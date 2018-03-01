₦airaland Forum

Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 8:00pm On Feb 28
Legendary Nigerian artist, Professor Ben Enwonwu’s painting of an Ile-Ife princess, Adetutu Ademiluyi, who he met while he was a lecturer at University of Ife has been sold at auction for  £1,205,000.

Professor Enwonwu made the painting of the Ife princess in 1973 and 1974, but the painting went missing for many years until it was recently found in a London flat.


https://mobile.twitter.com/bonhams1793/status/968914310541004803

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 8:06pm On Feb 28
naptu2:
Professor Benedict Chukwukadibia Enwonwu M.B.E (His works grace quite a few public buildings in Lagos, including the statue of Sango in front of NEPA headquarters, Marina, the horses at Tafawa Balewa Square & the statue of the drummer in front of NECOM House/Net Building, Marina).




"Sango" by Ben Enwonwu (@ NEPA, Marina).






"The Drummer" by Ben Enwonwu (@ NECOM House/Net Building, Marina).



Professor Benedict Chukwukadibia Enwonwu with “Anyanwu”. The original was presented to the United Nations in 1966 and it adorns the lobby of the UN building in New York. A copy is at the National Museum, Lagos.


He attended Government Colleges, Ibadan and Umuahia between 1934-1937; Goldsmith College, London in 1944; Ruskin College, Oxford, England, 1944-1946; Ashmolean College and Slade School of Fine Arts, Oxford, 1946-1948, graduating with first class honours and did postgraduate courses in anthropology and ethnography at the University of California, USA and Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, USA.

From 1939, he was an art teacher in various Schools, including Government College, Umuahia, Mission School in Calabar Province, 1940-1941 and at at Edo College, Benin City, 1941-1943. He was art adviser to the Nigerian government from 1948. He toured and lectured in the United States from 1950 and executed many commissions as a freelance artist.

In 1956 he was commissioned to sculpt a bronze portrait of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The sittings began at Buckingham Palace and the resulting full length bronze statue was shown at the R.B.A Gallery (Royal Society of British Artists, to which he had been elected) and the Tate Gallery.

On the 5th of October 1966, the Federal Government, on behalf of the Nigerian people, made a special gift of Enwonwu’s sculptural masterpiece, “Anyanwu”, or The Awakening (1955) to the United Nations. The sculpture, prominently displayed at the lobby of the headquarters of the United Nations in New York, is the symbol of the emancipation of the emergent African Continent and her right to self expression.

He was editor, Nigeria Magazine, from 1966; fellow, University of Lagos, Lagos, 1966-1968; cultural advisor to the Nigeria government, 1968-1971; visiting artist, Institute of African Studies, Howard University, Washington, DC; appointed first professor of Fine Arts, University of Ife, Ile-Ife, 1971-1975 and art consultant to the International Secretariat, Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC), Lagos, 1977.

He executed portraits of Nigerians as private commissions, illustrated Amos Tutuola’s The Brave African Huntress and maintained a studio in London. He was also a Fellow, Royal Anthropological Institute, London and Member: Royal Academy of Arts, London.

Enwonwu's work is displayed in the National Gallery of Modern Art, Lagos. He died in 1994

"I will not accept an inferior position in the art world. Nor have my art called African because I have not correctly and properly given expression to my reality. I have consistently fought against that kind of philosophy because it is bogus.

European artists like Picasso, Braque and Vlaminck were influenced by African art. Everybody sees that and is not opposed to it. But when they see African artists who are influenced by their European training and technique, they expect that African to stick to their traditional forms even if he bends down to copying them. I do not copy traditional art. I like what I see in the works of people like Giacometti but I do not copy them. I knew Giacometti personally in England, you know. I knew he was influenced by African sculptures. But I would not be influenced by Giacometti, because he was influenced by my ancestors”.

“Art is not static, like culture. Art changes its form with the times. It is setting the clock back to expect that the art form of Africa today must resemble that of yesterday otherwise the former will not reflect the African image. African art has always, even long before western influence, continued to evolve through change and adaptation to new circumstances. And in like manner, the African view of art has followed the trend of cultural change up to the modern times”. 1950, Ben Enwonwu.

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 9:03pm On Feb 28
Ben Enwonwu's 'Tutu' painting found after decades

Updated 9th February 2018

Written by Jennifer Hauser, CNN


A famous Nigerian painting that has been missing for decades has finally been found in a London home and will be up for auction at the end of the month.

"Tutu" is part of a set of three paintings created by Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu around 1973, just a few years after Nigeria's bloody civil war ended.

The story goes that Enwonwu was walking in the Nigerian countryside when he met a beautiful young woman whom he just had to paint, according to Bonhams auction house in London. Her name is Adetutu Ademiluyi, abbreviated as Tutu, and she was a princess in her city of Ife in south-western Nigeria.

Enwonwu painted two other versions of the woman but all three were lost.

