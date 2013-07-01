₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Explorers(m): 5:31am
Leonardo da Vinci's long lost portrait of Christ 'Salvator Mundi' has sold for a record smashing $450.3 million on Wednesday at Christie's in New York more than double the old mark for any work of art at auction.
The painting, which once sold for just $60 at auction, fetched more than four times over the Christie's pre-sale estimate of about $100 million.
'Salvator Mundi', Italian for 'Savior of the World' was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted bidding war that stretched to nearly 20 minutes at the New York auction house.
Salvator Mundi, an ethereal portrait of Jesus Christ by Leonardo da Vinci which dates to about 1500, has gone under the auctioneers hammer.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5087481/Da-Vinci-portrait-Christ-sells-record-450-3-mln-New-York.html
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Explorers(m): 5:32am
Bidding representatives react after Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' sold for $400 million at Christie's
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by xreal: 5:33am
No hating please.
When your economy is good, and you know the worth, and also have the money, then buy it.
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Explorers(m): 5:33am
Members of Christie's staff admire the work the last privately owned Leonardo da Vinci painting.
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by adwem2003(m): 5:36am
I'm I the only one who thinks this is madness?
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Mologi(m): 5:45am
The guy above me woke up from the wrong side of the bed.
Guy!!if you no get money, hide your face!!!
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 5:46am
adwem2003:
See you, most of his work are rumoured to have secret codes and maps. Do you think people are that stupid? Ordinarily art is life
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Eaa247(m): 5:47am
Money being wasted when poverty and diseases are ravaging a greater number of the world's population
May ppl b conscious enough to help one another!!!
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by tk4rd: 5:54am
Na waa oo..
See Money
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Explorers(m): 6:03am
tk4rd:
Bro, some people just get money.
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Queenlovely(f): 6:08am
My uncle would have used thugs or charm to silence other buyers. Then he would have gotten it for free.
He bought a house at Victoria island lagos for just 150 thousand Naira only as against the original 50 million. How he did it still remains a puzzle to me
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Prehshuz(m): 6:11am
In davidos voice *if you no get money, hide your face make another man pikin run your race*
adwem2003:
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by supremsuccess(m): 6:17am
162.3b?? wow
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Nbote(m): 6:20am
There's definitely a whole lot more to dat painting dan jus d picture if not how would anyone bid almost half a billion dollars for a painting. In my mind I'm already picturing Illuminati trying to use Robert Langdon to find d code hidden in d painting
Queenlovely:
U know its still too early to start with ur lies, wait till d sun comes up... They're actually getting boring
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by tk4rd: 6:26am
Explorers:That is eeehn..
I feel so bad here.
What will the portrait solve biko.??
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by DiegoNakel(m): 6:27am
Queenlovely:
It's too early naaa !!!
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by DiegoNakel(m): 6:27am
Queenlovely:
Muleee !!!
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Samusu(m): 6:27am
No, this is free madness
adwem2003:
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by sisisioge: 6:33am
...but Jesus isn't that ugly nau. Whew! Ugly painting!
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Funjosh(m): 6:40am
adwem2003:
When you have the money, you spend it crazily and people think you are mad
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Funjosh(m): 6:42am
Prehshuz:
In Davidos voice truly
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by PMPhoenix(m): 6:43am
The collar bone/upper chest area look a bit feminine.
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by cana882(m): 7:28am
Reminds me of the movie "art of steal"
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by McBeal10(f): 7:33am
that is more than the budget we've used so far since 1999. that kin money for ordinary painting, ordinary painting o.
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by armadeo(m): 8:03am
Am sure it's one Japanese man that has bought it.
He will keep it in his room and be looking at it.
Anyway he knows why he wants the picture so bad and paid whatever it cost.
Every man with his desires
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by magabounce(m): 8:39am
Hmmmmmmmm
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by teamsynergy: 8:51am
one of the remaining works of the great Leonardo da Vinci ..... the older the painting the more better, just like alco wine...
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by royalamour(m): 9:11am
Wow
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by WizAkzy: 9:23am
Nonsense. How did he know That was how Jesus looked like. If the painting had the real skin color, it would never be sold for quarter of that price. Jesus was never white, don't let the media deceive you. Go and do in depth study and research.
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by adwem2003(m): 9:51am
Paulpaulpaul:
Please Paul, code and maps for what? Longetivity or richess?
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by donsheddy1(m): 10:19am
Says the brother of Jesus.
sisisioge:
|Re: 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) by Spylord48: 10:49am
Leonardo da Vinci one of the greatest artist ever. Even in death your work is still making you proudly. Together with Michelangelo you guys set the pace when it comes to art and sculpture
