|"I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Drinokrane: 2:34am
Dammy Krane continues his attention seeking and name calling on social media.
Today, he targeted Mavin records act Korede Bello. A fan tweeted at him saying;
"@ dammy_krane You sang #Amin when @ koredebello was a teenager, but rt nw, U no fit stand where Korede go stand. Mumu".
And his response was;
"Korede is 27 or 28. I sang my first hit at 16years, bought my first Benz that year,I’m 23 years now, I’m still d most talked about this year, take note: in this game, Korede is still my boy".
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/sang-my-first-hit-at-16-korede-bello-is.html
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by kingxsamz(m): 3:27am
.
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by BruncleZuma: 4:17am
EFCC!!!
Dammy wan thief Don Jazzy boy ooooo
Make I go toilet uwa wu pawpaw my people...
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:18am
This fraudster thinks he is a footballer, be reducing age, failed musician, if there beat you, you will start having melt down on social media
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by aktolly54(m): 4:18am
It's ok
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Ericaikince(m): 4:18am
So korede is 27 or 28 so what the heck is krane still coin at 23 all these years
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by addikt(m): 4:20am
Yeah most talk about in another section ....
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by JambHelp2018: 4:20am
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Sharplakezy(m): 4:20am
.
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by maleekfrenzy(m): 4:20am
These mods don't sleep??
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by vioment: 4:21am
even for audio, we no dey hear you. Go back to court abeg - that's what we know you for.
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Sharplakezy(m): 4:21am
dem don beat am for head when dem b arrest am.omo ole
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by JambHelp2018: 4:22am
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:23am
JambHelp2018:you don't mean it
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Vado(m): 4:24am
This guy is going loco slowly.
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Ericaikince(m): 4:27am
Adigun Jale.
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Lordcenturion2(m): 4:28am
This celebrities reducing their age as if they are a footballers, one of my friend who is now an up coming Artist is now 31 years, I saw his poster most times and he doesn't have any bears like me,I don't know what he's using to remove those things,am patiently waiting for his official age when the fame comes...
Mr MOD, are u on nights duty or something?, this is 4:24am Nigerian time and u are here posting a thread for a ghost like u to read, are you an ogbanje(abiku) or nairaland robot?
Tonytonex:
Puff puff hawker
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Deejay777(m): 4:28am
dis daddy 23 years, God av punish satan o
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Tuham(m): 4:29am
*smh*
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by talk2percy(m): 4:30am
Lolzzz..these celebrities can sometimes lie for Africa. U are 23 years, u be footballer ni
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Forzap(m): 4:30am
Dammy krane say im be 23, Korede bello 27, abeg make I go sleep jare
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Tonytonex(m): 4:30am
PLEASE, WHO IS DAMMY KRANE?
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by churchee: 4:31am
Your mumu don do.
In which game? The one you have been given bench role or another? Afonja biting Afonja.
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by wiloy2k8(m): 4:31am
people no dey sleep sha
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Tuham(m): 4:32am
Meanwhile una people no go sleep for Nairaland
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Ghnaija(m): 4:33am
Na wa oh
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by IamHeWrites: 4:35am
Tonytonex:a Tailor
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by 9japrof(m): 4:41am
Never knew until now that in the game of music that there is anything like football age.
Danny Keane hit the studios and make music and stop looking for relevance like ur ancestors Blackface and Eedris.
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by WiLdFLame(m): 4:46am
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by SlimBwoy: 4:55am
I'm sleeping
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by 1Rebel: 4:58am
This stupid afonja scammer.
|Re: "I Sang My First Hit At 16, Korede Bello Is 28 & Still My Boy" - Dammy Krane by Kobicove(m): 4:59am
And so what?
I get am before no be asset!
