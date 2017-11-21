Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years (19443 Views)

Sacked Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe: 10 Things You Never Knew About Him / Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures / Army Removes Robert Mugabe From Office As Zimbabwean President, Detain Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)







Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, the speaker of the country's Parliament said, bringing an end to his 37 years of rule.



The announcement came as Parliament began proceedings to impeach him, six days after the military seized control in the capital, Harare.

Mugabe's resignation marks the an end of an era in Zimbabwe -- he ruled the country with an iron fist for almost four decades and is the only leader the nation has known since it achieved independence from Britain in 1980.







http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/21/africa/robert-mugabe-resigns-zimbabwe-president/index.html He has finally resigned watching live on CNN. Pics and details to follow.Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, the speaker of the country's Parliament said, bringing an end to his 37 years of rule.The announcement came as Parliament began proceedings to impeach him, six days after the military seized control in the capital, Harare.Mugabe's resignation marks the an end of an era in Zimbabwe -- he ruled the country with an iron fist for almost four decades and is the only leader the nation has known since it achieved independence from Britain in 1980. 1 Like

I am sure he did not resign willingly. Anyways either under duress or willingly, resignation na resignation. 15 Likes

Buhari is next in Jesus Name 99 Likes 8 Shares

FarahAideed:

Buhari is next in Jesus Name

Buhari hasn't even spent 4 years baba. calm down. The people you should be firing such prayers against are those senators that have spent over 16 years in senate and the governors that spent 8 years in their states and are presently serving as senators and the governors that are concluding their 8 years and still aspiring for senate. Those ones should concern you better man. Buhari hasn't even spent 4 years baba. calm down. The people you should be firing such prayers against are those senators that have spent over 16 years in senate and the governors that spent 8 years in their states and are presently serving as senators and the governors that are concluding their 8 years and still aspiring for senate. Those ones should concern you better man. 80 Likes 9 Shares

African leaders and power are 5&6 let the old man go and rest and enjoy his loot 4 Likes 1 Share

akinreals:

I am sure he did not resign willingly. Anyways either under duress or willingly, resignation na resignation.

GBAM.................... But jokes apart 37 years is a long way man. And come to think of it a 93 year old man must be having memory losses by now. You must always remind him of conversations every five five minutes........... GBAM.................... But jokes apart 37 years is a long way man. And come to think of it a 93 year old man must be having memory losses by now. You must always remind him of conversations every five five minutes........... 11 Likes 1 Share

The old man is gone................



Like I do tell close people around me, how I wish God can raise up a Jerry J. Rawlings for us in Nigeria. Just watch and see how things will get better for them in Zimbabwe so far it was a bloodless ousting and not a revolution like they had in Egypt, Libya and co. See Ghana today, their economy is on a geometrical rise. But our own politicians have held us to ransom. The God that did it for the Zimbabweans will do it for us peacefully too in Nigeria without any chaos, riot or war. AMEN!!!!!!!! 16 Likes 1 Share

chloedogie:





Buhari hasn't even spent 4 years baba. calm down.

But the damge he has caused is more than 50 years of Mugabe But the damge he has caused is more than 50 years of Mugabe 55 Likes 5 Shares

chloedogie:

He has finally resigned watching live on CNN. Pics and details to follow.





Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, the speaker of the country's Parliament said, bringing an end to his 37 years of rule.



The announcement came as Parliament began proceedings to impeach him, six days after the military seized control in the capital, Harare.

Mugabe's resignation marks the an end of an era in Zimbabwe -- he ruled the country with an iron fist for almost four decades and is the only leader the nation has known since it achieved independence from Britain in 1980.







http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/21/africa/robert-mugabe-resigns-zimbabwe-president/index.html

baba go rest....you don try baba go rest....you don try

GOOD FOR HIM



The Next Post



Mugabe's Achievements in Office with Picture 1 Like

Following

finally

Long overdue!!! ....wedding MC

Live and let live 3 Likes 1 Share

All hail the king in the South..