The paintings gained fame not only for their beauty but also for their disappearance. The discovery is partly thanks to the efforts of Giles Peppiatt, Director of African art at Bonhams, who for years made it his mission to find the paintings. People brought him prints many times but they all turned out to be fake, until one day in December 2017, he finally found the real thing.

After receiving a tip, Giles made a visit to a modest apartment in north London and discovered the painting had been hanging there for the last 30 years. Giles said, "I was absolutely staggered when I first saw the piece. The owners, who had inherited it, had no idea of its current value," according to Bonhams.

"On discovering the long-missing work," continued Peppiatt, "I felt a little like Howard Carter peering into Tutankhamen's tomb. When Carter was asked by Lord Carnarvon 'What can you see?', Carter replied 'Wonderful things... Wonderful things.' And so it was for me on that dark December night."

Bonhams plans to put the "Tutu" up for auction on February 28. It's still unknown where the other two paintings are.

https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/tutu-missing-painting-art-ben-enwonwu/index.html

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 9:23pm On Feb 28
1) Professor Ben Enwonwu and Queen Elizabeth discussing Professor Enwonwu's statue of the Queen.

2) Queen Elizabeth II admiring Professor Enwonwu's statue of her in 1957.

3) Professor Ben Enwonwu working on his statue of Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by naptu2: 9:30pm On Feb 28
The horses at Tafawa Balewa Square.

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Ayodejioak(m): 9:39pm On Feb 28
What are the facts here:

It is Vintage work of art. It's definitely a masterpiece.... But, It was made by a Nigerian

No one knew when it was listed in a foreign auction for sale

(It shouldn't even be listed for sale in the first place but ok...)

It wasn't even sold in Naira

Just in case someone begins to wonder if the Artist will get paid for his work

I guess you can deduce yourself!!!

Trying to picture this same scenario with one of Picasso's painting.... Only in Africa!!

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by soberdrunk(m): 9:39pm On Feb 28
598, 885, 000 ------ Five hundred and ninety eight million, eight hundred and eighty five thousand for this painting way my guy Emeka go arrange even add special effects for just "2 gulder" and four sticks of Benson. Some people just have more than enough money to satisfy their silly desires...... angry

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Narldon(f): 9:40pm On Feb 28
Tutu?

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by pwiz(m): 9:41pm On Feb 28
Una no get wetin to use money do... shocked

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by akeentech(m): 9:41pm On Feb 28
Okorocha comes to mind

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Built2last: 9:41pm On Feb 28
Igbo bi Igbo

Igbo amaka

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by GavelSlam: 9:43pm On Feb 28
Narldon:
Tutu?

Yes.

I heard she's still alive.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by thornapple(f): 9:43pm On Feb 28
I never stop wondering the motivation behind buying a piece of painting for millions.

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Victorakats(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
WooooooW

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Samogbo1(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
Nonsensical

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by akeentech(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
Adetutu my mother In-law
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by socialmerchant: 9:43pm On Feb 28
This one will confuse the tribalistic bigots grin

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by paranorman(m): 9:44pm On Feb 28
Amazing talent.

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Herdsmen: 9:45pm On Feb 28
Soon cone heads will invade to compete with dia superiors..

Watch em..


Igbo amaka umunne m.

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by martineverest(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
nice.....
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by candlewax: 9:45pm On Feb 28
nice one from a Nigerian
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by nuti(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
I hope the drug carrying and skull mining yahoo-plus of this generation are watching and learning... it will soon be your turn

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Mayydayy(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
A great man
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by medolab90(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
Wow

I must say this is a great news.




And we should all be happy irrespective of the tribe.





God bless Igbo nation
God bless Nigeria

#[/b]shuntribalism[b]

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by martineverest(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
thornapple:
I never stop wondering the motivation behind buying a piece of painting for millions.
passion,emotion and archive
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by nwabobo: 9:46pm On Feb 28
naptu2:
Legendary Nigerian artist, Professor Ben Enwonwu’s painting of an Ile-Ife princess, Adetutu Ademiluyi, who he met while he was a lecturer at University of Ife has been sold at auction for  £1,205,000.

Professor Enwonwu made the painting of the Ife princess in 1973 and 1974, but the painting went missing for many years until it was recently found in a London flat.


https://mobile.twitter.com/bonhams1793/status/968914310541004803

Afonja won't like this news.

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Smily202(m): 9:46pm On Feb 28
Shun tribalism.... Nice art work.
Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by adisabarber(m): 9:46pm On Feb 28
If you see the pricks of those horses at TBS you will know this prof pays attention to details grin

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by nonut: 9:46pm On Feb 28
Good

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by Ayhomes(m): 9:47pm On Feb 28
may God bless our Real Hero

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by nuoladee: 9:47pm On Feb 28
Smart guy quickly painted a Yoruba woman grin
Yoruba women and beauty be like bread and butter.

Re: Ben Enwonwu's Portrait Of Tutu Sold At Auction For £1,205,000 by yeyerolling: 9:47pm On Feb 28
How much hin family go get??

