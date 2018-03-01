₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 8:00pm On Feb 28
Legendary Nigerian artist, Professor Ben Enwonwu’s painting of an Ile-Ife princess, Adetutu Ademiluyi, who he met while he was a lecturer at University of Ife has been sold at auction for £1,205,000.
Professor Enwonwu made the painting of the Ife princess in 1973 and 1974, but the painting went missing for many years until it was recently found in a London flat.
https://mobile.twitter.com/bonhams1793/status/968914310541004803
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 8:06pm On Feb 28
naptu2:
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 9:03pm On Feb 28
Ben Enwonwu's 'Tutu' painting found after decades
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/tutu-missing-painting-art-ben-enwonwu/index.html
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 9:23pm On Feb 28
1) Professor Ben Enwonwu and Queen Elizabeth discussing Professor Enwonwu's statue of the Queen.
2) Queen Elizabeth II admiring Professor Enwonwu's statue of her in 1957.
3) Professor Ben Enwonwu working on his statue of Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 9:30pm On Feb 28
The horses at Tafawa Balewa Square.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Ayodejioak(m): 9:39pm On Feb 28
What are the facts here:
It is Vintage work of art. It's definitely a masterpiece.... But, It was made by a Nigerian
No one knew when it was listed in a foreign auction for sale
(It shouldn't even be listed for sale in the first place but ok...)
It wasn't even sold in Naira
Just in case someone begins to wonder if the Artist will get paid for his work
I guess you can deduce yourself!!!
Trying to picture this same scenario with one of Picasso's painting.... Only in Africa!!
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by soberdrunk(m): 9:39pm On Feb 28
598, 885, 000 ------ Five hundred and ninety eight million, eight hundred and eighty five thousand for this painting way my guy Emeka go arrange even add special effects for just "2 gulder" and four sticks of Benson. Some people just have more than enough money to satisfy their silly desires......
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Narldon(f): 9:40pm On Feb 28
Tutu?
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by pwiz(m): 9:41pm On Feb 28
Una no get wetin to use money do...
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by akeentech(m): 9:41pm On Feb 28
Okorocha comes to mind
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Built2last: 9:41pm On Feb 28
Igbo bi Igbo
Igbo amaka
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by GavelSlam: 9:43pm On Feb 28
Narldon:
Yes.
I heard she's still alive.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by thornapple(f): 9:43pm On Feb 28
I never stop wondering the motivation behind buying a piece of painting for millions.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Victorakats(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
WooooooW
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Samogbo1(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
Nonsensical
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by akeentech(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
Adetutu my mother In-law
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by socialmerchant: 9:43pm On Feb 28
This one will confuse the tribalistic bigots
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by paranorman(m): 9:44pm On Feb 28
Amazing talent.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Herdsmen: 9:45pm On Feb 28
Soon cone heads will invade to compete with dia superiors..
Watch em..
Igbo amaka umunne m.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by martineverest(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
nice.....
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by candlewax: 9:45pm On Feb 28
nice one from a Nigerian
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by nuti(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
I hope the drug carrying and skull mining yahoo-plus of this generation are watching and learning... it will soon be your turn
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Mayydayy(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
A great man
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by medolab90(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
Wow
I must say this is a great news.
And we should all be happy irrespective of the tribe.
God bless Igbo nation
God bless Nigeria
#[/b]shuntribalism[b]
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by martineverest(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
thornapple:passion,emotion and archive
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by nwabobo: 9:46pm On Feb 28
naptu2:
Afonja won't like this news.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Smily202(m): 9:46pm On Feb 28
Shun tribalism.... Nice art work.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by adisabarber(m): 9:46pm On Feb 28
If you see the pricks of those horses at TBS you will know this prof pays attention to details
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by nonut: 9:46pm On Feb 28
Good
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Ayhomes(m): 9:47pm On Feb 28
may God bless our Real Hero
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by nuoladee: 9:47pm On Feb 28
Smart guy quickly painted a Yoruba woman
Yoruba women and beauty be like bread and butter.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by yeyerolling: 9:47pm On Feb 28
How much hin family go get??
