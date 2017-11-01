₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by Aminat508(f): 1:16pm
New regime of fees and other charges for fresh intakes in the 2017/2018 Academic Session stated below...
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/just-in-check-new-freshers-school-fees.html
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by Dhayor001(m): 1:28pm
Na private University
1 Like
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by JennyJuggs: 1:28pm
Jesu
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by Chevronstaff: 1:28pm
APC GOVERNORS ARE CURRENTLY WRECKING NIGERIA....
While countries like Germany are making "quality education" affordable for everyone including international students, its a different ball game in Nigeria...
MY PEOPLE,THe Day u take a flight and leave Nigeria,you will never forgive the people we call leaders in this country....
6 Likes
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by eminikansoso(m): 1:28pm
What is the fate of the average and below average Nigeria families to train their children in the higher institutions in the country.
Soonest the public school will compete with private.
Government is now profit enterprises.
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by SirLakes: 1:28pm
Nigeria ti ko lu Mr obey
Public uni 4 dat matta
I'll rather go learn skillS
Spit
1 Like
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by Andybj1: 1:29pm
chain, poor man have suffered.
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by YEMOYEMI: 1:29pm
This is less than what I pay as my daughter's school fees who is in year 1
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by Runaway: 1:29pm
What's the difference between private and public schools? My mind is telling me that these VCs are working their pay master.
1 Like
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by ogorwyne(f): 1:29pm
wow. For a government owned institution, this is just too much. I felt unn was expensive till this moment
1 Like
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by IAMSASHY(f): 1:29pm
even as Buhari no go skul, he stl became our president,Mtchewww, carry dat money go do beta business and blow
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by kendylet(f): 1:29pm
FOR WETIN en cost o...no be private uni na
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by jericco1(m): 1:30pm
no more cheap education
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by chaelmic(m): 1:30pm
person no go go skul again witin b dis, na 4 likki i won buy land abi na skul fee i won pay
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by aleeyus(m): 1:30pm
df
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by capitalzero: 1:30pm
wasting of money
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by finni(m): 1:30pm
Outrageous! There is no place for little-men children in this country again.
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by uzeba(m): 1:30pm
for wetin
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by CarlyX8(m): 1:30pm
So much for schooling, but less effort for creating job opportunities, Nigeria is dead!
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by pol23: 1:31pm
The stupid Governor that did not pay salary... na where den won see money...
I pray the Governor suffer his wicked act here on earth.
Stupid goat.
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by kidneystones(m): 1:31pm
jesos
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by constance500: 1:31pm
Na private Uni??
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by undisputed12(m): 1:31pm
hmmmm... ok o
check my signature for your prostate solution
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by topeayan(m): 1:31pm
Aregbesola has finished Osun. The next thing is proper burial arrangement
1 Like
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by jbnm: 1:31pm
poor man Don suffer for dis country
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by pilarnig(m): 1:32pm
This is barbaric... This is nonsense ... This is insane... This is rubbish...
1 Like
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by psalmhorah(m): 1:32pm
moku ooooo ..
which kyn Schl b ds??
na foreign university??
and u tell me say pple no go stock for ui.
1 Like
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by Isaacmacdon(m): 1:32pm
The governor of osun is running mad oh! I'm complaining about the one Ansu is doing, and this madness just keeps spreading out to other states.
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by Adicsonbaba(m): 1:33pm
Nawa o money wey dem suppose go use start business hmmm
|Re: New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees by ja2ken(m): 1:33pm
IGR must increase...
