Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by mmb: 2:13pm

Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Arysexy(m): 2:29pm
Allaaaaaawu akubaruu!

Boko haram has been DEPEAted by za zoo army!

Religion of Piss.... Berry Berry PISSful religion.

Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by dadavivo: 2:29pm
The religion of piss

Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by GoldenBoi111(m): 2:29pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by kkko(m): 2:29pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 2:29pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by mmb: 2:30pm
May God save us from this heinous crime and bring an end to terror.
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by malowsky(m): 2:30pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by mesoprogress(m): 2:30pm
How do they get these young girls radicalized? Failure of education in the north and backward culture.
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 2:30pm
What a sad end !
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:30pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 2:30pm
Sick. No regard for the sanctity of human life

Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by demolinka(m): 2:31pm
Wetin boko boys dey promise this gals for heaven's sake?
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by TEYA: 2:31pm
Many muslims supported these guys initially not knowing a big embarrassment awaited them. They will go through a tough time proving to us that Islam means peace. grin grin grin

Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 2:31pm
boko haram have been technically defeated -Liar Mohammed
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by magoo10(m): 2:31pm
Congrats continue killing yaself
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by squino(m): 2:31pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Falzdbadtguy: 2:31pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by blowjob: 2:31pm
ALL DIS SICK BOKOS... angry angry POOR GIRL.. angry
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 2:32pm
grin n d lord said "I will laugh at their nemesis "
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Oxster(m): 2:32pm
I wonder how they are been convinced to do such act

Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by carinmom(f): 2:33pm
mesoprogress:
How do they get these young girls radicalized? Failure of education in the north and backward culture.

Extreme poverty and ignorance are to be blamed
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 2:33pm
I can understand that the males are promised 7 abi 11 virgins in Paradise. What the hell are they promising the females?. Pussi made of gold or what cos I can't understand this madness.

Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by careytommy7(m): 2:33pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Pussymeat(m): 2:34pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by careytommy7(m): 2:35pm
wildcatter23:
Sick. No regard for the sanctity of human life

Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by perdollar(m): 2:35pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Pussymeat(m): 2:35pm
wildcatter23:
Sick. No regard for the sanctity of human life
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by Nebuzaradan: 2:35pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:35pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:35pm
Re: Disembodied Female Suicide Bomber At Giwa Barrack, Maiduguri (Graphic Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:36pm
wildcatter23:
Sick. No regard for the sanctity of human life
