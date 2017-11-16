Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: Yul Edochie And His Campaign Team Storm Nnewi (Video) (2675 Views)

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMKuy60UWqQ





CC:lalasticlala ANAMBRA ELECTION YULE EDOCHIE & HIS CAMPAIGN STORM NNEWI....WATCH THE VIDEO BELOWCC:lalasticlala

Hmmmm this guy mean this ooo

You dey involve in election n you never share money you never start bro... It won't work dis is Nigeria were money talks

You dey involve in election n you never share money you never start bro... It won't work dis is Nigeria were money talks

We pray and hope that one day Nigerians will stop having this mentality and vote for the right person for the position!!







I thought ipob said dere would b no election, dis pple funny ooo

You have my vote bro even though I will be in Lagos voting for you









A man who knows failure will be his inevitable accomplishment in the end but chooses to run the race like others according to his capacity is no failure at all but a hero.



Yul Edochie is a hero in failure!





He obviously lacks everything the other favourite contestants have except COURAGE.





This one no go go rest

we all know how this ends.....

Yul Is Still Running?







In all fairness,



What is going on here?

Crack Kills...

I had Mc Unique was invited to perform there... yul jst spending his money anyhow, abeg remember me ooohh....

All you young people crying for a young leader, here is one. But no, they have all followed the stench of currency which leads them back to the land of nowhere. Simple fact, youths aren't ready to kickstart a new generation of political leadership.

if yul edochie should be d first runner up in dis election be rest assured dat cum 2021 he will compete again but under anoda party

Dear Yul,

Kindly swallow the bitter pill and acknowledge that this was dead on arrival.

Yul Is Still Running? . Running away ni bro . Running away ni bro

Yul edochie dey form liecester onto dis election matter,wishin u all d best sha but ur odds of winin na 32.0

In all fairness,



I think Yul Edochie should begin his political career by contesting for Secretary of Actors Guild, Enugu Chapter.

Yul I lyk ur guts bt let's be realistic you don't stand a chance

Dis one wan pass time.

we all know how this ends.....

lol lol