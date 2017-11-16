₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,422 members, 3,916,689 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 11:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) (7274 Views)
MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) / Hairstylist Calls Out Bobrisky For Not Paying For Her Services In US / Chidinma,AY,Ebube Nwagbo,Toyin Aimakhu At Akpororo's Comedy Show In Lagos(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Onyejemechimere(m): 6:02pm
Comedian, Akpororo called out Bobrisky during his performance at a comedy show. According to him, Bobrisky has gone quiet since the death of the Congolese gay-man, Paul Arduad.
Watch the video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13ei4_Xn-wU
https://www.lailasblog.com/akpororo-calls-bobrisky-speaking-gays-comedy-show-video/
1 Share
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Onyejemechimere(m): 6:02pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by nittroboy(m): 6:12pm
Bad market
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by donstan18(m): 6:33pm
.
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:17pm
Na wa,
What moral justification does a man whose wife is openly rumoured to have done countless abortions for a yahooboy have to diss Bobrisky?
He should be more concerned with his wife's nudes all over Yung6ix's phones gallery.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by psalmhorah(m): 10:17pm
bobrisky d slay queen ...
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Hushpuppi: 10:18pm
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:18pm
Since many years ago that we've been making barbecue @ Manna barbecue and grills, we've never come across a gay fish , chicken , turkey or goat. Human being......WHY
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by apoti(m): 10:19pm
Not funny
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Osasnidas(m): 10:19pm
You are finished in bobriskys voice
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by UbanmeUdie: 10:19pm
Akpororo is becoming a stale public nuisance.
Bobrisky will soon serve him a dose of his aphrodisiac on his Snapchat.
Two foolish citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
9 Likes
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by mckazzy(m): 10:19pm
He never mentioned name. Y attributing what he did not say to him.
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Kaxmytex(m): 10:19pm
free advert
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Zane2point4(m): 10:19pm
When trouble sleeeps yanga dey find am...
2 Likes
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by plauba(m): 10:19pm
Bobrisky is finished
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by mayweather145: 10:19pm
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:20pm
Not funny. Though am not supporting bobrisky but hey! He's an adult and can do whatever he like.
5 Likes
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by solpat(m): 10:20pm
See dem coming for your neck, Akpororo
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Boyooosa(m): 10:21pm
Akpororo you are more popular than that useless boy for good things, don't make him more popular
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by nasslick: 10:21pm
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by maj59(m): 10:21pm
nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by IamProdigy: 10:22pm
JUST FOR #1000.....YOU CAN GET A BUSINESS CARD and letter head.... In 24hrs...see my signature
Below
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by jaheymezz(m): 10:22pm
bobrisky right now be like Jacop..... you see what am talking about....... what do you have to tell my haters
Jacop: make una leave my oga alone o before you are finished
speed darlington wan be like say he geh sense pass Bobby reski self
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by FUCKyouALL: 10:22pm
About the rude boy psquare song, I just downloaded the song, all I can say is, the other P.square, Mr P is winning this solo war. Cool it down is way too awesome; This is poo. MR P 1 vs Rude Boy 0
5 Likes
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by francezB(m): 10:22pm
U join, as if dis touch u for bone
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by andresia(m): 10:22pm
mckazzy:
Watch the video again
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Sylverly(m): 10:22pm
Akpororo should just get ready.. .
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Akshow: 10:22pm
Dry comedian. Iz that wan a joke?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by joystickextend1(m): 10:23pm
okay
meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by fernandoc(m): 10:23pm
they will soon show your wife's nudes don't mind yours elf
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Roon9(m): 10:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Gay sympathiser... Do you know where and what your future wife is doing right now? Dumb post
5 Likes
|Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by happney65: 10:24pm
mckazzy:
Guess instead make you watch the video na NTA Oyo you dey watch abi?
Why Paw-paw Lost Out On National Award ! / Nigeria Sade Adu Says I'm Nigerian, I Am Always Late... Is She Right About That / Ghanaians Call Wizkid ”arrogant Sidekick” See Why
Viewing this topic: terrymason(m), omigyman(m), dictbennie(m), Jilov(m), Sweetguy25, jhubril(m), remola04(m), k2wise, Eddiecute86(m), gevnet(m), Anotee, alist(m), Tayorfresh(m), chuksze, Qudus94(m), femi4, otis54(m), jazon(m), Muckross1122(m), jonsnow92, djpriopry(m), shugarken(m), benn94(m), mfolarin(m), ajilegend(m), cuzynada, Litmus, Michaelgodis1, quisera(m), grandstar(m), Olugbenga28, quinndez(f), harthonder(m), Marcdon10(m), pronto1(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9