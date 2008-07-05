₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by lalasticlala(m): 10:46pm On Nov 15
The resistance leader who rose to lead Zimbabwe for 37 years
https://amp.ft.com/content/b0dff6b2-c9ef-11e7-aa33-c63fdc9b8c6c
Credit, dailymail.co.uk: Robert Mugabe married his first wife Sally in 1961, he was a 37-year-old liberal nationalist who wanted to make his country - then Southern Rhodesia - a model multiracial democracy.
credit, buzzsouthafrica.com Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace on their wedding day
Robert Mugabe And Grace Marufu ‘s Wedding, Mugabe on August 17, 1996, officially married Grace Marufu, his former secretary amid some controversy, at an elaborate Catholic wedding.
“The Press were banned from the Robert Mugabe and Grace Marufu wedding which saw some journalist convicted for speculating about the expectations of the wedding” Credit: thezimbabwenewslive.com
© Getty Robert Mugabe kisses his wife Grace in April 2017
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe is kissed by his wife Grace at his 80th birthday party
Robert Mugabe with his daughter Bona Photo: AFP
Robert Mugabe Sleeping At Buhari’s Inauguration
The 90-year-old leader Robert Mugabe is helped to his feet by aides (Image: AP)
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Flexherbal(m): 10:48pm On Nov 15
This man has broken so many records!
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by UncleSnr(m): 10:55pm On Nov 15
Top Mugabe facts you probably didn't know: http://blog.projectshamba.com/2684/top-facts-probably-didnt-know-robert-mugabe/
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by fatdon2(m): 11:12pm On Nov 15
The old man should now go and rest. What is it? Is he the King or owner of the country?
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Flexherbal(m): 11:22pm On Nov 15
fatdon2:
He seems to be the owner ooo.
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by eedrees(m): 11:29pm On Nov 15
No beginning without an end...farewell
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by MasterKim: 11:38pm On Nov 15
He was someone in which the people had high hopes in when he got to power but he got power drunk all of a sudden.
Women and dere witchcraft sef.
Dem fit rewrite pesin destiny
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by gistmack(f): 11:48pm On Nov 15
Issokay
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by biggerboyc(m): 11:49pm On Nov 15
Ok
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:50pm On Nov 15
He should have stepped down voluntarily a long time ago..but Greed no let am.
Now he has been disgraced out of office..
African man with their "die in power" mentality.
Good riddance!
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by ibkgab001: 11:50pm On Nov 15
Wow that is cool
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by efilefun(m): 11:50pm On Nov 15
Pretty sure this dude would have stepped down years back but that he's power drunk wife wont allow him think straight, and she finally disgraced him out of power due to her "I MUST BE PRESIDENT" stupidity
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by vikoko24: 11:51pm On Nov 15
African president with greed for power can he just go and rest? What a shame.
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Rexnegro(m): 11:52pm On Nov 15
this man sef too like power
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by hadura29(m): 11:53pm On Nov 15
Oya everybody go to bed.. class don close for today.. make Una leave baba Mugabe abeg..
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Lexusgs430: 11:53pm On Nov 15
When you refuse to quit, you would be forced to quit.....
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by dopedealer(m): 11:54pm On Nov 15
Fought for the country , built and destroyed it again .
He came he saw he conqured !!
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Lummygold1: 11:54pm On Nov 15
I just saw the reason why APC is not working. Mugabe was sleeping during buhari's inauguration
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:55pm On Nov 15
Robert Mugabe imminent transfer of power to Grace is one of the too many steps that cost him his power.
Grace Mugabe is a power hungry b:tch...
Btw, Buhariiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii ur empire is falling!
Abeg do sth ooo
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by DeutschJunge: 11:56pm On Nov 15
His daughter is beautiful!!!
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Zoharariel(m): 11:57pm On Nov 15
Ok
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by imanuel80(m): 11:58pm On Nov 15
If they had allowed him handover to his wife, i would have called them the dullest people in africa... Bt Thank God they took prompt action
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by nogasimplicity: 11:58pm On Nov 15
hmm
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by IamSINZ(m): 11:58pm On Nov 15
Every good thing must come to an end.
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Waspy(m): 11:59pm On Nov 15
Good thing he is ousted. I cant tip the wife to be a better person, not after her recent issue in South Africa. Secretary turned Wife...Her hook up tight and locked down games are strong. She'ld just lock the whole country down even longer than Rob
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by AMvanquish: 11:59pm On Nov 15
U either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villian. Harvey Dent_ Batman-The Dark Knight
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Funjosh(m): 12:00am
Lalasticlala Robert Mugabe is coming for you
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by Promismike(m): 12:00am
He had the chance to leave with heads high like other African leaders who represent failures in leadership and governance like Oby, the etuoke man and Bubu. But like his African sit tight leaders. The drunkenness of power never let him.
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by eitsei(m): 12:00am
Too much of everything is bad
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by bleckzy(f): 12:00am
DeutschJunge:that's d only tin u saw
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by ALAYORMII: 12:01am
Robert Arikuyeri Omosetan Omogbeja Mugabe
|Re: Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures by shekone(m): 12:02am
The world's funniest leader. Each time I read his quotes I can't help but to laugh. Some are reasonable tho.
I sure say this one weak Obama.
