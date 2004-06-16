Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate (8834 Views)

After reports of the young man's death went viral in the community, angry youths mobilized themselves as they stormed the king's palace to revenge the tragic death - by setting the building on fire.



The reason for shooting the young man dead was not revealed as friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn his death.



Source; A young graduate of Imo State University, IMSU, simply identified as Uche, has been murdered in cold blood in a community in Imo state - leaving his family and friends in sorrow. According to information gathered online, the young man's killing was allegedly spearheaded by the king of Umuomumu Mbieri in Umueze community in Imo state, Eze Peter Opara, who is said to have led his security men to shoot the deceased.After reports of the young man's death went viral in the community, angry youths mobilized themselves as they stormed the king's palace to revenge the tragic death - by setting the building on fire.The reason for shooting the young man dead was not revealed as friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn his death.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/imsu-graduate-killed-kings-security-detail-youths-go-rampage-imo-photos.html

so sad. RIP

Too bad killing a kid like this at this young age. May the Almighty help the Parents who might have spent a lot training this kid 3 Likes

I'm only seeing a camp fire. Anyway, RIP to the dead. 10 Likes

Imo state of recent is now devils abode 1 Like

A vibrate youth is gone..

Wetin the ipob yoot do the armed robber cum kidnapper king? 1 Like

Funny biafrans 1 Like

Wetin the ipob yoot do the armed robber cum kidnapper king? focus more on your English teacher and leave Ipob alone focus more on your English teacher and leave Ipob alone 15 Likes 1 Share

This is disheartening.....

Is the house fire resistant?







Abi, make just keep kuayet 1 Like

This reminds me ago iwoye then





RIP dude 1 Like

ipob are arsonists. Ipob are terrorist. ipob are killer. 1 Like

The heads of some OP's above are paining them this morning.

RIP Uche. The heads of some OP's above are paining them this morning.RIP Uche.

I have nothing to say to this

Igbos in Lagos are cowards. Why cant they do same to the Oba who pronounced death in the lagoon on them?

Where's the fire?

People can kee ppu sha

WHY WAS THE SO CALLED KING NOT BURNT TOO?

If they were Afonjas, they wouldn't have the guts to do a thing.



Lily-livered tribe.



Instead they'll prostrate in mud before the murderous Oba & even encourage him to kill the remaining family members of the victim.



Cowards! 2 Likes

The boy na even united self...God go punish the useless king..rest on red

South East doesn't respect traditional institutions, your eze na for your pocket, if you try any rubbish, it would be resisted fire for fire.





No be for north here where they worship their emirs, even if the emir try this rubbish, nothing go happen instaead they would tell you it's God's will for the guy to die that day.



Can those in power know that power is transient and belongs to the people 2 Likes

Good

I like this kind of news rich people always feel they can get away with anything

That one was just running his mouth.



He didn't kill anyone, nor did he suggest that people go and kill anyone.



Why Nigeria continues to have monarchs is anyone's guess. All they seem to do is cause problems and talk rubbish. That one was just running his mouth.He didn't kill anyone, nor did he suggest that people go and kill anyone.Why Nigeria continues to have monarchs is anyone's guess. All they seem to do is cause problems and talk rubbish. 2 Likes