He is a brilliant man tho. Actually, he was no longer a president since a week ago after the military takeover. He rewrote his own history. It will go down forever that after 37years of ruling Zimbabwe, Mugabe resigned. Instead of the other way round. 5 Likes

I was shocked when I saw it. Thought he might hold on till death, especially since there is a tendency for Africans to never let go of power after tasting it.



Wish Zimbabwe the best as it starts rebuilding. 3 Likes

chloedogie:

He has finally resigned watching live on CNN. Pics and details to follow.





Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, the speaker of the country's Parliament said, bringing an end to his 37 years of rule.



The announcement came as Parliament began proceedings to impeach him, six days after the military seized control in the capital, Harare.

Mugabe's resignation marks the an end of an era in Zimbabwe -- he ruled the country with an iron fist for almost four decades and is the only leader the nation has known since it achieved independence from Britain in 1980.







http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/21/africa/robert-mugabe-resigns-zimbabwe-president/index.html

it has finally happened it has finally happened

Its better to resign dan to b impeached 2 Likes





Power and life is transient. Mugabe who once boasted no military coup can remove him is now under house arrest by the military.



The condemnation by the war veterans in 2016 of abandoning the revolution didn’t help his case either. They had accused him of promoting corruption and said they will not support him in next year’s election.



His treatment of the white farmers in his country didn’t help him or his country either and the sanctions he got suffered the country.



Till now, none of the western counties, who love to promote democratic values, has condemned the military coup. Tacit support or endorsement?



His wife has received criticisms and Mugabe’s attempt to pass her the touch annoyed the military, politicians and revolutionaries more. It seems everyone is finally fed up with him that even when democratic values are shattered to remove him, no one seem to care.



In Egypt when a similar thing happened, it was regarded as a ‘military intervention’ by the US and other powers when obviously a coup happened. What happened in Zimbabwe is a coup but unfortunately, Mugabe has annoyed so many people, destroyed so many laws and his authoritarianism has made it difficult to speak about him in the democratic language.



http://www.mortalpoet.com/mugabe-going-going Still undemocratic. No matter how they try make the thing appear democratic, it is not. Democracy doesn't work like that. You don't make change in a democracy like that. What happened is a coup. No afterthought can change that.Power and life is transient. Mugabe who once boasted no military coup can remove him is now under house arrest by the military.The condemnation by the war veterans in 2016 of abandoning the revolution didn’t help his case either. They had accused him of promoting corruption and said they will not support him in next year’s election.His treatment of the white farmers in his country didn’t help him or his country either and the sanctions he got suffered the country.Till now, none of the western counties, who love to promote democratic values, has condemned the military coup. Tacit support or endorsement?His wife has received criticisms and Mugabe’s attempt to pass her the touch annoyed the military, politicians and revolutionaries more. It seems everyone is finally fed up with him that even when democratic values are shattered to remove him, no one seem to care.In Egypt when a similar thing happened, it was regarded as a ‘military intervention’ by the US and other powers when obviously a coup happened. What happened in Zimbabwe is a coup but unfortunately, Mugabe has annoyed so many people, destroyed so many laws and his authoritarianism has made it difficult to speak about him in the democratic language. 10 Likes

After his resignation, let's watch and see if things would get better in Zimbabwe or it will be another Libya issue. 3 Likes

FarahAideed:





But the damge he has caused is more than 50 years of Mugabe

In KJV language, ''THOU SAYEST'' and ''I HEARETH''.



lol. In KJV language, ''THOU SAYEST'' and ''I HEARETH''.lol. 2 Likes

There's vacancy in aso rock. We are been ruled by a blood sucking vegetable. Mugaba we need, bubu we dont

wow, after all these year

A disgraceful end.



Museveni is now 31 years in office.....Ugandans should wake up! 1 Like

Mugabe has shown that he still has some sense left...

He doesn't want to be disgraced. He still wants to have a voice after leaving the position.



Sharp guy he is... 1 Like

Better than Gadaffi....well except...Zimbabwe....has no oil...

Buhari is next inline