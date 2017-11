Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dammy Krane Joins Shatta Wale In Shading Wizkid, Fans React (9179 Views)

I will not see Wizkid and be stunned, I rather want him to see me and be amazed because I don’t see anything extraordinary about him, even though he claims to the best African artiste.



Just this evening, Dammy Krane who is Now Signed to WORDSTAR Records, Tweetd that He is in full support of Shatta Wale Statemen, just few Minutes Nigerians reacts with them insulting him.



See Tweets below

















Na so him jump comot from Nigeria to US Prisons



Iya fun mi logede, mo rababa Mo rababa!

It's good to be grateful! This one that hasn't discovered his bearing for ages is talking too! That's why he can't get there! Instead of learning he's jumping from one label to another!!!Na so him jump comot from Nigeria to US PrisonsIya fun mi logede, mo rababa Mo rababa!It's good to be grateful! 20 Likes 2 Shares

One thing is for sure,when u envy other people's success u remain STAGNANT!!!!!! 30 Likes 2 Shares

Mizsylviah:

One thing is for sure,when u envy other people's success u remain STAGNANT!!!!!! true talk



Barman Oya give diss bae one bottle of palmy plus cowtail true talkBarman Oya give diss bae one bottle of palmy plus cowtail 14 Likes 1 Share

Dammy Krane is damn too bitter. nigga need to purge his soul. 6 Likes

Di'ja's breast is bigger than shatta wale's career

Ah!!!!!! Kuku kee me�� 20 Likes 1 Share

failed upcoming artiste seeking attention...even Airforce1 career is better than that Dammy Fraud 52 Likes 4 Shares

kingxsamz:

failed upcoming artiste seeking attention...even Airforce1 career is better than that Dammy Fraud

You come spoil your sensible comment with a senseless shade 33 Likes 3 Shares

Airforce1:





You come spoil your sensible comment with a senseless shade

bros e too early... 30 Likes

kingxsamz:





bros e too early... Lol Lol 7 Likes 2 Shares

kingxsamz:

failed upcoming artiste seeking attention...even Airforce1 career is better than that Dammy Fraud

You people want Dummy Kraze to commit suicide this morning after reading this You people want Dummy Kraze to commit suicide this morning after reading this 6 Likes 1 Share

see dis one wey inh career don lose taste dey talk,,,,,,,, ordinary prisoner radarada 3 Likes

See how everybody has started dissing the boy,that's how u know a blessed child,wizzy baby carry go jare 7 Likes

Seriously wizkid is overhyped 9 Likes

I'm not a fan of kid music

I prefer dancehall

Shatta over the kid anytime 3 Likes

why not, after the bottle clash dammy krane recieved 1 Like

Shades everywhere. Different shades of beef. Where is my sunshades? 2 Likes

Dammy who 1 Like

Someone wrote and I quote.



'' Di'ja's Boobs is Bigger Than scatter Shatta Wale's Destiny" 9 Likes

its a real something, come see how those blackie Ghanaians dey bash Nigerians on facebook. But make we talk truth, wizzzy sef e too much for them, make we use Tekno and orezi dey compare Ghanaian artists. 5 Likes

As a person Wizkid is not a very nice human being. 7 Likes

This thief is looking for attention..

we have roasted Scatter wale and dammy fraud on twitter!!!

savage nigerians 3 Likes

Hollup hollup.. Lemme check ma access bank debit card... Dammy krane is around������ 1 Like

PenlsCaP:

Seriously wizkid is overhyped



How ? How ? 5 Likes

Na Dammy I pity pass... Him career dey struggle like bubu's govt 3 Likes

This guy has lost it....must you shade an already made artist just to stay relevant....foolish upcoming artist 1 Like

Ok



Scammers in Nigeria are shameless.