|Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:03am
Tahir,a SWAT personnel took to Facebook to share photos from the suicide bomb attack in Muna and wrote...
'Bomb: suicide Bombers come onwards us but with power of God we all protected they went to mosque and attacks worshippers many soul's has been taken uncountable at muna just now two suicide enter mosque men
Two females Bombers enter house'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/graphic-photos-from-suicide-bomb-blast_15.html?m=1
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:04am
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by onward4life(m): 8:33am
Technically Defeated!
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:36am
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Cyynthia(f): 8:59am
Pisssful people, they have done what they are known for.
72 virgins loading..........
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 10:37am
One thing that annoys me with the remains of this bastard is that they accord their human-useless but animal-usefull remains the decency of burial. They dig ground, wasting resources and efforts to bury them when we have starving lions in the zoo. Take their remains to the zoo let lions for once feed well.
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:39am
Nawa o
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:39am
Nawaaa oh,
Rip to them
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by obembet(m): 10:39am
Speechless
I believe book haram has been defeated technically
Liar Muhammed need to see this
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:39am
Nawa
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 10:40am
dis one tough oooooo
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by helinues: 10:40am
human unkind to human
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by jogsman01(m): 10:40am
Jesus!
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Naughtysite: 10:40am
The same people..
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by hazan041: 10:40am
And they'll come and say Muslim are d terrorist
if they are, I still don't understand why deyll be bombing dhr fellow Muslim so far dey are one
this really need a second tot
see d poster above u need cleansing as DAT of d next two below me
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Speakdatruth: 10:41am
What Is he saying?
How are these guys recruited?
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by cowardSeun: 10:41am
As long as its inside mosque
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by EdwardRandy(m): 10:41am
.. Allah is such a wonderful god, pls someone should teach me how to wear bombs so I can win more souls for him.
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by bastien: 10:42am
Mosque? Continue
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:42am
serve them right, the problem they brought upon themselves because of political gains will consume them all, I see nothing wrong here, they are trying to establish and strengthen their caliphate
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Makanjuola89: 10:42am
Inalillahi wahina ilehi rojiun. May Allah console the family of the innocent souls that died in the bombing. As for the suicide bombers, may your soul rotten in hell. Muslims ain't terrorists.
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by emperormossad(m): 10:42am
18 dead. 26+ injured. Boko Haram technically defeated. Kudos.
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Nukilia: 10:43am
We told them the government is not sincere, they were busy shouting Said baba till 2090
We told them the military is filled with corrupt folks, they told us that Buratai can do a thousand push ups
I refuse to be a propagandist!
Don't wait till the government kill you with their incompetence before you start demanding accountability from them.
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by scaramucci: 10:43am
....
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 10:44am
pls what are the federal govt doing abt ds suicide bombing ...an attack happened yday and another 1 today...2 attacks under d space of 24 hrs ...oga o
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Makanjuola89: 10:45am
cowardSeun:Fear God
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by personal59(m): 10:45am
Ina lillahi wa INA ilehi rajiun
cowardSeun:so this news make you happy? heyyyy u are a boko haram too
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Edu3Again: 10:45am
The sooner the South leaves this Zoo the Better.
The North will always be like this.
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by FUCKyouALL: 10:46am
ONE NIGERIA
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Memories12411: 10:46am
God, we need your grace to sustain us in Nigeria.
|Re: Suicide Bomb At A Mosque In Muna, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by scaramucci: 10:46am
Mztarstrechy:
Is this really coming from a security personnel? He failed to protect those people by preventing this from happening only to come online to post their pictures? Something is fundamentally wrong with our security men.
