'Bomb: suicide Bombers come onwards us but with power of God we all protected they went to mosque and attacks worshippers many soul's has been taken uncountable at muna just now two suicide enter mosque men

Two females Bombers enter house'







Source: Tahir,a SWAT personnel took to Facebook to share photos from the suicide bomb attack in Muna and wrote...'Bomb: suicide Bombers come onwards us but with power of God we all protected they went to mosque and attacks worshippers many soul's has been taken uncountable at muna just now two suicide enter mosque menTwo females Bombers enter house'

Pisssful people, they have done what they are known for.



72 virgins loading.......... 14 Likes

One thing that annoys me with the remains of this bastard is that they accord their human-useless but animal-usefull remains the decency of burial. They dig ground, wasting resources and efforts to bury them when we have starving lions in the zoo. Take their remains to the zoo let lions for once feed well. 6 Likes

Nawa o

Nawaaa oh,





Rip to them

Speechless



I believe book haram has been defeated technically



Liar Muhammed need to see this 7 Likes

Nawa

dis one tough oooooo 1 Like

human unkind to human

Jesus!

The same people.. 1 Like

And they'll come and say Muslim are d terrorist

if they are, I still don't understand why deyll be bombing dhr fellow Muslim so far dey are one

this really need a second tot







see d poster above u need cleansing as DAT of d next two below me 5 Likes 1 Share

What Is he saying?

How are these guys recruited? 1 Like

As long as its inside mosque 16 Likes

.. Allah is such a wonderful god, pls someone should teach me how to wear bombs so I can win more souls for him. .. Allah is such a wonderful god, pls someone should teach me how to wear bombs so I can win more souls for him. 7 Likes

Mosque? Continue

serve them right, the problem they brought upon themselves because of political gains will consume them all, I see nothing wrong here, they are trying to establish and strengthen their caliphate 5 Likes

Inalillahi wahina ilehi rojiun. May Allah console the family of the innocent souls that died in the bombing. As for the suicide bombers, may your soul rotten in hell. Muslims ain't terrorists. 3 Likes 1 Share

18 dead. 26+ injured. Boko Haram technically defeated. Kudos. 1 Like



We told them the military is filled with corrupt folks, they told us that Buratai can do a thousand push ups





I refuse to be a propagandist!

Don't wait till the government kill you with their incompetence before you start demanding accountability from them. We told them the government is not sincere, they were busy shouting Said baba till 2090We told them the military is filled with corrupt folks, they told us that Buratai can do a thousand push upsI refuse to be a propagandist!Don't wait till the government kill you with their incompetence before you start demanding accountability from them. 7 Likes 1 Share

....

...an attack happened yday and another 1 today...2 attacks under d space of 24 hrs ...oga o pls what are the federal govt doing abt ds suicide bombing...an attack happened yday and another 1 today...2 attacks under d space of 24 hrs ...oga o

cowardSeun:

As long as its inside mosque Fear God Fear God

cowardSeun:

As long as its inside mosque so this news make you happy? heyyyy u are a boko haram too Ina lillahi wa INA ilehi rajiunso this news make you happy? heyyyy u are a boko haram too

The sooner the South leaves this Zoo the Better.

The North will always be like this. 2 Likes

ONE NIGERIA 3 Likes

God, we need your grace to sustain us in Nigeria.