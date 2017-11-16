₦airaland Forum

Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Onyejemechimere(m): 6:02pm
Comedian, Akpororo called out Bobrisky during his performance at a comedy show. According to him, Bobrisky has gone quiet since the death of the Congolese gay-man, Paul Arduad.

Watch the video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13ei4_Xn-wU


https://www.lailasblog.com/akpororo-calls-bobrisky-speaking-gays-comedy-show-video/

1 Share

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Onyejemechimere(m): 6:02pm
grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by nittroboy(m): 6:12pm
Bad market cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by donstan18(m): 6:33pm
.
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:17pm
shocked


Na wa,

What moral justification does a man whose wife is openly rumoured to have done countless abortions for a yahooboy have to diss Bobrisky?

He should be more concerned with his wife's nudes all over Yung6ix's phones gallery.

20 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by psalmhorah(m): 10:17pm
grin
bobrisky d slay queen ...
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Hushpuppi: 10:18pm
grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:18pm
7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by apoti(m): 10:19pm
Not funny undecided
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Osasnidas(m): 10:19pm
You are finished in bobriskys voice
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by UbanmeUdie: 10:19pm
shocked




Akpororo is becoming a stale public nuisance.


Bobrisky will soon serve him a dose of his aphrodisiac on his Snapchat.


Two foolish citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

9 Likes

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by mckazzy(m): 10:19pm
He never mentioned name. Y attributing what he did not say to him.
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Kaxmytex(m): 10:19pm
free advert
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Zane2point4(m): 10:19pm
When trouble sleeeps yanga dey find am...

2 Likes

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by plauba(m): 10:19pm
Bobrisky is finished
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by mayweather145: 10:19pm
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:20pm
Not funny. Though am not supporting bobrisky but hey! He's an adult and can do whatever he like.

5 Likes

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by solpat(m): 10:20pm
See dem coming for your neck, Akpororo cheesy

1 Like

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Boyooosa(m): 10:21pm
Akpororo you are more popular than that useless boy for good things, don't make him more popular
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by nasslick: 10:21pm
shocked
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by maj59(m): 10:21pm
nonsense

2 Likes

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by IamProdigy: 10:22pm
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by jaheymezz(m): 10:22pm
bobrisky right now be like Jacop..... you see what am talking about....... what do you have to tell my haters
Jacop: make una leave my oga alone o before you are finished

speed darlington wan be like say he geh sense pass Bobby reski self
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by FUCKyouALL: 10:22pm
About the rude boy psquare song, I just downloaded the song, all I can say is, the other P.square, Mr P is winning this solo war. Cool it down is way too awesome; This is poo. MR P 1 vs Rude Boy 0

5 Likes

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by francezB(m): 10:22pm
U join, as if dis touch u for bone
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by andresia(m): 10:22pm
mckazzy:
He never mentioned name. Y attributing what he did not say to him.

Watch the video again
Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Sylverly(m): 10:22pm
Akpororo should just get ready.. . grin

1 Like

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Akshow: 10:22pm
Dry comedian. Iz that wan a joke?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by joystickextend1(m): 10:23pm
1 Like

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by fernandoc(m): 10:23pm
they will soon show your wife's nudes don't mind yours elf

1 Like

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by Roon9(m): 10:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Na wa,

What moral justification does a man whose wife is openly rumoured to have done countless abortions for a yahooboy have to diss Bobrisky?

He should be more concerned with his wife's nudes all over Yung6ix's phones gallery.


Gay sympathiser... Do you know where and what your future wife is doing right now? Dumb post

5 Likes

Re: Akpororo Calls Out Bobrisky While Speaking About Gays During Comedy Show (video) by happney65: 10:24pm
mckazzy:
He never mentioned name. Y attributing what he did not say to him.

Guess instead make you watch the video na NTA Oyo you dey watch abi? grin grin

Why Paw-paw Lost Out On National Award ! / Nigeria Sade Adu Says I'm Nigerian, I Am Always Late... Is She Right About That / Ghanaians Call Wizkid ”arrogant Sidekick” See Why

