Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / 517-Year-Old Leonardo Da Vinci's Portrait Of Christ Sells For ₦162.3b (Photo) (12158 Views)

Obama Chooses Kehinde Wiley For His Official Presidential Portrait / Da Vinci Painting Of Jesus To Be Sold For $100m / Alesh Akeem Meets Akin Alabi, Presents Him Birthday Portrait (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







The painting, which once sold for just $60 at auction, fetched more than four times over the Christie's pre-sale estimate of about $100 million.





'Salvator Mundi', Italian for 'Savior of the World' was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted bidding war that stretched to nearly 20 minutes at the New York auction house.





Salvator Mundi, an ethereal portrait of Jesus Christ by Leonardo da Vinci which dates to about 1500, has gone under the auctioneers hammer.







http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5087481/Da-Vinci-portrait-Christ-sells-record-450-3-mln-New-York.html Leonardo da Vinci's long lost portrait of Christ 'Salvator Mundi' has sold for a record smashing $450.3 million on Wednesday at Christie's in New York more than double the old mark for any work of art at auction.The painting, which once sold for just $60 at auction, fetched more than four times over the Christie's pre-sale estimate of about $100 million.'Salvator Mundi', Italian for 'Savior of the World' was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted bidding war that stretched to nearly 20 minutes at the New York auction house.Salvator Mundi, an ethereal portrait of Jesus Christ by Leonardo da Vinci which dates to about 1500, has gone under the auctioneers hammer. 1 Like 1 Share

Bidding representatives react after Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' sold for $400 million at Christie's 3 Likes





When your economy is good, and you know the worth, and also have the money, then buy it.



No hating please.When your economy is good, and you know the worth, and also have the money, then buy it. 21 Likes 1 Share

Members of Christie's staff admire the work the last privately owned Leonardo da Vinci painting. 4 Likes 1 Share

I'm I the only one who thinks this is madness? 22 Likes 4 Shares

The guy above me woke up from the wrong side of the bed.







Guy!!if you no get money, hide your face!!! 39 Likes

adwem2003:

I'm I the only one who thinks this is madness?

See you, most of his work are rumoured to have secret codes and maps. Do you think people are that stupid? Ordinarily art is life See you, most of his work are rumoured to have secret codes and maps. Do you think people are that stupid? Ordinarily art is life 16 Likes

Money being wasted when poverty and diseases are ravaging a greater number of the world's population

May ppl b conscious enough to help one another!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

Na waa oo..

See Money

tk4rd:

Na waa oo..

See Money

Bro, some people just get money. Bro, some people just get money. 4 Likes 1 Share

My uncle would have used thugs or charm to silence other buyers. Then he would have gotten it for free.



He bought a house at Victoria island lagos for just 150 thousand Naira only as against the original 50 million. How he did it still remains a puzzle to me 8 Likes 2 Shares



adwem2003:

I'm I the only one who thinks this is madness? In davidos voice *if you no get money, hide your face make another man pikin run your race* 9 Likes

162.3b?? wow





Queenlovely:

My uncle would have used thugs or charm to silence other buyers. Then he would have gotten it for free.



He bought a house at Victoria island lagos for just 150 thousand Naira only as against the original 50 million. How he did it still remains a puzzle to me

U know its still too early to start with ur lies, wait till d sun comes up... They're actually getting boring There's definitely a whole lot more to dat painting dan jus d picture if not how would anyone bid almost half a billion dollars for a painting. In my mind I'm already picturing Illuminati trying to use Robert Langdon to find d code hidden in d paintingU know its still too early to start with ur lies, wait till d sun comes up... They're actually getting boring 32 Likes 2 Shares

Explorers:





Bro, some people just get money. That is eeehn..

I feel so bad here.

What will the portrait solve biko.?? That is eeehn..I feel so bad here.What will the portrait solve biko.?? 2 Likes

Queenlovely:

My uncle would have used thugs or charm to silence other buyers. Then he would have gotten it for free.



He bought a house at Victoria island lagos for just 150 thousand Naira only as against the original 50 million. How he did it still remains a puzzle to me

It's too early naaa !!! It's too early naaa !!!

Queenlovely:

My uncle would have used thugs or charm to silence other buyers. Then he would have gotten it for free.



He bought a house at Victoria island lagos for just 150 thousand Naira only as against the original 50 million. How he did it still remains a puzzle to me

Muleee !!! Muleee !!! 8 Likes





adwem2003:

I'm I the only one who thinks this is madness? No, this is free madness

...but Jesus isn't that ugly nau. Whew! Ugly painting! 3 Likes 1 Share

adwem2003:

I'm I the only one who thinks this is madness?





When you have the money, you spend it crazily and people think you are mad When you have the money, you spend it crazily and people think you are mad 4 Likes

Prehshuz:

In davidos voice *if you no get money, hide your face make another man pikin run your race*









In Davidos voice truly In Davidos voice truly 4 Likes

The collar bone/upper chest area look a bit feminine. 3 Likes

Reminds me of the movie "art of steal"

that is more than the budget we've used so far since 1999. that kin money for ordinary painting, ordinary painting o.

Am sure it's one Japanese man that has bought it.



He will keep it in his room and be looking at it.



Anyway he knows why he wants the picture so bad and paid whatever it cost.





Every man with his desires

Hmmmmmmmm

one of the remaining works of the great Leonardo da Vinci ..... the older the painting the more better, just like alco wine...

Wow

Nonsense. How did he know That was how Jesus looked like. If the painting had the real skin color, it would never be sold for quarter of that price. Jesus was never white, don't let the media deceive you. Go and do in depth study and research. 3 Likes

Paulpaulpaul:





See you, most of his work are rumoured to have secret codes and maps. Do you think people are that stupid? Ordinarily art is life

Please Paul, code and maps for what? Longetivity or richess? Please Paul, code and maps for what? Longetivity or richess?

sisisioge:

...but Jesus isn't that ugly nau. Whew! Ugly painting! Says the brother of Jesus. 1 Like