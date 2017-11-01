Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / New UNIOSUN Freshers' School Fees (5685 Views)

9 Campus Experiences Freshers Can Relate To / Ten (10) Type Of Student You Meet Among Higher Institution Freshers / Screenshot From The UNIOSUN Sex Scandal Video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

New regime of fees and other charges for fresh intakes in the 2017/2018 Academic Session stated below...



Non-Science ; Total : 228,000 00



Science , Anatomy & Physiology :263,000 00



Nursing ,Law, Public Health : 303, 000 00





All Engineering Courses: 268,000 00



Accounting, Political Science, Business Administration, Economics, Industrial Relations &Personal Management : 253,000 00





i. Departments that might have peculiarities such as Laboratory manual, teaching practice manual, other training kits etc, would be charged separately, subject to approval by the University Management.



ii. Add and delete of courses after registration would cost N1,000.00



iii. 5% increase would be added to late registration at the closure of normal registration and 1% increase would be added every two weeks.



iv. All fresh Students must obtain CLEARANCE from their respective College Secretaries before they can be activated to make payments of tuition and other rallied fees.



TERMS OF PAYMENT AND REGISTRATION FOR 2017/2018



i. The payment of school fees henceforth is by Interswitch WebPay Platform through the use of Interswitch enable Debit/ATM cards. For more information, read or download bellow, the Step-By-Step Guide on How to Use the UNIOSUN WebPAY Platform. You can also read the WebPAY Frequently Asked Questions and Tips here for further information.



ii. Other payments such as Portal Access and Late Registration shall also be by the use if Interswitch WebPAY Platform.



iii. All students in the College of Law, Ifetedo Campus are required to pay their ‘Accommodation Fees’ of N60,000.00 (Sixty Thousand Naira Only) using the following account details:



Title of Account: Osun State University, College of Law Accommodation

Account No: 0035787687

Bank: Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB)

Note: Upon payment, students are to present the payment evidence at the College Office, Ifetedo Campus for further registration.



Any student that requires additional information or explanation should feel free to contact his/her College Accounts Officer.

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/just-in-check-new-freshers-school-fees.html Source :





http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/just-in-check-new-freshers-school-fees.html See more @

Na private University 1 Like

Jesu

APC GOVERNORS ARE CURRENTLY WRECKING NIGERIA....

While countries like Germany are making "quality education" affordable for everyone including international students, its a different ball game in Nigeria...

MY PEOPLE,THe Day u take a flight and leave Nigeria,you will never forgive the people we call leaders in this country.... 6 Likes



What is the fate of the average and below average Nigeria families to train their children in the higher institutions in the country.

Soonest the public school will compete with private.

Government is now profit enterprises. What is the fate of the average and below average Nigeria families to train their children in the higher institutions in the country.Soonest the public school will compete with private.Government is now profit enterprises.



Public uni 4 dat matta



I'll rather go learn skillS



Spit Nigeria ti ko lu Mr obeyPublic uni 4 dat mattaI'll rather go learn skillSSpit 1 Like

chain, poor man have suffered. chain, poor man have suffered.

This is less than what I pay as my daughter's school fees who is in year 1

What's the difference between private and public schools? My mind is telling me that these VCs are working their pay master. 1 Like

wow. For a government owned institution, this is just too much. I felt unn was expensive till this moment 1 Like

even as Buhari no go skul, he stl became our president,Mtchewww, carry dat money go do beta business and blow even as Buhari no go skul, he stl became our president,Mtchewww, carry dat money go do beta business and blow

en cost o...no be private uni na FOR WETINen cost o...no be private uni na

no more cheap education

person no go go skul again witin b dis, na 4 likki i won buy land abi na skul fee i won pay

df

wasting of money

Outrageous! There is no place for little-men children in this country again.

for wetin

So much for schooling, but less effort for creating job opportunities, Nigeria is dead!

The stupid Governor that did not pay salary... na where den won see money...

I pray the Governor suffer his wicked act here on earth.

Stupid goat.

jesos

Na private Uni??

hmmmm... ok o

check my signature for your prostate solution

Aregbesola has finished Osun. The next thing is proper burial arrangement 1 Like

poor man Don suffer for dis country

This is barbaric... This is nonsense ... This is insane... This is rubbish... 1 Like





which kyn Schl b ds??



na foreign university??

and u tell me say pple no go stock for ui. moku ooooo ..which kyn Schl b ds??na foreign university??and u tell me say pple no go stock for ui. 1 Like

The governor of osun is running mad oh! I'm complaining about the one Ansu is doing, and this madness just keeps spreading out to other states.

Nawa o money wey dem suppose go use start business hmmm