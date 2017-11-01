₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by zoba88: 4:28pm
President Buhari,VP Osibanjo,Bola Tinubu,John Oyegun,Tambuwal,SGF Boss Mustapha and others today attended a book launch by Media Section of the State House at the State Conference Centre Abuja.
The Presidential Media Team offers deep insight into how the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is blocking corruption loopholes in the nation’s public institutions.
The book is titled, “Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity,A Mid-Term Scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.
In an excerpt of the 348-page publication, the team notes that beyond arrest and prosecution of suspects, the Buhari government is strengthening public institutions for accountability and transparency.
The book explores measures being instituted by anti-graft agencies, especially the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in this regard since the last two years.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/buhariosinbajotinubuoyeguntambuwalsgf.html?m=1
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by zoba88: 4:29pm
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:30pm
Sai Baba is looking hearty, healthy and kampe. Thank you Lord for Sai Baba, we progressive Nigerians are happy for Sai Baba recovery.
Dear Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, May God Almighty comfort you and grant Mr Jide Aljannah firdaous.
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 4:33pm
Make I rent space
Sai baba
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:47pm
Tinubu and pmb are 5&6
Akanbi knows when to talk and when to keep silent
God bless Akanbi Asiwaju
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
God bless yemi Osinbajo
God bless federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by deomelo: 4:49pm
The dream TEAM.
God bless Akanbi Asiwaju
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
God bless yemi Osinbajo
God bless federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by dabeto: 4:52pm
The book title should be, "Lies, Deceit and Propaganda: How Not To Fight Corruption"
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:54pm
dabeto:
Ipobs and enemies of the state
Have been put to shame
If fayose will be begging for pmbs greeting
How much more online miscreants
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by chukxy44(m): 5:09pm
If Tinubu like, let him allow them deceive him, after they sidelined him all this while, since southeast and south south no sure, they need us in Southwest.
Any way it is all politics, na we the voters go give ourselves brain.
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by pol23: 5:09pm
The real Nigerians...
Many times I wonder if this people thinks about us.
Truly I have a Nigerian passport,but I still don't feel like a Nigerian.
I was onced held in Paris for not having a complete 32 pages on my passport,I never counted it neither do I know why the Yeye guy decided to count it,and the flag was raised for a fake passport.
My family had to paid the Nigerian Immigration to send proofs that my Passport is Genuine and the representative from Nigeria High commission there came only on personal relationship with my Uncle...
For the error that wasn't my fault,We spent close to a million naira just like that...
We had to use all connection,our Family pastor had to call his brother even our Dog had to offer assistance.
Nigeria wasn't there for me.
What will I have done,If my uncle no no the guy or I just be a lone ranger...
If you think there's a country that cares about you as a commoner then you must have a dual citizenship ooo..
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by Johngla(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by miqos02(m): 5:09pm
cool
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:09pm
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by AburoBuhari: 5:09pm
348-page publication, nothing to show for this administration so far than publishing books and celebrating mediocrity at the highest level,soon they will come to reality that the market men and women with voters card in 2019 has nothing to do with a 348page publication
so disappointed in my Egbon Buhari
*Àbúrò Buhari*
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:10pm
Seen and noted.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by chinoify: 5:10pm
It's either the people he shakes are laughing or himself... Wait oh, is he a comedian ni
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by miqos02(m): 5:10pm
Johngla:chai
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by divicode: 5:10pm
Another bad day the people from the yEast
This is a disastrous day for the people of yIsrael
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by Barmmyshoes: 5:10pm
See as baba dey fresh.
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by miteolu(m): 5:11pm
They are looking like advertisers
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by binsanni(m): 5:11pm
is that why baba con dey open teeth like bingo ni
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:12pm
zoba88:
which yeye book dem dey launch
na book we wan chop
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by SillyMods: 5:12pm
IPOBs will be disappointed
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:12pm
zoba88:
none of them go ready the dustbin book
na throw last last
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by dollarsplenty(f): 5:12pm
erin o denu
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 5:14pm
sarrki:when buhari will be stoned to die,,, you will be the one to cast the first stone
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by medolab90(m): 5:16pm
tinubu never learn him lesson
stay away from buhari
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:20pm
Seen and noted.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by Caseless: 5:22pm
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:23pm
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu At The Book Launch By State House Media (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:24pm
Buhari entered ipob headquarters and stayed for 2 days and came out without any scratch....ipob fall my hands
