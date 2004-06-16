₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by dainformant(m): 5:03am
A young graduate of Imo State University, IMSU, simply identified as Uche, has been murdered in cold blood in a community in Imo state - leaving his family and friends in sorrow. According to information gathered online, the young man's killing was allegedly spearheaded by the king of Umuomumu Mbieri in Umueze community in Imo state, Eze Peter Opara, who is said to have led his security men to shoot the deceased.
After reports of the young man's death went viral in the community, angry youths mobilized themselves as they stormed the king's palace to revenge the tragic death - by setting the building on fire.
The reason for shooting the young man dead was not revealed as friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn his death.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/imsu-graduate-killed-kings-security-detail-youths-go-rampage-imo-photos.html
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by dainformant(m): 5:05am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by princeade86(m): 5:06am
so sad. RIP
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by awa(m): 5:06am
Too bad killing a kid like this at this young age. May the Almighty help the Parents who might have spent a lot training this kid
3 Likes
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by Chanchit: 5:21am
I'm only seeing a camp fire. Anyway, RIP to the dead.
10 Likes
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:22am
Imo state of recent is now devils abode
1 Like
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by loopman: 5:23am
A vibrate youth is gone..
Wetin the ipob yoot do the armed robber cum kidnapper king?
1 Like
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by MediumStout(m): 5:31am
Funny biafrans
1 Like
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by raker300: 5:41am
loopman:focus more on your English teacher and leave Ipob alone
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by Mologi(m): 5:48am
This is disheartening.....
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by Paulpaulpaul(m): 5:56am
Is the house fire resistant?
Abi, make just keep kuayet
1 Like
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by tyson98: 6:06am
This reminds me ago iwoye then
RIP dude
1 Like
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by ipobarecriminals: 6:21am
ipob are arsonists. Ipob are terrorist. ipob are killer.
1 Like
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by PenlsCaP: 6:57am
nairavsdollars:
ipobarecriminals:
U people just just see the type of things im sharing a country with..
Look what their
I have seen a video where dog sheads tears for fellow dead dog.. and also a dog shedding tears for a dead human.
So tell me, is calling these ones animals not an insult to those dogs.?
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by Evablizin(f): 7:17am
The heads of some OP's above are paining them this morning.
RIP Uche.
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by columbus007(m): 7:53am
I have nothing to say say this
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by columbus007(m): 7:54am
I have nothing to say to this
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by loopman: 8:20am
raker300:
Olodo, just quoting your ipob brother in the screeshot
Oponu agba
4 Likes
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by nairavsdollars: 8:37am
Igbos in Lagos are cowards. Why cant they do same to the Oba who pronounced death in the lagoon on them?
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by AishaBuhari: 8:38am
Where's the fire?
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by cutefergiee(m): 8:38am
People can kee ppu sha
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by olowobaba10: 8:38am
WHY WAS THE SO CALLED KING NOT BURNT TOO?
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by ArchangeLucifer: 8:39am
If they were Afonjas, they wouldn't have the guts to do a thing.
Lily-livered tribe.
Instead they'll prostrate in mud before the murderous Oba & even encourage him to kill the remaining family members of the victim.
Cowards!
2 Likes
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by Nathdoug(m): 8:39am
The boy na even united self...God go punish the useless king..rest on red
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by 9japrof(m): 8:40am
South East doesn't respect traditional institutions, your eze na for your pocket, if you try any rubbish, it would be resisted fire for fire.
No be for north here where they worship their emirs, even if the emir try this rubbish, nothing go happen instaead they would tell you it's God's will for the guy to die that day.
Can those in power know that power is transient and belongs to the people
2 Likes
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by Caseless: 8:40am
Good
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by Factfinder1(f): 8:41am
I like this kind of news rich people always feel they can get away with anything
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by mmsen: 8:41am
nairavsdollars:
That one was just running his mouth.
He didn't kill anyone, nor did he suggest that people go and kill anyone.
Why Nigeria continues to have monarchs is anyone's guess. All they seem to do is cause problems and talk rubbish.
2 Likes
|Re: Eze Peter Opara's House Burnt In Imo After His Security Men Killed IMSU Graduate by kadree(m): 8:41am
June 16, 2004 in Ago iwoye, Ogun state.
O. O. U (OSU) ALUMNI CAN RELATE.
