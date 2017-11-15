₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by Wafritalkblogg: 6:30pm
The head of the African Union on Wednesday said the crisis in Zimbabwe “seems like a coup” and called on the military to halt their actions and submit to constitutional order.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/zimbabwe-crisis-seems-like-coup-au/amp/
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by Wafritalkblogg: 6:45pm
Coup in Africa country
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by cooljude(m): 6:51pm
It's a coup, sanctioned by western government (it's obvious from their reporting) and it shouldn't be recognised in Africa because it would signal double standard and embolden military personnel to start plotting coup.
Mugabe might be different thing to different persons but this action might further lead to the degradation democracy in Africa. I hope AU takes the right stand on thus issue.
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by Isoko1stSon(m): 7:21pm
AU must Neva Recognize this illegal government
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by bonechamberlain(m): 7:32pm
I understand the Zimbabwean army see it as an insult that Grace mugabe a nonentity and power hungry fooool, is trying all she can to become president through the backdoor. but they must consider how Robert Mugabe has been able to give Zimbabweans back their lands and kept colonialists western vultures from exploiting and milking the country. the army better restore Mugabe back and ask him to resign willingly then his vice would take over.
anything outside that its a coup and the AU must not recognize the illegal government headed by the vice president.
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by ct2(m): 7:45pm
politics has started, Pls them elect a democratic president
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by desreek9(f): 7:45pm
even if it's a coup, it is a bloodless one and i applaud them for that but mugabe brought it on himself, running the country like it's a family affair, naming his wife to succeed him like the country is an inheritance smh
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by miqos02(m): 7:45pm
sure
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by Nwodosis(m): 7:45pm
There is nothing like being a coup, it is a coup just like what Buharh did in 1983!
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by NigerDeltan(m): 7:45pm
The only coup in the world that everybody seems to be in support of
No smoke without
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by Newbiee: 7:46pm
AU must stand for constitutionality and not allow the western powers to influence their decision on this. The Mugabe era must be allowed to end in a constitutional way, not through the backdoor because of his wife's excesses.
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by cashlurd(m): 7:46pm
It doesn't seem. It is a military coup!!! I also see the hands of western countries in this coup!
Trace back to Mugabe's approach to Donald Trump during the last convention where in like countries talked about their countries gifts and challenges: Trump talked about the North Korean threat, PMB kept on praising Trump without talking about his country, Putin opposed Trump and the only African President to openly oppose Trump was Mugabe!!!
Throwback to Gaddafi and his opposition to the USA and also to all other African Heads of states who opposed the USA In history.
One thing they have in common They have all been overthrown and forced into exile while some unlucky ones get killed!!
The western world wants to control Zimbabwe but Mugabe's strong opposition hindered them. This is one of the many ways to get him out of power and put his deputy in his place who can be easily controlled.
Africans be wise! Africans be woke!! Africans stand against western control of your resources!!!!
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by abiodunalasa(m): 7:46pm
If you are one of those exhilarated about the recent travails of President Robert Mugabe... then you are only smart by half.
You need to read more.
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by Leez(m): 7:46pm
Wafritalkblogg:its a coup that much is obvious
mugabe cast big time by installing his wife as vice
see dia is a limit to which u can push ppl
jubrin take note
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by maxwell767(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by ModsWillKillNL: 7:47pm
It's dicey.
Whenever a nation's constitution is undermined by the president, the military are bound to step in.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by MediumStout(m): 7:47pm
Biafra will never come
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by princesweetman2(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by bigfish3k: 7:47pm
grace, grace, Grace Mugabe
u caused all these
anyway, its from grace to grass
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by mployer(m): 7:48pm
Yes. It's a necessary coup. Anything that makes majority of citizens happy and safe is welcome.
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by macaranta(m): 7:48pm
It's a coup...no matter the purpose it seeks to serve and its illegal.
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by NoChill: 7:48pm
Please I don't understand, who is currently in power
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by DjAduba(m): 7:48pm
bonechamberlain:U have a point there!
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by NigerDeltan(m): 7:49pm
cooljude:
Do you know how many years the military has been ruling Thailand?
So far it stabilises the country and bring progress
Mugabe is everything bad
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by lomubi69(f): 7:49pm
Looks like or is a military coup
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by laudate: 7:50pm
cooljude:Which right stand? Mugabe has been there for donkey years, and things have steadily gone from bad to worse. And upon all that, he still wanted to perpetuate himself in power, and die in office. He even tried to make his wife, his successor. He manipulated the political scene so that free and fair elections could not hold, and hounded the opposition out of existence. In fact, I am surprised that he has not been overthrown before now. He should get out of Zimbabwe and never come back. Good riddance to bad rubbish!
AU should just turn a blind eye to the coup and recognise the incoming president. It would send a signal to sit-tight presidents, that if they refuse to leave quietly, they would be eased out noisily.
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by SarkinYarki: 7:50pm
Seems? Why are Africans slow to discern like this na ..ofcourse its a fuckin coup plot and a democratic process has been clearly scuttled if Mugabe is left alive while the former VP takes over ...Dicey situation but it time Mugabe is eased through dialogue and coerced resignation so the democratic process is in no way scuttled
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by ALAYORMII: 7:50pm
AU can't even call a spade a spade
Toothless bulldogs
All bark and no bite
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by Stdaviding(m): 7:50pm
No be coup, Na nollywood movie
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by LEXYCOM: 7:51pm
Arsene Wenger, what your back. We are coming for u
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by sholajigga(m): 7:51pm
MediumStout:
Biafra is a fairy tale.
|Re: Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU by Leez(m): 7:52pm
MediumStout:
Ghana GDP Growth Accelerates To 23% / Mike Huckabee: "Obama Pretends To Be A Christian" [CNN] / A "mermaid" Sculpture Rises In Germany's Alster Lake
