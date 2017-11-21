₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by chloedogie: 5:02pm
He has finally resigned watching live on CNN. Pics and details to follow.
Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, the speaker of the country's Parliament said, bringing an end to his 37 years of rule.
The announcement came as Parliament began proceedings to impeach him, six days after the military seized control in the capital, Harare.
Mugabe's resignation marks the an end of an era in Zimbabwe -- he ruled the country with an iron fist for almost four decades and is the only leader the nation has known since it achieved independence from Britain in 1980.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/21/africa/robert-mugabe-resigns-zimbabwe-president/index.html
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by akinreals: 5:10pm
I am sure he did not resign willingly. Anyways either under duress or willingly, resignation na resignation.
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by FarahAideed: 5:10pm
Buhari is next in Jesus Name
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by chloedogie: 5:11pm
FarahAideed:
Buhari hasn't even spent 4 years baba. calm down. The people you should be firing such prayers against are those senators that have spent over 16 years in senate and the governors that spent 8 years in their states and are presently serving as senators and the governors that are concluding their 8 years and still aspiring for senate. Those ones should concern you better man.
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by Mayany(m): 5:12pm
African leaders and power are 5&6 let the old man go and rest and enjoy his loot
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by chloedogie: 5:14pm
akinreals:
GBAM.................... But jokes apart 37 years is a long way man. And come to think of it a 93 year old man must be having memory losses by now. You must always remind him of conversations every five five minutes...........
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by chloedogie: 5:24pm
The old man is gone................
Like I do tell close people around me, how I wish God can raise up a Jerry J. Rawlings for us in Nigeria. Just watch and see how things will get better for them in Zimbabwe so far it was a bloodless ousting and not a revolution like they had in Egypt, Libya and co. See Ghana today, their economy is on a geometrical rise. But our own politicians have held us to ransom. The God that did it for the Zimbabweans will do it for us peacefully too in Nigeria without any chaos, riot or war. AMEN!!!!!!!!
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by FarahAideed: 5:25pm
chloedogie:
But the damge he has caused is more than 50 years of Mugabe
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by Badonasty(m): 5:26pm
chloedogie:
baba go rest....you don try
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by SageTravels: 5:27pm
GOOD FOR HIM
The Next Post
Mugabe's Achievements in Office with Picture
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by CharlieMaria(m): 5:27pm
Following
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by Pinkiedearie(f): 5:27pm
finally
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by MrRhymes101(m): 5:27pm
Long overdue!!! ....wedding MC
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:27pm
Live and let live
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by mrlaw93(m): 5:27pm
All hail the king in the South..
He is a brilliant man tho. Actually, he was no longer a president since a week ago after the military takeover. He rewrote his own history. It will go down forever that after 37years of ruling Zimbabwe, Mugabe resigned. Instead of the other way round.
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by DaGC(m): 5:28pm
I was shocked when I saw it. Thought he might hold on till death, especially since there is a tendency for Africans to never let go of power after tasting it.
Wish Zimbabwe the best as it starts rebuilding.
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by MrPresident1: 5:28pm
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by free2ryhme: 5:28pm
chloedogie:
it has finally happened
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by chillychill(f): 5:28pm
Its better to resign dan to b impeached
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by Sapiosexuality(m): 5:28pm
Still undemocratic. No matter how they try make the thing appear democratic, it is not. Democracy doesn't work like that. You don't make change in a democracy like that. What happened is a coup. No afterthought can change that.
Power and life is transient. Mugabe who once boasted no military coup can remove him is now under house arrest by the military.
The condemnation by the war veterans in 2016 of abandoning the revolution didn’t help his case either. They had accused him of promoting corruption and said they will not support him in next year’s election.
His treatment of the white farmers in his country didn’t help him or his country either and the sanctions he got suffered the country.
Till now, none of the western counties, who love to promote democratic values, has condemned the military coup. Tacit support or endorsement?
His wife has received criticisms and Mugabe’s attempt to pass her the touch annoyed the military, politicians and revolutionaries more. It seems everyone is finally fed up with him that even when democratic values are shattered to remove him, no one seem to care.
In Egypt when a similar thing happened, it was regarded as a ‘military intervention’ by the US and other powers when obviously a coup happened. What happened in Zimbabwe is a coup but unfortunately, Mugabe has annoyed so many people, destroyed so many laws and his authoritarianism has made it difficult to speak about him in the democratic language.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/mugabe-going-going
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by cashlurd(m): 5:28pm
After his resignation, let's watch and see if things would get better in Zimbabwe or it will be another Libya issue.
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by chloedogie: 5:29pm
FarahAideed:
In KJV language, ''THOU SAYEST'' and ''I HEARETH''.
lol.
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by PMWSpirit(m): 5:29pm
There's vacancy in aso rock. We are been ruled by a blood sucking vegetable. Mugaba we need, bubu we dont
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by Izanghi(m): 5:29pm
wow, after all these year
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by Pavore9: 5:29pm
A disgraceful end.
Museveni is now 31 years in office.....Ugandans should wake up!
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by eleojo23: 5:29pm
Mugabe has shown that he still has some sense left...
He doesn't want to be disgraced. He still wants to have a voice after leaving the position.
Sharp guy he is...
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by Blackfyre: 5:29pm
Better than Gadaffi....well except...Zimbabwe....has no oil...
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by annnikky(f): 5:29pm
Buhari is next inline
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by NoFavors(f): 5:29pm
|Re: Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Resigns After 37 Years by joystickextend1(m): 5:29pm
Good one.
Good one.
