Today, he targeted Mavin records act Korede Bello. A fan tweeted at him saying;

"@ dammy_krane You sang #Amin when @ koredebello was a teenager, but rt nw, U no fit stand where Korede go stand. Mumu".



And his response was;

"Korede is 27 or 28. I sang my first hit at 16years, bought my first Benz that year,I’m 23 years now, I’m still d most talked about this year, take note: in this game, Korede is still my boy".



. 5 Likes

EFCC!!!







Dammy wan thief Don Jazzy boy ooooo







Make I go toilet uwa wu pawpaw my people... Make I go toilet uwa wu pawpaw my people... 18 Likes 2 Shares

This fraudster thinks he is a footballer, be reducing age, failed musician, if there beat you, you will start having melt down on social media 25 Likes

It's ok

so what the heck is krane still coin at 23 all these years So korede is 27 or 28so what the heck is krane still coin at 23 all these years 5 Likes

Yeah most talk about in another section ....

.

These mods don't sleep??

even for audio, we no dey hear you. Go back to court abeg - that's what we know you for.

dem don beat am for head when dem b arrest am.omo ole 1 Like

This guy is going loco slowly. 1 Like

Adigun Jale. 1 Like





















Mr MOD, are u on nights duty or something?, this is 4:24am Nigerian time and u are here posting a thread for a ghost like u to read, are you an ogbanje(abiku) or nairaland robot?







Tonytonex:

PLEASE, WHO IS DAMMY KRANE?

Puff puff hawker This celebrities reducing their age as if they are a footballers, one of my friend who is now an up coming Artist is now 31 years, I saw his poster most times and he doesn't have any bears like me,I don't know what he's using to remove those things,am patiently waiting for his official age when the fame comes...Mr MOD, are u on nights duty or something?, this is 4:24am Nigerian time and u are here posting a thread for a ghost like u to read, are you an ogbanje(abiku) or nairaland robot?Puff puff hawker 6 Likes

dis daddy 23 years, God av punish satan o 7 Likes

*smh*

Lolzzz..these celebrities can sometimes lie for Africa. U are 23 years, u be footballer ni 7 Likes

Dammy krane say im be 23, Korede bello 27, abeg make I go sleep jare 12 Likes

PLEASE, WHO IS DAMMY KRANE?

Your mumu don do.



In which game? The one you have been given bench role or another? Afonja biting Afonja.

people no dey sleep sha

Meanwhile una people no go sleep for Nairaland

Na wa oh

Tonytonex:

PLEASE, WHO IS DAMMY KRANE? a Tailor a Tailor 2 Likes





Danny Keane hit the studios and make music and stop looking for relevance like ur ancestors Blackface and Eedris. Never knew until now that in the game of music that there is anything like football age.Danny Keane hit the studios and make music and stop looking for relevance like ur ancestors Blackface and Eedris. 2 Likes

I'm sleeping

This stupid afonja scammer. 1 Like