly. Armed soldiers in armored personnel carriers stationed themselves at key points in Harare, while Zimbabweans formed long lines at banks in order to draw money amid uncertainty following the so-called 'bloodless transition' of power.
The military's action came after former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, a veteran of Zimbabwe's 1970s liberation wars, was sacked by Mugabe earlier this month. The dismissal left Mugabe's wife Grace, 52, in prime position to succeed her husband as the next president - a succession strongly opposed by senior ranks in the military.
Just yesterday, the head of the armed forces Constantino Chiwenga, openly threatened to intervene in politics if Mugabe did not stop removing veterans from government. And true to his words, action was taken today. Deposed vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, has now returned from exile to take control.
See photos below.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/photos-of-what-zimbabwe-looks-like.html
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by FrancisAsquare(m): 6:06pm
I see, what is the difference between a 75 and 93 years old? This people don't know what they want.
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by johnnyvid: 6:07pm
more pictures
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by johnnyvid: 6:08pm
more
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by squash47(m): 6:08pm
RIP in advance to "former president" Mugabe...nw that the army have stolen his birthright..he go soon die..
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by johnnyvid: 6:10pm
more pics
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by johnnyvid: 6:10pm
mugabe can never survive this coup.
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by juman(m): 6:16pm
It seems the useless old man mugabe has been removed.
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:18pm
johnnyvid:
He is just embarrassing himself like Gaddafi
Crazy Africans
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by BiafraIShere(m): 6:21pm
Eeya, the strongman of Zimbabwe has been disposed. It remains Jubrin of Nigeria but the latter's case will be by kicking the bucket.
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:24pm
America has finally succeeded
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 6:26pm
pyyxxaro:what is america's own it? Mugabe, 100 years old,has ruled Zimbabwe for 30 years. Sacked his Vice President so his wife takes over government when he dies. Does it make sense to u?
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Ukutsgp(m): 6:27pm
johnnyvid:of course he will not.
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 6:27pm
If pmb display Mugabe attitude in 2019, the same military men will conduct a coup against him. Pmb you are next in the coup. Mugabe refused to handover to the youth. Now he's been disgraced in the stage.
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 6:30pm
Johnnyessence:buhari is leaving 2019. That is signed and stamped. We don't need any military intervention
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by SarkinYarki: 6:31pm
FrancisAsquare:
Both even share the same Ideology
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 6:35pm
That's why I like Nigeria. No man can rule Nigeria for 30 years. Even IBB a military man was disturbed till he "stepped aside". Abacha a military man wanted to try it. He's in the grave now. Obasanjo a military man wanted 3rd term. He bribed every senator N50 million and every house of rep N30 million. When the bill came, senators rejected it. And when it got to house of reps, they declared it "dead on arrival"
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 6:36pm
meforyou1:we need it. In as much the old cargoes and the selfish leaders aren't ready to surrender and quit politics, I think the military should take over. Enough of dictatorship.
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by TheKingdom: 6:39pm
meforyou1:
Is it not the same thing. Whether one thug or a bunch of thugs na same poop.
Stop celebrating your filth called Nigger Area government
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Danladi7: 6:42pm
meforyou1:
like kanu boasted that he would capture him.where is kanu today?
All of you claim he will never return from london and that he has even dead.He is hale and hearty in Abuja.
All of you claimed he is not electable in 2015,today he is your president.
You said he will get killed if he stepped on SE soil.He is currently in SE.
You claim the god of the jews and chukwu egwu eke are behind nnamdi kanu.Today,the jew god doesn't even know where that foolish narcissist king of hate speeches is.
Are you guys and people taking you serious not ashamed of yourselves?
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Fhemmmy: 6:49pm
I can't believe that this nation is more developed than Nigeria . . .
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 6:50pm
Danladi7:zombie, shut d hell up
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Danladi7: 6:57pm
meforyou1:
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 6:59pm
Fhemmmy:oga fhemmy some will rush in and be comparing it with Lagos
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Danladi7: 6:59pm
Fhemmmy:seriously,I thought I was the only one that paid attention to that details.
this people will suffer like libyans.Zimbabwe will soon become another Nigeria
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 7:02pm
[quote author=Danladi7 post=62410711][/quote]danladi banza bokwai, ask your grandfather where he came from
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 7:02pm
Danladi7:as if they are not suffering during dictator old Mugabe.
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 7:03pm
Danladi7:paid attention to details of 1 or 2 pictures? Zimbabwe is more developed than Mali where u came from, not nigeria
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by bamidelee: 7:23pm
Johnnyessence:you meant dose from yeast
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by miqos02(m): 7:32pm
nicea
|Re: Military Takeover: What Zimbabwe Looks Like Today (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 7:33pm
At 93 the idiot still dey sit tight
People wicket shaa oo
There was a time I even read from somewhere that in order to buy a loaf of bread you need a wheel barrow load of Zimbabwe dollars
Even tissue paper is more valuable than their currency
