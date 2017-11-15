Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Zimbabwe Crises Is Like A Military Coup - AU (10516 Views)

The head of the African Union on Wednesday said the crisis in Zimbabwe “seems like a coup” and called on the military to halt their actions and submit to constitutional order.



Alpha Conde, who is also Guinea’s president, said the AU condemned the actions of the top brass in the southern African nation as “clearly soldiers trying to take power by force”.



It's a coup, sanctioned by western government (it's obvious from their reporting) and it shouldn't be recognised in Africa because it would signal double standard and embolden military personnel to start plotting coup.



Mugabe might be different thing to different persons but this action might further lead to the degradation democracy in Africa. I hope AU takes the right stand on thus issue.

AU must Neva Recognize this illegal government 7 Likes 1 Share

I understand the Zimbabwean army see it as an insult that Grace mugabe a nonentity and power hungry fooool, is trying all she can to become president through the backdoor. but they must consider how Robert Mugabe has been able to give Zimbabweans back their lands and kept colonialists western vultures from exploiting and milking the country. the army better restore Mugabe back and ask him to resign willingly then his vice would take over.



anything outside that its a coup and the AU must not recognize the illegal government headed by the vice president.

even if it's a coup, it is a bloodless one and i applaud them for that but mugabe brought it on himself, running the country like it's a family affair, naming his wife to succeed him like the country is an inheritance smh

There is nothing like being a coup, it is a coup just like what Buharh did in 1983!





The only coup in the world that everybody seems to be in support of



AU must stand for constitutionality and not allow the western powers to influence their decision on this. The Mugabe era must be allowed to end in a constitutional way, not through the backdoor because of his wife's excesses. 9 Likes 2 Shares



Trace back to Mugabe's approach to Donald Trump during the last convention where in like countries talked about their countries gifts and challenges: Trump talked about the North Korean threat, PMB kept on praising Trump without talking about his country, Putin opposed Trump and the only African President to openly oppose Trump was Mugabe!!!



Throwback to Gaddafi and his opposition to the USA and also to all other African Heads of states who opposed the USA In history.



One thing they have in common They have all been overthrown and forced into exile while some unlucky ones get killed!!



The western world wants to control Zimbabwe but Mugabe's strong opposition hindered them. This is one of the many ways to get him out of power and put his deputy in his place who can be easily controlled.



It doesn't seem. It is a military coup!!! I also see the hands of western countries in this coup! Trace back to Mugabe's approach to Donald Trump during the last convention where in like countries talked about their countries gifts and challenges: Trump talked about the North Korean threat, PMB kept on praising Trump without talking about his country, Putin opposed Trump and the only African President to openly oppose Trump was Mugabe!!! Throwback to Gaddafi and his opposition to the USA and also to all other African Heads of states who opposed the USA In history. One thing they have in common They have all been overthrown and forced into exile while some unlucky ones get killed!! The western world wants to control Zimbabwe but Mugabe's strong opposition hindered them. This is one of the many ways to get him out of power and put his deputy in his place who can be easily controlled. Africans be wise! Africans be woke!! Africans stand against western control of your resources!!!!

If you are one of those exhilarated about the recent travails of President Robert Mugabe... then you are only smart by half.

You need to read more.

its a coup that much is obvious

mugabe cast big time by installing his wife as vice

see dia is a limit to which u can push ppl

It's dicey.



Whenever a nation's constitution is undermined by the president, the military are bound to step in. 3 Likes 1 Share

grace, grace, Grace Mugabe



u caused all these



anyway, its from grace to grass

Yes. It's a necessary coup. Anything that makes majority of citizens happy and safe is welcome.

It's a coup...no matter the purpose it seeks to serve and its illegal.

Please I don't understand, who is currently in power

I understand the Zimbabwean army see it as an insult that Grace mugabe a nonentity and power hungry fooool, is trying all she can to become president through the backdoor. but they must consider how Robert Mugabe has been able to give Zimbabweans back their lands and kept colonialists western vultures from exploiting and milking the country. the army better restore Mugabe back and ask him to resign willingly then his vice would take over.



It's a coup, sanctioned by western government (it's obvious from their reporting) and it shouldn't be recognised in Africa because it would signal double standard and embolden military personnel to start plotting coup.



Mugabe might be different thing to different persons but this action might further lead to the degradation democracy in Africa. I hope AU takes the right stand on thus issue.



Do you know how many years the military has been ruling Thailand?



So far it stabilises the country and bring progress



Looks like or is a military coup

It's a coup, sanctioned by western government (it's obvious from their reporting) and it shouldn't be recognised in Africa because it would signal double standard and embolden military personnel to start plotting coup.



Mugabe might be different thing to different persons but this action might further lead to the degradation democracy in Africa. I hope AU takes the right stand on thus issue.

Which right stand? Mugabe has been there for donkey years, and things have steadily gone from bad to worse. And upon all that, he still wanted to perpetuate himself in power, and die in office. He even tried to make his wife, his successor. He manipulated the political scene so that free and fair elections could not hold, and hounded the opposition out of existence. In fact, I am surprised that he has not been overthrown before now. He should get out of Zimbabwe and never come back. Good riddance to bad rubbish!



Which right stand? Mugabe has been there for donkey years, and things have steadily gone from bad to worse. And upon all that, he still wanted to perpetuate himself in power, and die in office. He even tried to make his wife, his successor. He manipulated the political scene so that free and fair elections could not hold, and hounded the opposition out of existence. In fact, I am surprised that he has not been overthrown before now. He should get out of Zimbabwe and never come back. Good riddance to bad rubbish! AU should just turn a blind eye to the coup and recognise the incoming president. It would send a signal to sit-tight presidents, that if they refuse to leave quietly, they would be eased out noisily.

Seems? Why are Africans slow to discern like this na ..ofcourse its a fuckin coup plot and a democratic process has been clearly scuttled if Mugabe is left alive while the former VP takes over ...Dicey situation but it time Mugabe is eased through dialogue and coerced resignation so the democratic process is in no way scuttled

AU can't even call a spade a spade





Toothless bulldogs





No be coup, Na nollywood movie

