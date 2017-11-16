₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by evanso6226: 7:43pm
ANAMBRA ELECTION YULE EDOCHIE & HIS CAMPAIGN STORM NNEWI....
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMKuy60UWqQ
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by austonclint(m): 8:18pm
Hmmmm this guy mean this ooo
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by agadaone1(m): 8:27pm
You dey involve in election n you never share money you never start bro... It won't work dis is Nigeria were money talks
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:52pm
agadaone1:
We pray and hope that one day Nigerians will stop having this mentality and vote for the right person for the position!!
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by chrisbaby24(m): 9:53pm
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by pxjosh(m): 9:53pm
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by dgudguy: 9:53pm
I thought ipob said dere would b no election, dis pple funny ooo
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by ALAYORMII: 9:53pm
You have my vote bro even though I will be in Lagos voting for you
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by UbanmeUdie: 9:54pm
A man who knows failure will be his inevitable accomplishment in the end but chooses to run the race like others according to his capacity is no failure at all but a hero.
Yul Edochie is a hero in failure!
He obviously lacks everything the other favourite contestants have except COURAGE.
At least the title of an ex governorship aspirant will be sufficient for him as a consolation.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by Millz404(m): 9:54pm
This one no go go rest
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by Sirme411(m): 9:55pm
we all know how this ends.....
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by castrokins(m): 9:55pm
Yul Is Still Running?
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:55pm
In all fairness,
I think Yul Edochie should begin his political career by contesting for Secretary of Actors Guild, Enugu Chapter.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by ibroopeyemi(m): 9:56pm
What is going on here?
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:57pm
Crack Kills...
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by McINoWell: 9:57pm
I had Mc Unique was invited to perform there... yul jst spending his money anyhow, abeg remember me ooohh....
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by mastermaestro(m): 9:58pm
All you young people crying for a young leader, here is one. But no, they have all followed the stench of currency which leads them back to the land of nowhere. Simple fact, youths aren't ready to kickstart a new generation of political leadership.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by creatorsverse: 9:58pm
if yul edochie should be d first runner up in dis election be rest assured dat cum 2021 he will compete again but under anoda party
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by kosidi(m): 9:59pm
Dear Yul,
Kindly swallow the bitter pill and acknowledge that this was dead on arrival.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by Kingjames11(m): 9:59pm
castrokins:. Running away ni bro
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by Tartie(m): 10:00pm
Yul edochie dey form liecester onto dis election matter,wishin u all d best sha but ur odds of winin na 32.0
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by Mznaett(f): 10:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Posterity will never forgive you...
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by BadBlaize(m): 10:02pm
Yul I lyk ur guts bt let's be realistic you don't stand a chance
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by Mopolchi: 10:04pm
Dis one wan pass time.
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by plauba(m): 10:05pm
Sirme411:lol
|Re: Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) by smileyoo: 10:06pm
i wish am now at anambra, this guy would 've gotten my vote. its time to encourage the youths to replace these old looters in govt.
